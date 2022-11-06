News
38 people hospitalized after a fire in a high-rise building in New York
Dozens of people were injured in a fire at a residential building in New York on Saturday morning, authorities said.
The three-alarm fire started on the 20th floor of a downtown Manhattan skyscraper, with a “strong fire condition”, according to the New York Fire Department.
Thirty-eight people were hospitalized due to the fire, two of them in critical condition. Five were in serious condition and the others had minor injuries, according to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.
Five FDNY members are among the patients, officials said.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and was brought under control within an hour, the FDNY said.
Bystander footage captured a dramatic rescue, as a firefighter abseiled with a woman to a lower floor and made it safely inside the building as smoke billowed from the windows at the -above.
“Fire EMS and dispatch did an amazing job saving a number of civilians,” Kavanagh said during a press briefing, referring to this particular rescue. “I cannot stress enough the extraordinary work of our members this morning in incredibly dangerous conditions.”
Two people were rescued from the apartment where the fire started using a lifeline, according to FDNY Deputy Deputy Chief Frank Leeb.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a lithium-ion battery “connected to a micro-mobility device,” Kavanagh said.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
Bill Maher Tells Bill Burr Republicans ‘Will Definitely Win’ Midterm Thanks to ‘Woke Culture’
HBO comedian and late-night host Bill Maher has predicted that Republicans “will definitely win” a majority in Congress in next week’s midterm elections, thanks in part to “woke culture.”
Maher claimed the left has gone “super crazy” in ways the average American “don’t understand” and doesn’t want.
He made his comments while appearing on comedian Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast” on Thursday. The two talked about pop culture, the Playboy Mansion and politics, with Maher admitting Republicans are going to “do so well” come Election Day next Tuesday.
Burr kicked off the discussion by asking Maher what he thinks are the five things everyone should know to not look “silly” at a cocktail party, and Maher dove into politics, saying that more people should know that “the system of government we have is based on checks and balances.
He added, “It’s important because we’re about to really lose the most basic part of being an American… There’s an election in a few days and we’re going to elect about 300 people to Congress who don’t believe not in democracy. ”
Both comedians spoke about the dumbing down of society leading to the election of these “election deniers” – as many liberal pundits have described these Republican candidates. Maher said, “You can’t expect people to miss democracy if they never learned what it was supposed to be in the first place. If you tell someone, you know, we lose our sense of checks and balances, their response is, ‘What is that?!’ »
He added that these voters “are not going to miss [democracy] when it goes away. They’ll just say, is the ‘Masked Singer’ still there? Because that’s why I care.
Maher then said that “things are going to fundamentally change in this country after this election.” Burr asked, “Oh cuz you think these guys [GOP] go win ?”
Maher replied emphatically, “Well, they will definitely win.”
The HBO host blamed the potential GOP victory on far-left antics. He told Burr, “Wake culture — that’s one of the reasons Republicans are going to do so well in this election.”
He explained, “The left has gone super crazy with a lot of s – that the average American has never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country, doesn’t want.”
Although Maher concluded the topic by warning of the Republican victory and continuing to promote the idea that the Democratic Party won a rigged election in 2020, while promoting the idea that a future GOP loss has also been faked.
He said, “[Donald Trump] still hasn’t conceded the last election and when it comes time for this next election it doesn’t matter if he wins or loses he’s gonna show up on nomination day and this time he’s got these 300 people behind him going to support his bulls….
Strictly Come Dancing: Week Seven – Live | Television
Key events
Let’s play Strictly Come Bingo!
We’ve had a busy two weeks, so I’m going to be gentle with you tonight. Take a polite sip of tap water (room temperature, no ice) for any occurrence of the following:
-
Flared pants
-
CGI floor graphics
-
Anton 10s (like a Donny 10, but even more worthless)
-
Firework metaphors
-
First sightings of training room poppies
I watch The Wheel without the sound – I find that if you imagine Michael McIntyre having the voice of Jim Bowen, it sounds like a very different game show.
Heidi’s Hunches – November Update!
