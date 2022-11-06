News
BJP releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: see key announcements here
Shima: BJP Chairman JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday.
The party had formed a committee to collect suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.
The BJP plans to change the trend of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh.
Elections for the 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12.
“This ‘Sankalp Patra’ is based on 11 commitments. These pledges will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, bring justice to government employees and advance religious tourism,” BJP National Chairman JP Nadda said at the unveiling. of the manifesto.
We take a look at the main announcements made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’:
1. In its manifesto, the BJP plans to provide more than 8 lakh job opportunities in a phased manner. This will include government jobs and ongoing work in the economic zone.
2. The BJP has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if elected to power. A committee of experts will be formed for this purpose and the UCC will be implemented in the state based on its report.
3. The BJP will launch the “Shakti” program under which ₹12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transport around religious places and temples. They will be connected to the “Himteerth” circuit.
4. The BJP will open five new medical colleges across the state. Keeping health infrastructure in mind and to further strengthen primary health care, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in each Assembly constituency so that people in remote areas can benefit from health benefits.
5. Waqf properties will be investigated according to law by a judicial commission and their illegal uses will be stopped.
6. The BJP has also issued a separate manifesto for women in the state, which promises 33% reservation for women in government jobs.
7. The BJP has also announced that female students in classes VI-XII will get cycles while those pursuing graduate studies will get scooty.
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Tehri
Uttarkashi:
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday in Tehri in Uttarkhand, informed the National Seismological Center (NCS).
“Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 and Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 km, Location: 17 km at ESE Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,” the NCS tweeted.
Earlier on November 2, the tremors were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in the Pachmarhi of Madhya Pradesh. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale.
Tectonic plate movement was felt near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on the same day (November 2) which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.
The NCS had also informed on October 20 that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Surat in Gujarat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch of Mission LiFE in Kevadia.
5 dead in attack on Somali military training camp
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Military officers in Somalia say at least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance gate of a military training camp in Mogadishu on Saturday night.
Extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on the camp which has been targeted several times in the past.
General Odawa Yusuf, head of the Somali Defense Force, told state media that the suicide bomber claimed to be a recruit at General Dhaga-Badan’s military training camp in Wadajir district.
A military officer, Abdirahman Ali, told The Associated Press that “there were deaths both for the civilians marching in the streets and for the recruits.”
The camp is located near the large Turkish military base in Somalia.
Breaking down all things Giants on their bye week
Let’s put an end to the last five years of terrible football. It was before, it is now. The Giants football product is much better and the future looks bright.
That doesn’t mean there’s no guarantee what’s next for the Giants. They can in no way be discredited for the strong 6-2 record they took in their bye week, already beating many “How many games will they win?” predictions. made at the start of the season.
Actual points should replace style points. Consider them a soft 6-2, consider them an unworthy or deceptive 6-2 if you like. The Giants are where they are because they’ve sailed to victory six times in eight tries, and try to tell the teams they’ve beaten along the way that the losses the Giants inflicted on them were neither harmful or legitimate.
Of course, it’s an interesting statistical note that the Giants are the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of their first seven games decided by a possession. Neither team has reached 30 points in any Giants game this season – the only other team in the league in the first eight weeks that hasn’t played a game with 30 points scored by either other team is Green Bay.
That means every game has been nearly the same for the Giants. Every game could have gone either way, and the Giants more often than not surged in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. It’s commendable and also telling — which is why general manager Joe Schoen refused to part with any draft picks at the trade deadline to accommodate wide receiver, inside linebacker and inside linebacker. the defensive line. Schoen didn’t allow that formidable record to alter his assessment of his entire roster.
The record says the Giants are well ahead of the schedule Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have set in their heads for the jobs they were hired to do. Their eyes tell them otherwise. Daboll knows he’s no miracle worker and doesn’t have a secret formula for coaxing his team across the finish line before the competition. He also knows he’s setting a framework for what he wants the Giants to be, and that shredding expectations by winning games makes growing pains a lot less painful.
Schoen and Daboll knew nothing about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley – other than the football biographical stuff that everyone knows – and the first half of the season served to improve the future of the two players in blue Giants. Schoen and Daboll now know the character quality of both players, and their performances make it hard to envision 2023 without them. Both sides have nine games left to determine whether contracts will be extended to one or both.
Jones has just four turnovers, and two of them – an interception on his last desperate pass in the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys and an inconsequential fumble on the final play of the first half in of the win over the Ravens – were inconsequential. Jones has not been intercepted in 128 consecutive passes.
