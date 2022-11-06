News
Anthony Albanese IR’s Laws to Relax Union-Enforced Employer Agreements on Wages
Anthony Albanese offers to make big changes to his plan to get YOU a big pay rise and better terms – but key senator says it’s STILL not enough
- Minister of Labor Announces Changes to Low Wage Industries Bill
- Albanian government pushes trade unions to reach joint agreements with employers
- Tony Burke agrees to allow employees at each company to vote on membership agreements
- Senator David Pocock, who is a key vote to pass the laws, calls them rushed
The Albanian government has been forced to water down its attempt to give unions the power to grant wage increases to entire industries.
In the face of fierce and mounting resistance from companies and industry groups, Albanese Labor Secretary Tony Burke has allowed employees to decide whether they want their workplaces to join or opt out of blanket agreements. .
The most controversial part of the bill gives unions the power to force employers to negotiate a deal for workers at multiple companies in low-paying occupations such as hospitality, childcare and cleaning.
The Albanian government is trying to pass laws that will affect wages and conditions for people in the lowest paid sectors of the economy such as childcare (generic picture)
Mr Burke made a concession to the companies on Sunday, saying a majority of workers from each employer must agree to join the “single stream” of bargaining and if that does not happen the companies will walk away.
The main concern expressed by bosses was that medium-sized companies would be forced to offer the same wages and conditions as multinationals, although a company must pass a certain threshold to be included.
This could mean that an owner with a few hamburger restaurants would have to offer the same contract to workers as McDonald’s.
Mr Burke also said the government was considering a six-month grace period before employers in a sector could be forced into a collective agreement.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has signaled that the bill will be amended to allow employees in each workplace to decide whether to join a general agreement reached by a union.
The agreements will be backed by the right to strike as long as certain measures are respected.
The business community is calling for a 12-month wait before the bill comes into full effect.
“We consider that there are currently exchanges between us and the companies, not over 12 months, but over six months,” Mr Burke told Sky News on Sunday.
The companies have been so opposed to the threat of having blanket agreements imposed by the unions that they have threatened to run a big publicity campaign against it.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a note of defiance when asked about the threat from some business groups to campaign against the new laws
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took a defiant stance when speaking to reporters on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
“I note that there is a credibility problem if companies say that we have a lot of money to spend on a campaign but we have no money to pay workers better,” he said. declared.
“The government I lead wants to see wages rise, wants to see the standard of living improve.”
The opposition claimed the Labor bill would lead to strikes and job losses.
Nationals chief David Littleproud said pay cases should be left to an independent arbiter, the Fair Work Commission.
“We think that’s the best mechanism to allow those determinations to take place, rather than giving more power to unions and veto rights,” he said.
“I understand the ideology, Labor is very aligned with that, but at the end of the day in life someone has to pay and that ultimately means the Australian taxpayer will pay…that’s why businesses have been concerned. “
The announced changes to the bill have drawn criticism from the Labor side of the political fence.
Senator David Pocock is expected to be a crucial vote for passing the laws and he thinks they were ‘rushed’
Peak labor body, the ACTU, said each workplace’s vote on whether to join a collective bargaining effort was making the system more complex and more likely to stem wage increases.
A key vote that the Albanian government will rely on to push laws through the Senate also needs more persuasion.
Independent ACT Senator David Pocock, who must be won over to secure the numbers, said the new amendments did not go far enough.
He also felt that the bill contained too many new laws and should be split in two to allow for more in-depth and detailed work on the likely implications.
Senator Pocock said he didn’t want to ‘prevent’ low-paid workers from getting a pay rise, but the bill had been ‘rushed’ and he only recently saw the details.
“It’s a huge omnibus bill that seeks to do a lot,” he said.
“The Senate is there to ensure that bills are properly considered and that is my main concern with this bill – the lack of time for review and consultation.”
San Diego veterans get a fresh start with Operation Dress Code
For 20 years, Lanny Bonafilia’s job was to keep US Navy ships safe. As chief operations specialist, she was the eyes and ears of the ship, monitoring the radars and watching for any incoming aircraft.
But after retiring in July and starting to get rid of her uniforms, she realized she needed new clothes for the next chapter of her life.
“My closet has become super thin and I only have t-shirts and yoga pants,” said Bonafilia, who wants to start a photography business with her husband.
That’s what brought her to the University of San Diego on Saturday to browse shelves of workwear at a free pop-up store hosted by Operation Dress Code.
