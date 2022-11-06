News
Aaron Carter dead at 34: report
Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., on Saturday, according to TMZ. He was 34 years old.
Multiple sources told the outlet that the “Aaron Party” singer’s body was found in his bathtub.
Law enforcement was reportedly dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. local time after receiving a call that a man had drowned.
According to TMZ, detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, but the outlet was told that was standard procedure.
The official cause of death is unknown and likely won’t be released until an autopsy and coroner’s report are completed.
Carter, also known as Nick Carter’s younger brother in the Backstreet Boys, shot to fame as a child star with hits like “I Want Candy” and “How I Beat Shaq.”
His representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story is developing.
Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses as Kim Jong-un backs war efforts
Do Putin and Kim have a ‘guns for horses’ deal? Russia is sending North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang sent artillery shells to Moscow in a bid to bolster its failed invasion of Ukraine
- Russia sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea by train
- It comes after the White House claimed Kim Jong-un was helping war efforts
- Russia has also revealed that it will send drugs to North Korea in the future.
- There are fears that prized horses are being used to pay for artillery shells
Russia sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged that Pyongyang provided artillery shells for Putin’s war efforts.
The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped by freight train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea.
There are growing concerns that the shipment was payment for Kim Jong-un’s support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly after Russian media revealed plans were underway to deliver drugs to the pariah state in the near future.
On Wednesday, the White House revealed intelligence suggesting North Korea was secretly sending arms shipments to bolster supplies to Russia.
“Our information indicates that the DPRK is secretly supplying the Russian war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells, while masking the true destination of the arms deliveries by trying to give the impression that they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.
Kim Jong-un was photographed on the back of an Orlov trotter in October 2019, while climbing the holy Mount Paektusan on horseback
Mr Kirby said the shells would not “change the tide of the war”, but raised enough concerns that it would be watched by US officials in the future.
Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations.
According to Project 38 North, which monitors developments with North Korea, a train entered Russia on Friday afternoon, marking the first known use of the route since 2020.
The 800-meter Tumangang Friendship Bridge is the only land link between the two countries, but was blocked in February 2020 due to growing concerns over the Covid pandemic.
Russian state media said the 30 thoroughbreds – five stallions and 25 mares – had been quarantined in Russia before heading to North Korea.
A professor at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Artyom Lukin, told NK News in 2020 that North Korean dignitaries, including Kim Jong-un, favored the Orlov Trotters because of their “royal look”. .
The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped by freight train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. Pictured: Putin petting an Orlov Trotter in 2019
“In 2003, Putin gave Orlov horses to Kim Jong Il as a birthday present,” he said.
“North Koreans have come to love Orlov’s trotters. I think one of the reasons they liked them was the Orlovs’ gorgeous, regal appearance and good character.
Kim Jong-un was photographed on the back of an Orlov trotter in October 2019, when he climbed the holy Mount Paektusan on horseback.
North Korea was one of the few countries to publicly recognize the independence of Ukrainian regions “liberated” by Russia during the war.
As Putin’s war efforts stall, British government defense chiefs have revealed he plans to deploy special units to fire on his own servicemen if they retreat.
North Korea was one of the few countries to publicly recognize the independence of Ukrainian regions “liberated” by Russia during the war. Improving relations between the two nations raise concerns
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia would deploy so-called “blocking units” which “threaten to fire on their own retreating soldiers in order to constrain offensives”.
“Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started to deploy ‘barrier troops’ or ‘blocking units,’” the Defense Ministry said in an update on Friday. information.
“Recently, Russian generals probably wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, possibly including authorizing fire to kill those defaulters after a warning was given. The generals also probably wanted to maintain defensive positions to the death.
Joseph Stalin used “barrier troops” during World War II as part of his “No one back down” order.
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw to reach goal he had as a kid of playing at FedEx Field
When Christian Darrisaw was a kid, his youth football team held practices at a Maryland site where FedEx Field could be seen in the background. The young player often would envision what it would be like to one day play at that NFL stadium.
On Sunday, it will happen. Darrisaw, in his second season as the Vikings’ left tackle, will be in the lineup to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
“It’s going to be dope,’’ Darrisaw said. “It’s going to be a great experience, going back home to play in that stadium that I used to practice right behind. I grew up wanting to play in that stadium.”
Darrisaw, who is from Upper Marlboro, Md., and played youth football between the ages of 8 to 14 for the Spirit of Faith Warriors, said his home is about 15 minutes from FedEx Field. He’s expecting about 40 family members and close friends to be on hand Sunday.
It’s a second homecoming for Darrisaw, who last November played for the Vikings in Baltimore, which is about 40 minutes from his home. He said he had about 35 family members and friends attend that game.
