Abnormally hot start to the week, with rain expected on Friday

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Time
This week begins with some rain and lots of heat before temperatures drop back down to a more seasonal range in the mid-50s and 60s.
According to the Boston office of the National Weather Service (NWS), Sunday and Monday will see unusually warm temperatures well into the 70s.
“Much cooler/seasonal temperatures arrive Tuesday/Wednesday with a return to mild weather Thursday and Friday. Apart from a few possible showers late Sunday evening; rain not expected until next Friday-Saturday,” the NWS said. tweeted.
Monday’s predicted high of 74 is just shy of Boston’s 1978 record of 77 degrees. The warm weather follows an equally pleasant weekend, with record temperatures across the region.
“The low temperature in Boston [Sunday] in the morning was 66F… crushing the all-time mark for the hottest low in November,” tweeted Eric Fisher, WBZ meteorologist. “Worcester also set a new historic mark for November with a low of 62F.”
The NWS reported record times on Saturday in Hartford, Providence and Worcester.
“Hartford reached 78 degrees [Saturday] afternoon beating their old record of 76 set in 1994. Providence hit 75 degrees and Worcester hit 73, which tied previous records for the date also set in 1994,” the service tweeted.
Sunday’s high of 76 could break Boston’s 2015 record of 73, according to NBC meteorologist Pamela Gardner.
There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday, with clouds until mid-morning, then a gradual clearing. Wind gusts can reach up to 26 mph.
A cooldown begins Tuesday with an expected high of 52 and sunny skies. Tuesday evening will drop to a low of around 33.
Wednesday will also be sunny and cooler, with highs near 52 and evening lows around 40.
Thursday warms up a bit with some sunshine and a high near 63. Overnight temperatures shouldn’t drop below 50. There’s a chance of rain Friday, Veterans Day, and a low of around 54 Rain is also likely Friday evening through early Saturday.
Next weekend will see highs in the mid-50s, with Saturday morning showers clearing and changing to intervals of cloud and sunshine through Sunday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
NEW YORK — Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the New York Marathon men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time, shattering the course record on Sunday and tying Kurt Fearnley for the most wins in the men’s wheelchair race.
Hug completed the 26.2-mile course that spans New York’s five boroughs in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds to beat the previous mark of 1:29.22 set by Fearnley of Australia in 2006. Hug, who also won the race last year, won $50,000 for breaking the course record. He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes ahead of runner-up Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois.
Susannah Scaroni also broke the course record in the women’s wheelchair race, finishing in 1:42.43. It was 21 seconds better than the previous mark held by Tatyana McFadden.
Scaroni, a 31-year-old from Illinois, retired early from the field and also earned the bonus for breaking the course record. She edged Switzerland’s Manuela Schar by 2 1/2 minutes and last year’s winner, Australia’s Madison de Rozario, finished third.
Scaroni won the Chicago Marathon last month and took victory for the first time in New York after finishing third in 2019.
Hug, 36, nicknamed the “Silver Bullet”, has had a great streak, winning four gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year as well as the Tokyo, Berlin, London and Chicago marathons in 2022.
Hug won on an unusually hot day for the season – with the temperature expected to soar into the 70s and possibly challenge the record for the hottest race since the marathon was moved in November 1986. Although that may not be may not be good for the 50,000 runners, Hug said Thursday that the warm conditions are ideal for wheelchair runners.
It was the first time the marathon had returned to full capacity since the pandemic.
———
More from AP Sports: and
ABC News
It looks like Donald Glover will officially be back for the Community movie after all.
Since the movie’s initial announcement didn’t mention the actor, who played Troy for the first five seasons of the NBC show, fans doubted Glover would reprise his role.
Show creator Dan Harmon, however, has since confirmed that Glover will indeed join the cast for the new project.
“For lack of a better word, there was a bullet that fumbled… [Glover] is to the clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Man, I wouldn’t think of doing [the movie] without Donald.
The showrunner previously said he believed Glover would return “based on word of mouth.” He added: “So I believe he’s coming back. I think if there are names missing from a list it’s because the names that are on the list, their agreements are agreed enough for it to be correct. to say they’re on the list, and anyone who’s not on a list, they’re just not yet, so there’s nothing official about anyone.
Joel McHale, who starred in the original series, will serve as the film’s executive producer alongside series creator Harmon, who will also write the screenplay. Andrew Guest is also on board to produce.
“‘Six Seasons and a Movie’ started as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly sparked a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, President , entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.
