A coveted land by the sea will become a nature reserve
The scene at Private Ridges just northwest of Malibu is one of an unfettered coastline where natural forces continue to unfold: fog lifts steep slopes scented with coastal sage that haven’t changed since the Chumash Indians roamed them centuries ago.
The only sounds are waves crashing against the base of fortress-like mountains with sweeping views of free-swimming dolphins, sea lions, and gray whales about an hour’s drive from Los Angeles.
Decades-long legal disputes cast a cloud over the future of the 1,250 acres of land just northwest of the Ventura county line that biologists coveted as valuable to the environment, and developers saw as property prime real estate in an area where the median home price is around $5. million.
The fighters included the now deceased would-be developer Harry Mansdorf, whose family bought the property more than four decades ago with the proceeds of their aviation business. Their most famous aircraft was the Pregnant Guppy, a bulbous cargo carrier that transported moon rocket parts from the West Coast for NASA in the 1960s.
When the dust settles in court, will there still be room for wildlife?
A new chapter in the tumultuous history of the area known as Deer Creek Beach opened on Friday when the nonprofit conservation group Trust for Public Land announced that it had bought the property for around $25 million with the intention of moving it to the adjacent Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area – its most big growth spurt so far.
On a recent morning, Guillermo Rodriguez, the Trust’s state manager, stood on a windswept stretch of beach where Deer Creek empties into the ocean and said, “Everywhere I look here I’m happy, and we are the proud owners of it.
The acquisition highlights a growing belief in Southern California that undeveloped land should not be just another commodity for the highest bidders.
“Protecting places like this,” said Suzanne Goode, a retired environmental scientist, “lets people know what the Southern California coastline was like before we started developing it. “
Pausing to gather her thoughts, she smiled, then added, “This is a huge win for the cougars too.”
Don’t start clapping yet. It may take another two years “of hard work and planning,” Rodriguez said, to complete the procedures necessary to bring the property under National Park Service management.
Supporters of the project include the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the National Park Service, which provided a $529,000 operating grant, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Assemblyman Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu) and State Sen. Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara) led the charge to secure funds from the state.
For memory :
08:01 am November 6, 2022An earlier version of this article referred to Point Mugu State Park as Point Magu State Park.
More than 20 years ago, the National Park Service targeted the Mansford property as a potential “high-value acquisition” because it serves as a natural corridor between the Santa Monica Mountains and Point Mugu State Park. 14,000 acres.
Around the same time, Mansdorf, a former World War II B-24 pilot, hatched plans to develop the seaside mountains into a destination resort with two 18-hole golf courses, a five-star hotel, condominiums, a man-made lake, and estates.
Boulders and gravel bulldozed from mountain tops to make way for his dream, Mansdorf suggested, would be used as foundation material for a large marina.
That all changed, however, after an ownership fight with a business partner who in 2009 ruled that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge used threats and fraud to defraud Mansdorf of his assets. , which included the family home in Beverly Hills.
At 88, the man who was worth hundreds of millions of dollars three years earlier was, a lawyer said at the time, “living off his World War II pension and chasing 99-cent tacos.”
Mansdorf died in 2012 but left no will. Further lawsuits followed.
“Several conservation groups made a run on the property,” Rodriguez said, “but ultimately backed down because clear title was the focus of lawsuits, attorneys, creditors, potential developers, court rulings and privileges”.
Clouds lifted in 2018 when a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge determined the number of plaintiffs had dropped from five to two: County Line LLC, which owned the property; and the primary land lien holder.
“We were the first to pick up the phone and express our interest in buying the land,” Rodriguez recalls. “It turned out to be a very, very complex transaction.”
The Trust aims to raise the additional $5 million needed to relaunch public access with a series of proposed improvements.
They include restoring a crumbling concrete staircase that leads from parking lots along the Pacific Coast Highway to a sandy and rocky beach below, and building a segment of the Coastal Slope Trail, a network of 70 miles of trails stretching from Topanga State Park to Point Mugu State. To park.
Meanwhile, in a separate $97 million acquisition underway about 70 miles south, the Trust aims to transform 384 acres of ecologically degraded escarpments, vernal pools and mesas at the Banning Ranch oilfield. in a nature reserve. This Newport Beach project is expected to go into public ownership in December.
“Lands thought to be lost forever to development and industry are being reclaimed for wildlife and public health and welfare,” Rodriguez said. “Conservation in California is strenuous, frustrating and expensive, but the results are worth it.”
