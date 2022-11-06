News
Column: The World Series has been intriguing. But baseball’s future is in jeopardy if current trends don’t change.
The 2022 baseball season may one day be remembered for the lockout, Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’s American League home run record and a combined World Series no-hitter by the Houston Astros.
That’s if it’s remembered at all.
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, but I’m starting to have doubts whether anyone will look back on this era with anything but a yawn.
Baseball seemingly is on its way to becoming a niche sport, perhaps to be overtaken by the National Pickleball League a few decades down the road.
And if that happens, the executives obsessed with data-crunching and game-planning — and the players oblivious to the way the game was meant to be played — can all share in the blame.
Maybe MLB’s designated rules tweaker, Theo Epstein, can save the game with the changes on tap for 2023. But some things appear to be unfixable, at least in the short term, significantly making Epstein’s challenge more difficult.
The biggest problem baseball faces is the lack of brand-name starting pitchers. Baseball has systematically destroyed the stature of starters, who once were as important as the quarterback is in football. Chicago Cubs starter Kerry Wood facing New York Yankees ace Roger Clemens on a summer day in 2003 at Wrigley Field was a matchup fans in attendance won’t soon forget.
Now starters are lucky to make it through six innings before being replaced by an army of one-inning relievers. Only four starters had more than one complete game this season, and only two — Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (6) and the Astros’ Game 6 starter Framber Valdez (3) — had more than two.
Hitters are taught to work the count to lift the starter’s pitch count, giving away first-pitch strikes that look crushable. They’ve made striking out so acceptable that no one blinks when someone earns the dubious golden sombrero award for a four-strikeout game. Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom started 127 games in 2022, but had 12 games with three strikeouts, and two more with four. Wisdom could start his own sombrero factory.
I never thought I’d see a batter strike out five times in a game. But I was wrong. It happened twice in one 15-inning playoff game last month between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, when Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez and Tampa Bay’s José Siri both struck out five times. Imagine what former White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox, who never struck out more than 18 times in any season of his 19-year career, would think of modern approaches to pitchers.
Managers, once as important to an organization as its top executives, have now become as interchangeable as hub caps — with a few exceptions such as the Astros’ Dusty Baker, the Guardians’ Terry Francona and the since-fired Joe Maddon.
There’s no one left who can put his stamp on a team like Billy Martin’s “BillyBall” or Whitey Herzog’s “WhiteyBall.” The data won’t let them. Nearly two decades after the publication of Michael Lewis’ “Moneyball,” modern-day managers all read from the same basic script.
Twitter has also taken the personality out of today’s players, most of whom have adopted a “Go Bland or Go Home” attitude when dealing with media members. No one is willing to say something to make you think or laugh or simply look at the game from a different perspective.
Mind you, this critique is coming from a lifelong baseball fan who has spent 3½ decades writing about the game. I’ll watch a game no matter what, even with all its faults.
But that just makes me an outlier — and proves I’m old. I watched Games 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series at four different establishments in Chicago, and though every one of them had some sports event on TV, most of the TVs were tuned into football or basketball and I had to ask someone to please put the World Series on one.
Fortunately I was with some heavy hitters who had some clout with the bartenders, so I was able to catch most of the action, even on a small flatscreen in the corner obscured by some Halloween decorations yet to be taken down. Beggars can’t be choosers.
This was a recurring theme for me throughout the 2022 playoffs. With no Chicago teams involved, combined with unseasonably warm weather, there was little interest in October baseball in Chicago, and only a bit more in November baseball through Game 5.
I imagine it was like that in other sports-loving cities. Baseball doesn’t have a vice grip on fans like the NFL, whose playoffs are must-watch whether your team is playing or not.
And, sorry to say, it’s not going to return.
The relatively new concept that a starting pitcher can’t go more than 100 or so pitches and still be effective means half the game is dominated by relievers no one knows. It was exciting to see a no-hitter in a World Series game for the first time in my lifetime, but the Astros’ four-man combo in Game 4 could not match the drama of Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
Larsen no-hit a Brooklyn Dodgers team that included Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges and Roy Campanella in the lineup. The Astros foursome no-hit a Phillies team with Bryce Harper and, uh, his supporting cast. The Phillies entered Game 6 on Saturday hitting a combined .217 in the postseason, and .174 in the Series.
World Series ratings have been better than the last two pandemic-affected seasons, but may still wind up one of the lowest in history. The Phillies-Astros matchup averaged 11.6 million viewers through Game 5, or less than half the 25.47 million average of the 2003 World Series, when the Florida Marlins beat the Yankees in six games.
That also was the year “Moneyball” was published.
Who knew those would be the good old days?
NBC retracts Paul Pelosi’s flawed story that fueled conspiracy theories
The folks at the network said the “Today” report was based on “unreliable” information from a source that was not named in the story.
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer got what seemed like a scoop Friday on an intruder’s attack last week on Paul Pelosi. The curious new details he presented on the “Today” show quickly went viral on right-wing sites and social media accounts.
One problem: Much of Almaguer’s account was inaccurate, based on misinformation provided by a source who was not named in the report, according to people in the network. These people said Almaguer was wrong when he reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-California) husband gave police no indication he was in danger when he responded. at the door. In fact, San Francisco police say Pelosi was struggling with the intruder, David DePape, when they first saw him.
But before NBC News’ hasty removal of the video from its website — along with a vague note that the story “did not meet NBC News reporting standards” — it spawned a grim new narrative.
