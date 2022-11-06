News
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Unai Emery takes charge of first Premier League comeback but Red Devils post superb record at Villa Park
Aston Villa host Manchester United in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.
Unai Emery will be in the dugout as he takes charge of Villa for the first time after replacing Steven Gerrard as manager last month.
The former Arsenal boss will face Man United, who are lucky enough to break into the top four with a win, in their opening fixture in the top flight.
Erik ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in five games and haven’t lost in their last 23 visits to Villa Park, winning 15 and drawing eight.
The Red Devils’ away record is the longest a team has had against another in English league history.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: How to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Sunday, November 6.
Kick-off at Villa Park is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Unfortunately, the match will not be shown live on TV in the UK with other matches selected to be broadcast.
talkSPORT will be on hand to provide live updates of all the weekend action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.
You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
debriefing
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
TUTOR
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he’s not another Ravel Morrison
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: team news
Summer signing Diego Carlos will remain sidelined with a long-term injury.
However, Lucas Digne returned to the matchday squad last weekend and could regain his starting spot.
Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augistinsson are also back in contention for the hosts.
Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Fred were all rested by midweek and could return to Man United’s roster.
Alejandro Garnacho, 18, scored his first senior goal last time out as he started in the forward line with Cristiano Ronaldo and the two could play again at Villa Park.
But Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against West Ham.
Aston Villa against Manchester United: what was said?
New Aston Villa boss Emery believes he has joined the right club for him and is looking to turn around Villa’s poor start to the season.
“I’m very happy because the Premier League is one of the best leagues in Europe and a big challenge for me,” he said.
“And to be here at Aston Villa because of its great history, the greatness of the club, the solid project and to achieve with new objectives our future together.
“I didn’t come back because it’s the Premier League, it’s because it’s the right club and the right project.
“The facilities for my new challenge here in the Premier League at this club – the history, the supporters, the wish to do something important again.”
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Facts of the match
- Despite playing less than half of the minutes available to him in the Premier League this season (573/1170), Emiliano Buendía has created more chances than any other Aston Villa player this season (12).
- Against any team, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals than against Aston Villa (8) – the Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists).
- Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has scored five goals in his five Premier League games against Aston Villa, including a brace in that game last season. The only game he didn’t score in against the Villans was a 1-0 home defeat last season, with the Portuguese missing a 90th-minute penalty.
- This will be Unai Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa – including goalkeepers, each of the last nine managers whose first Premier League game at a club came against Manchester United lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.
- No team has conceded fewer second-half goals than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (5), with a record 69% of the Red Devils’ goals conceded in the first 45 minutes (11/16). However, only Wolves (33%) have scored a lower share of their goals after the break this season than Aston Villa (36% – 4/11).
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils’ seven league wins this season have come by one goal, all three of them away.
- Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top six of the table (D1), conceding 33 goals in the process. However, their last such victory was at third place Manchester United in September 2021.
- Aston Villa won 4-0 against Brentford in their last Premier League home game, but they haven’t won consecutive games at Villa Park in the same season since January 2021.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W15 D8), since a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It is the longest away unbeaten run by one team against another in English league history.
- Aston Villa picked up four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13).
DEALS OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Get 5/1 for a goal to be scored in Spurs v Liverpool* – CLAIM HERE
Betting: 30/1 for both teams to score at Chelsea v Arsenal* – CLAIM HERE
BetVictor: 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £5 on: Over 0.5 Aggregate Goals – Over/Under 0.5 90 mins – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 03.11.22 until 4.30pm UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
Parimatch: 18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea v Arsenal – both teams to score – 90 mins. No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 02.11.22 until 11.00am UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Column: LA, it’s time to choose a mayor
After months of jockeying, an epic fanaticism scandal at City Hall, a prolonged drought and monsoons of TV commercials, the great and troubled city of Los Angeles, 4 million strong, straddles a fault line as election day approaches, deeply divided over the choice of its next leader.
There’s Karen Bass, who has had three careers in public service — first in health care, second in community organizing, third as a legislator in Sacramento and Washington.
And there’s Rick Caruso, the lawyer-turned-business mogul and philanthropist who made his fortune reinventing a classic Californian cultural institution: the mall.
