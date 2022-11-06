3 takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Maple Leafs

Newsletter Sign-Up
Bruins
After a day and a half of well-deserved negative attention on the front office, the Bruins’ attention returned to the ice Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Bruins couldn’t maintain their offensive prowess against a Maple Leafs team with a lot more to prove than a dozen games into the season. Despite two late power-play chances, Boston couldn’t generate enough quality scoring chances in search of a late tying goal.
“They checked well tonight. I mean, they’re a good hockey team,” forward Taylor Hall told reporters after the loss. “Not a lot of time and space against a team that people think is easy to play against. It was tough tonight.”
Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Leafs at 7:19 of the first period. Matthews fired the puck under the goal line and found a small gap between Linus Ullmark and the hard side post.
Except for Matthews’ tally, Ullmark had another solid outing, stopping 26 of Toronto’s 28 shots.
The two teams traded goals in the second period, starting with a tying penalty shot from Brad Marchand for his fourth goal of the season and 800th career point at 4:59.
The Leafs reclaimed their one-goal lead after Matthews hit home a big power-play chance for his second goal of the night.
Here’s what we learned after the Bruins lost their second game of the season.
The Bruins are proud of their locker room culture full of characterful individuals and a strong locker room culture. In the wake of Miller’s controversial signing, a handful of Boston executives have spoken on the matter after their pregame practice in Toronto.
“I had my concerns, I shared my opinion. In a way, I think I didn’t necessarily agree with that,” captain Patrice Bergeron told the media. “To be honest with you, I think the culture we’re building here is against that kind of behavior. I think we’re a team that’s built something on character and people of character. In this locker room, it’s all about inclusion, diversity and respect, these are key words and core values that we have.
Even if those values didn’t translate into the actions of the Bruins’ front office, Marchand and Nick Foligno echoed Bergeron’s sentiment during their pre-game media availabilities.
“It’s not something anyone in this room represents,” Foligno said. “The culture that we built and these guys built before I came here is one of inclusion and I think it goes against that.”
Public comments from Boston’s leadership core as well as commissioner Gary Bettman questioning Miller’s NHL eligibility left the situation in flux.
Jim Montgomery’s new offensive-focused system had made the Bruins the most productive offensive club in 11 games. A game against the top-flight Maple Leafs would feature the fastest back-and-forth hockey between the two Original Six teams, right?
Bad.
The Leafs effectively blocked the Bruins in the neutral zone and limited their offensive zone opportunities, limiting them to just 21 shots on goal – their lowest output of the season.
“I think Toronto checked better than us tonight,” Montgomery said. “It was difficult for us to generate a lot of attack and you have to take your hat off to them.”
As a team that generates offense with the speed of their backend, the Bruins have struggled to find the recent motivation that propelled them to score 20 goals in their previous 20 games.
“It was blowouts,” Montgomery said. “We weren’t very clean and then also our decisions regarding the puck through the neutral zone, making sure we could set up a check before we weren’t able to do.
Boston’s only goal tonight came on a second-period penalty shot from Marchand.
Already on the power play, the veteran winger broke away from Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie, but was knocked down before he could get a shot. Marchand showed patience, biting Ilya Samsonov and going upstairs on the backhand to tie the game.
“I was actually going to shoot it when I walked in,” Marchand said of the streak. “It looked like there was room on the side of the glove, so I was really going to pull it. I just noticed he was a bit further from the net and I had pretty good speed, so I kind of held him and he went in.
Marchand’s fourth goal of the year wasn’t just any other goal. The 34-year-old became the sixth Bruin in franchise history to record 800 career points.
Marchand’s latest accolade seemed far-fetched a while ago. Given the second half of his career, however, his 800th point should come as no surprise.
Boston
Any chance of pulling off the upset against the Buffalo Bills starts with containing quarterback Josh Allen. Not only can Allen beat you with his rocket arm, but he is equally as dangerous with his legs.
The Jets’ defense has played mobile quarterbacks this year, such as Lamar Jackson, who has a similar skill set. Even Mac Jones, during last weekend’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots, was able to use his legs at times.
It is essential not only for Gang Green to pressure Allen with its front four but also for Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed to contain the Bills receivers in coverage. With Allen’s legs, he can move around and allow his receivers to get open when they might be covered down the field when the ball is initially snapped.
After three weeks of clean football in terms of turnovers, Zach Wilson reverted to his rookie season last weekend against the Patriots. Wilson had three interceptions, which turned into 10 points. In a close game, that made the difference between winning and losing.
The Bills will try to take away the Jets rushing attack as the Patriots did last week. It will be up to Wilson to make smart, intelligent decisions in the pocket.
He has sometimes said he doesn’t like throwing the ball away when there’s nothing downfield. But sometimes the boring play is the best play for the team as you’re not going to hit 30-yard passes all the time like Wilson did at BYU.