“We are incredibly grateful that 15 years later we are able to deliver this promised film to fans and we look forward to working with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy. .for Peacock audiences.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
New York Post
The village on the other side
The Salt Lake City Council has voted in favor of a project to build a small community of mini-houses for people experiencing chronic homelessness, in a project that organizers hope could be a model for other cities.
The organization behind this effort is The Other Side Village, which is currently in the process of submitting building permits to begin development. He hopes to start housing people in the summer of 2023.
Samuel Grenny, village communications director, joined the project shortly after it started a year and a half ago.
“It’s very overwhelming. We’ve put in a lot of work to make it happen,” Grenny told NPR by phone. “It’s just really, really rewarding.”
The village will provide permanent housing for people who are chronically homeless, meaning they have spent a cumulative year or more on the streets in the last three years. The Other Side Village specifically targets those struggling with mental illness or addiction, as they have the most difficulty finding and maintaining housing.
The village on the other side
The community will initially consist of 60 fully-equipped cottage-style homes, divided into small neighborhoods of 30 homes. He will have a bodega and plans to start a donut shop and a succulent plant arrangement business. These stores will provide employment opportunities for villagers, so they can become financially self-sufficient while connecting with the surrounding area. community.
Planners eventually hope to build an outdoor events center and auditorium for world-class musical talent.
“The village will live or die depending on whether it’s a place where people are excited and eager to come,” Grenny said.
Initially, the village faced significant opposition. The space allocated for the homes is in District Two, on the west side of Salt Lake City. In a phone call with NPR, City Council member Alejandro Puy, who represents the district, says it’s one of the few in Utah with a minority majority. And he’s used to feeling ignored.
“In my district alone, there are several public institutions for those who are in prison or detention, several halfway houses, addiction treatment centers, shelters for the elderly,” Puy said, adding that people are frustrated with the lack of economic investment in the neighborhood.
The village on the other side
Puy said his constituents liked the village concept and agreed the city needed to do something about homelessness, but feared it would be another burden on the West Side. Puy described a community rich in culture and diversity that just needs financial support to emerge.
“I don’t think it will be a success if there is no connection with the community,” Puy said. So the District and The Other Side Village worked to address each other’s concerns.
Grenny said he made dozens of adjustments to the aesthetic, curriculum, and his amenities based on those conversations.
For example, measuring crime in the surrounding community will allow the other side to ensure that the village is not making the area more dangerous. Puy knows the other side is running a tight ship, he said, but neighbors feel safer now that the village has agreed to have 24-hour security. It also starts with just 60 houses , with the plan to expand to the originally proposed 430 homes.
The Other Side Village diligently logs data to track its successes and failures, with the goal of being replicable nationwide. Grenny said his team will make plans to transfer them to other cities and provide training — and, in turn, hopes to learn from those cities’ innovations.
The real fight against homelessness really comes down to housing prices, Grenny said. The median rental price in Salt Lake City is $1,800, up $205 from last November, according to Zillow.
“We never tried to say we could be a long-term solution to the causal factors,” Grenny said. “What we can do is demonstrate for this specific population of people, […] we have a model that can really help them find sustainable housing and become part of the community, rather than being isolated. »
The village on the other side
But it can also have a systemic impact. Organizers hope that many villagers can have a stronger political voice by securing the resources to vote, participate in activism and even run for office. Grenny thinks that may lead to other solutions.
The Other Side recruited homeless people, for whom it then helped find transitional accommodation, to help develop the village — because they know best what homeless people need.
“If you don’t include them in the process, you’re not going to create a real solution,” he said. “The Other Side Village’s dream is to empower people to create and maintain their own standards.”
The organization also hired a third-party company to do door-to-door in the neighborhood and surveyed people, revealing that about 60% of community members were in favor of the project, according to Grenny.
At city council meetings, he said some westerners said they thought the village could be an economic benefit to their district. This made his previously homeless team members emotional.
“They got pretty overwhelming support, and they left city council meetings on the verge of tears because of the number of people who fought for homeless people,” Grenny said. “I think it was quite a unique experience for them.”
NPR News
Journal Reports: Investing Monthly
In bond investing, “yield” can be calculated in several ways
By Suzanne McGee
November 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET
Investors may be unaware of the different performance measurement approaches; each gives them a piece of the puzzle.
wsj
What if the British Empire never existed? Would the world be better or worse? Robert Hunter, Dundee
Send new questions to [email protected].
