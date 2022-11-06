BENGALURU, India – Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all warming the planet. What are the main human activities that cause them?
Column: Dusty Baker is finally a World Series winner. And his legion of supporters are sharing in the 73-year-old’s dream come true.
Six summers ago, I walked into a downtown Chicago hotel room to the sight of Dusty Baker ironing his pants in his boxers and a T-shirt.
Baker was managing the Washington Nationals, and I had stopped by his hotel for an interview in June 2016 about his career and a budding rivalry with the Chicago Cubs.
After such a painful ending in Chicago 10 years earlier, Baker really wasn’t interested in reliving the past.
“The Cubs? It’s kind of a faint memory to me, especially when things don’t end the way you want them to end,” he said. “And the way I was booed at the end. Why would I try to remember that? Every time I walked out on the field I’d get booed. My wife was afraid for me. She didn’t want me to go out by myself, to a bar or anything.”
Baker may have tried to forget his Chicago days, but those who knew him from that time never forgot him — or stopped rooting for him. That’s why it was so inspiring to wake up Sunday morning after the Houston Astros gave him his long-sought championship with a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and read all the tributes to Baker on social media.
“I am SO happy for my friend Dusty Baker,” wrote former Cubs media relations director Sharon Pannozzo on Facebook. “One of the finest human beings I have ever met.”
“You may not like the Astros, but to me, Dusty is a special man,” wrote WBEZ reporter Cheryl Raye-Stout.
It took Baker 3,884 regular-season games over 25 seasons to become a World Series-winning manager. The wait was worth it.
“The Hall of Fame is waiting for you,” former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén tweeted. “Enjoy every second of it.”
Doug Glanville and many other former players of Baker chimed in, as well as dozens of beat writers who covered the manager’s teams. Baker is the George Bailey of baseball, the richest man in town.
It’s not an exaggeration to say he was deposed in four different stops — coming to bitter endings in San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati and Washington before winding up in Houston. He remained friends with many of the writers who chronicled his demise in those cities, never holding it against them for writing he was on the hot seat and about to be fired.
Looking back on the Tribune’s coverage of the Cubs’ 2006 season, we began writing his time was up at the Cubs Convention in January. When first baseman Derrek Lee suffered a season-ending wrist injury in late April, it virtually ended their postseason chances, and the only question left was whether Baker would be fired by the All-Star break.
It must have been tough to deal with, but Baker handled it like a pro. This, remember, was a guy who went out of his way to absolve Steve Bartman of blame for the Game 6 loss in 2003 when the Cubs fan reached out over the wall and tried to catch a foul ball that left fielder Moises Alou pretended was catchable.
Baker told us afterward he was more determined to win in 2004 and wanted Bartman to ride shotgun next to him in the victory parade when the Cubs won it all. That 2003 Cubs team started an era when Wrigley Field was the place to be. 572,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sales that winter and every game was treated like a playoff game.
The 2004 season spelled the end for Baker in Chicago. The fighting between players and broadcasters Chip Caray and Steve Stone, as well as a late-season collapse that dropped them out of the National League wild-card race in the final week combined to make him an unpopular figure and a target for sports-radio callers.
Injuries to Kerry Wood and Mark Prior were blamed on Baker, who said he felt like a “fall guy” for problems.
“Prior and Wood, that’s all I hear about,” he told me in 2016. “Where was my pitching coach, Larry Rothschild, in this whole equation? People think I was the pitching coach, the everything coach. That was one of the saddest days in my life when they told me about Mark Prior’s (shoulder injury) when I got to spring training (in ‘04).
“I was like, why did we just find out when we got there in springtime? Then I had to go along with the lie about his Achilles hurt and all that. They were like, ‘We’re trying to protect you.’ I said, ‘Don’t protect me, I’m grown.’ The truth protects. Sooner or later it was going to get exposed.”
Wood always defended Baker, and in a Sports Illustrated in 2016, Prior did as well.
“(Fans) believe that he overused me in 2003 and blah, blah, blah,” Prior wrote. “Only, here’s the thing: I don’t blame Dusty for what happened to me. I wouldn’t change a single thing that happened during that season — beyond us failing to bring a World Series championship to Chicago, of course. No matter how many pitches I threw, I never asked to come out of a game — doing so would have been unthinkable.”
Baker never escaped the blame for the Cubs’ failure to win in his four years in Chicago. If Tony La Russa thought he was mistreated by White Sox fans this season, it was nothing like what Baker went through the last three years of his four-year stint on the North Side.
The Cubs began spending after Baker left and went to the postseason twice under Lou Piniella. And then Cubs president Crane Kenney threw Baker under the bus at the 2009 Cubs Convention.
“If you think about the team that won in ‘07, does that team win with our former manager?” Kenney told the crowd. “Not a chance.”
Baker was booed every time he was at Wrigley Field when he managed the Reds, and the animosity continued when he wound up in Washington. That stint also ended badly, in spite of Baker’s on-field success.
Then the Astros called in 2020, looking for someone to help take the heat off players involved in the cheating scandal.
“I didn’t think I’d get another shot (after the Nationals fired him in 2017), not with age and salary discrimination, which go hand in hand usually,” he told me last year. “And there’s always some kind of racial discrimination, no matter what color you are. Depends on who is doing the hiring … The way I look at it, God didn’t want me to go home yet.
“This was the door that was open to me, one that looked like it was impossible to open.”
Once the door was opened, Baker took full advantage of it — and now he’s a world champion at 73.
Could the 2022 Astros have won with any other manager?
Not a chance.
Nick Carter breaks his silence on the death of brother Aaron Carter
Nick Carter mourns the loss of his brother Aaron Carter.