Darrisaw didn’t grow up a Washington fan because his mother is from Philadelphia and he followed the Eagles. But he grew up admiring a number of players who then played for Washington, including tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Santana Moss and running back Clinton Portis.
Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is expanding into legal cannabis in three different states
Rap and business mogul Sean Combs, otherwise known as “Diddy,” has agreed to buy legal cannabis operations in multiple states for $185 million.
Mr. Combs purchased nine retail stores and three production facilities in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care. These two companies had to sell their assets as part of a merger project.
“For Cresco, the transaction is a major step toward closing the acquisition of Columbia Care and our leadership position in one of the biggest consumer product categories of the future,” said Cresco Labs CEO Charles Bachtell, in a joint press release from the affected parties on Friday.
Retail assets include Cresco Labs stores in New Hartford, New York, Worcester and Leicster, Massachusetts, as well as Columbia Care stores in Chicago, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Rochester, New York, Greenfield, Massachusetts and Villa Park, Illinois, according to The version.
Cannabis retailers in New York are currently medical-only, although the state plans to begin awarding recreational licenses later this year.
Production assets include Columbia Care facilities in Rochester, New York and Aurora, Illinois and a Cresco Labs facility in Leicester, Massachusetts, the press release explains.
“These assets provide the Combs team with a significant market presence…It became clear to us that Sean had the right team to continue the strong legacy of these Columbia Care and Cresco Labs facilities,” said the Columbia CEO. Care, Nicholas Vita, in the press release.
Mr. Combs took the business not merely for profit but for a purpose; he wants to correct racial inequities in the cannabis industry related to the War on Drugs.
“How do we lock up communities of people, break up their family structure, break up their future, and then legalize it and make sure those same people don’t have a chance to benefit from it or have their lives resurrected,” Combs said of rhetorical way. asked the Wall Street Journal.
Mr. Combs’ cannabis company will be the first vertically integrated, multi-state, minority-owned marijuana company in the United States.
Despite the divestiture to Mr. Combs, Cresco Labs still has to offload more assets in order to complete the Columbia Care merger.
In a Friday research note, Pablo Zuanic of investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald laid out what was left to sell.
Mr. Zuanic mentioned a cannabis license in Florida, five stores and associated production facilities in Ohio, and a small processor in Maryland, according to Marijuana Business Daily.
Column: The World Series has been intriguing. But baseball’s future is in jeopardy if current trends don’t change.
The 2022 baseball season may one day be remembered for the lockout, Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’s American League home run record and a combined World Series no-hitter by the Houston Astros.
That’s if it’s remembered at all.
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, but I’m starting to have doubts whether anyone will look back on this era with anything but a yawn.
Baseball seemingly is on its way to becoming a niche sport, perhaps to be overtaken by the National Pickleball League a few decades down the road.
And if that happens, the executives obsessed with data-crunching and game-planning — and the players oblivious to the way the game was meant to be played — can all share in the blame.
Maybe MLB’s designated rules tweaker, Theo Epstein, can save the game with the changes on tap for 2023. But some things appear to be unfixable, at least in the short term, significantly making Epstein’s challenge more difficult.
The biggest problem baseball faces is the lack of brand-name starting pitchers. Baseball has systematically destroyed the stature of starters, who once were as important as the quarterback is in football. Chicago Cubs starter Kerry Wood facing New York Yankees ace Roger Clemens on a summer day in 2003 at Wrigley Field was a matchup fans in attendance won’t soon forget.
Now starters are lucky to make it through six innings before being replaced by an army of one-inning relievers. Only four starters had more than one complete game this season, and only two — Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (6) and the Astros’ Game 6 starter Framber Valdez (3) — had more than two.
Hitters are taught to work the count to lift the starter’s pitch count, giving away first-pitch strikes that look crushable. They’ve made striking out so acceptable that no one blinks when someone earns the dubious golden sombrero award for a four-strikeout game. Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom started 127 games in 2022, but had 12 games with three strikeouts, and two more with four. Wisdom could start his own sombrero factory.
I never thought I’d see a batter strike out five times in a game. But I was wrong. It happened twice in one 15-inning playoff game last month between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, when Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez and Tampa Bay’s José Siri both struck out five times. Imagine what former White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox, who never struck out more than 18 times in any season of his 19-year career, would think of modern approaches to pitchers.
Managers, once as important to an organization as its top executives, have now become as interchangeable as hub caps — with a few exceptions such as the Astros’ Dusty Baker, the Guardians’ Terry Francona and the since-fired Joe Maddon.
There’s no one left who can put his stamp on a team like Billy Martin’s “BillyBall” or Whitey Herzog’s “WhiteyBall.” The data won’t let them. Nearly two decades after the publication of Michael Lewis’ “Moneyball,” modern-day managers all read from the same basic script.