Best place. End of the conversation. bobmacdon
If it wasn’t the British empire, it would have been someone else’s empire. We might see more people speaking French, Spanish or German. But just like the British, these empires would have crumbled, so the world would be different but similar at the same time. Perhaps the problem is more the paths that world religion would have taken – perhaps Catholicism would have been more widespread. Alwaysgrizzly
The Spanish Empire would have lasted much longer, wreaking havoc in Central and South America for much longer, possibly controlling the American and Canadian Midwest as far as Mississippi. The Dutch would probably have further colonized southern Africa, but without conflict between the Boers and the British, apartheid may never have come into play. The French in alliance with their Bourbon cousins in Spain probably would come to dominate Europe and the rest of the world, there would have been no American War of Independence and no French Revolution, but the Indian subcontinent would have been dominated by French trade and factories.
The fact is that the British Empire did not exist in isolation, it was born out of a constant jockey to position itself with other European empires and states. The poor would always have been treated with contempt and indifference, whether they were Europeans or “natives”, the language in which they had to obey orders may have changed, that’s all. cairnofmediocrity
Ireland would have had a very different story. Almost any alternative would have been better. In modern times, the EU and the US are major players in Ireland. Both are better. FrancesMary
We wouldn’t have our national superiority complex. Without all the money pouring in from abroad, we would be poorer, but we would probably have a fairer society. We would probably be like the Scandinavian countries that never had an empire. Alex42
No British Empire, no international cricket. the alarm
It is likely that other empires in Europe would have prevailed, probably France and Spain. The answer to this depends on when the inflection point is.
Does this happen in the 1400-1500s, so that Portugal has an extended “golden age” and becomes even more preeminent in Africa and India?
If it is in the 18th century, we can assume that France becomes the world power. Does Spain continue to be a client ally of Napoleon, or do their empires continue, but separate?
My feeling is that there would be a sort of Habsburg hegemony, with significant parts of the world speaking German rather than English. Technologically, the spread of post, rail, etc. would have been broadly similar, but the rapid development of industry in Britain, funded by the empire, would have been slower. Maybe things like steam and rail would have developed more slowly? SpaghettiCorbynarra
It would have been wiser to ask if the world would have been better off without European rather than British mercantile empires (which slightly postdate the Spanish/Portuguese plunder of the new world). It’s really impossible to say whether the French or Dutch empires were better or worse than the British and even harder to speculate about how the global south would have developed if left to its own devices. One thing I think we can say is entirely the consequence of European empires, it is the slave trade, its greatest evil, without which 11 million Africans would never have been uprooted from their homes and would have worked until to death in the American colonies, whether Spanish, Portuguese, British, French or Dutch. montesdeoca
The colonial empires were wrong. Looking for the good in them is a selfish exercise. In Ecuador you have a very different view of the Inca Empire as they are aware of what was lost for the empire to grow. It’s boring to answer the question of good. Answering it for Mussolini, Stalin or Hitler is just as tiresome as answering it for the British Empire and would not even need to be asked by someone sensitive to the suffering of subjugated peoples. Eniad
A few of the answers just defensively say that at least the Brits did better than XYZ. There may be some truth to this, although Brits have behaved abdominally in many instances that are largely ignored or glossed over in Britain. A better question might be whether the world would be a better place or a worse place if empires or other forms of colonization never existed? My answer to that would be a resounding yes. 1rkThe Purists
India without colonial interference may have evolved into various regional kingdoms in the 18th and 19th centuries. It would have retained its wealth and culture and continued to grow in economics and science, bringing a higher standard of living to the people. There would probably have been more conflict with the growth of certain kingdoms, but the Indian subcontinent would not have been a unified raj from Afghanistan to Bangladesh. Instead, it would have evolved into some sort of loose union, like the nations of Europe in the EU. Obviously, this scenario would have been much better for the population than colonial rule! Aries N
The British in India introduced democracy at all levels (India had its first elections under British rule and was pretty much self-governing except at the national level when the British left in 1947), ended the famine in peacetime by providing famine relief through “starvation codes”. used until the 1970s, built more than half of the railroads and canals still in use today at much less cost than in countries around the world, outlawed sati and female infanticide, and has dramatically improved women’s rights, built India’s first modern educational institutions, introduced the rule of law and a proper legal system for the first time in South Asian history, industrialized the economy, ushered in the Sikh Golden Age, established the Indian military and civil service, discovered the Ajanta Caves and 4,000-year-old civilizations such as Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, restored the Taj Mahal, launched a tradition of preserving Indian heritage and even introduced tea and cricket. Far from dividing India through the so-called divide and rule, they united hundreds of empires of India under one state.
