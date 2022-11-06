Before the holidays, the cost of TSA PreCheck drops : NPR

Leicester’s revival continues, and in spectacular style. Youri Tielemans added another superb goal to his storied catalog as Brendan Rodgers’ side climbed out of the relegation zone with a highly successful victory at Everton.

Harvey Barnes added a late second after starting and finishing a devastating counterattack in which he received the ball from James Maddison inside the box, swung away from Abdoulaye Doucouré and swept away an emphatic finish at the beyond Jordan Pickford. Maddison impressed throughout as Rodgers relished their first Premier League victory at Goodison Park, a third victory in four matches and yet another clean sheet.

It was remarkable that the match remained scoreless until Tielemans’ fabulous strike just before half-time. The glut of clean chances started seconds after kick-off when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke down down the left and crossed for the snitch Maddison, who kicked wide past the far post.

There was still an opportunity for Patson Daka to convert but, unmarked and at full strength, the striker was simply unable to connect. Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall combined again to play Daka through an exposed defense. His low shot on the corner was stopped by Pickford’s fingertips.

The hosts should have led from their first real attack. Idrissa Gana Gueye crafted it with a sharp tackle to dispossess Boubakary Soumaré just outside Leicester’s box.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin recovered the loose ball and sent Alex Iwobi rushing into space behind Wout Faes. Iwobi only had Danny Ward to beat but placed his shot inches from the far post.

Youri Tielemans scores his superb first game for Leicester. Photography: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray, whose every touch was mocked by visiting supporters, and Calvert-Lewin were missing half chances before Ward saved from the imposing header of James Tarkowski and Iwobi had a diving header blocked by his own Number nine.

It was a fluid and ridiculously open competition, with both teams looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. The chaos in Everton’s defence, with Pickford’s kicking repeatedly erratic and Tarkowski enduring a rare day off, also helped Leicester’s cause.

Maddison swept just wide of the edge of the area, Barnes trumped when well placed and Tarkowski blocked from Dewsbury-Hall as the visitors poured in. Maddison had a shot in the goal deflected just wide by Gana Gueye and Pickford saved from Daka following an error from Tarkowski, but the England keeper was powerless to stop Tielemans from volleying Leicester into a stunning, deserved lead.

After a brief interruption when what appeared to be fireworks landed on the pitch, prompting referee David Coote to speak with a police officer, Dewsbury-Hall released Barnes down the left with a nice ball for the first time.

From his low cross, Daka had a shot blocked by Tarkowski but Conor Coady under-hit a clearance attempt and allowed Maddison to kick his captain back 25 yards from goal. Tielemans controlled on his thigh, then sent a superb volley over Pickford and into the top corner.

Everton were nearly level at the start of the second half when Iwobi played Calvert-Lewin behind the Leicester defence.

Ward quickly left his line to stifle his shot, and Calvert-Lewin’s frustrations deepened when he was forced out injured on the hour mark. Any outside chance for the Everton striker to make England’s World Cup squad may have ended with this setback.

However, Maddison couldn’t have offered a better audition. The playmaker was inches from doubling Leicester’s lead by beating Dwight McNeil before hitting a post with a shot from the edge of the box.

Frank Lampard fielded Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay and Nathan Patterson in a bid to inject new energy into Everton’s game, but they were unable to break through a resilient Leicester defense which kept a fourth sheet white in five games.