The Jets’ special teams have been reliable this season. That certainly wasn’t the case last week, as both Braden Mann and Greg Zuerlein had off performances. Mann recorded a 22-yard punt in the first quarter as it was hit off the side of his foot.
Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter, which would have tied the game at 13-13. The return coverage was also spotty at times for the Jets.
All three phases need to be on point when you’re playing the best team in the sport and the special teams are no different.
If you need more information before shopping, check out these reviews from satisfied buyers.
One shopper exclaimed, “This is probably the best suitcase I’ve ever owned! It’s lightweight, durable and perfect for business trips. I was away from home for two weeks and I able to fit everything I needed in there…and it was well under the 50 pound weight limit!”
Another explained: “I have been traveling as a volunteer teacher around the world 100% of the time for over 20 years. iFly suitcases are the best I have ever used. inside and outside zippers are reliable and strong.”
Someone explained: “When I decided to buy new luggage, I probably looked at 15 stores and constantly online. IFly is a good price, easy to browse through the airport and can hold a lot of clothes .The only problem I had was choosing the color.”
One suitcase fan raved, “Best luggage I’ve ever had! Bought the trio and let me tell you…best decision I’ve ever made! I love it simplicity The wheels are so smooth and easy to pull upright/sideways The hardest decision when buying this luggage was deciding what color I wanted lol The 10 year warranty is a plus but I have a feeling it will last a lot longer. I always get compliments on it and people are shocked when I tell them how affordable it is. I’ve had many friends who bought the trio on my recommendation and they love it too. If you’re thinking of buying, do it…you won’t regret it!”
“Fantastic luggage! Bought two and both were very sturdy even on rough surfaces. Relatively light and very roomy. Bought these after browsing more expensive brands and glad I went with the iFly brand. They are a great alternative to much more expensive hardside luggage. I will definitely be buying the smaller cabin versions as well,” one buyer wrote.
Someone said: “I LOVE these cases! I travel a lot for work – I fly every month. I first bought a small gray iFly hardside luggage last minute for a work trip. J loved how easy it was to roll, the different compartments, the durability of the hard shell and how light it was!After my trip I gave this one to my husband and bought this set 3 rose gold pieces! Love love love!”
Another buyer insisted, “Stop reading reviews and buy this – they are awesome! I quickly bought the smaller bag just before a trip and fell in love with it. Easy to pull, love the hard shell and decided I needed the rose gold 3 piece So gave the small to my husband and got the 3 piece set Easy to spot in baggage claim and lightweight . I LOVE these suitcases!”
If you always shop with travel in mind, check out this duffel bag with over 17,300 5-star Amazon reviews.
Entertainment
Q: Ira, Kyle Lowry couldn’t hit a shot, but he’s still our playmaker. Why not have him creating more at the end of games? Isn’t that why we got off Goran Dragic, to have more of a playmaker? – Anderson.
A: Hard to disagree. Kyle did not have an assist in Friday’s fourth quarter and had only one in Friday’s second half. Some of it was the iso ball the Heat moved to with Tyler Herro, some of it was the Heat hitting only six shots in the fourth quarter and compensating with their 8-of-8 from the line in what still resulted in only a 22-point quarter. Still, with Jimmy Butler out, such moments seemingly were made for Kyle. On his 1-of-9 night from the field, that wasn’t the case.
Q: No one can blame Tyler Herro for being an alpha player. He simply needs to understand that with his ball skills, getting to the rim was the proper play against the Pacers, as he could have gotten an and-1 call. My question is, where were the screens and cutters on this final play? – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Interestingly, even before the loss in Indiana, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was raving about Tyler Herro’s ability to convert the floater, and how players with such pull-up moves are emerging as the league’s most dangerous scorers. So the respect for such a shot was there. And, yes, the fact that there was no screen, no option, no Plan B was extreme. Tyler Herro is an emerging scorer. Not quite sure he yet is a fully do-it-alone scorer.
Q: When Tyler Herro bricked the last shot, not only did he go down, but the whole ship (Miami Heat) went down with him. The effort and hard work of his teammates and coaching staff were wasted. – Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While the 3-pointer was not the optimal shot, it also was not an awful shot. Make no mistake, if Jimmy Butler was available the past two games, he would have been the primary option (or would have made himself the primary option). And Jimmy (like Dwyane Wade before) also has somewhat settled in such situations.
CNN
—
As tasty as it may sound, you should refrain from licking the Sonoran Desert Toad, the National Park Service has warned.
On Tuesday, the NPS used Facebook to warn passers-by to exercise caution around the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad.
The amphibian is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring up to 7 inches, according to the Facebook post. The toad’s call is a distinctive “grave toot,” says the NPS.
But toads, found in the American Southwest, also exhibit another unique characteristic: They “have prominent parotid glands that secrete a potent toxin,” according to the NPS. The parotid glands are located just behind the toad’s eyes.