It is also worth discussing what the alternatives would be – “India” would have fallen under the yoke of one or more European powers, or an “indigenous” empire that would still have been foreign to most of the country without the many advantages of Great Britain. to reign. Mughals and Marathas were offered as alternatives, but as many communities in India discovered, their rule would have been far from benevolent. There is no doubt that the British Empire has committed many evils, but overall the world is a much better place for it to exist. Bikram Rana
Overall, the world would have been better off, especially in Africa, where the empire systematically milked the colonies, first at gunpoint. The so-called civilization it brought was negated by an authoritarian and dictatorial regime enacted by a succession of empire builders. The sheer size of the empire was a threat to other nations who might not have gone to war without it. The First World War is a particular example of this, with Germany building a large navy to compete with the British. The British entered the war with Germany to protect its own interests, causing the death of several thousand young men from the colonies. Above all, the British developed an arrogance drawn from the power of the empire. Now we see the downfall with Brexit and other absurdly manipulated treaties! William
I live in Argentina, which owes part of its independence from Spain to Great Britain. Britain became a strong partner in Argentina, investing in railways and agriculture, leading it to compete with the United States as a future home for the poor in Europe and the Middle East. East at the end of the 19th century, until the end of the Second World War. . The arrival of European nationalists, and the appearance of Juan Domingo Perón, and his admiration for fascist ideals, ended this dream, leading to our hopeless, populist and corrupt case of the 21st century. Maybe it would have been better than today, if that influence had prevailed. André Potier
Truly a question for all who are slaughtered, enslaved and raped. Why ask this question to those who have already profited from the crimes of the empire? Caroline Grootes
As a Welshman, I do indeed ask myself this question. What if Harry Hotspur, Owain Glyndŵr or Llywelyn Fawr had won these battles? What if Yr Hen Gogledd still existed, the Scotti invasion had failed and Scotland was another Welsh region? What strikes me is that the British Empire is much more English than British, and England misunderstands its roots so badly that it thinks it is Britain. We must rediscover truth, roots and honesty and with that the English must embrace their German roots, just as most of us are the Cymbrogi, compatriots of Britain! snow wolf
On the one hand, the subjugation, murder and cultural genocide of millions of people would never have happened. On the other hand, some of the most powerful democracies in the world would never have existed. Workers would never have won the right to vote or the right to work in the UK. The industrial/French/European revolutions might never have happened. And we would probably have been invaded by France or Spain in the 17th-18th centuries.
It’s easy to see empire as evil. But it happened. This led to some good things; it also led to some bad ones. It’s impossible to say what might have happened otherwise, as there is no clear definition of the empire and what it achieved/inflicted. Hugh, Edinburgh
theguardian
Conservative commentators, who are usually allies of Donald Trump, turned on the former president after he attacked Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday.
Trump mocked DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary at a rally in Pennsylvania. The pair are widely considered the top contenders for the Republican nomination, although DeSantis has given no indication of his intention to run. Commentators have called out Trump for creating division in the ranks just three days before the midterm elections.
“DeSantis is a hugely effective conservative governor who has had real political wins and real cultural wins. Trump can’t knock this one out with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve,” wrote Matt Walsh, a Daily Wire commentator and a leading voice among social conservatives.
“Also, good job launching your public attack on America’s most popular conservative governor three days before midterms when we’re all supposed to show a united front,” he added.
TRUMP ELEVATING LANGUAGE AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS SIGNING 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE, ADVISORS SAY
“What an idiot,” wrote Rod Dreher, editor of The American Conservative. “DeSantis is a far more effective right-wing leader than Trump was, if, that is, you expect a leader to do a lot, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs .”
Fox News contributor and editor at The Spectator Ben Domenech simply stated that Trump’s nickname for DeSantis “needs work.“
FLORIDA POLL SHOWS DESANTIS, RUBIO WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT TRACKS ON CRIST, DEMINGS
Many other right-wing influencers have weighed in against Trump.
Trump’s comments on Saturday came as he discussed ongoing polls for the 2024 primaries, which showed Trump enjoying a huge lead.
“We’re winning big in the Republican Party for the nomination like no one’s ever seen before. There he is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%,” Trump said. “Mike Pence at seven, oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney, there’s no way she’s 4%. There’s no way. There’s no average. But we’re 71-10-7-4.”
A presidential poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit found that 78.7% of attendees favored Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024.
Another fictional poll Conservative Political Action Conference in August revealed that Trump had 69% support from attendees to run in 2024. DeSantis arrived with just 24% support.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Nonetheless, DeSantis has claimed victory in some 2024 primary polls. A survey of New Hampshire Republicans saw the governor take a slight lead over Trump in a possible Republican primary in June. The poll showed 39% of likely Republican primary voters in Granite State would support the Florida governor for the first term, with 37% backing the former president.
Fox
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark