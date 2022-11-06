Center allows factories to export 6m tonnes of sugar until May 31

Economic discontent and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity continue to fuel Republican prospects in the final days of the 2022 midterm election campaign, with the share of Americans saying their financial situation has worsened doubling since Biden has taken office, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

With inflation stubbornly near a 40-year high, 80% of likely voters in the ABC/Post poll see the economy as a major issue when voting for Congress; 77% say the same about inflation in particular. The Republican Party leads Democrats by a dozen percentage points or more in confidence to handle each — and even more so on another issue: crime.

Gasoline prices continue to rise at gas stations in Los Angeles, September 29, 2022. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

The Democrats are responding with a significant lead in confidence to manage abortion. In a striking result, the number of Americans who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases jumped to 66%, the highest in ABC/Post polls since 1995. That’s a rise of 8 points since April, two months before the United States. The Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion. The change came almost exclusively among women.

The public continues to oppose the High Court’s decision by 2 to 1 in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. But while 62% of likely voters see abortion as a major issue in their vote, it trails the economy by 18 points, inflation by 15 and crime by 7. Still, the issue of abortion has can – be prevented the GOP from fully nationalizing the election around the issue. inflation – keeping the end result, state by state and district by district, uncertain.

Voter preference

In total, 49% of registered voters favor the Republican in their congressional district, 48% the Democrat. It’s a similar percentage of 50% to 48% among likely voters. That marks a pullback from a 7-point Democratic advantage, 50% to 43% among registered voters, in the last ABC/Post poll before the 2018 midterms, when Democrats battled.

That said, the Democrats’ position is less dire than a year ago, when Republicans held their biggest midterm lead (51%-41%) in 40 years of ABC/Post polls.

Election results may differ from pre-election estimates, and the ultimate change in House seats is an open question in any case; local issues can matter and, among other factors, usually at least 90% of incumbents are re-elected. Likewise, results in the Senate cannot be discerned until voting is complete.

But clearly, Democrats are facing headwinds. Forty-three percent of Americans say they are worse off financially than two years ago — a dramatic increase from 20% in the 2020 National Exit Poll and 14% in 2018. Just 18% say now that they are better off – less than half of what it was when Biden was elected.

Biden himself has a 41% approval rating among all adults — essentially the same as Trump’s 40% heading into the 2018 midterms, with losses for his party.

As shown in our previous analysis, when a president’s approval rating is below 50%, his party has lost, on average, 37 House seats at the midpoint since 1946. When it exceeds 50% – a level Biden hasn’t seen in a year and a half – average losses have been much smaller (14 seats).

Another feature is the growing magnitude of swings between presidential elections and the first midterm elections, suggesting heightened discontent on both sides. Trump’s party lost 42 seats in the House. His predecessor, Barack Obama, lost 63 House seats (at a time of 9.6% unemployment). This represents an average of 53 seats lost in these first two most recent midterm elections, double the average losses (25 seats) in the first 11 previous midterm elections since 1946.

Refusal of election

On Biden, it should be noted that the disapproval of his professional performance is different from the rejection of his election two years ago. Similar to previous results, the public at 62% to 36% expresses confidence that Biden was legitimately elected. This includes 48% very confident versus 24% not at all confident.

Election denial plays into the GOP base — just 26% of Republicans say they believe Biden legitimately won. But confidence jumped 40 points, to 66% among independents, as well as 95% among Democrats.

On the main issues

Overall, the public roughly trusts parties to handle “the major issues facing the nation” – 42% choose Republicans, 40% Democrats. But it’s a question on which Democrats have led most often, by an average of 5 points in ABC/Post polls since 1982.

On individual issues, the divisions are clear. Registered voters trust the Republican Party over the Democratic Party by 14 points for handling the economy, 12 points for handling inflation and — by the widest margin in the GOP — 20 points for handling crime.

For its part, the Democratic Party leads broadly on two issues, both of which are less important – a 13-point advantage on abortion and 19 points of confidence in dealing with climate change.

On three other issues – education, immigration and threats to democracy – confidence in parties is more evenly divided.

There is partisanship in the levels of importance given to these issues. Among Republicans, 93% see the economy as a major issue in their vote, 90% say so about inflation, 86% crime and 77% immigration.

Far fewer Democrats cite any of them: the economy, 71%; inflation, 67%; crime, 58%; and immigration, 51%. Instead, Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to choose abortion (81% vs. 47%) and climate change (75% vs. 20%) as top issues.

gender gap

There is a vast gender gap in voting preferences, and it has grown sharply.

Women support Democratic candidates over Republican candidates at 59%-39% now, up from 50%-42% in the last ABC/Post poll in September.

This corresponds to a compensating result among men – they now favor Republican candidates more widely, 59% to 36%, compared to 52% to 42% at the time.

The result is that the overall voting preference, among women and men combined, is nearly identical to September.

The 9-point Democratic vote gain among women overall includes +16 points among suburban women. At the same time, the overall voting preferences of suburban women match almost exactly those of all women.

The gender gap between men and women is also reflected in different priorities and levels of trust. Large majorities of both women and men see the economy as a major issue, but women are evenly divided in which party they trust to run it, while men favor the Republican Party over the economy by a large margin. 61%-28%.

On abortion, the tables are turning: women trust Democrats rather than Republicans to manage abortion from 59% to 31%; men are split about evenly, 41% to 45%. And 76% of women consider abortion an important issue in their vote, while only 47% of men say the same.

Abortion

It is difficult to assess the impact of abortion on the election. On the one hand, opposition to the Supreme Court ruling is widespread and, as noted, support for legal abortion has reached an all-time high, with essentially all the gains among women. The propensity to vote is also on the rise among women, rising from 71% in September to 79% today, while it is stable among men. (In September, it was those who were certain to vote; now, it’s those who were certain or have already voted.)

Yet overall, there are more people who rate abortion as very important to their vote now than six weeks ago — and as noted, it’s disproportionately Democrats (and women ) who do. By another measure, supporters of the Supreme Court ruling are more likely to say they will vote (or have already voted) than critics of the ruling (82% vs. 73%).

Nonetheless, some shifts in support for legal abortion are noteworthy. It is now 74% among women, compared to 62% last spring. (This compares to 57% among men, compared to 55% previously.) It is rising particularly sharply among non-evangelical white Protestants (+21 points to 81%), in the South (+16 points to 64%) and in States who voted for Trump in 2020 (+15 points to 63%).

Among Republican women, support rose 15 points, to 43%, while those who say abortion should be illegal in all cases fell from 34% to just 10%.

Additionally, in the 14 states that have shut down nearly all abortion services, 63% now support legal abortion, up 20 points since April. It’s 67% in all other states, basically flat.

who and why

Another election-focused result shows a slightly more affirmative vote among Democratic voters than among those supporting Republican candidates.

Fifty percent of those who support Democratic candidates say they primarily show support for the Democratic Party rather than opposition to the GOP (28 percent), or some part of both (15 percent). Among Republican voters, slightly fewer (42%) vote primarily to show support for the GOP. Again, 28% primarily oppose the other side, while 21% share both motivations.

A final open question – and the most critical of any election – is who is running, especially with rising early voting and absentees. In this survey, conducted from October 30 to November 2, 13% of registered voters say they have already voted. It’s essentially the same as at this point in 2018, when midterm turnout hit a post-war high.

Methodology

This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from October 30 to November 30. 2, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,005 adults, including 881 registered voters. The results have a sampling error of 4.0 percentage points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 31%-29%-35%, Democrat-Republican-Independent, among registered voters.

The survey was produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates, with sampling and data collection by Abt Associates of Rockville, Md. See details on the survey methodology here.