Ironically, each represents a declining population in a city now half Latin American. The latest poll gives Bass a tiny but shrinking lead among likely voters, with a mere 13% undecided about running a rambling metropolis in which mega-mansions share zip codes with tent cities.
Through the primary and beyond – with homelessness, affordable housing, ransacked streets and crime dissected in the town square – I found residents were quite attached to who they loved and in whom they trusted.
“I mean, he’s not a politician,” Andrea Burman told me in May at the Northridge Fashion Center, where she said that on all major issues, Caruso is the obvious choice.
“We want change,” Caruso supporter Chester Chong told me last month in Chinatown, where he touted Caruso as the man who can offer what City Hall doesn’t have.
Law student Miriham Antonio, who led a voter registration campaign when she was a student at Fairfax High and later worked part-time for various public officials, said she understood the outward appeal of Caruso. Homelessness has worsened in her neighborhood of Koreatown, she said, and frustration with city hall has grown over it, affordable housing and crime.
And yet Antonio — who was furious with the City Hall scandal that exposed grievances against blacks and Oaxacas, among others — thinks Bass is best prepared to move the city forward.
“Her background shows that she cares about building coalitions,” said Antonio, who also likes the idea of a woman of color leading the city.
From the moment Caruso entered the race, Bass has been running against him and his money. Caruso poured tens of millions into advertising and door-to-door campaigns, spending 13 times Bass and creating a sort of David and Goliath storyline.
I recently had lunch in North Hollywood with Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks and former president of Walt Disney Studios, who donated nearly $2 million to an independent spending committee called Communities United for Bass. To most people, that’s a small fortune, but it’s a paltry sum compared to Caruso’s expenses, which approached the price of his $100 million yacht.
Also at that lunch was Matt Johnson, an entertainment attorney and Bass supporter who, like Caruso, once served as Los Angeles Police Commissioner. The revelation earlier this year that Caruso had missed 40% of meetings when he was commissioner did not sit well with Johnson.
“Your most basic responsibility is to show up weekly and show up on time,” Johnson told The Times earlier this year.
At our lunch, Katzenberg and Johnson said they think Caruso’s plans to hire 1,500 more police officers and house 30,000 people in 300 days are ridiculously unachievable, no matter how much money the candidate spends trying. convince voters otherwise.
Another high-profile Bass supporter, developer Steve Soboroff, also sat on the police board and spent over an hour explaining why he loves Bass, even as he gulped down a #19 pastrami sandwich. at Langer’s Deli in MacArthur Park. In fact, Soboroff brought scribbled notes with him, highlighting examples of personal interactions with Bass that trusted and admired her.
The first came in the 1990s, when Soboroff served on a school bond monitoring committee and Bass worked as a co-founder of the Community Coalition, which was created to organize black and Latino residents and lobby for the necessary services.
Bass argued that in deciding how to spend the bond money, the oversight committee should consider student perspectives. So she brought two dozen kids from different schools to a meeting, Soboroff said, and they pleaded their case, after doing their own interviews with janitors and arts program providers.
“It was my first experience with her and she was outstanding,” said Soboroff, who recalls money being taken from a budget to “renovate parking lots that didn’t need it” and instead was invested in some of the programs the students sought after.
The second experience involved Soboroff’s time on the city’s parks commission. There was a proposal to keep lights on at night for supervised activities at recreation centers, in an effort to keep children safe and reduce neighborhood crime. Soboroff said he knew Bass had created a successful program along similar lines and told the city to copy his plan before approval was granted.
Soboroff, who served as a big brother during his college years in Arizona and later became involved with the program, also became a foster parent. He said he tapped into Bass’ experience in these areas, which she spent a lot of time on in Washington while reforming the country’s antiquated child welfare system.
“Rick is charismatic,” Soboroff said. “When he walks into a room, he sucks in the air from the room… but that means no one else can breathe. We don’t need that right now.
The city needs a collaborator with close allies in Sacramento and Washington, all the way to the president’s office, he said, and that’s what Bass will provide.
“It’s his time,” Soboroff said.
Equally passionate about their candidate, Caruso, are four women I met in South Los Angeles, three of them victims of street violence.
“My only son was murdered,” LaWanda Hawkins said of 19-year-old Reginald.