Business People: Former Kaiser exec Prat Vemana joins Target’s executive team
OF NOTE — RETAIL
Target Corp., Minneapolis, announced the hire of Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. Vemana previously served in a similar executive role at health insurer and health care provider Kaiser Permanente.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
KOSE, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency, announced the hire of Joe King as vice president, director of account management.
BREWING
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild announced that six Minnesota craft breweries were honored at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival last month in Denver: Gold medals: Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth; Insight Brewing, Minneapolis; Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley, and Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth. Silver medals: Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley; Pantown Brewing Co., St. Cloud, and Wooden Hill Brewing Co., Edina.
EDUCATION
The College of American Pathologists announced that Dr. Michael A. Linden has been included in this year’s class of CAP Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Linden is a professor and director of hematopathology in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Canterbury Park Holding Corp., a Shakopee-based owner and operator of horse racing and gambling facilities, announced that Peter Ahn and Damon Schramm have joined its board of directors. Ahn is chief financial officer at investment firm Hemisphere Cos.; Schramm is a vice president at Togetherwork, a software company.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bell Bank, Fargo, N.D., announced the hire of Liam Higgins as senior vice president/commercial banking and nonprofit banking team lead, based in the bank’s Twin Cities offices. … Deluxe, a Shoreview-based provider of business payment services and products, announced the appointment of Chip Zint as senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Scott Bomar; Zint has been with Deluxe since 2020, previously serving as vice president, corporate finance. … Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, announced that financial adviser Cate Grinney has joined the company’s independent channel from Edward Jones in Faribault, with $331 million in client assets.
FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., a, Austin, Minn.-based provider of grocery store prepared food brands, announced the promotion of Katie Larson as senior vice president of human resources. Larson most recently served as the company’s director of human resources.
HONORS
NAWBO-MN, the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, announced this year’s inductees to its Hall of Fame: Wendy Ethen, Guaranty Commercial Title; Danya Frank, First Avenue Production; Anne Ketz,106 Group; Heather Manly, On-Demand Group, Crooked Water Spirits and Heather’s Dirty Goodness, and Lynn Wehrman, The Wehrman Collaborative, also known as Digital Accessibility by WeCo. … The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Jon Althoff, founder of sales and marketing consultancy Parachute Consulting Group, Plymouth, as its Legacy Award winner. Althoff has served various leadership roles at the chamber, including as chairman of the board. … The Minnesota Retailers Association announced it has awarded Urban Growler Brewing Co., St. Paul, with its the Building Community Through Retail award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Cody M. Bauer has joined the firm’s Energy Group.
MANUFACTURING
LYNX Innovation Inc., a Bloomington-based global diversified manufacturer, announce that Stephen Dopp, the company’s innovation president and board member, has been named chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1. Dopp succeeds co-founder Kurt McNall, who maintains a position on the board.
MARKETING
IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of direct mail and loyalty marketing services, announced the following executive appointments: Ken McDonald, chief supply chain officer; Melissa “Missy” Smutny, chief human resources officer; Pat Sondreal, chief production officer, and Wes Sparling, chief marketing officer.
NONPROFITS
YMCA of the North, Minneapolis, announced Michelle T. Edgerton has joined as executive vice president of advancement and development. Edgerton has served in leadership roles at several community organizations and also founded The Edgerton Group, a fundraising and organizational development consulting firm.
ORGANIZATIONS
Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota announced that Carlos Ruiz has joined its board of directors. Ruiz is director of business geographics and insights at Star Tribune, Minneapolis.
6 years after demonetization, money with the public hits new high of Rs 30.88 Lakh Crore
Mumbai:
Currency with the public hit a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore as of October 21, illustrating that cash usage is still robust even six years after the demonetization movement.
At Rs 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84% higher than the level of the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination. notes with the ultimate goal of reducing corruption and black money in the economy.
The intention of this decision, which was criticized by many experts for its poor planning and poor execution, was to make India a “less liquid” economy.
According to bi-monthly money supply data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the currency with the public rose to Rs 30.88 lakh crore on October 21. Central bank data for Reserve Money had put the currency into circulation. at Rs 17.7 lakh crore on November 4, 2016.
Currency with the public refers to the banknotes and coins used by people to conduct transactions, settle transactions, and purchase goods and services. The figure is obtained after deducting the cash on hand with the banks from the currency in circulation.
The use of cash has steadily increased in the economy, although newer and more convenient digital payment alternatives have become popular. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has emphasized contactless transactions, has also given these digital modes a boost.
A 2019 RBI study on digital payments had partially addressed the issue.
“Although digital payments have been growing steadily in recent years, both in value and volume across all countries, the data also suggests that over the same period, the ratio of currency in circulation to domestic product gross (GDP) has also increased in line with overall economic growth,” he said.