The annual event gives U.S. veterans and working women the opportunity to work with a personal shopper, get their hair and makeup done, and access career resources like professional headshots and a resume workshop.
The transition from military life is still fresh for Bonafilia, who was among some 200 veterans participating. While having her hair curled and in a new purple blazer with the tags still on, she said it was gratifying to be recognized for her time in the service.
“It’s very humbling that there is a community that cares about us,” she said.
Marcey Brightwell founded Operation Dress Code in 2014 to give back to female veterans and help them transition into the civilian workforce. The group began hosting the pop-up store in Sacramento. This is the sixth annual event in San Diego.
“It’s really about building trust,” she said. “We absolutely want (these veterans) to be able to walk out feeling their best, looking their best with the confidence they deserve and feeling the respect they’ve earned.”
Brightwell noted that the entire event is supported by volunteers and made possible through community donations.
1/5
Veteran Melissa Hooper (left), who recently received a promotion at work, shops for professional clothing with the help of volunteer and personal stylist Melinda Benavente at a free pop-up shop event sponsored by Operation Dress Code. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2022 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)
2/5
Jessica Wood (left), who is currently a health care aide and has served in the Navy and Army, shops for professional clothing with the help of volunteer and personal stylist Whitney Delgado at a sponsored free pop-up shop by Operation Dress Code. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2022 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)
3/5
Jennifer Marlow tries on a dress as volunteer personal stylist Melinda Gomez holds up a mirror for Marlow to see herself at an Operation Dress Code sponsored event. Operation Dress Code is an organization that helps female veterans transition into the civilian workforce. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2022 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)
4/5
Operation Dress Code is an organization that helps female veterans transition into the civilian workforce by providing free professional clothing and professional resources. He’s been hosting free events in San Diego and Sacramento for six years. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2022 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)
5/5
Navy veteran Carrol Givens (right) gets his makeup done by volunteer and stylist Destiny Miranda, who also happens to be a Navy veteran, at a free event sponsored by Operation Dress Code on the campus of the University of San Diego. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2022 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)
Clothing racks and tables covered in jewelry, scarves, handbags and shoes filled the Hahn University Center.
Brightwell said the store attracts many veterans, but the additional services make it a one-stop shop for professional resources. Partner organizations such as CalVet, Wounded Warrior Project, Courage to Call and more had tables lined up at the entrance.
RanDee McLain, a San Diego-based Navy veteran and co-founder of Operation Dress Code, said she wished it was something she had when she left the military.
“I didn’t really know how to transition,” she said. “You’ve been wearing a uniform for so long, you don’t know how to dress to be successful.”
She noted that some of the unique challenges for female veterans include balancing family life and finding purpose while adjusting to a new pace.
Despite higher education rates, female veterans experience higher unemployment rates than their male counterparts, according to an annual survey by the nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project.
Jessica Wood – who is attending her second Operation Dress Code event – said in her experience that it can be difficult for women to accept help after being immersed in a male-dominated field.
“It’s a man’s world. They’re not asking for help. You’re not asking for help,” Wood said of the military. She added that she’s working on asking for help. more often when needed.
Wood, who served 13 years in the Navy and Army, works as a caregiver and earns $15 an hour. After graduating from high school in a few weeks, she wants to pursue a better paying job that matches her skills and her passion for helping other veterans.
These free clothes and services will help her get there, she said. Tears filled her eyes as she gestured toward the clothes racks and buzzing volunteers.
“It’s amazing. It’s a gift I can never repay,” she said.
27 of the 30 cities with the highest murder rate are run by Democrats
A study published by the Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Judiciary and Legal Studies shows that 27 of the 30 cities with the highest murder rates are controlled by Democrats.
FOX News noted that the study says “27….[of the 30 cities] have Democratic mayors. In these cities, there are at least 14 “rogue prosecutors” backed or inspired by Democratic billionaire George Soros.”
The Daily Signal reported that the study’s authors – Charles Stimson, Zack Smith and Kevin D. Dayaratna – noted: “Those on the left know that their lenient policies on crime have wreaked havoc in the cities where they put implement these Strategies.
Stimson, Smith and Dayaratna added:
It is not difficult to see why “reforms” such as the end of cash bail, the defunding of the police, the refusal to prosecute entire categories of crimes, the early release of thousands of convicted criminals, the reduction significant prison population and other “progressive” ideas have led to massive spikes in crime – especially violent crime, including murder – in the communities where those on the left have implemented them.