“I was shot four times at Nickerson Gardens on May 27, 2007,” said Rose Smith, who uses a wheelchair and told me she still had a bullet stuck in her jaw.
Barbara Pritchett, wiping away tears, said her two sons – DeAndre, 30 and Dovon, 15 – were shot nine years apart. Pritchett and the other women said the motives remain a mystery.
Two of the women said they were on Bass’s side before Caruso entered the race, but they weren’t shy about switching allegiances. They don’t have much faith in those who have held public office because crime, homelessness and other issues are not improving despite years of promises.
The women developed personal relationships with Caruso, which supports a number of nonprofit community service centers, including Strive in South LA, where I interviewed the women.
When Caruso arrived, he exchanged hugs with each of the women. Hawkins held up her phone and said she had her cell number and could call if she needed anything. Smith said Caruso helped send her daughter to private school.
“Do you know what this means for us in the community? Smith said. “It means the world.”
But Caruso promises to be there for every community. Can he deliver? I asked.
He has already given birth, said the women.
For memory :
11:10 a.m. November 5, 2022An earlier version of this article misspelled Snoop Dogg’s last name as a dog.
Since the start of his campaign, Caruso has frequently cited two supporters in particular: Snoop Dogg and Sweet Alice Harris. I couldn’t connect with Snoop, but Harris was open to a visit to the South LA nonprofit she’s run for nearly 60 years, Parents of Watts.
Harris was sitting on the porch when I arrived and she led me inside her office, a converted house, the walls lined with awards in her name and pictures of the presidents she’s met – Carter, Clinton , the two Bushes, Obama. Harris wore an “I voted” sticker and said she supported the man she first met decades ago when Mayor Tom Bradley walked by with Caruso.
“He had told me… whatever I want, let him know, so I don’t feel bad asking him what we need,” said Harris, who plans to donate 80 turkeys for Thanksgiving and 400 bicycles for Christmas.
Harris said she grew up in poverty in Alabama and knew all about the resulting mental anguish, which is why she started Parents of Watts. She said that although many politicians and luminaries came or sent support, she never met Bass, whose congressional district does not include this area.
“I voted for Rick because I know he’s going to help us,” said Harris, who spoke of a recent visit to Skid Row. “Do you know how many homeless people are dying on the streets? I cried for three days. Pitiful, pitiful, pitiful. It shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be.”
Harris was busy coordinating mental health services with a visitor, so I didn’t stay long. I thanked her for her visit and drove north on the surface streets, along the spine of the city and through the row of skates, shocking every time and asking for relief.
Is this Bass time, as Soboroff suggested? Or is Sweet Alice’s faith in Caruso well placed?
Soon, one of the two will take on the glory and the heartbreak for the next four years, and possibly eight, with enormous challenges ahead, high voter expectations and exhausted patience.
In Los Angeles, the race comes to an end, a new era begins.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Center allows factories to export 6m tonnes of sugar until May 31
New Delhi:
The government on Saturday authorized the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar on the basis of quotas until May 31, according to a notification from the Ministry of Food.
In accordance with the notification, the ministry allocated a uniform export quota of 18.23% of the three-year average production of the sweetener during the operational sugar seasons.
Sugar factories can export themselves or through exporters or trade with the domestic sales quota of any other sugar factory, he said.
The sugar season extends from October to September.
“In order to prevent the uncontrolled export of sugar or with a view to ensuring sufficient availability of sugar for domestic consumption at a reasonable price, the government has decided to allow the export of sugar up to a reasonable limit with effect from November 1 to May 31, 2023,” It said.
According to official sources, the first quota tranche was only allowed until the end of May. A new export quota allocation will be decided on the basis of national sugar production.
Sugar production of the new 2022-23 season has started in Maharashtra and Karnataka from October, while in Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the cane growing states it will start within a week.
In October alone, factories produced 4.05 lakh tonnes of sugar, down 14.73% from a year ago, according to the cooperative body National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.
The government had restricted sugar exports towards the end of the 2021-22 season (October-September) to ensure sufficient stocks for domestic consumption and to prevent any spike in retail prices during the holiday season.
Despite the restrictions, around 11 million tonnes of sugar were exported in the entire 2021-22 season, according to official data.
