Connect with us

News

Bruins captain ‘on the fence’ over player who signed racist abuse and assaulted black schoolmate

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

Boston Bruins Center Patrice Bergeron Skates On The Ice During The Third Period Of The Team'S Game Against The Detroit Red Wings On November 4, 2021 In Boston.
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, a move that drew backlash from the public and some players in the organization.

Miller was convicted in juvenile court in 2016 of assaulting Isiah Meyer-Crothers, a black student with a developmental disability.

Miller and another teenager forced Meyer-Crothers to eat a lollipop that had been wiped out in a urinal, and they also called him the N-word and “brownie” frequently.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron admitted he felt uncomfortable with the team’s decision to bring in the 20-year-old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron skates on the ice during the third period of the team’s game against the Detroit Red Wings on November 4, 2021 in Boston.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“I was on the fence. I think as a person, but also as a team, I think we stand for integrity, inclusion and diversity, obviously,” Bergeron told SportsNet at Canada. “It was the first thing that came out of my mouth. It goes against who we are as a culture and as a team and, for me, as a person. I was told recently that he’s been working hard to make changes to I hope making those bad decisions in the past will help others not to, and, for me, I think the job is on him.”

“The culture we’ve built here is against that kind of behavior,” Bergeron told other reporters on Saturday. “We’re a team built with character and people with character. What he’s done is unacceptable, and we don’t support him. In this dressing room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect. This are key words and core values ​​that We have.

“We expect the guys who wear this jersey to be people of character with integrity and respect. Hopefully there will be growth and change.”

Bergeron added that Miller “wouldn’t be accepted, wanted and welcomed” if it was clear he hadn’t changed.

Patrice Bergeron Of The Boston Bruins Skates Against The Carolina Hurricanes During The First Period Of Game 6 Of Round 1 Of The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs At Td Garden In Boston On May 12, 2022.

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 6 of Round 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston on May 12, 2022.
(Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Left winger Nick Foligno echoed Bergeron’s sentiments.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Foligno said. “I don’t think any guys were too happy because we’re proud to say this is a band that cares a lot about ourselves and how we behave and how we treat people.”

Bruins president Cam Neely said Miller was “responsible for his unacceptable behavior” during their contract negotiations.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made a very bad decision and acted very immature,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the profound consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand almost seven years ago.

BRUINS SIGN DEFENDER WHO ATTACKED AND USED RACIST OFFENSES TOWARDS DISABLED BLACK CLASS CAMPAIGN

“I strive to be a better person and contribute positively to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to educate myself and share my mistakes with others to to show the negative impact these actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world to be disrespectful to others, and I pledge to take this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.

Meyer-Crothers’ mother said it was not an isolated incident in eighth grade, but “years and years and years of torture”.

NHL FINDS ‘NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT’ SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LIGHTNING’S IAN COLE

The defender apologized to Meyer-Crothers last week, years after the incidents.

MILLER ‘IS NOT ELIGIBLE’ TO PLAY, SAYS BETTMAN

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was not consulted by the team before signing Miller, but has spoken with Neely since the signing.

However, Bettman said Miller “is not coming to the NHL.”

“I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to get into the NHL. If, in fact, at some point they think they want him to play in the NHL – and I’m not sure whether they’re close at this point – we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility, and that will be based on all the information we get first-hand at this point,” Bettman said Saturday.

“No one should think at this point that he is or could be eligible for the NHL, and the Bruins understand that now,” he added.

Bettman noted that Miller could play for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence, where he was sent upon signing.

The Boston Bruins Logo At Center Ice At Td Garden On December 5, 2019 At Td Garden In Boston.

The Boston Bruins logo at center ice at TD Garden on December 5, 2019 at TD Garden in Boston.
(John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyoteswho was aware of his conviction in 2016.

Miller missed the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals and 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.

Fox

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Marin County Nursing Home Hosts ‘Prom’ With Local High School Students For First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Marin County Nursing Home Hosts 'Prom' With Local High School Students For First Time Since Covid-19 Pandemic
google news

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — From the outside, it was a night that had been brewing for decades.

On Friday, the Redwoods Senior Living Community in Marin held its annual senior ball.

“I have my shiny clothes. I don’t have prom dresses anymore. I don’t even have a skirt anymore,” Vava Bailey said.

The event, which is a tradition in the retirement community, was suspended for several years due to the pandemic.

But this fall, it’s back and bigger than ever – with local high school students joining dozens of seniors for an evening of dancing, laughter and fun.

