“A cruel and small individual”
Pop star and Joe Biden surrogate John Legend took time out of his midterm door-to-door campaign to insult Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), calling him a ‘cruel, petty individual “.
During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC All with Chris Hayes, John Legend accused DeSantis of undermining democracy by cracking down on voter fraud. He also touched on DeSantis’ recent decision to transport a small group of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.
The singer’s attack comes as DeSantis easily leads challenger Charlie Crist (D) in the polls, ahead by as much as 14 percentage points, or 55% of the Democrat’s 41% in a poll.
“DeSantis is a cruel, petty individual, and he’s found as many cruel ways as he can to undermine the progress Florida voters overwhelmingly voted for,” Legend said.
“You see his cruelty when it comes to arresting people who have been told they are allowed to vote. You see his cruelty when it comes to flying refugees and asylum seekers across the country based on deceit and lies. He’s a cruel little person.
Watch below:
.@John legend“DeSantis is a cruel, petty individual. And he’s found as many cruel ways as he can to undermine the progress Florida voters overwhelmingly voted for.” pic.twitter.com/XJQnn9kjG7
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 5, 2022
Legend continued his rant against DeSantis: “It frustrates me because it’s your job as a journalist to show this but you’re also doing DeSantis’ job because what he really wants to do is scare people off. vote.” He wants to make sure that most of them have the right to vote – he wants them to be afraid to exercise that right.
During the interview, Legend repeated familiar talking points from Democrats about midterms, describing the party as the last line of defense against fascism.
“I think this election is a watershed moment for democracy. We see so many Holocaust deniers running in public elections where they will actually control the election,” he said. “We have so many people who don’t even believe in free and fair elections running to administer our elections.”
He continued, “If we allow so many of these people who are anti-democratic, who flirt with fascist tendencies to run our elections, we may not have real democracy the next time we have an election.
The caption failed to mention that he helped spread the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2016 election.
In a 2017 tweet, Legend wrote, “Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin.”
Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin
— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017
John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are among Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists, at one point considering leaving the United States during the Trump administration. (They didn’t.) The celebrity couple campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and attended Biden’s inaugural festivities.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.
Body of missing eight-year-old boy found in pond north of Canberra
Body of missing eight-year-old boy found in pond north of Canberra
- The bodies of a woman and a young boy were found in an ACT pond on Saturday
- Officers were searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin in Canberra for a missing boy
- Police removed the body of the eight-year-old boy from the pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday
The body of an eight-year-old boy missing since Saturday morning has been found in a pond north of Canberra.
Pranav Vivekanandan was reported missing after the bodies of a woman and a young boy – believed to be Pranav’s mother and brother – were discovered in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin.
After two days of searching, police removed the boy’s body from the pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
ACT Police are investigating the circumstances of the three deaths and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
“At this stage, police do not believe any other party is involved,” police said in a statement.
Police also said there was no threat to the community.
Officers searched Yerrabi pond in Gungahlin in ACT for Pranav Vivekanandan (pictured)
Officers found the bodies of the woman and the other boy on Saturday after a member of the public saw them in the water, while investigators later recovered a vehicle from a nearby parking lot.
This then led to an urgent search for Pranav in the water and surrounding bush.
Police spent hours Saturday afternoon searching it, and specialist divers resumed the desperate search early Sunday morning.
“It’s obviously a tragic situation,” Detective Superintendent Hall O’Meagher told reporters on Saturday.
Officers are pictured searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin in the ACT for the boy after the bodies of a woman and another boy were found in the water early on Saturday
Divers are pictured searching the water as other officers scour the surrounding bush
“We are inquiring with the families of these deceased persons. They are helping us with our inquiries right now.
“Our hearts go out to them and to the officers who had to deal with this tragic circumstance,” Detective O’Meagher said.
The cause and nature of the deaths are not yet known and investigations are ongoing.
“We ask any member of the public who has information about the circumstances of this case to come forward and call Crime Stoppers.”
State Emergency Services are pictured at the scene, while 30 police also took part in the operation
The bodies of a woman and a boy were discovered when police arrived in the area at 8am (pictured, police at the scene)
On Saturday, police pulled a white Subaru with an infant seat in the back from the waterfront, which locals said had been at the park since 4 a.m.
“I opened the door, noticed it wasn’t locked with a child seat in the back. I actually opened the door to see if any keys (no keys) were there, to move around to access it,’ local resident Rod Wheatley posted on Facebook.
He told reporters that officers received a call from a pubic member when they spotted what they thought was a body in the lake.
Police said there was no continuing threat to the community, while next of kin had been notified (pictured investigations underway)
Yerrabi Pond is a popular recreation spot in North Canberra, with a playground, walking and cycling trails and a skate park.
The water is thought to be cloudy after recent rains, making it harder to find.
It is understood that the police used a drone for a better view.
State emergency services and about 30 police officers took part in the operation.
“This is a distressing situation for first responders – the police, the SES and all the services we rely on to give us the help we need in these circumstances – but rest assured we have social support to provide. to these officers today and in the days to come,” Detective O’Meagher said.
It is not yet known whether the deaths were accidental or not.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyond blue 1300 22 4636
High traffic ensures Bengaluru Airport is back to pre-Covid passenger levels
Bengaluru:
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has returned to pre-COVID passenger levels due to high traffic recorded in the current financial year (2022-23) till October 26.
Passenger traffic volumes saw over 102% growth in domestic travel and around 85% growth in international travel in October 2022, compared to October 2019, airport operator Bangalore International said. Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement.
The airport handled 16.30 million passengers in the current fiscal year to the last week of October, compared to 6.61 million passengers in the same period last year.