Sugar production reached a record 35.92 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the three major sugar producing states in the country.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
India cannot be developed until it is corruption-free: Union Bank
ndtv
News
UK to declare May 8 public holiday in honor of King Charles III
LONDON — The UK will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III as the government has declared a special bank holiday to mark the occasion.
The party will be on Monday, May 8, capping off a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked by what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.
“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional public holiday for the whole of the UK next year,” new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and honor King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”
Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Her ceremony will be designed to preserve the historic traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future after the late Queen’s 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in line with Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy.
Coronation Day means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.
———
Follow all AP stories on British royalty at
ABC News
News
LSU outlasts No. 6 Alabama in OT, likely ending Tide’s CFP hopes
BATON ROUGE, La. — Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime, then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give Tigers first-year coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
The upset win in a thrilling game that included six second-half lead changes and an Alabama tying field goal within 30 seconds also gave LSU (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) control of the game. SEC West Division with two league matches. remaining.
Alabama (7-2, 4-2) likely saw its College Football Playoff hopes evaporate with a second loss. No team with two losses has qualified for the top four since the establishment of the CFP in 2014.
The Crimson Tide started overtime with the ball and took a 31-24 lead on Roydell Williams’ second touchdown of the game.
But Daniels only needed one game in overtime to score and force Kelly to decide whether to try to tie it up with a kick or let Daniels try to win it.
“I love how our guys competed. I didn’t want to go into overtime,” Kelly said as cheering fans rushed onto the field. “It just felt like it was the right time to try and win the game.”
Alabama, favored by nearly two touchdowns, lost at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010. Kelly, who as Notre Dame coach lost twice to Saban and Alabama in the playoffs of college football, became the coach to break that streak in the first year of a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million.
“Coming here and restoring the pride and tradition of this program means so much,” Kelly said. “It feels so good to give back the faith and trust they gave me.”
Daniels passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 95 yards and a score.
Alabama’s Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown, and was also intercepted.
There were three lead changes in the final 4:44, starting when Young narrowly escaped a sack, rolled a right and found Ja’Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown.
LSU came back ahead 24-21 with 1:47 left in regulation when Daniels hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score.
But Young led Alabama at LSU 28 and Will Reichard’s 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left tied it.
LSU then chose to run out of time.
Alabama took its first of two fourth quarter leads thanks to LSU’s face mask and defensive holding penalties that nullified what would have been a third sack at the Tigers 36.
After Jahmyr Gibbs’ 14-yard run to the 2, Williams charged in to make it 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 12:37 to go.
LSU responded by driving inside the Alabama 15, but the Tide smothered Daniels’ third guard, limiting the Tigers to Damian Ramos’ 32-yard field goal with 6:52 left.
Alabama took its first lead on Will Reichard’s third field goal of the game, wrapping up a third-quarter drive on which Alabama twice converted in fourth and ran on runs from Williams.
A crowd of around 102,000 turned Death Valley into “Deaf Valley” with deafening roars that seemed to send vibrations through the nearly century-old stadium.
The Tigers ended up scoring first when John Emery Jr. turned a short pass from Daniels into a 30-yard touchdown, stepping forward toward the goal line as former LSU basketball great Shaquille O’ Neal, pointed approvingly from the near sideline.
LSU took a 7-6 lead at halftime.
New York Post
News
Donald Trump Calls Governor DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious”
Former President Donald Trump called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) “Ron DeSanctimonious” during his Save America rally on Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
“We’re winning big big big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,” he said, showing the crowd the numbers from the 2024 national Republican primary poll.
“That’s it, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%, Mike Pence at seven. Oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney? There’s no way she’s at four percent. There’s no way. There’s no way. But we are at 71, at ten, at seven, at four,” he continued.
Meanwhile, DeSantis maintains a strong lead over his Democratic challenger, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), according to a recent Civiqs survey, Breitbart News reported Friday.
“The survey found DeSantis ahead of Crist by nine percentage points, or 54% versus 45% for the Democrats,” the outlet said as Election Day quickly approached.
This week, DeSantis publicly endorsed several conservative candidates across the country, including Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona, as well as JD Vance in Ohio.
“Earlier this week, DeSantis explained his decision to help other candidates across the country, explaining that these national elections affect Florida because people often vote with their feet and flock to the Sunshine State when their blue states fail to turn around,” Breitbart News detailed.