MORE: How SF General Hospital’s robotic pets are bringing comfort to the elderly, defying skeptics

“I can just tell you that I’m very excited. I would love to dance with a boy from high school,” Wendy Oser said.

But for many, the evening is not just a night for fun. It’s also an opportunity to relive part of their lives in a whole new way.

Two people who might be the realest are Grace Dammann and her partner, Audrey Hazen.

The two met several years ago while living at The Redwoods.

“I love, love, love his zest for life,” Dammann said.

MORE: 94-year-old Lafayette among national diving championship contenders

During our interview, the couple told ABC7 News about their lives, both as a couple and as individuals before they met.

They say that while they both attended their own high school proms many years ago, they weren’t necessarily experiences they enjoyed — coming of age at a time when being gay was simply not accepted.

“One time I was the prom queen and went by myself. So it was an interesting year, as a senior. I just didn’t want to ask a king,” Hazen said.

It makes this prom even more special for the couple – a night made even more memorable by being crowned the two prom queens.

Audrey and Grace say they live their lives hand to mouth, unsure of what the future holds.

But no matter what happens to them, they tell me they’re grateful to be spending the rest of their time together.

“We don’t have a lot of dances, so it’s very special,” Hazen said.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Tuesday, November 8, Election Day “Red” Moon Rising

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Tuesday, November 8, Election Day
google news

A “red” moon rises on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse – also known as a “blood moon” – is expected to occur on Tuesday when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon moves into the earth’s shadow.

“During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is in shadow, it takes on a reddish hue,” NASA writes.

The nearly three-hour event is expected to begin at 3:02 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:02 a.m. Pacific Time when the eclipse begins to be visible. The total eclipse will occur at 5:17 a.m. Eastern time and 2:17 p.m. Pacific time.

The eclipse will end at 5:50 a.m. Pacific, but by then the moon will have already set for those in the Eastern and Midwestern regions of the country.

The U.S. regions that will benefit from the best conditions for viewing the “Blood Moon” will be “from Maine to Mississippi and most of the Intermountain West”, according to Brian Lada, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.

“Clouds will be a bigger concern for astronomers across much of the Midwest and the Plains, West Coast, and parts of the Atlantic Seaboard in the southeastern United States,” Lada added.

Astronomers can see the entire eclipse in Alaska and Hawaii, according to NASA.

Elsewhere in the world, the eclipse will be visible to observers in Central America, northern parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

NASA recommends being in a dark environment, away from lights, with clear skies for best viewing of eclipses.

After Tuesday’s event, the next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 14, 2025.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.

Breitbart News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former Green Beret and son return to US after prison sentence for Carlos Ghosn escape

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Former Green Beret And Son Return To Us After Prison Sentence For Carlos Ghosn Escape
google news

The duo helped a former Nissan executive avoid a lawsuit for financial malfeasance in Japan

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ohio man charged with federal hate crime for anti-Asian assault: ‘Go back to your country’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Ohio Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime For Anti-Asian Assault: 'Go Back To Your Country'
google news

Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man after he allegedly assaulted an Asian student in Cincinnati, Ohio, solely because of his race.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a grand jury this week on federal hate crime charges stemming from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly attacked an Asian victim near the University of Cincinnati campus, according to a Press release of the Ministry of Justice.

The DOJ alleges that Johnson, who is black, told the victim to “go back to his country” during the assault.

“You brought kung flu here,” Johnson reportedly said. “You will die for bringing it.”

GOVERNMENT INQUIRY INTO AUSTRALIAN GAY HATE KILLINGS OF THE PAST FOUR DECADES BEGINS

Darrin Johnson, 26, faces federal hate crime charges after assaulting an Asian man last year
(Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the victim during the attack, and charging documents say he struck the victim in the head, knocking her down and banging her head against the bumper of a parked car.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion and facial lacerations.

MAN FACED HATE CRIMES CHARGES FOR THREATENING TO KILL REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL OUTSIDE HER HOUSE

Calhoun Street Near The University Of Cincinnati Campus Near Where The Alleged Incident Took Place

Calhoun Street near the University of Cincinnati campus near where the alleged incident took place
(Google Earth)

Johnson pleaded guilty to criminal assault and intimidation in October 2021 and was sentenced to a year in prison.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted in federal court.

