Bruins captain ‘on the fence’ over player who signed racist abuse and assaulted black schoolmate

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, a move that drew backlash from the public and some players in the organization.

Miller was convicted in juvenile court in 2016 of assaulting Isiah Meyer-Crothers, a black student with a developmental disability.

Miller and another teenager forced Meyer-Crothers to eat a lollipop that had been wiped out in a urinal, and they also called him the N-word and “brownie” frequently.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron admitted he felt uncomfortable with the team’s decision to bring in the 20-year-old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“I was on the fence. I think as a person, but also as a team, I think we stand for integrity, inclusion and diversity, obviously,” Bergeron told SportsNet at Canada. “It was the first thing that came out of my mouth. It goes against who we are as a culture and as a team and, for me, as a person. I was told recently that he’s been working hard to make changes to I hope making those bad decisions in the past will help others not to, and, for me, I think the job is on him.”

“The culture we’ve built here is against that kind of behavior,” Bergeron told other reporters on Saturday. “We’re a team built with character and people with character. What he’s done is unacceptable, and we don’t support him. In this dressing room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect. This are key words and core values ​​that We have.

“We expect the guys who wear this jersey to be people of character with integrity and respect. Hopefully there will be growth and change.”

Bergeron added that Miller “wouldn’t be accepted, wanted and welcomed” if it was clear he hadn’t changed.

Left winger Nick Foligno echoed Bergeron’s sentiments.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Foligno said. “I don’t think any guys were too happy because we’re proud to say this is a band that cares a lot about ourselves and how we behave and how we treat people.”

Bruins president Cam Neely said Miller was “responsible for his unacceptable behavior” during their contract negotiations.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made a very bad decision and acted very immature,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the profound consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand almost seven years ago.

BRUINS SIGN DEFENDER WHO ATTACKED AND USED RACIST OFFENSES TOWARDS DISABLED BLACK CLASS CAMPAIGN

“I strive to be a better person and contribute positively to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to educate myself and share my mistakes with others to to show the negative impact these actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world to be disrespectful to others, and I pledge to take this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.

Meyer-Crothers’ mother said it was not an isolated incident in eighth grade, but “years and years and years of torture”.

NHL FINDS ‘NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT’ SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LIGHTNING’S IAN COLE

The defender apologized to Meyer-Crothers last week, years after the incidents.

MILLER ‘IS NOT ELIGIBLE’ TO PLAY, SAYS BETTMAN

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was not consulted by the team before signing Miller, but has spoken with Neely since the signing.

However, Bettman said Miller “is not coming to the NHL.”

“I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to get into the NHL. If, in fact, at some point they think they want him to play in the NHL – and I’m not sure whether they’re close at this point – we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility, and that will be based on all the information we get first-hand at this point,” Bettman said Saturday.

“No one should think at this point that he is or could be eligible for the NHL, and the Bruins understand that now,” he added.

Bettman noted that Miller could play for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence, where he was sent upon signing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes who was aware of his conviction in 2016.

Miller missed the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals and 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.