Barkley, with 968 all-around yards, was second in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill (982 yards) of the Dolphins. Barkley is on pace for 1,655 rushing yards and 2,057 all-purpose yards.
Schoen’s first draft class pays dividends from the start. Each of the first eight picks has started at least one game. The first players, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and right tackle Evan Neal, experienced typical rookie inconsistency, but both seem to be heading for big things.
Are the 2022 Giants heading for big things? It’s hard to say. They have certainly established themselves more solidly than anyone had any right to expect, based on the first half of their season.
Most Valuable Player
Daniel Jones can’t do it without this guy. Saquon Barkley can’t do it without this guy. There were questions when the Giants made Andrew Thomas the No. 1 offensive lineman on the board in the 2020 draft. At the start of his rookie season, Thomas didn’t look like a top left tackle. Take a look at him now, though. Try to find another player at the most important point of the offensive line who operates at a higher level.
Thomas is the highest rated tackle in the league by Pro Football Focus – having allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit and nine pressures in 308 pass block snaps. He’s been on the pitch for all 538 snaps this season. This young man will soon become a very rich man.
Least Valuable Player
Can we split the vote here? The ticket should be Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, in whatever order you prefer. Let’s start with Toney, because he’s gone (traded to the Chiefs). He played in fewer games (two) than he had hamstring injuries (three), and his 2022 work for the Giants consisted of 35 snaps, two catches for zero yards, two rushes for 23 yards and a whole lot of attitude.
At least Golladay seems to care. In four games, the $72 million man has two receptions for 22 yards. He was targeted six times in 99 snaps. Open up, will you! Can he? Tune in to the second half of the season.
The biggest surprise
Dexter Lawrence has been a solid player for three years, but he’s never been better. We didn’t expect this 342-pounder to lead the Giants in the sacks, but here he is, with four of them. He totaled nine sacks in his first three seasons. He’s the No. 5 inside defender in PFF, and his 26 total pressures show he’s more than just a run-around. His workload is on the rise because there’s never a time the Giants want to take him out.
“If you had a Rolls-Royce, wouldn’t you want to drive it everywhere?” reasoned defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
General manager Joe Schoen loves the player who calls himself “Sexy Dexy” so much that he chose Lawrence’s fifth-year option before the season even started. Lawrence, just 24, is in line for a lucrative extension.
Cornerback Fabian Moreau also deserves strong consideration in this category.
The biggest disappointment
For all the pressure Martindale sends, his unit hasn’t exactly created the chaos needed to really disrupt a game. The Giants are 13th in the league with 15 sacks and tied with the Seahawks for first with nine fumbles recovered. It’s in the interception serve that the Giants are lacking. They only have one, by Julian Love, and that’s not enough. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the fewest interceptions by a Giants team in eight games since the NFL began recording stats…in 1933.
Best moment
The Giants were down 20-13 in the season opener at Tennessee when Jones and Barkley went to work on a 12-play, 73-yard drive ended with a 1-yard pass from Jones to Chris Myarick with 1:09 remaining . Overtime was coming. Wait, what is it?
Head coach Brian Daboll is aiming for the 2 and victory? A failed conversion would have meant a 20-19 loss in his first game as head coach. But Jones found Barkley, who made an outrageous cut to enter the end zone. The Giants had to sweat a missed basket as time ran out to beat the Titans, 21-20, and Daboll delivered a loud and clear message to his team and Giants fans: We’re here to win.
The worst time
There’s no doubt that the Giants offensive line is new and improved, but it looked old and run down in Week 3 against the Cowboys.
Jones was pressured on 27 of his 49 dropouts and was sacked five times – three by DeMarcus Lawrence, who gave right tackle Evan Neal some rookie indoctrination. There was a lot of hype for the NFC East rivals’ “Monday Night Football” game. The Giants came in 2-0 but came out 2-1, mostly because they couldn’t protect their quarterback in a 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.
The biggest puzzle
Is it really going to be a completely wasted season for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari? He missed the first three weeks of training camp with a strained hamstring, then found himself limping with a strained calf during the post-workout conditioning run, forcing him out of both first matches.
Ojulari played a total of 60 snaps in Weeks 3 and 4, and had a sack and a forced fumble. He hasn’t played since because he injured his other calf and is on the injured list. That means he’s not eligible to play until the Giants play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Ojulari was supposed to be a peak rusher with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, but that didn’t happen. worked that way. Can Ojulari save his 2022 season with a late contribution?