“…an increase in the digital payments-to-GDP ratio over a period of time does not seem to automatically imply a decline in the country’s currency-to-GDP ratio,” he added.
He had said that after demonetization, India had seen a significant increase in digital transactions, although the ratio of digital payments to GDP in the country had traditionally been low.
In a recent note, SBI economists said that currency in circulation (CIC) fell by Rs 7,600 crore during the week of Diwali, which was the first such drop in almost two decades if the excluded the 2009 festivities, which saw a marginal plunge due to the global financial crisis.
Indigenous voters rally for midterm elections
ANCHORING — Tesla Cox’s eyes filled with tears as she thought about watching her state elect its first Alaskan native to Congress this year, and what that might mean for the future.
“If we can mobilize our people, we can really change the way our world works for us,” said Ms Cox, 31, who is Tlingit and met late last month with other natives of Alaska for a three-day convention, where their influence as a voting bloc was a major talking point.
“Our next steps are not just to get our people to vote, but to make our people the people people vote for,” she said.
Indigenous voters have become a major center of power across the country in recent years, including in 2020, when the Navajo Nation and other Indigenous voters helped flip Arizona for President Biden. This convention saw the first Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native elected and seated alongside enrolled members of the Oklahoma and Kansas tribes. The Senate confirmed Laguna Pueblo member Deb Haaland as the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior,
It’s a trend that is likely to continue on Tuesday, when the races that will determine control of both the House and the Senate could narrow to razor-thin margins in states with large indigenous populations. There are nearly 90 indigenous candidates on state and national ballots, according to a database run by Indian Country Today, a nonprofit news organization. Those candidates include Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who will likely become the first Cherokee senator since 1925.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the country and we’ve made progress in the judiciary and in Congress and in federal jurisdictions,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., the Cherokee Nation’s principal chief. “For us to not show up mid-term would send an unfortunate message to policy makers that our numbers aren’t there.”
Alaska Native Societies offered key endorsements that could help Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, a Democrat who is Yup’ik, and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican who was officially adopted by a clan of the Tlingit tribe, to retain their seat in Congress. and overcoming conservative challengers.
Oklahoma’s five major tribal nations offered a rare joint endorsement of the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, shaking up the race in a toss, while the Cherokee Nation reignited its campaign for the United States to honor a treaty nearly 200 years old and sits Kimberly Teehee as a congressional delegate.
“We’ve been in the process of awakening people to the power of our collective voice,” said Judith LeBlanc, of Caddo Nation in Oklahoma, and executive director of Native Organizers Alliance. “That collective voice can manifest as political power on Election Day and between Election Days on the issues we stand for.”
The state of the 2022 midterm elections
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
The assertion of political power and sovereignty comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to challenge certain tribal authorities and protections and as Indigenous voters face significant barriers to accessing the ballot box. They could not vote in every state until 1957 and now faced increasingly restrictive election laws passed by state legislatures. Distances to polling places could still require round trips of 100 miles or more for some voters.
In May, a federal judge ruled that South Dakota violated parts of the National Voter Registration Act, which requires state officials to provide voter registration renewal guidance to multiple state-run agencies.
“The majority of voting access laws that have been passed since 2020 have all been passed in states where the Indigenous vote is politically significant and therefore it targets Indigenous voters,” LeBlanc said. “And that has a big impact, particularly around early voting access, polling locations, and transportation to polling locations.”
November 5, 2022, 11:28 p.m. ET
Beyond representation in the highest seats of government, there has been increased recognition of the needs of tribal communities across the country, although lawmakers say much more needs to be done to meet their obligations.
A document released by Democrats to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee noted that lawmakers approved the largest direct investment in tribal governments in American history in 2021 with the passage of the Stimulus Bill 1, $9 trillion, and had earmarked billions for tribal health care, housing, broadband, and transportation. Tribal nations and villages will receive funds through a new program created under the Biden administration to help them relocate and avoid the consequences of climate change.
“It’s a long game and change doesn’t happen overnight,” said Allie Redhorse Young, of the Navajo Nation and founder of Protect the Sacred, who led voters on horseback to polls in 2020. and will lead a similar ride this year. “But the longer we continue to show up and the longer we continue to make our voices heard and ensure our votes are counted, the more we will invest in this change.”
In 1955, only one Alaskan native was elected among the 55 delegates to the state’s constitutional convention. Sixty-six years later, Ms. Peltola made history in September as the first Alaskan Native elected to Congress, when she was sworn in to complete the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term after his death. She is running for her first full term representing a state where Alaska Natives make up about 15% of the population.
