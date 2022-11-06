“A cruel and small individual”

Pop star and Joe Biden surrogate John Legend took time out of his midterm door-to-door campaign to insult Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), calling him a ‘cruel, petty individual “.

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC All with Chris Hayes, John Legend accused DeSantis of undermining democracy by cracking down on voter fraud. He also touched on DeSantis’ recent decision to transport a small group of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.

The singer’s attack comes as DeSantis easily leads challenger Charlie Crist (D) in the polls, ahead by as much as 14 percentage points, or 55% of the Democrat’s 41% in a poll.

“DeSantis is a cruel, petty individual, and he’s found as many cruel ways as he can to undermine the progress Florida voters overwhelmingly voted for,” Legend said.

“You see his cruelty when it comes to arresting people who have been told they are allowed to vote. You see his cruelty when it comes to flying refugees and asylum seekers across the country based on deceit and lies. He’s a cruel little person.

Watch below:

Legend continued his rant against DeSantis: “It frustrates me because it’s your job as a journalist to show this but you’re also doing DeSantis’ job because what he really wants to do is scare people off. vote.” He wants to make sure that most of them have the right to vote – he wants them to be afraid to exercise that right.

During the interview, Legend repeated familiar talking points from Democrats about midterms, describing the party as the last line of defense against fascism.

“I think this election is a watershed moment for democracy. We see so many Holocaust deniers running in public elections where they will actually control the election,” he said. “We have so many people who don’t even believe in free and fair elections running to administer our elections.”

He continued, “If we allow so many of these people who are anti-democratic, who flirt with fascist tendencies to run our elections, we may not have real democracy the next time we have an election.

The caption failed to mention that he helped spread the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

In a 2017 tweet, Legend wrote, “Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin.”

Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are among Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists, at one point considering leaving the United States during the Trump administration. (They didn’t.) The celebrity couple campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and attended Biden’s inaugural festivities.