Decision to come
Post-season, what to do with Jones and Barkley — both impending free agents — are questions that reverberate throughout the organization. Over the last nine games, the question is how much the offense should and can rely on Jones and Barkley?
Jones is fourth in the NFL among quarterbacks with 64 rushing attempts and third in yards with 363. Jones using his legs is a key part of an offense that struggles to score and pass the ball downfield. How much, however, is too much?
Barkley’s 163 rush attempts in eight games was second in the league behind Derrick Henry (166), and Barkley is on pace with 346 carries. He had 261 in his 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year season. The Giants need all they can get from those two, but need to make sure they don’t carry Jones and Barkley in the ground.
Anthony Albanese IR’s Laws to Relax Union-Enforced Employer Agreements on Wages
Anthony Albanese offers to make big changes to his plan to get YOU a big pay rise and better terms – but key senator says it’s STILL not enough
- Minister of Labor Announces Changes to Low Wage Industries Bill
- Albanian government pushes trade unions to reach joint agreements with employers
- Tony Burke agrees to allow employees at each company to vote on membership agreements
- Senator David Pocock, who is a key vote to pass the laws, calls them rushed
The Albanian government has been forced to water down its attempt to give unions the power to grant wage increases to entire industries.
In the face of fierce and mounting resistance from companies and industry groups, Albanese Labor Secretary Tony Burke has allowed employees to decide whether they want their workplaces to join or opt out of blanket agreements. .
The most controversial part of the bill gives unions the power to force employers to negotiate a deal for workers at multiple companies in low-paying occupations such as hospitality, childcare and cleaning.
The Albanian government is trying to pass laws that will affect wages and conditions for people in the lowest paid sectors of the economy such as childcare (generic picture)
Mr Burke made a concession to the companies on Sunday, saying a majority of workers from each employer must agree to join the “single stream” of bargaining and if that does not happen the companies will walk away.
The main concern expressed by bosses was that medium-sized companies would be forced to offer the same wages and conditions as multinationals, although a company must pass a certain threshold to be included.
This could mean that an owner with a few hamburger restaurants would have to offer the same contract to workers as McDonald’s.
Mr Burke also said the government was considering a six-month grace period before employers in a sector could be forced into a collective agreement.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has signaled that the bill will be amended to allow employees in each workplace to decide whether to join a general agreement reached by a union.
The agreements will be backed by the right to strike as long as certain measures are respected.
The business community is calling for a 12-month wait before the bill comes into full effect.
“We consider that there are currently exchanges between us and the companies, not over 12 months, but over six months,” Mr Burke told Sky News on Sunday.
The companies have been so opposed to the threat of having blanket agreements imposed by the unions that they have threatened to run a big publicity campaign against it.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a note of defiance when asked about the threat from some business groups to campaign against the new laws
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took a defiant stance when speaking to reporters on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
“I note that there is a credibility problem if companies say that we have a lot of money to spend on a campaign but we have no money to pay workers better,” he said. declared.
“The government I lead wants to see wages rise, wants to see the standard of living improve.”
The opposition claimed the Labor bill would lead to strikes and job losses.
Nationals chief David Littleproud said pay cases should be left to an independent arbiter, the Fair Work Commission.
“We think that’s the best mechanism to allow those determinations to take place, rather than giving more power to unions and veto rights,” he said.
“I understand the ideology, Labor is very aligned with that, but at the end of the day in life someone has to pay and that ultimately means the Australian taxpayer will pay…that’s why businesses have been concerned. “
The announced changes to the bill have drawn criticism from the Labor side of the political fence.
Senator David Pocock is expected to be a crucial vote for passing the laws and he thinks they were ‘rushed’
Peak labor body, the ACTU, said each workplace’s vote on whether to join a collective bargaining effort was making the system more complex and more likely to stem wage increases.
A key vote that the Albanian government will rely on to push laws through the Senate also needs more persuasion.
Independent ACT Senator David Pocock, who must be won over to secure the numbers, said the new amendments did not go far enough.
He also felt that the bill contained too many new laws and should be split in two to allow for more in-depth and detailed work on the likely implications.
Senator Pocock said he didn’t want to ‘prevent’ low-paid workers from getting a pay rise, but the bill had been ‘rushed’ and he only recently saw the details.