There are only ten couples left and we are at an interesting moment in the competition. I’m reasonably confident that Will, Tyler and Hamza will be in the Grand Final – they’re all good all-rounders with the holy trinity of talent, love from the judges and support from the crowd. But that fourth place could go to any one of Molly, Ellie S, Helen, Kym or Fleur – chances are the dance battle in the coming weeks will be all about the ladies. I’m leaving Tony out of that for now, because just how far his public support will take him is a big unknown – history doesn’t suggest any further than Blackpool, but we’ll see.
-
Fighting for the final: Will and Nancy, Tyler and Dianne, Hamza and Jowita
-
By car for December: Molly and Carlos, Fleur and Vito, Ellie S and Nikita, Helen and Gorka, Kym and Graziano
-
Dodging the Dance: Tony and Katya, Ellie T and Johannes
Dates in your diary!
Just to tell you that there are schedule changes Strictly in December to make way for a football game, so please adjust your schedules accordingly.
-
The quarter-final will now be played FRIDAY 2n/a DECEMBER, which means we have a Saturday night off. A Saturday ! In December! What am I going to do with it? Even the IDEA makes me dizzy.
-
The semi-final will now be played SUNDAY 11E DECEMBER, which presents the tantalizing possibility that they could do the Results Show LIVE later that night. How good would that be? How knackered will I be in the end? Whatever, let’s do it anyway.
It’s week 7!
Good evening everyone and welcome to this week’s Strictly Come Dancing liveblog! We’re about half way through, so it’s all downhill from here, but hopefully in a good way. Inexplicably, there are still ten couples left – how have we only returned five so far? I guess we’ve usually lost a few to Covid, injury or a general meltdown, but this year’s group seems to be quite robust. I sincerely hope that this sentence does not come back to haunt me.
For this week and next, there is NO THEME, so let the joy be boundless. Then we go to Blackpool, which is less of a theme and more of a circus with a suspended floor, but we’ll worry about that later. For now, let’s enjoy a week where dance takes center stage – kick-off is at 7pm, so please join me!
Climate activists stick their hands on paintings by Goya at the Prado Museum in Spain
On Saturday, climate activists in Spain stuck their hands on famous paintings by Francisco de Goya at the Prado Museum in Madrid.
A video posted on the Twitter account of campaign group Futuro Vegetal showed a docent asking visitors not to take photos of the scene.
The impacted works – from the 18th and 19th centuries – include the artists “La Maja Vestida” and “La Maja Desnuda”: The Clothed Maja and the Naked Maja.
A temperature has been painted on the wall between the two works: “+1.5 C”
ANTI-OIL ACTIVISTS TARGETING PAINT WITH GLUE, A RED LIQUID
“Last week the UN recognized the impossibility of keeping us below the 1.5 Celsius limit (set in the 2016 Paris climate agreement). We need to change now,” said one tweet with a photo of the couple.
The museum said his paintings were undamaged and the graffiti was painted over.
“We condemn the use of the museum as a venue for political protest of any kind,” he said.
Police and Futuro Vegetal said two people were arrested.
UN EXPRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT ‘HUGE CARBON FOOTPRINT’ OF UPCOMING CLIMATE SUMMIT
Futuro Vegetal said the pair was removed using a solvent.
This is the latest in a series of protests by climate activists, which are impacting famous works of art.
Protesters tried to stick to the glass covering Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ and others threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s ‘The Sower’ and one of his Sunflowers paintings.
These works were covered.
This all comes ahead of the GOP27 climate change conference in Egypt, which is due to take place from Sunday.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Vikings rule out Jalen Nailor, elevate Dan Chisena, Nick Muse to face Washington
WASHINGTON — The Vikings on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Jalen Nailor for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field due to an illness.
To replace Nailor, the Vikings elevated Dan Chisena from the practice squad. They also elevated rookie Nick Muse to serve as the third tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.
Nailor missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for Friday’s workout and then being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
It was the second elevation of the season for both Chisena and Muse, and each has one left. Tight end Jacob Hollister, who elevated for the two previous games rather than Muse, also has one left.
Sunday will be the fourth game Ben Ellefson (groin) misses while on injured reserve. He will become eligible to return as the third tight end as soon as next Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
Experts look into omicron’s Covid booster protection against variants
If you have received a new omicron-specific Covid reminder, you are as protected as possible against the virus.
But there’s a new batch of so-called “Scrabble” variations circulating around the world. While the BA.5 subvariant of omicron still accounts for nearly 40% of Covid cases in the United States, strains like BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BA.4.6 are increasing every week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new strains pose an uncomfortable question: are the new bivalent boosters still worth buying, or has the virus already outmaneuvered them?
“A booster is a booster,” Dr. Roy Gulick, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, told CNBC Make It. “What about all these new variations of Scrabble? The message remains the same: get yourself boosted, get your immune system to respond well to the virus.”
Emerging strains are new enough that data for protection against booster shots do not yet exist for them. But experts still expect injections to boost your immunity against all variants of Covid, to some degree.
Here’s why and what else you need to know.
Scrabble variants are descendants of omicron
The new variants are descendants of omicron, which is a promising first sign for boosters.
“We have some hope, especially since it’s the same omicron. It’s just multiple sub-variants,” says Dr. Rachael Lee, associate professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Hopefully that will be enough to protect us through the fall.”
Even though Scrabble variants have found new ways to “cut off our immunity,” they probably can’t completely escape vaccine-induced protection, says Dr. Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington.
When you get vaccinated, your body generates an alphabetical soup of different anti-virus antibodies, she explains. Some antibodies eventually become more dominant than others and provide most of your body’s protection.
These dominant antibodies become the target of new Covid mutations. But omicron-specific boosters — or any Covid booster, for that matter — can help broaden your “soup” and generate a greater concentration of antibodies, Fuller says.
It can “restore a level of immunity and fill in the gaps that some of these newer Scrabble variants have found,” she explains.
No vaccine is ever 100% effective against infection. But boosting other antibodies could help control the virus’s ability to replicate, helping to shorten the duration of infections and protect against serious illness and hospitalization, Fuller says.
Previous boosters still seem to offer some protection
Without data on the effectiveness of the new boosters against Scrabble variants, some experts are examining how the original monovalent Covid booster – which became available to US adults ages 18 and older in November 2021 – performed against then-emerging variants as omicron.
“There are already studies to show that even the monovalent booster, whether from Pfizer or Moderna, actually produces similar neutralizing antibodies against these variants. [when compared to other variants]“, says Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious diseases at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
Recent data has shown that some antibodies, whether from a vaccination or a previous infection, have lasted up to a year and a half in some people – and more than 80% of the North American population has had a Covid vaccine or infection, says Vazquez.
“Fortunately for us, all of these vaccines, including the original vaccine, will elicit some type of neutralizing antibody response,” Vazquez said. “It will help us despite the fact that these are brand new variants that we have.”
Rape, robbery, burglary, robbery
Crime in New York has increased over the past year, but New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) says the data hasn’t shown bail reform was the problem.
Recent crime statistics from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) show that since the start of the year, rape has increased by 10.9%, theft by 32.4%, burglary by 29.1% and robbery 38.5%.
During a Friday interview on CNN, Hochul claimed that “the data does not show” that bail reform is causing an increase in crime, and “there are individual cases, but compared to the pre -pandemic and when it was passed, I don’t think there’s a real disparity.
Meanwhile, a recent poll found that the majority of American voters blame “woke politicians” for the crime wave sweeping America from President Joe Biden (D), Breitbart News reported Oct. 20.
New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Representative Lee Zeldin, said during a recent debate that he was running for governor to fight the rampant crime plaguing the state, according to Breitbart News:
Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail. As soon as it was implemented, she bragged about it. She chose police movement fundraising champion and architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. This guy who was arrested and had to resign. It was his first big decision to make as governor.
We need to repeal the cashless bond. We need to make our streets safe again. I run to take back our streets and shamelessly support our men and women in law enforcement. It’s about all of us together — Republicans, Democrats, Independents, as New Yorkers — to make sure the streets are safe again, to make the subways safe again.
Zeldin has taken the lead in the gubernatorial race as he fights to unseat Hochul, according to a recent poll by the Trafalgar Group.
“The poll found that of the 1,198 likely voters in the general election, 48.4% would vote for Zeldin, while 47.6% would vote for Hochul. With four percent undecided, Zeldin leads the incumbent Democrat by less than a point and within the margin of error,” Breitbart News reported Monday, adding that Election Day is Nov. 8.