A Stop AAPI Hate report released last year showed that 9,000 cases of anti-Asian hate crimes had been reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, New York City police said earlier this year that hate crimes against Asians soared 343% in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which created a new Justice Department position to expedite the review of potential hate crimes related to COVID-19 that are reported to federal authorities. , state or local.

The bill also expanded efforts to make hate crime reporting more accessible at the local and state levels.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and send tips to [email protected]

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

Aaron Carter dies at 34

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Aaron Carter Dies At 34
google news

Aaron rose to fame at the age of 9 in 1997 with the pop hit “Crush on You”, a cover of a song by The Jets. He toured as the opening act for the Backstreet Boys as well as Britney Spears before headlining his own concerts.

Aaron has released five studio albums, the latest being the 2018 record. TO LIKE, and his first four were all in the top 20 of the top 200 albums. As a teenager, he also appeared on television, with small roles in Sabrina, the teenage witch, 7th Sky and Lizzie McGuirewhose star Hilary Duf dated him for several years. In 2009, Aaron competed on Dancing with the stars. And, in 2021, he tries his hand at boxing by participating in an exhibition boxing match with Lamar Odomwho won.

In recent years, Aaron has focused on his music and been active on social media, where he occasionally chats with fans in front of the camera. On November 3, he promoted his new single and music video “Lately”, a collaboration with fellow artist Mic Garciaon Instagram.

Fans and fellow celebrities paid tribute to Aaron following news of his death. “Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it isn’t easy,” the singer said. Diane Warren tweeted. “RIP Aaron Carter.”

Entertainment

google news
Continue Reading

News

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continues to spook Bayern Munich’s form with ninth goal in six games as Manchester United ‘seriously consider’ former Stoke man as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Continues To Spook Bayern Munich'S Form With Ninth Goal In Six Games As Manchester United 'Seriously Consider' Former Stoke Man As Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement
google news

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting now has nine goals in his last seven games, with a brace against Hertha Berlin continuing the previously maligned striker’s incredible form.

The Bayern Munich forward’s career-best streak in front of goal has come at the perfect time, and even Manchester United are interested in it.

Getty

Choupo-Moting is loving life right now

And Even Ten Hag Is Impressed

Getty

And even Ten Hag is impressed

The Bavarians lost theirs and the Bundesliga’s second all-time top scorer when Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer, and the effects were starting to be felt.

His Liverpool replacement Sadio Mane was struggling to replace the Pole’s goalscoring tally in an unnatural but familiar No.9 position, but Choupo-Moting’s emergence is proving crucial.

The 33-year-old Cameroon striker joined Bayern in 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Lewandowski, and has mostly limited himself to appearances off the bench.

Now he doesn’t just find the net, but plays his teammates with his intelligence and link-up skills.

The former Stoke City man is so good that reports even claim United want to bring him back to the Premier League.

Media Foot in France claim that Erik ten Hag is “thinking very seriously” about a move for Choupo-Moting, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023 when he would be available for free.

19. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City)

Choupo-Moting could make a surprise return to England

underwear

Dortmund youngster makes history but physios and social media admins steal the show

demonstration

Dortmund and Bayern fans unveil ‘Boycott Qatar 2022’ banners ahead of World Cup

Ha!

‘It’s going to be a hit on YouTube’ – The goalkeeper who took the penalty spot for the ball

pursuit

Liverpool to go all-in for Bellingham as Dortmund set sky-high price

race

Real Madrid give Bellingham transfer boost as Brazilian trio land Spanish passports

Honor

Ballon d’Or winners and top 10 players of 2000 as Benzema takes on Messi


The striker could prove a profitable alternative for Cristiano Ronaldo and bring United’s abundance of forwards into play as Ten Hag look to implement his style of football.

So far this season, Choupo-Moting has scored ten goals in 14 games in all competitions, the highlight being a Champions League win over Inter Milan where he powered a solo effort into the long-range net .

Previously, Choupo-Moting had gone from Stoke to PSG and Bayern as a weapon, but now it seems the Premier League wrestlers of the time were actually the exception.

DEALS OF THE DAY

BetVictor: Get 5/1 for a goal to be scored in Spurs v Liverpool* – CLAIM HERE

Betting: 30/1 for both teams to score at Chelsea v Arsenal* – CLAIM HERE

BetVictor: 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £5 on: Over 0.5 Aggregate Goals – Over/Under 0.5 90 mins – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 03.11.22 until 4.30pm UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly

Parimatch: 18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea v Arsenal – both teams to score – 90 mins. No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 02.11.22 until 11.00am UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

Trending