Twitter has also taken the personality out of today’s players, most of whom have adopted a “Go Bland or Go Home” attitude when dealing with media members. No one is willing to say something to make you think or laugh or simply look at the game from a different perspective.
Mind you, this critique is coming from a lifelong baseball fan who has spent 3½ decades writing about the game. I’ll watch a game no matter what, even with all its faults.
But that just makes me an outlier — and proves I’m old. I watched Games 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series at four different establishments in Chicago, and though every one of them had some sports event on TV, most of the TVs were tuned into football or basketball and I had to ask someone to please put the World Series on one.
Fortunately I was with some heavy hitters who had some clout with the bartenders, so I was able to catch most of the action, even on a small flatscreen in the corner obscured by some Halloween decorations yet to be taken down. Beggars can’t be choosers.
This was a recurring theme for me throughout the 2022 playoffs. With no Chicago teams involved, combined with unseasonably warm weather, there was little interest in October baseball in Chicago, and only a bit more in November baseball through Game 5.
I imagine it was like that in other sports-loving cities. Baseball doesn’t have a vice grip on fans like the NFL, whose playoffs are must-watch whether your team is playing or not.
And, sorry to say, it’s not going to return.
The relatively new concept that a starting pitcher can’t go more than 100 or so pitches and still be effective means half the game is dominated by relievers no one knows. It was exciting to see a no-hitter in a World Series game for the first time in my lifetime, but the Astros’ four-man combo in Game 4 could not match the drama of Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
Larsen no-hit a Brooklyn Dodgers team that included Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges and Roy Campanella in the lineup. The Astros foursome no-hit a Phillies team with Bryce Harper and, uh, his supporting cast. The Phillies entered Game 6 on Saturday hitting a combined .217 in the postseason, and .174 in the Series.
World Series ratings have been better than the last two pandemic-affected seasons, but may still wind up one of the lowest in history. The Phillies-Astros matchup averaged 11.6 million viewers through Game 5, or less than half the 25.47 million average of the 2003 World Series, when the Florida Marlins beat the Yankees in six games.
That also was the year “Moneyball” was published.
Who knew those would be the good old days?
NBC retracts Paul Pelosi’s flawed story that fueled conspiracy theories
The folks at the network said the “Today” report was based on “unreliable” information from a source that was not named in the story.
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer got what seemed like a scoop Friday on an intruder’s attack last week on Paul Pelosi. The curious new details he presented on the “Today” show quickly went viral on right-wing sites and social media accounts.
One problem: Much of Almaguer’s account was inaccurate, based on misinformation provided by a source who was not named in the report, according to people in the network. These people said Almaguer was wrong when he reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-California) husband gave police no indication he was in danger when he responded. at the door. In fact, San Francisco police say Pelosi was struggling with the intruder, David DePape, when they first saw him.
But before NBC News’ hasty removal of the video from its website — along with a vague note that the story “did not meet NBC News reporting standards” — it spawned a grim new narrative.
Like a match on a pile of dry wood, the NBC story has fueled the unfounded speculation and conspiracy theories that have swirled around the incident since the Oct. 28 home invasion.
Minutes after Almaguer’s Friday morning broadcast, conservative commentators jumped on it as supposed evidence of a politically motivated cover-up. “This story is getting weirder and weirder“, radio host Clay Travis told his million Twitter followers on a clip of Almaguer on “Today”.
And even after NBC pulled his story, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson trumpeted it. “NBC reveals explosive new details in Pelosi attack”, read the banner on Carlson’s discussion of the story on Friday night.
In fact, NBC News does not support these “explosive” details.
“The decision was made to remove the segment after it was determined, shortly after it aired, that the primary source of information was unreliable regarding the circumstances encountered by police when they arrived at home,” said a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to discuss details of the report.
Specifically, the network questioned Almaguer’s claim — which he attributed to unnamed sources “familiar with what transpired inside the Pelosi residence” — that Pelosi, after having opened the door to the officers, walked “several feet” towards her attacker and away from the police.
“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell officers he was in distress is unclear,” Almaguer said in his initial report, suggesting Pelosi was not in immediate danger when police arrived. arrival.
Almaguer concluded his report by saying: “We still do not know exactly what happened between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect during the 30 minutes they were alone inside this house before the police arrived. .”
In many ways, Almaguer’s now-retired story conflicted with the timeline presented by prosecutors days earlier.
According to charging documents from Nov. 1, DePape woke Pelosi, 82, in his bedroom around 2 a.m. He entered Pelosis’ house by smashing a downstairs window with a hammer.