Breitbart News
News
Economic discontent fuels GOP hopes as midterms wind down: POLL
Economic discontent and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity continue to fuel Republican prospects in the final days of the 2022 midterm election campaign, with the share of Americans saying their financial situation has worsened doubling since Biden has taken office, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.
With inflation stubbornly near a 40-year high, 80% of likely voters in the ABC/Post poll see the economy as a major issue when voting for Congress; 77% say the same about inflation in particular. The Republican Party leads Democrats by a dozen percentage points or more in confidence to handle each — and even more so on another issue: crime.
The Democrats are responding with a significant lead in confidence to manage abortion. In a striking result, the number of Americans who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases jumped to 66%, the highest in ABC/Post polls since 1995. That’s a rise of 8 points since April, two months before the United States. The Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion. The change came almost exclusively among women.
See PDF for full results, graphs and tables
The public continues to oppose the High Court’s decision by 2 to 1 in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. But while 62% of likely voters see abortion as a major issue in their vote, it trails the economy by 18 points, inflation by 15 and crime by 7. Still, the issue of abortion has can – be prevented the GOP from fully nationalizing the election around the issue. inflation – keeping the end result, state by state and district by district, uncertain.
Voter preference
In total, 49% of registered voters favor the Republican in their congressional district, 48% the Democrat. It’s a similar percentage of 50% to 48% among likely voters. That marks a pullback from a 7-point Democratic advantage, 50% to 43% among registered voters, in the last ABC/Post poll before the 2018 midterms, when Democrats battled.
That said, the Democrats’ position is less dire than a year ago, when Republicans held their biggest midterm lead (51%-41%) in 40 years of ABC/Post polls.
Election results may differ from pre-election estimates, and the ultimate change in House seats is an open question in any case; local issues can matter and, among other factors, usually at least 90% of incumbents are re-elected. Likewise, results in the Senate cannot be discerned until voting is complete.
But clearly, Democrats are facing headwinds. Forty-three percent of Americans say they are worse off financially than two years ago — a dramatic increase from 20% in the 2020 National Exit Poll and 14% in 2018. Just 18% say now that they are better off – less than half of what it was when Biden was elected.
Biden himself has a 41% approval rating among all adults — essentially the same as Trump’s 40% heading into the 2018 midterms, with losses for his party.
As shown in our previous analysis, when a president’s approval rating is below 50%, his party has lost, on average, 37 House seats at the midpoint since 1946. When it exceeds 50% – a level Biden hasn’t seen in a year and a half – average losses have been much smaller (14 seats).
Another feature is the growing magnitude of swings between presidential elections and the first midterm elections, suggesting heightened discontent on both sides. Trump’s party lost 42 seats in the House. His predecessor, Barack Obama, lost 63 House seats (at a time of 9.6% unemployment). This represents an average of 53 seats lost in these first two most recent midterm elections, double the average losses (25 seats) in the first 11 previous midterm elections since 1946.
Refusal of election
On Biden, it should be noted that the disapproval of his professional performance is different from the rejection of his election two years ago. Similar to previous results, the public at 62% to 36% expresses confidence that Biden was legitimately elected. This includes 48% very confident versus 24% not at all confident.
Election denial plays into the GOP base — just 26% of Republicans say they believe Biden legitimately won. But confidence jumped 40 points, to 66% among independents, as well as 95% among Democrats.
On the main issues
Overall, the public roughly trusts parties to handle “the major issues facing the nation” – 42% choose Republicans, 40% Democrats. But it’s a question on which Democrats have led most often, by an average of 5 points in ABC/Post polls since 1982.
On individual issues, the divisions are clear. Registered voters trust the Republican Party over the Democratic Party by 14 points for handling the economy, 12 points for handling inflation and — by the widest margin in the GOP — 20 points for handling crime.
For its part, the Democratic Party leads broadly on two issues, both of which are less important – a 13-point advantage on abortion and 19 points of confidence in dealing with climate change.
On three other issues – education, immigration and threats to democracy – confidence in parties is more evenly divided.
There is partisanship in the levels of importance given to these issues. Among Republicans, 93% see the economy as a major issue in their vote, 90% say so about inflation, 86% crime and 77% immigration.