After the tragic death of the 34-year-old man on November 5, the street boys member shared a post on Instagram. “My heart was broken today,” Nick wrote on Nov. 6. “Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded. I always held out hope that he would somehow, wants to one day walk a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed.”
“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Nick continued. “But the truth is drug addiction and mental illness are the real bad guy here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. Love you Chizz, now you finally have the chance to have a peace that you could never find here on earth…God, please take care of my little brother.”
Nick was touring with his bandmates in Europe when news broke of Aaron’s passing, while he was playing at Westfalenhallen Dortmund in Germany the night before.
On Nov. 5, Aaron’s rep confirmed to E! News that the “Crush On You” singer has passed away. “It is with deep regret,” the musician’s rep said, “to announce that Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this morning at his home in Palmdale, California.”
Entertainment
Lionel Messi: Two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the Argentine great suffers from injury scare
Lionel Messi has previously declared that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be his last chance to add a World Cup winner’s medal to his otherwise full and glittering trophy cabinet.
It adds some tension to the Argentine’s preparation for the World Cup, which got a little strained on Saturday with Paris-Saint-Germain announcing that he would be rested for his trip to Lorient due to a ‘a wound.
“Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure,” the PSG statement read.
“He will return to collective training next week.”
The Argentine captain and talisman has found his form this season just before the World Cup – which starts on November 20 – scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions for PSG, after struggling during his move to the capital French last year.
Argentina, who have not won the World Cup since 1986, will start this tournament as one of the favourites, thanks to their 35-game unbeaten streak, but they have been plagued with injuries.
Messi has already missed two games for PSG last month with a calf problem, while national team-mates Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria are looking to get back into shape and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is set to miss all three his club’s last matches before the tournament.
Messi’s Argentina will play on the pitch for the first time in Qatar on November 22, when they take on Saudi Arabia, before facing Mexico and Poland in their other two group stage fixtures.
Where to find our full Week 11 coverage
Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler to start vs. Commanders after being listed as questionable
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders after being listed as questionable due to a neck injury.
Dantzler was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant Friday.
Inactive for the Vikings were defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and Chris Reed, outside linebackers Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley and defensive lineman Ezesi Otomewo.
Climate questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Agricultural practices, such as deforestation and animal husbandry, account for almost a fifth of global emissions. Waste such as landfills, leaks from oil and gas extraction, and processes such as cement manufacturing that produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct also emit greenhouse gases.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series that answers some of the most fundamental questions about climate change, the science behind it, the effects of global warming, and how the world faces it.
Carbon dioxide accounts for more than three quarters of all human-made greenhouse gases. Methane, mainly from agriculture, coal mining and disturbing peatlands and wetlands that naturally trap the gas, accounts for about 16% of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Nitrous oxide from agricultural practices and fluorinated gases from refrigerants make up the rest.
Some of these gases stick around longer than others. It is estimated that carbon dioxide can stay in the air for 200 years or more, so coal burned in the early industrial age would still warm the planet today. In contrast, methane, which is about 81 times more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide, persists in the atmosphere for about a dozen years.
“Global warming is caused by the buildup of greenhouse gases over time in the atmosphere, which creates a higher concentration,” said Professor Shobhakar Dhakal, one of the lead authors of a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“Historical emissions, which refer to emissions accumulated over time, are important to consider,” he added.
But humans still expel large amounts of carbon into the air today. Emissions between 2010 and 2019 were higher than any previous decade in human history.
Net emissions from 1850 to 2019 were about 2,400 gigatons of carbon dioxide. Of these, 58% occurred between 1850 and 1989 – a period of 139 years – with the remaining 42% being created between 1990 and 2019 – just 29 years, according to the latest IPCC estimates. About 17% of emissions since 1850 occurred between 2010 and 2019.
Rapidly growing urban sprawl around the world is responsible for more greenhouse gases being dumped into the air each year, according to the report.
“We are still in the age of fossil fuels as a global society,” said Professor Jan Christoph Minx, lead author of the IPCC report and a German-based climatologist. “We often forget that we have yet to reverse the mega trend of over 250 years of growth in global emissions.”
Minx said any reductions by making systems more efficient or changing energy sources to more sustainable ones have been less than increases resulting from higher global activity levels in industry, energy supply, transport, agriculture and buildings.
“The first step is to peak emissions and enter an era of reduced emissions where every year we emit less and less greenhouse gases around the world,” he added.
Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at
Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at @sibi123
The Associated Press's climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Elections 2022: Nitish Kumar went to Lalu Yadav but can’t defeat us: Bihar BJP leader
Patna:
Former Bihar minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed on Sunday that the party would win 40 state seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
By-votes were held Nov. 3 for seven assembly seats in six states, and counting began Sunday morning.
“JD(U) severed ties with BJP and went to RJD but could not defeat BJP in Gopalganj. Clear message that even together they cannot defeat BJP,” he said .
His statement comes after Kusum Devi beat RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta to win the Gopalganj seat in the bypoll. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Neelam Devi won Bihar’s Mokama seat with 70,746 votes, while BJP’s Sonam Devi could garner 54,258 votes.
“Their margin of victory has shrunk in Mokama. It shows that the future belongs to the BJP. We will win all 40 seats in the LS polls,” Hussain said.
Taking a dig at JDU, he said JDU split from BJP and formed a grand alliance with RJD, but they could not defeat Bharatiya Janata Party in Gopalganj.
“Regarding their victory in Mokama, ‘chote sarkar’ Anant Singh fought the elections there. RJD and JDU made an alliance to fight the elections but their margins shrunk. BJP fought with great force. Sabha seats,” the former Bihar minister and BJP leader said.
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said people were happy with Prime Minister Modi’s policies and efforts.
“BJP is blooming everywhere in the by-election and there is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party everywhere. our favor,” he added.
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