DePape, 42, then demanded to see President Pelosi, indicating he intended to harm her. While trying to appease the intruder, Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 on a charging phone in the bathroom adjacent to his bedroom. A dispatcher alerted the police.
DePape, still wielding the gavel, led Pelosi downstairs just before police arrived. Pelosi put his right hand on the handle of the hammer for protection, according to the charging documents, and opened the front door with his left hand and “nervously but calmly greeted” the police. When officers ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he snatched it from Pelosi and punched him in the head, fracturing his skull, before police rushed into the house and subdued him .
DePape has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.
It’s unclear whether Almaguer, a veteran network correspondent, will face disciplinary action for the erroneous story. Almaguer did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Mainstream news outlets rarely remove published work from their websites, but NBC decided to pull Almaguer’s story around noon Friday after it began to spark comments and speculation on social media. He offered no public explanation at the time, adding an editor’s note on the ‘Today’ website stating, “This article has been removed from publication as it does not meet reporting standards for NBC News.”
The deletion sparked another round of speculation – this time about why NBC News deleted the story.
Among those who have fueled misinformation and unfounded theories about Pelosi’s attack is Twitter owner Elon Musk. After taking over Twitter last week and promising advertisers that it wouldn’t become “a free-for-all hellscape,” Musk linked to an article on a fringe website that claimed, again against all evidence, that Paul Pelosi had been drunk and had a fight with a prostitute. He then deleted the tweet.
NBC isn’t the only outlet whose mistakes in reporting the story have fueled misinformation. Shortly after the attack, KTVU-TV in San Francisco incorrectly reported that Pelosi’s attacker wore nothing but underwear during the attack. The station corrected its report within hours, but the details nonetheless spread in right-wing circles, fueling baseless theories that Pelosi invited DePape to his home.
Paul Pelosi was discharged from hospital on Thursday and returned home to San Francisco.
Gophers stake double-digit comeback to beat Nebraska, 20-13
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Gophers have found a knack for producing some of their biggest comeback wins at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
Minnesota fell in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter Saturday, but scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 20-13 win over the Cornhuskers.
The Gophers previous comeback from a double-digit deficit was in 2014, when they trailed Nebraska by 14 points but won 28-24. Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun had a memorable strip of a Nebraska receiver near the goal line to aid that stunning win over the No. 21 Cornhuskers.
With the victory, Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) became bowl eligible, while Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) lost its third straight game.
On Saturday, Minnesota’s defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and added a field goal on the second, but responded to force six straight punts. Cornerback Terell Smith intercepted Chubba Purdy and Minnesota extended the lead with a healthy dose of Mo Ibrahim.
The Gophers offense couldn’t string anything together in the first half, but the tide turned after quarterback Tanner Morgan was knocked out of of the game on the last play of the first half.
Backup Athan Kaliakmanis aired it out with deep completions to Dylan Wright (38 yards) and Daniel Jackson (45 yards) to aid scoring drives.
Matthew Tricket made long field goals of 47 and 49 yards, with Ibrahim having two 3-yard touchdown runs.
On fourth and 10 in the fourth quarter, Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington hauled in a 32-yard completion that was reversed on review. Minnesota held Cornshukers to a 26-yard field goal to make it 20-13. It was their first points since the first quarter.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Minnesota’s offense faced a fourth and one from their own 46-yard line. Instead of going for it, Fleck decided to punt.
Nebraska got the ball back at their own 12 yard line with 2:25 remaining in the game. After a 31-yard gain to near midfield, Tyler Nubin had a pass breakup on fourth down.
Minnesota then took a knee to end the game.
The Gophers defense started Saturday flat-footed, missing two tackles and allowing running Anthony Grant to rush 36 yards in the first play of the game.
Purdy, who started with Casey Thompson injured, capped the opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.
After that 9-play drive, Nebraska put together an 11-play drive with Purdy rushing for first downs before settling for a 24-yard field to make it 10-0.
The Gophers defense responded, forcing three straight punts by getting pressure on Purdy in the pocket.
But all Minnesota’s offense did in the first half was punt. The U had five total boots and didn’t gain more than 30 yards on a drive.
Tanner Morgan went 6 for 8, but two drops stifled drives — one from Brevyn Spann-Ford and one from Mike Brown Stephens. Dropped passes have become infectious; Minnesota pass-catchers had four drops versus Rutgers last week.
The Brown-Stephens drop was compounded by center John Michael Schmitz being flagged for illegal man downfield. They also couldn’t get out of their own way.
After Mo Ibrahim has stuffed on third and 1, Fleck declined to go for it on fourth and one from their own 41-yard line. Ibrahim had been bottled up with only 18 yards on eight carries in the first half .
