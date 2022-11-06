38 people hospitalized after a fire in a high-rise building in New York

HBO comedian and late-night host Bill Maher has predicted that Republicans “will definitely win” a majority in Congress in next week’s midterm elections, thanks in part to “woke culture.”

Maher claimed the left has gone “super crazy” in ways the average American “don’t understand” and doesn’t want.

He made his comments while appearing on comedian Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast” on Thursday. The two talked about pop culture, the Playboy Mansion and politics, with Maher admitting Republicans are going to “do so well” come Election Day next Tuesday.

Burr kicked off the discussion by asking Maher what he thinks are the five things everyone should know to not look “silly” at a cocktail party, and Maher dove into politics, saying that more people should know that “the system of government we have is based on checks and balances.

He added, “It’s important because we’re about to really lose the most basic part of being an American… There’s an election in a few days and we’re going to elect about 300 people to Congress who don’t believe not in democracy. ”

Both comedians spoke about the dumbing down of society leading to the election of these “election deniers” – as many liberal pundits have described these Republican candidates. Maher said, “You can’t expect people to miss democracy if they never learned what it was supposed to be in the first place. If you tell someone, you know, we lose our sense of checks and balances, their response is, ‘What is that?!’ »

Bill Maher made the comments on Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast. Getty Images

He added that these voters “are not going to miss [democracy] when it goes away. They’ll just say, is the ‘Masked Singer’ still there? Because that’s why I care.

Maher then said that “things are going to fundamentally change in this country after this election.” Burr asked, “Oh cuz you think these guys [GOP] go win ?”

Maher replied emphatically, “Well, they will definitely win.”

The HBO host blamed the potential GOP victory on far-left antics. He told Burr, “Wake culture — that’s one of the reasons Republicans are going to do so well in this election.”

He explained, “The left has gone super crazy with a lot of s – that the average American has never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country, doesn’t want.”

Although Maher concluded the topic by warning of the Republican victory and continuing to promote the idea that the Democratic Party won a rigged election in 2020, while promoting the idea that a future GOP loss has also been faked.

He said, “[Donald Trump] still hasn’t conceded the last election and when it comes time for this next election it doesn’t matter if he wins or loses he’s gonna show up on nomination day and this time he’s got these 300 people behind him going to support his bulls….