These toxins can make humans sick if they touch the toad or put one in their mouth.
Thus, the service recommends that people who encounter the toad “please refrain from licking”.
Toad toxins are particularly dangerous to other animals. The toxins emitted by a Sonoran Desert Toad can be enough to kill an adult dog, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
But in humans, the toxins have been exploited for other purposes. When smoked, the toxins are a powerful psychedelic, according to the Oakland Zoo, which is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Smoking the secretions of the Sonoran Desert Toad causes euphoria and strong auditory hallucinations, according to the Oakland Zoo.
Possessing the toad’s poison, known as bufotenin, is illegal in California, according to the zoo.
Cnn
In olden times when I was a girl, fall garden chores were about one thing: cleanup. Nature is messy. We let her have her fun for the summer months. When fall arrives, fun’s over. Time to sweep up the leaves that know how to party ’til they drop.
What goes up must come down, so the thought was. The rakes came out — this was before leaf blowers were invented and leaf burning was banned, exchanging one form of pollutant with another, the American way — and the bonfires roared.
I’d take kids jumping into leaf piles (before the match is lit) over-blowing and bagging if it were my call. But the best of all worlds (given the choices we have) would be if everyone just stopped with the fall cleanup.
Let the leaves stay put to insulate plant roots and minimize the damage from freeze-thaw cycles that are now a feature of winter and deadly to shallow-rooted plants.
Same with dead plants. Perennials don’t have to be cut down just because the aboveground portion is dead. The roots may go dormant but the detritus on top does what fallen leaves do: insulates. This can also be said about dead annuals.
Dead plants also shelter wildlife, and some provide food.
The time for cleaning up is spring. Then you can find another place to put last year’s dead plants. Most likely it’s the same place you’ll take the leaves you didn’t shred with the mower but left whole to insulate the garden beds. Come spring cleanup time, they’ll be added to the compost pile.
Despite the fact that you don’t have to leave home to “do something” about those leaves and in fact fall cleanup isn’t required at all, the line of vehicles waiting to enter the yard waste site near my house was several blocks long last Sunday afternoon by the time I got there. It’s now a ritual as baked in as those leaf bonfires used to be.
The good news is that most of the vehicles were crammed with leaf bags that were going to be emptied onto piles (not just tossed on top of them) that were swelling impressively from a bunch of small mounds to a single vast mountain range as I waited my turn.
Better to take them here and come back for a load of black gold in spring than to haul them to the landfill along with whatever else didn’t fit into the garbage bin.
People have finally figured out that the landfill is for non-recyclable stuff, and that organic matter, by contrast, goes on being useful indefinitely unless it’s burned, in which case the carbon dioxide it stores is released into the atmosphere and trapped there along with the other so-called greenhouse gases that are making second summer last weeks longer than it’s supposed to and turning winter into a season without reliable outdoor ice to relieve its tedium.
But still … all those engines idling made me wonder, as I so often do wonder these days, what are these people thinking?
What was I thinking, you might ask.
My trip to the site was not about leaf disposal. My vehicle was towing a trailer full of perennials and annuals that had spent the summer months not in the ground but in pots and planters.
Clay pots must be emptied in the fall or the moisture they collect over the winter will cause the soil in them to expand as warm weather returns and cracks or even shatters them.
About half my containers go indoors with the houseplants, but the “empties” are stored in the shed.
The rest of the plants in my trailer were dead tomatoes. I pulled them up, green fruits and all, tossing most of the unripe fruits into the chicken coop, there to be ignored until the hens return to full-time coop dwelling (they free range in my yard from late September, when the garden is shot and they can have at it, to whenever cold weather confines them to the coop and fully enclosed run where hungry raccoons can’t get them).
What hasn’t been picked over or turned inedible in the garden (I’m talking about the unripe tomatoes now), the imprisoned hens might deign to peck at for lack of anything else to break up the monotony of bagged kibble. Pecking for their food (as opposed to eating as dogs and cats do out of a bowl) is what makes life worth living for a chicken. That and laying her eggs where a human is least likely to find them. Their latest hiding place is a large clay saucer, about 2 feet in diameter, that I absently leaned against the foundation of the house, thus creating a tentike structure in which a chicken fits as snugly as Cinderella’s foot fit the fabled glass slipper.
Why the tomato plants don’t stay put brings up another matter we gardeners must contend with in the fall. Two matters, actually.
The first is that tomatoes (and related plants like potatoes) not only deplete the soil they’ve grown in (rotation rejuvenates spent soil) but also leave behind diseases that could infect next season’s tomatoes.
The other matter is seeds.