“It’s a huge omnibus bill that seeks to do a lot,” he said.
“The Senate is there to ensure that bills are properly considered and that is my main concern with this bill – the lack of time for review and consultation.”
San Diego veterans get a fresh start with Operation Dress Code
For 20 years, Lanny Bonafilia’s job was to keep US Navy ships safe. As chief operations specialist, she was the eyes and ears of the ship, monitoring the radars and watching for any incoming aircraft.
But after retiring in July and starting to get rid of her uniforms, she realized she needed new clothes for the next chapter of her life.
“My closet has become super thin and I only have t-shirts and yoga pants,” said Bonafilia, who wants to start a photography business with her husband.
That’s what brought her to the University of San Diego on Saturday to browse shelves of workwear at a free pop-up store hosted by Operation Dress Code.
The annual event gives U.S. veterans and working women the opportunity to work with a personal shopper, get their hair and makeup done, and access career resources like professional headshots and a resume workshop.
The transition from military life is still fresh for Bonafilia, who was among some 200 veterans participating. While having her hair curled and in a new purple blazer with the tags still on, she said it was gratifying to be recognized for her time in the service.
“It’s very humbling that there is a community that cares about us,” she said.
Marcey Brightwell founded Operation Dress Code in 2014 to give back to female veterans and help them transition into the civilian workforce. The group began hosting the pop-up store in Sacramento. This is the sixth annual event in San Diego.
“It’s really about building trust,” she said. “We absolutely want (these veterans) to be able to walk out feeling their best, looking their best with the confidence they deserve and feeling the respect they’ve earned.”
Brightwell noted that the entire event is supported by volunteers and made possible through community donations.
Clothing racks and tables covered in jewelry, scarves, handbags and shoes filled the Hahn University Center.
Brightwell said the store attracts many veterans, but the additional services make it a one-stop shop for professional resources. Partner organizations such as CalVet, Wounded Warrior Project, Courage to Call and more had tables lined up at the entrance.
RanDee McLain, a San Diego-based Navy veteran and co-founder of Operation Dress Code, said she wished it was something she had when she left the military.
“I didn’t really know how to transition,” she said. “You’ve been wearing a uniform for so long, you don’t know how to dress to be successful.”
She noted that some of the unique challenges for female veterans include balancing family life and finding purpose while adjusting to a new pace.
Despite higher education rates, female veterans experience higher unemployment rates than their male counterparts, according to an annual survey by the nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project.
Jessica Wood – who is attending her second Operation Dress Code event – said in her experience that it can be difficult for women to accept help after being immersed in a male-dominated field.
“It’s a man’s world. They’re not asking for help. You’re not asking for help,” Wood said of the military. She added that she’s working on asking for help. more often when needed.
Wood, who served 13 years in the Navy and Army, works as a caregiver and earns $15 an hour. After graduating from high school in a few weeks, she wants to pursue a better paying job that matches her skills and her passion for helping other veterans.
These free clothes and services will help her get there, she said. Tears filled her eyes as she gestured toward the clothes racks and buzzing volunteers.
“It’s amazing. It’s a gift I can never repay,” she said.
27 of the 30 cities with the highest murder rate are run by Democrats
A study published by the Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Judiciary and Legal Studies shows that 27 of the 30 cities with the highest murder rates are controlled by Democrats.
FOX News noted that the study says “27….[of the 30 cities] have Democratic mayors. In these cities, there are at least 14 “rogue prosecutors” backed or inspired by Democratic billionaire George Soros.”
The Daily Signal reported that the study’s authors – Charles Stimson, Zack Smith and Kevin D. Dayaratna – noted: “Those on the left know that their lenient policies on crime have wreaked havoc in the cities where they put implement these Strategies.
Stimson, Smith and Dayaratna added:
It is not difficult to see why “reforms” such as the end of cash bail, the defunding of the police, the refusal to prosecute entire categories of crimes, the early release of thousands of convicted criminals, the reduction significant prison population and other “progressive” ideas have led to massive spikes in crime – especially violent crime, including murder – in the communities where those on the left have implemented them.
The study contradicts Hillary Clinton’s claim that the Republicans’ focus on crime and violence in Democratic-run cities was invalid.
On Nov. 3, 2022, CNN quoted Clinton as suggesting that Republicans were “just trying to instill all kinds of fear and anxiety in people.”
She added, “[The Republicans] don’t care about it. They don’t try to attack it. So I see this as an effort to scare voters.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