“It’s a remarkable development, really,” said William L. Iggiagruk Hensley, 81, a Democrat who is Inupiaq and served as a state senator. He was among those instrumental in passing the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, which set aside approximately 44 million acres for a dozen regional Native corporations in 1971 and elevated Alaska Natives to the central role of the new state’s economy.
“Our people understood the importance of participating in the political process and did so intensively,” he added.
Mr. Hensley, like others who gathered for three days in Anchorage at the Federation of Alaska Natives convention, highlighted the role of Alaska Natives in helping Ms. Murkowski organize a written campaign successful in 2010 as another moment that underlined their political power. . Ms. Murkowski has worked closely with Sen. Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, to direct millions of dollars to Indigenous communities in their states as key lawmakers on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.
Ryen Aavurauq Richards, who is Inupiaq, said he has seen this change in recent years, in part because Indigenous voters have come together more frequently to advocate for issues that impact their way of life, from commercial fishing to protect their land. She once felt disconnected from the political process because to her the outcome of the races in Alaska seemed predetermined.
“The more we tribes get together and talk about these big issues and work on them together – I feel like it’s changed my perspective and I can see a difference,” said Ms Richards, 34, a health specialist. peer support based in Palmier.
Beyond national representation, Indigenous organizations are urging participation in state elections as they fight to maintain gaming rights as a crucial part of their economy. Communities are also working to save salmon from extinction in the Columbia River Basin in the Pacific Northwest.
Preserving natural resources was particularly prominent in Alaska, where convention attendees applauded Ms Peltola’s emphasis on a ‘pro-fish’ platform and others explained how they had become more involved. in promoting better subsistence fishing in their regions. .
“We fight for our salmon, we fight for our food – it’s our way of life,” said Faye Ewan, 68, who lives in the indigenous village of Kluti-Kaah and is a longtime champion of Indigenous sovereignty over fishing. . “It is sacred.”
But like other elders, she said she has seen a change in the organization and impact of Indigenous voters.
“The younger generation is more educated and more politically aware,” Ms Ewan said.
9 injured after several gunmen opened fire outside Philadelphia bar
Nine people were injured after several gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire outside a bar for Mayor Jim Kenney (D) in Philadelphia around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
ABC 6 reports that the gunmen “fired about 40 shots” outside the bar in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Nine people “between 23 and 40 years old” were injured.
FOX 29 notes that two of those injured are in critical condition.
Police believe the shooters may have been looking for a specific person to target.
Philadelphia Police Senior Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said: ‘At this point it appears these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot, got out of the vehicle and started shooting. on the group of individuals who were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motivation.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe.
What makes a great Philly cheesesteak? Plus where to find the sandwiches in Chicago to mark the World Series.
Cheesesteak, the iconic Philadelphia sandwich, could be a cousin to the Italian beef of Chicago.
Since the Phillies made it to the World Series — loaded with three former Cubs, no less — it’s a good time to explore what makes a classic cheesesteak great, and where to find them around our city.
At Monti’s in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, the sandwich starts with bread from a bakery founded in 1904.
“An authentic Philly cheesesteak starts with an Amoroso’s roll, made in Philadelphia,” said owner David Weissner. “Then the highest-quality meat, cheese and onions.”
You can order your sandwich with or without onions. (In Philly-ese, one might say “wit” or “witout.”) And then there’s your choice of cheese: provolone, American or an aged cheddar sauce, instead of the typical Cheez Whiz.
“My favorite variation on the authentic is what we call the Rocky cheesesteak, because it really packs a punch,” Weissner said of the sandwich named for the “Rocky” film franchise that starred Sylvester Stallone as a boxer, and co-starred the city of Philadelphia. “That has our own hot Rocky pepper sauce, made with habaneros, serranos and jalapenos.”
You can also order cherry peppers on the side. The pickled hot peppers are comparable to giardiniera, but not nearly as complex as our cultish condiment.
And then there’s the steak, which begins as sliced beef, chopped to ribbons on a sizzling griddle by a cook wielding metal spatulas.
“The onions get cooked in together,” Weissner said. “And the cheese melted right on top. The bun is placed on top of the meat and cheese. And then it’s all flipped to your classic Philly.”
That final flip depends on the skill of the cook into that elemental bread.
“For us, it really starts with the Amoroso’s Baking Co. roll,” Weissner said.
It’s parbaked, and finished in their oven, which adds a toasty nuttiness to the tender bread.
“An Italian beef roll, like Turano, needs to withstand the jus,” Weissner said. “Whereas with the Philly, the meat and the cheese don’t attack the bread like Italian beef.”
When asked what makes a cheesesteak great, he said it’s the quality of the ingredients.
