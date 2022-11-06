Bill Maher Tells Bill Burr Republicans ‘Will Definitely Win’ Midterm Thanks to ‘Woke Culture’

At least 10 Americans have been freed from a Peruvian riverboat after they were held hostage in “grim” conditions by an indigenous group armed with machetes protesting an oil spill.

More than 200 people – including children and pregnant women – were trapped on Thursday after a group of indigenous protesters took them hostage.

All of the captives were released on Friday and none were injured. They left on a boat called Eduardo 11 and are heading for Iquitos, according to Aljazeera.

The indigenous people’s leader, Watson Trujillo, also said they would continue to block the river until the government helps clear the pollution.

He asked President Pedro Castillo to declare an emergency over the oil spills, according to Aljazeera.

A representative from the US Embassy in Lima said they are “aware of reports that all passengers have been rescued”.

The hostages came from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, etc.

After being released at 2.30pm local time on Friday, retired Briton Charlotte Wiltshire, 54, has since spoken of the “grim” conditions they faced.

Speaking to The Mirror, Wiltshire, from Cardigan, Wales, said: ‘We were coming to this village and were suddenly surrounded by several boats with men with sharpened stakes and machetes. There were a lot of screams.

“They boarded the boat, they took the batteries from the boat. More and more people were arriving on the banks with machetes.

She remembers hearing them shouting in Spanish but said she couldn’t understand. However, a resident of the boat translated that they were giving a speech about pollution, lack of infrastructure and government.

Wiltshire said the detained tourists – from the UK, Spain, France, the US and Switzerland – ranged in age from a young baby to a 70-year-old man.

She had been traveling through South America for around four months with partner Ken Wiltshire, 52, and son Luke Bunker, 28. She wanted to experience traveling like a local and recalled how they had taken sleeper boats with hammocks across the country.

The former hostages left on a boat called Eduardo 11 and are heading for Iquitos

The hostages were left with little food and water and more than 100 were cramped

The family had traveled inland from Manorca to Yurimaguas in hopes of then taking a series of boats to Belem in Brazil.

They had met their guide at an inn in Taracota who had taken them to the start of the boat trip down the Amazon – which they had embarked on Wednesday noon.

Despite the boat leaving that evening, less than 24 hours later, the family – along with the other tourists – were held hostage at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Recalling the conditions, Wiltshire added: “When you have 120 people crushed into a very small space, you get tense because everyone is fed up with the situation.”

She said they were given 40 liters of water on Friday morning, but it didn’t last long as it was shared among 120 hostages.

Briton Charlotte Wiltshire, 54, and her husband Ken Wiltshire, 52, have spoken out after being captured

Angela (pictured) had been cycling through the Peruvian jungle for eight days when they attempted to cross the Cuninico River by boat today and were arrested

But after a day trapped without water or electricity, Trujillo announced an end to the hostage situation.

Angela Ramirez, another inmate, previously said, “We spent the night here. We already have almost no water to drink, the sun is shining very brightly, there are crying babies, the youngest is only one month old, pregnant women, disabled people and elderly people are on board.

“Now we don’t have electricity to charge our phones or water to wash ourselves. Help me share please.

In a previous post, she said: “Help me publish, we are in Cuninico an indigenous community in the jungle, we are the hostages of the community, because there have been 46 oil spills, including two children and a woman are dead.

“They are KIND AND RESPECTFUL towards us, but this is the only way they have found to find solutions for their community.

“The sooner they are heard, the sooner they will let us go…Help me share, we are physically fine.” Help me help them be heard.

Protesters reportedly told the hostages they were taking them captive to draw government attention to the leaking Norperuano pipeline, which spilled oil more than 30 times between 1996 and 2006.

The leaks have contaminated their rivers, streams and food production.

He fled twice in September on September 5 and 16, affecting the territory of Nacion Chapra and the community of Cuninico.

“We felt compelled to take this step to get the attention of a state that hasn’t paid attention to us for eight years,” Trujillo said, according to Aljazeera.

“People had to drink water and eat oil contaminated fish without any government caring about it.”

Blood samples from the area taken in 2016 showed citizens had high levels of mercury and cadmium.

“Children have these poisons in their blood. People suffer from stomach problems – that is, every day,” the chef said.

Peru’s mines and energy minister Alessandra Herrera Jara said an emergency was declared on September 24.