The study contradicts Hillary Clinton’s claim that the Republicans’ focus on crime and violence in Democratic-run cities was invalid.
On Nov. 3, 2022, CNN quoted Clinton as suggesting that Republicans were “just trying to instill all kinds of fear and anxiety in people.”
She added, “[The Republicans] don’t care about it. They don’t try to attack it. So I see this as an effort to scare voters.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
UK Twitter staff face an ax have three days to appoint representative | Twitter
Twitter employees who are at risk of losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal job consultation.
An email sent to staff in Twitter’s human resources department on Saturday said they had until 9 a.m. Tuesday to name any current employees. Staff can nominate themselves.
The social media company began widespread workforce reductions around the world on Friday, with suggestions that up to half of its more than 7,500 employees could be made redundant.
Workers in the UK have been told that the company plans to inform and consult employee representatives before possible redundancies, as required by employment law.
The news comes after Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, said he had “no choice” but to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff.
Musk said the business he bought for $44bn (£39bn) at the end of October was currently losing around $4m (£3.5m) a day.
Twitter’s first layoffs were announced a day after Musk bought the company, with former CEO Parag Agrawal among those given notice.
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey issued an apology on Saturday afternoon, tweeting: “I am grateful and love everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect it to be reciprocated right now…or ever…and I get it.
“People past and present on Twitter are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how tough the moment. I realize that many are angry with me. I am responsible for the reason why everyone is in this situation: I increased the size of the company too quickly. I apologize for that.”
Labor union Prospect said it now had “dozens” of Twitter UK staff on its books after the announcement.
If more than 100 people in the UK are affected by a company’s job cuts, there must be a 45-day consultation before any redundancies can be made, he added.
“Members tell us heartbreaking stories, including fears about how they will be treated while on maternity leave, whether their IVF treatment can continue under Twitter’s parenting policy, or how this will affect their visa status,” the union said.
The BBC reported that a senior official said she felt three days was a very short time for people to organize or communicate with each other, especially as many have lost access to platforms. -enterprise-wide work forms such as the Slack messaging service and their Twitter messaging accounts.
Seven days was considered a “reasonable” time for this to happen, she said, although there is no official rule.
Musk first announced he wanted to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, but it took six months for a deal to be finalized.
In July, the tech billionaire said he pulled out of the sale because he hadn’t received enough information about the number of real and active Twitter users. Twitter responded by suing Musk to honor the sale.
The court case was then stalled when, in a dramatic twist, Musk announced he would complete the takeover last month.
There is uncertainty about Musk’s plans for the future of the platform. Online safety groups and activists have raised concerns about his plans to ease content moderation and reverse permanent Twitter bans given to controversial figures, including former US President Donald Trump.
Musk’s suggestion that verified Twitter users should pay $8 a month for their blue ticks also drew criticism.
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley says Robert Downey Jr. ‘saved’ him as he struggled with heroin addiction
“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley has credited Robert Downey Jr. with inspiring him to overcome his drug addiction in the early 2000s.
The 44-year-old actor told Page Six that the ‘Iron Man’ star’s candor about his own struggles motivated him to get sober during the height of his addiction.
“I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death’s door I guess or at risk and I saw him being so bold and brave and open and that made me saved,” Bentley told the outlet at the show’s season five premiere on Thursday.
He continued, “So I thought if I do that too, maybe I can pass it on to someone else.”
FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER FOR ‘YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY’ SERIES
Downey Jr. struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction for decades before getting sober in 2003.
Bentley shot to fame after starring as Ricky Fitts in the 1998 Best Picture Oscar-winning film ‘American Beauty’. However, he said that as a young actor he was overwhelmed by his sudden success and had turned to drugs and alcohol to cope.
“I had never had any money before,” he told Page Six. “So there were a lot of combinations of things that I wasn’t prepared for.”
He added, “As an actor, I also knew that I wasn’t going to be really ready to do good roles until I was in my 30s and 40s. So I didn’t really want it to happen too soon. I tried to go with it and hang around with it, but I wasn’t ready.”
In a 2010 interview with The New York Times, Bentley described how his addiction had gotten out of hand to the point where he no longer cared about acting, despite receiving “stacks of scripts, great scripts with great offers attached”.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
He told the outlet that between 2002 and 2009 he would only do the occasional gig to earn enough money to pay bills or buy drugs.