Far fewer Democrats cite any of them: the economy, 71%; inflation, 67%; crime, 58%; and immigration, 51%. Instead, Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to choose abortion (81% vs. 47%) and climate change (75% vs. 20%) as top issues.
gender gap
There is a vast gender gap in voting preferences, and it has grown sharply.
Women support Democratic candidates over Republican candidates at 59%-39% now, up from 50%-42% in the last ABC/Post poll in September.
This corresponds to a compensating result among men – they now favor Republican candidates more widely, 59% to 36%, compared to 52% to 42% at the time.
The result is that the overall voting preference, among women and men combined, is nearly identical to September.
The 9-point Democratic vote gain among women overall includes +16 points among suburban women. At the same time, the overall voting preferences of suburban women match almost exactly those of all women.
The gender gap between men and women is also reflected in different priorities and levels of trust. Large majorities of both women and men see the economy as a major issue, but women are evenly divided in which party they trust to run it, while men favor the Republican Party over the economy by a large margin. 61%-28%.
On abortion, the tables are turning: women trust Democrats rather than Republicans to manage abortion from 59% to 31%; men are split about evenly, 41% to 45%. And 76% of women consider abortion an important issue in their vote, while only 47% of men say the same.
Abortion
It is difficult to assess the impact of abortion on the election. On the one hand, opposition to the Supreme Court ruling is widespread and, as noted, support for legal abortion has reached an all-time high, with essentially all the gains among women. The propensity to vote is also on the rise among women, rising from 71% in September to 79% today, while it is stable among men. (In September, it was those who were certain to vote; now, it’s those who were certain or have already voted.)
Yet overall, there are more people who rate abortion as very important to their vote now than six weeks ago — and as noted, it’s disproportionately Democrats (and women ) who do. By another measure, supporters of the Supreme Court ruling are more likely to say they will vote (or have already voted) than critics of the ruling (82% vs. 73%).
Nonetheless, some shifts in support for legal abortion are noteworthy. It is now 74% among women, compared to 62% last spring. (This compares to 57% among men, compared to 55% previously.) It is rising particularly sharply among non-evangelical white Protestants (+21 points to 81%), in the South (+16 points to 64%) and in States who voted for Trump in 2020 (+15 points to 63%).
Among Republican women, support rose 15 points, to 43%, while those who say abortion should be illegal in all cases fell from 34% to just 10%.
Additionally, in the 14 states that have shut down nearly all abortion services, 63% now support legal abortion, up 20 points since April. It’s 67% in all other states, basically flat.
who and why
Another election-focused result shows a slightly more affirmative vote among Democratic voters than among those supporting Republican candidates.
Fifty percent of those who support Democratic candidates say they primarily show support for the Democratic Party rather than opposition to the GOP (28 percent), or some part of both (15 percent). Among Republican voters, slightly fewer (42%) vote primarily to show support for the GOP. Again, 28% primarily oppose the other side, while 21% share both motivations.
A final open question – and the most critical of any election – is who is running, especially with rising early voting and absentees. In this survey, conducted from October 30 to November 2, 13% of registered voters say they have already voted. It’s essentially the same as at this point in 2018, when midterm turnout hit a post-war high.
Methodology
This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from October 30 to November 30. 2, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,005 adults, including 881 registered voters. The results have a sampling error of 4.0 percentage points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 31%-29%-35%, Democrat-Republican-Independent, among registered voters.
The survey was produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates, with sampling and data collection by Abt Associates of Rockville, Md. See details on the survey methodology here.
ABC News
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Unai Emery takes charge of first Premier League comeback but Red Devils post superb record at Villa Park
Column: LA, it’s time to choose a mayor
Center allows factories to export 6m tonnes of sugar until May 31
UK to declare May 8 public holiday in honor of King Charles III
LSU outlasts No. 6 Alabama in OT, likely ending Tide’s CFP hopes
Donald Trump Calls Governor DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious”
Economic discontent fuels GOP hopes as midterms wind down: POLL
Shooting in Philadelphia outside a bar leaves at least 9 injured
Eat Chef Boyardee to compensate for inflation
Dan Bongino: The left is ‘melting’ on the possibility of SCOTUS ending ‘racial discrimination’ in education
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?