Not all tomatoes contain sterile seeds. Whereas most modern hybrids are sterile because succeeding generations’ fruits and flowers won’t come true and gardeners want “new and improved” plants anyway, the old-fashioned heirlooms are open-pollinated, meaning they will both come back and also come back true. (This means they won’t revert to a previous version because there isn’t one to revert to.)
Any good-sized tomato that wasn’t started from seed indoors most likely won’t ripen in time to be eaten. This is normal, of course, albeit heartbreaking for me, as I’m not a fan of fried green tomatoes. This is why the hens get them, minus the frying.
What’s not normal is summer weather lasting so long that the plants that germinated in July were able to produce edible fruit in October, and not just the cherry and grape tomatoes either, but even the beefsteaks.
So getting back to clean up, the second trip I took with my trailer full of dead plants was to another waste site, this one several miles from my house as opposed to two blocks that takes trees and shrubs.
Whereas perennials and annuals turn to compost over the winter, the best reuse for woody plants is as mulch. The task of our civil servants in charge of recycling trees and shrubs is to grind them up. This requires powerful chipping equipment, not the temperature gauges deployed to keep compost cooking at just the right temperature.
Mulch in the form of both wood chips and more finely shredded woody material is donated to the public free of charge for the very good cause of protecting our summer gardens from weeds, moisture loss through evaporation and a host of other problems that have only gotten worse with climate change.
Speaking of, I should be telling you how to plant spring bulbs — it’s that time of year — except that I planted mine last month when we had that early freeze, on the assumption that my window of opportunity was about to slam shut.
Well, it didn’t. It is still safe to plant any bulb (most notably tulips) that will have enough time in the ground between now and May to grow roots from one end of the bulb and a stem from the other. The ground is not yet frozen to the depth of 6 inches a tulip bulb must have to stay alive until it goes dormant.
How was I to know we’d have a second summer lasting well past Halloween? At the rate our fall weather is going, Thanksgiving could be 70 and sunny too, and maybe even Christmas.
All I care about at this point is that we get some precipitation. Rain, snow, sleet. I’ll take it.
We’re told to keep on watering, especially our trees, as long as the ground hasn’t frozen hard, but I’m wondering how trees and shrubs are supposed to absorb water once they’ve gone into the plant version of hibernation. This applies also to those tulip bulbs.
I mean, most of my trees and shrubs have lost their leaves and are busy hardening up the protective covers of the leaf and flower buds scheduled to open in 2023.
All but the European copper beech are looking like deciduous trees are supposed to look at this time of year, which is half dead. The beech is still resplendent.
This tree is always the slowest to leaf out and also the most reluctant to defoliate. In early summer it looks like it’s either dead or dying. When it finally does get around to unfurling its gorgeous reddish-gold (yeah, the color of fall) foliage in late June, the previous year’s leaves are still hanging around.
And I do mean hanging, just by a thread in some cases. Sometimes I get sick of looking at them and spend an hour pulling off the ones I can reach, just out of frustration. imagining they’re the reason the new leaves are coming in so late (they’re not).
As I write this, the beech tree outside my kitchen window has yet to show any sign that its leaves are aware that Halloween has come and gone. I keep telling it that summer is over. It pays no heed.
Being copper-colored the leaves don’t radically change hue in fall as most trees do, but turn from copper to fiery red with gold highlights. That lasts until about midwinter. Then they fade to russet and by spring are not just the color of potato skins — they resemble them in other ways too.
My guess is that it’s something about the copper birch’s preferred hardiness zone, not USDA Zone 4 but maybe 6 would be about right.
I think it’s just massively confused.
Aren’t we all?
Gervonta Davis came out of nowhere with a ruthless tweet aimed at Campbell Hatton after her victory over the weekend.
The 21-year-old welterweight prospect, son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, went 9-0 early in his career with a win over Denis Bartos on Saturday night.
Following the victory, a humorous post on Twitter was published comparing him to one of the best boxers competing around that weight today – Gervonta Davis.
The troll post read: “Gervonta Davis vs Campbell Hatton 2023. Who wins and how?
“Could Campbell avenge his father’s loss to Floyd Mayweather against Floyd’s son?”
Ricky Hatton was eliminated by Mayweather in 2007 and Mayweather is now promoting Gervonta.
Most people knew the post was a joke, but some started responding seriously.
After being tagged in enough of these answers, Gervonta took the bait and gave his own answer.
The American savagely tweeted: “He will be at dinner [with] her pops the next night eating her food through a straw.
Apparently, upon realizing this was a troll post, Gervonta quickly deleted his reply.
Of course, the pair won’t be fighting anytime soon.
Hatton is well into the developmental stages of his fledgling career.
He will continue to face less regarded opposition for some time to come before slowly stepping up to find his level.
As for Gervonta, a massive fight with Ryan Garcia could be next.
The teams have agreed to the terms of the showdown, and it all now hinges on the ability of their respective broadcasters Showtime and DAZN to allow it to happen.
Sports
