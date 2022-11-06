Bell Museum’s planetarium plays heavenly host to Chicago’s Spektral Quartet

Farmers and related businesses who oppose hotly contested citizens’ initiatives to bring state regulation of groundwater pumping in the Willcox and Douglas areas are getting away with the fundraising contest at the approaching Tuesday’s elections.
Fueled by contributions of up to $10,000 from various businesses, the opposition group, a political action committee calling itself Rural Water Assurance, had raised around $65,000 by October 22, the close of the last fundraising period for the campaign before Election Day, state records show. The group’s campaign funds come primarily from large donors starting at around $5,000 each.
The political action committee supporting the initiatives, Arizona Water Defenders, had raised about $16,000 to date, records show. It relies almost exclusively on small donations from individuals, many of which are concentrated in the liberal enclave of Bisbee.
On Tuesday, voters living in what is known as the Willcox Basin will decide whether to establish a state-run active management area to control groundwater pumping. Voters living in Douglas Basin, located just south of Willcox Basin, will decide on a similar measure for their area on the same day.
The two groups are divided on whether state regulation is necessary to address the region’s chronic problem of falling water levels and drying up of wells due to unregulated pumping of long-standing groundwater.
The Rural Water Assurance Committee received more than 90% of its funds in contributions of at least $2,000 and more than half of its money in contributions in excess of $5,000. Nearly a quarter of total donations to this group come from individuals and businesses based outside of Cochise County, including several from out of state.
Companies that donated $10,000 to the group include Western Hydro Engineering and White Water Irrigation, both from the unincorporated community of Cochise in the Willcox Basin. A total of $10,000 was donated by two companies, White Water Farms and White Brothers Grain, which operate out of the same Elfrida address in the Douglas Basin.
Arizona Water Defenders only reported two contributors who donated more than $1,000 – both individuals. Willcox Basin Group Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Knott of Pearce donated nearly $3,470. Ashley Dahlke of Bisbee, who chairs Arizona Water Defenders, donated $1,767. The vast majority of donors supporting the initiative live in Cochise County.
If active management areas are approved for both basins, further irrigation would be prohibited. Existing farmers would be grandfathered so they can continue to pump. But over time, they would likely face conservation requirements to gradually reduce their pumping.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources would decide whether to set a “safe yield” target for the area, which would ultimately require that the total amount pumped in each basin not exceed the amount of rainwater and other water sources replenishing the aquifer. Currently in the Willcox Basin, by contrast, pumping exceeds the natural aquifer replenishment by four times, a 2018 study by the national water agency concluded.
Safe yield is now the goal of four of the five existing active water management areas in the state, including one for the Tucson area. The proposed management areas for the Willcox and Douglas basins would be the first not to be centered in urban areas ranging from as small as Nogales to as large as Phoenix.
On its website, Arizona Water Defenders says that without active management areas, overpumping in this region will intensify, putting more control of the region’s groundwater in the hands of large corporations, many of which are headquartered outside. of State. Many locals have wells that are already too shallow to reach the water table or soon will be, the group said. Anecdotal accounts put the number of dried up wells in the area in the dozens, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
When the ADWR decides what target to set for an active management area, it must first hold public meetings and accept public input, the group said.
“When was the last time an out-of-state agribusiness asked for your input on their plan to use more water?” asked the group.
Rural Water Assurance argues that creating active management zones will remove any possibility of local control over water use, investing it instead with the state.
“If you have a property today that you intend to develop in the future to expand your farm, ranch or vineyard, converting to an AMA will dramatically slow or even stop that,” the group said on its website. “Similarly, if you have land that you would like to develop for housing, an AMA will require you to demonstrate an assured water supply for 100 years before you can build. You will lose control of your property, your way of life and of your future.”
If an AMA is created, current water use by individuals and businesses will be frozen and landowners will only be able to irrigate land that has been cultivated within the previous five years. Cities, towns, private water companies and irrigation districts would also be required to obtain a service area right from the state to abstract groundwater for delivery to landowners and residents in their service areas, the group said. In addition, landowners with wells using more than 35 gallons per minute will be required to meter their groundwater use and report it to the state, the group said.
Because opponents raised far more money than supporters of the initiatives, it gave them far more money to spend in the crucial final weeks of the campaign. Arizona Water Assurance said it had about $46,000 remaining in its coffers as of Oct. 22. Arizona Water Defenders said it had $2,760 left on the same day.