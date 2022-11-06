A coveted land by the sea will become a nature reserve

The scene at Private Ridges just northwest of Malibu is one of an unfettered coastline where natural forces continue to unfold: fog lifts steep slopes scented with coastal sage that haven’t changed since the Chumash Indians roamed them centuries ago.

The only sounds are waves crashing against the base of fortress-like mountains with sweeping views of free-swimming dolphins, sea lions, and gray whales about an hour’s drive from Los Angeles.

Decades-long legal disputes cast a cloud over the future of the 1,250 acres of land just northwest of the Ventura county line that biologists coveted as valuable to the environment, and developers saw as property prime real estate in an area where the median home price is around $5. million.

The fighters included the now deceased would-be developer Harry Mansdorf, whose family bought the property more than four decades ago with the proceeds of their aviation business. Their most famous aircraft was the Pregnant Guppy, a bulbous cargo carrier that transported moon rocket parts from the West Coast for NASA in the 1960s.

When the dust settles in court, will there still be room for wildlife?

A new chapter in the tumultuous history of the area known as Deer Creek Beach opened on Friday when the nonprofit conservation group Trust for Public Land announced that it had bought the property for around $25 million with the intention of moving it to the adjacent Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area – its most big growth spurt so far.

On a recent morning, Guillermo Rodriguez, the Trust’s state manager, stood on a windswept stretch of beach where Deer Creek empties into the ocean and said, “Everywhere I look here I’m happy, and we are the proud owners of it.

The acquisition highlights a growing belief in Southern California that undeveloped land should not be just another commodity for the highest bidders.

“Protecting places like this,” said Suzanne Goode, a retired environmental scientist, “lets people know what the Southern California coastline was like before we started developing it. “

Pausing to gather her thoughts, she smiled, then added, “This is a huge win for the cougars too.”

Don’t start clapping yet. It may take another two years “of hard work and planning,” Rodriguez said, to complete the procedures necessary to bring the property under National Park Service management.

Supporters of the project include the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the National Park Service, which provided a $529,000 operating grant, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Assemblyman Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu) and State Sen. Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara) led the charge to secure funds from the state.

More than 20 years ago, the National Park Service targeted the Mansford property as a potential “high-value acquisition” because it serves as a natural corridor between the Santa Monica Mountains and Point Mugu State Park. 14,000 acres.

Around the same time, Mansdorf, a former World War II B-24 pilot, hatched plans to develop the seaside mountains into a destination resort with two 18-hole golf courses, a five-star hotel, condominiums, a man-made lake, and estates.

Boulders and gravel bulldozed from mountain tops to make way for his dream, Mansdorf suggested, would be used as foundation material for a large marina.

That all changed, however, after an ownership fight with a business partner who in 2009 ruled that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge used threats and fraud to defraud Mansdorf of his assets. , which included the family home in Beverly Hills.

At 88, the man who was worth hundreds of millions of dollars three years earlier was, a lawyer said at the time, “living off his World War II pension and chasing 99-cent tacos.”

Mansdorf died in 2012 but left no will. Further lawsuits followed.

“Several conservation groups made a run on the property,” Rodriguez said, “but ultimately backed down because clear title was the focus of lawsuits, attorneys, creditors, potential developers, court rulings and privileges”.

Clouds lifted in 2018 when a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge determined the number of plaintiffs had dropped from five to two: County Line LLC, which owned the property; and the primary land lien holder.

“We were the first to pick up the phone and express our interest in buying the land,” Rodriguez recalls. “It turned out to be a very, very complex transaction.”

The Trust aims to raise the additional $5 million needed to relaunch public access with a series of proposed improvements.

They include restoring a crumbling concrete staircase that leads from parking lots along the Pacific Coast Highway to a sandy and rocky beach below, and building a segment of the Coastal Slope Trail, a network of 70 miles of trails stretching from Topanga State Park to Point Mugu State. To park.

Meanwhile, in a separate $97 million acquisition underway about 70 miles south, the Trust aims to transform 384 acres of ecologically degraded escarpments, vernal pools and mesas at the Banning Ranch oilfield. in a nature reserve. This Newport Beach project is expected to go into public ownership in December.

“Lands thought to be lost forever to development and industry are being reclaimed for wildlife and public health and welfare,” Rodriguez said. “Conservation in California is strenuous, frustrating and expensive, but the results are worth it.”