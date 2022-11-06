Area college football: Bethel seals Skyline Division title with late interception at Augsburg

Every year, global climate summits present a parade of hypocrisy, as the world’s elite arrive on private jets to lecture humanity on reducing carbon emissions. This year’s climate summit in Egypt will offer more jaw-dropping hypocrisy than usual, as the world’s rich zealously teach poor countries about the dangers of fossil fuels, after devouring massive amounts again gas, coal and oil.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up energy prices even further, rich countries have been scouring the world for new energy sources. The UK vehemently denounced fossil fuels at the Glasgow climate summit last year, but now plans to keep coal-fired power stations available this winter instead of closing almost all of them as planned. European Union thermal coal imports from Australia, South Africa and Indonesia increased more than 11 times. At the same time, a new trans-Saharan gas pipeline will enable Europe to directly exploit gas from Niger, Algeria and Nigeria; Germany reopens closed coal-fired power plants; and Italy plans to import 40% more gas from North Africa. And the US is going hand in hand with Saudi Arabia to crawl for more oil production.

At the climate summit in Egypt, the leaders of these countries will all declare, one way or another, without laughing, that poor countries must avoid the exploitation of fossil fuels, lest they aggravate climate change. climatic. These same wealthy countries will encourage the world’s poorest to focus instead on green energy alternatives like off-grid solar and wind power. They are already pleading the case. In a speech widely interpreted as being about Africa, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it would be “illusory” for countries to invest more in gas and oil exploration.

The hypocrisy is simply breathtaking. Every rich country today has become rich through the exploitation of fossil fuels. The main world development organizations, at the request of the rich countries, refuse to finance the exploitation of fossil fuels which the poor countries could use to lift themselves out of poverty. Moreover, the elite prescription for the world’s poor – green energy – is incapable of transforming lives.

This is because the sun and wind power are useless when it is cloudy, at night, or there is no wind. Off-grid solar power can provide beautiful sunlight, but usually can’t even power a family’s refrigerator or oven, let alone provide the energy communities need to run everything from farms to factories, the ultimate engines of growth.

A study in Tanzania found that nearly 90% of off-grid households simply want to be connected to the national grid to access fossil fuels. The first rigorous test published on the impact of solar panels on the lives of the poor found that they had a little more electricity – the ability to power a lamp during the day – but there was no measurable impact on their lives: they did not increase savings or expenses, did not work more or start more businesses, and their children did not study more.

Moreover, solar panels and wind turbines are useless in solving one of the main energy problems of the world’s poor. Nearly 2.5 billion people continue to suffer from indoor air pollution, burning dirty fuels like wood and dung for cooking and warmth. Solar panels do not solve this problem because they are too weak to power clean stoves and radiators.

By contrast, grid electrification – which almost everywhere means mostly fossil fuels – has significant positive impacts on household income, spending and education. A study in Bangladesh showed that electrified households experienced an average 21% increase in income and a 1.5% reduction in poverty each year.

The biggest scam of all is that the leaders of the rich world have managed to portray themselves as green evangelists, when more than three quarters of their huge primary energy production comes from fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. energy. Less than 12% of their energy comes from renewables, with most coming from wood and hydroelectricity. Only 2.4% is solar and wind.

Compare that to Africa, which is the most renewable continent in the world, with half of its energy produced by renewables. But these renewables are almost entirely made of wood, straw and manure, and they are a real testament to how little energy the continent has access to. Despite all the hype, the continent only gets 0.3% of its energy from solar and wind.

To solve the problem of global warming, rich countries must invest much more in research and development of better green technologies, from fusion, fission and second generation biofuels to solar and wind with massive batteries . The crucial idea is to innovate their real cost below fossil fuels. In this way, everyone will eventually change. But telling the world’s poor to live on unreliable, expensive and weak power is an insult.

There are already negative reactions from the developing countries of the world, who see the hypocrisy for what it is: the Egyptian Minister of Finance recently declared that poor countries should not be “punished” and warned that climate policy should not add to their suffering. This warning must be heeded. Europe is scouring the world for more fossil fuels because the continent needs them for growth and prosperity. This same opportunity should not be denied to the world’s poorest.

Bjorn Lomborg is Chair of the Copenhagen Consensus and Visiting Scholar at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His latest book is “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet”.