The actor was arrested in 2008 and pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was ordered to follow 12-step counseling and programs, but continued to relapse and use heroin until he was broke.
But in 2009, Bentley said he met a man who helped him end the cycle of addiction and embrace sobriety.
“I met a guy who was sober and didn’t know I was struggling,” he told Page Six. “He just talked about the good life he had now and how he looks out the window at the trees, and I missed it.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“And I thought I wanted it to come back.”
Sri Lankan cricket star Danushka Gunathilaka charged with alleged rape in Australia
sydney
CNN
—
Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with rape after being arrested at his team’s hotel on Saturday night, Australian police say.
At a press conference in Sydney on Sunday, NSW Police Commander Jayne Doherty said Gunathilaka, 31, had been charged with four counts of ‘sex without consent’ against a 29-year-old woman from the city he had met online.
Police allege Gunathilaka “was assaulted [the woman] a number of times by performing sexual acts on her,” Doherty said.
The cricketer has been refused bail and will appear in court in Sydney on Monday, she added.
The arrest came just hours after Sri Lanka lost a T20 World Cup game to England.
Gunathilaka, who was previously ruled out of the tournament due to injury, made his international debut in 2015. Since then, the left-handed batsman has played eight test matches, 47 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 46 T20I matches. for his country.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Unai Emery takes charge of first Premier League comeback but Red Devils post superb record at Villa Park
Aston Villa host Manchester United in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.
Unai Emery will be in the dugout as he takes charge of Villa for the first time after replacing Steven Gerrard as manager last month.
The former Arsenal boss will face Man United, who are lucky enough to break into the top four with a win, in their opening fixture in the top flight.
Erik ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in five games and haven’t lost in their last 23 visits to Villa Park, winning 15 and drawing eight.
The Red Devils’ away record is the longest a team has had against another in English league history.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: How to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Sunday, November 6.
Kick-off at Villa Park is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Unfortunately, the match will not be shown live on TV in the UK with other matches selected to be broadcast.
talkSPORT will be on hand to provide live updates of all the weekend action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.
You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
debriefing
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
TUTOR
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he’s not another Ravel Morrison
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: team news
Summer signing Diego Carlos will remain sidelined with a long-term injury.
However, Lucas Digne returned to the matchday squad last weekend and could regain his starting spot.
Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augistinsson are also back in contention for the hosts.
Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Fred were all rested by midweek and could return to Man United’s roster.
Alejandro Garnacho, 18, scored his first senior goal last time out as he started in the forward line with Cristiano Ronaldo and the two could play again at Villa Park.
But Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against West Ham.
Aston Villa against Manchester United: what was said?
New Aston Villa boss Emery believes he has joined the right club for him and is looking to turn around Villa’s poor start to the season.
“I’m very happy because the Premier League is one of the best leagues in Europe and a big challenge for me,” he said.
“And to be here at Aston Villa because of its great history, the greatness of the club, the solid project and to achieve with new objectives our future together.
“I didn’t come back because it’s the Premier League, it’s because it’s the right club and the right project.
“The facilities for my new challenge here in the Premier League at this club – the history, the supporters, the wish to do something important again.”
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Facts of the match
- Despite playing less than half of the minutes available to him in the Premier League this season (573/1170), Emiliano Buendía has created more chances than any other Aston Villa player this season (12).
- Against any team, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals than against Aston Villa (8) – the Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists).
- Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has scored five goals in his five Premier League games against Aston Villa, including a brace in that game last season. The only game he didn’t score in against the Villans was a 1-0 home defeat last season, with the Portuguese missing a 90th-minute penalty.
- This will be Unai Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa – including goalkeepers, each of the last nine managers whose first Premier League game at a club came against Manchester United lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.
- No team has conceded fewer second-half goals than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (5), with a record 69% of the Red Devils’ goals conceded in the first 45 minutes (11/16). However, only Wolves (33%) have scored a lower share of their goals after the break this season than Aston Villa (36% – 4/11).
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils’ seven league wins this season have come by one goal, all three of them away.
- Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top six of the table (D1), conceding 33 goals in the process. However, their last such victory was at third place Manchester United in September 2021.
- Aston Villa won 4-0 against Brentford in their last Premier League home game, but they haven’t won consecutive games at Villa Park in the same season since January 2021.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W15 D8), since a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It is the longest away unbeaten run by one team against another in English league history.
- Aston Villa picked up four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13).