“If you skimp on any one of those four ingredients, you will know instantaneously it’s not a Monti’s cheesesteak.”
It’s also experience.
“Most of our employees have been with us for seven or eight years,” Weissner said. “So we have almost no turnover in our kitchen.”
Monti’s originally opened in 2012, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year as a neighborhood cheesesteak bar.
“And then unfortunately, we had a fire,” Weissner said. “It was originally reported as an electrical fire. However, after the fire inspectors concluded their report, it was ruled spontaneous combustion.”
During a pandemic shutdown in September 2020, they re-stained the floor. The rags spontaneously combusted early one morning before they arrived, he said. No one was injured, but the restaurant was totaled, and significant damage was done to the condos above and next to them.
Coincidentally, Jim’s Steaks in Philadelphia, Weissner’s favorite cheesesteak in the city, had a fire this summer, and remains closed temporarily.
“We moved into a ghost kitchen. And fortunately, we have a great landlord who helped us rebuild the space.”
Monti’s reopened in October 2021. Now they’re planning to open a second location. But first, the World Series.
“We’re actually running a 10% off special if you wear Phillies gear,” Weissner said. “We have five TVs, two at the bar, every seat gets a view of a TV for sure.”
4757 N. Talman Ave., 773-942-6012, ilovemontis.com
More notable cheesesteaks, in the city and suburbs, in alphabetical order:
Bruno’s Cheesesteaks; 17 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora; 331-301-5574
Mojo’s East Coast Eats; 2758 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; 630-796-2832; mojoseastcoasteats.com
Philly’s Best; 907 W. Belmont Ave., 773-525-7900; 769 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-715-9800; phillysbest.com
Erykah Badu review – an exhilarating moment in the eccentric orbit of a star | Music
Jhere is a strong collective inspiration in the Royal Festival Hall, as a voice comes out of the loudspeakers. “Erykah will join us as soon as possible.” In Badu World – or “Badubotron”, as the singer has recently called it – time is elastic. Off topic. It could mean waiting hours for her to take the stage. Even hours and hours. In recent years, she’s become known perhaps as much for her loose timing — and unpopular opinions — as for being the wise soul bohemian who changed the sound of R&B in the late ’90s and whose influence is everywhere in the modern world. music.
But not tonight. The first of two shows announced to celebrate a quarter century of her debut album, Baduizm, the Dallas native struts into view, 15 minutes from her allotted start time. His excellent players, all nine of them, wowed the audience with a ripple of tones from Caint Use My Phone, which riffs on one of his most beloved tracks, Tyrone. And now she’s in the spotlight, ready to shoot, wearing a hat in her signature Holy Mountain hat, a fur jacket and Myah Hasbany’s extreme leggings that look like floating sea anemones. They swoosh hypnotically. It speaks to her current fashion as a front-row fashionista, but it also seems to suggest “outlaw.”
Since releasing Badu’s last release, an acclaimed mixtape, nearly a decade ago, her live shows are the closest clue to who she is in 2022: forward-looking, forever in her own orbit. Those expecting a trip solely through her classic album Tonight – which sold millions when it was released in 1997 and won two Grammys – for their pricey ticket might have been disappointed. Badu does not maintain a clear and sharp nostalgia. She plays a bunch of Baduizm songs, often massaged into new forms, alongside other favorites like Window Seat, the 10 Minutes Out My Mind, Just In Time and Baduizm’s follow-up Mama’s Gun, Time’s A Wastin’ and Green Eyes (on which she sounds particularly superb).
This Tantric line through its catalog creates, overall, an eccentric fantasy spectacle. This is where earthy, primal energy meets computerized boundaries, synths and sci-fi visuals: yogic breaths; his voice changing from pure control to an unattached scream; a jazzy cover by Todd Rundgren; cages of multicolored lasers in the middle of hammered congas; a gripping, drum-fueled cover of Burning Spear’s Jah No Dead; the brilliant moment when she dances like she’s in Fela Kuti’s band; the beeps and bloops as if turning off after a song. The cosmic soup is exhilarating and, at times, dizzying, and lands the tunes where it’s just Badu and the piano, singing the blues, harder.
And what about the future? This week she performed on Misunderstood, a new Roots track with Tierra Whack, although there’s still no news on her own material. For now, words of wisdom will have to do. Badu has long been sought out for spiritual guidance and the overarching message here seems to be one of self-reliance. She recites Faith, Hope & Charity’s disco hit To Each His Own as individualistic gospel (“The best business…is minding your own business”) and ends, as she often does, with a call to believe. in itself: “There will be a better day, if you believe in better days.”