“We are very optimistic that this upward trend will continue in the coming quarters,” said BIAL’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath.
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi and Pune were the main domestic routes, accounting for 44% of all traffic, while Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Frankfurt and Male were the main international routes, contributing 54% of traffic international. traffic from the 2023 financial year to date.
Growth in the international segment is expected to increase with more airlines introducing additional capacity and restoring operations to and from the airport, he said.
Additionally, an increase in the number of flights to domestic destinations has improved connectivity with Tier II/III cities. As a result, the share of non-metro traffic at the airport increased to 58%, while transfer traffic accounted for 14% in the April-September 2022 period.
International carriers like Qantas and Cathay Pacific have started operations to and from the airport and these launches have also led to an increase in passenger numbers.
Emirates, Air France, KLM, Japan Airlines and Kuwait Airways have expanded operations, while Ethiopian, Malindo Air and Air Asia have resumed scheduled passenger flights.
Higher demand is one of the main reasons Emirates is rolling out the A380 at the airport, it has been said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
What Google said after facing a Rs 936 Crore fine in India
Trump slams Ron DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ at rally amid 2024 announcement rumors
Former President Donald Trump gave Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a new nickname while reading various polls on who would lead a GOP presidential primary in 2024.
Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump called Mr DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” while pointing out that he was second to him in a standing presidential poll.
Mr Trump also searched his former Vice President Mike Pence who was mentioned in the poll, presented at his rally.
“Mike is doing better than I thought,” Mr. Trump commented on his 7% support, compared to his own 71% support.
Mr. DeSantis came in behind Mr. Trump in this particular poll with 10%.
The new dig at Mr DeSantis, who has a long-standing close relationship with Mr Trump, comes amid speculation the former president is set to announce his 2024 candidacy in the coming weeks.
Mr. DeSantis has also been frequently touted as a potential 2024 candidate and a rival to Mr. Trump.
Other potential candidates for the White House include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Without Gobert, Towns leads Wolves past Rockets to end three-game skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day, Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson had 16 points while starting for Gobert.
Minnesota closed the first half on a 20-4 run and never looked back, extending Houston’s tough start to the season.
The Rockets, who were without rookie Jabari Smith Jr. due to an illness, lost their sixth straight game. Houston is 1-9 this season and has trailed by double digits in nine of its 10 games.
Jalen Green had 21 points for the Rockets, hitting 4 of 11 from 3-point territory. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 13 and Alperen Sengun had 17 points for Houston, which had a season-high 23 turnovers, which led to 36 points for the Timberwolves.
The young Rockets started quickly, hitting six of their first seven shots, including a 4-of-5 mark from 3, and held a lead in the first quarter.
The shots started to miss the mark and the turnovers increased. Houston shot 11 of 16 in the first and was 7 of 11 from the 3-point arc, but the turnovers allowed Minnesota to take control.
The Rockets had 15 turnovers at half as the Wolves made their run, scoring 27 points off turnovers and finishing the half with 13 fast-break points.
Minnesota’s lead expanded to as many as 24 in the third quarter.
Tip-ins
Rockets: KJ Martin started for Smith and had 17 points. … Houston continues to be without Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness), Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain). … The Rockets are 0-7 on the road this season. … It’s the fifth time this season Houston has allowed 124 points or more.
Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 61.3 percent from the field, its second-highest mark in a game this season. Its 15 made 3s were the second most this season. … Seven players scored in double figures. Taurean Prince led the bench with 16 points. … The Wolves had 60 points in the paint.
Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death
Hilary Duff has penned a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his death on Saturday.
“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you have had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, wrote via Instagram.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”
Duff concluded his message by telling Carter to “keep calm” and “send love” to his grieving family.
The former couple started dating in 2000, when they were both 13 years old. They were together on and off for three years, eventually breaking up for good after an infamous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.
“I just got a little bored, so I went there and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay,” Carter admitted on CNBC’s “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch” in 2005, adding that Duff “really heartbroken”, which he felt “sorry”.
After the “Younger” star grew up and started a family years later, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer continued to express regret for how he treated her.
“I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to get better at getting back to her,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet in 2014. “I don’t care what you think.”
Duff reacted to her ex’s public declarations of love later that year, telling BuzzFeed, “He keeps doing that. I do not know how I feel. I mean, it was so long ago. … [We] don’t know each other [anymore].”
Carter finally got over her feelings for the ‘How I Met Your Father’ star. He got engaged to Melanie Martin in 2020, and they welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.
But the former child star – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.
He was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home at the age of 34.
“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Men’s hockey: Gophers sweep away Notre Dame
Second-period goals by Jaxon Nelson and Matthew Knies, along with a defensive effort that seemed to mirror what Notre Dame has usually done so well, lifted the Minnesota Gophers to a 3-0 win Saturday and a sweep of their weekend Big Ten series with the Irish in Minneapolis.
For the second consecutive night, Minnesota was in complete control of the offensive zone, pelting Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel with 31 shots and scoring on an extended power play.
With the win, the Gophers improved to 7-3-0 and are now 3-1-0 in conference play. Logan Cooley scored into an empty net with 3.1 seconds on the clock for the clincher.
The Irish (4-4-2, 1-2-1) struggled to find offensive continuity throughout. Bischel finished with 29 saves while Gophers goalie Justen Close had 21 for his second shutout of the season.
After a scoreless first period, Nelson gave Minnesota the lead on a pretty backhander at the top of the crease, following a cross-ice pass from Bryce Brodzinski. On the play, Gophers captain Brock Faber was hit up high, leading to a major penalty and an ejection from the game for Irish forward Jesse Lansdell. Knies scored on the extended man-advantage to double the Gophers’ lead.