Like a match on a pile of dry wood, the NBC story has fueled the unfounded speculation and conspiracy theories that have swirled around the incident since the Oct. 28 home invasion.
Minutes after Almaguer’s Friday morning broadcast, conservative commentators jumped on it as supposed evidence of a politically motivated cover-up. “This story is getting weirder and weirder“, radio host Clay Travis told his million Twitter followers on a clip of Almaguer on “Today”.
And even after NBC pulled his story, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson trumpeted it. “NBC reveals explosive new details in Pelosi attack”, read the banner on Carlson’s discussion of the story on Friday night.
In fact, NBC News does not support these “explosive” details.
“The decision was made to remove the segment after it was determined, shortly after it aired, that the primary source of information was unreliable regarding the circumstances encountered by police when they arrived at home,” said a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to discuss details of the report.
Specifically, the network questioned Almaguer’s claim — which he attributed to unnamed sources “familiar with what transpired inside the Pelosi residence” — that Pelosi, after having opened the door to the officers, walked “several feet” towards her attacker and away from the police.
“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell officers he was in distress is unclear,” Almaguer said in his initial report, suggesting Pelosi was not in immediate danger when police arrived. arrival.
Almaguer concluded his report by saying: “We still do not know exactly what happened between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect during the 30 minutes they were alone inside this house before the police arrived. .”
In many ways, Almaguer’s now-retired story conflicted with the timeline presented by prosecutors days earlier.
According to charging documents from Nov. 1, DePape woke Pelosi, 82, in his bedroom around 2 a.m. He entered Pelosis’ house by smashing a downstairs window with a hammer.
DePape, 42, then demanded to see President Pelosi, indicating he intended to harm her. While trying to appease the intruder, Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 on a charging phone in the bathroom adjacent to his bedroom. A dispatcher alerted the police.
DePape, still wielding the gavel, led Pelosi downstairs just before police arrived. Pelosi put his right hand on the handle of the hammer for protection, according to the charging documents, and opened the front door with his left hand and “nervously but calmly greeted” the police. When officers ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he snatched it from Pelosi and punched him in the head, fracturing his skull, before police rushed into the house and subdued him .
DePape has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.
It’s unclear whether Almaguer, a veteran network correspondent, will face disciplinary action for the erroneous story. Almaguer did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Mainstream news outlets rarely remove published work from their websites, but NBC decided to pull Almaguer’s story around noon Friday after it began to spark comments and speculation on social media. He offered no public explanation at the time, adding an editor’s note on the ‘Today’ website stating, “This article has been removed from publication as it does not meet reporting standards for NBC News.”
The deletion sparked another round of speculation – this time about why NBC News deleted the story.
Among those who have fueled misinformation and unfounded theories about Pelosi’s attack is Twitter owner Elon Musk. After taking over Twitter last week and promising advertisers that it wouldn’t become “a free-for-all hellscape,” Musk linked to an article on a fringe website that claimed, again against all evidence, that Paul Pelosi had been drunk and had a fight with a prostitute. He then deleted the tweet.
NBC isn’t the only outlet whose mistakes in reporting the story have fueled misinformation. Shortly after the attack, KTVU-TV in San Francisco incorrectly reported that Pelosi’s attacker wore nothing but underwear during the attack. The station corrected its report within hours, but the details nonetheless spread in right-wing circles, fueling baseless theories that Pelosi invited DePape to his home.
Paul Pelosi was discharged from hospital on Thursday and returned home to San Francisco.
Gophers stake double-digit comeback to beat Nebraska, 20-13
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Gophers have found a knack for producing some of their biggest comeback wins at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
Minnesota fell in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter Saturday, but scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 20-13 win over the Cornhuskers.
The Gophers previous comeback from a double-digit deficit was in 2014, when they trailed Nebraska by 14 points but won 28-24. Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun had a memorable strip of a Nebraska receiver near the goal line to aid that stunning win over the No. 21 Cornhuskers.
With the victory, Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) became bowl eligible, while Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) lost its third straight game.
On Saturday, Minnesota’s defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and added a field goal on the second, but responded to force six straight punts. Cornerback Terell Smith intercepted Chubba Purdy and Minnesota extended the lead with a healthy dose of Mo Ibrahim.
The Gophers offense couldn’t string anything together in the first half, but the tide turned after quarterback Tanner Morgan was knocked out of of the game on the last play of the first half.
Backup Athan Kaliakmanis aired it out with deep completions to Dylan Wright (38 yards) and Daniel Jackson (45 yards) to aid scoring drives.
Matthew Tricket made long field goals of 47 and 49 yards, with Ibrahim having two 3-yard touchdown runs.
On fourth and 10 in the fourth quarter, Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington hauled in a 32-yard completion that was reversed on review. Minnesota held Cornshukers to a 26-yard field goal to make it 20-13. It was their first points since the first quarter.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Minnesota’s offense faced a fourth and one from their own 46-yard line. Instead of going for it, Fleck decided to punt.
Nebraska got the ball back at their own 12 yard line with 2:25 remaining in the game. After a 31-yard gain to near midfield, Tyler Nubin had a pass breakup on fourth down.
Minnesota then took a knee to end the game.
The Gophers defense started Saturday flat-footed, missing two tackles and allowing running Anthony Grant to rush 36 yards in the first play of the game.
Purdy, who started with Casey Thompson injured, capped the opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.
After that 9-play drive, Nebraska put together an 11-play drive with Purdy rushing for first downs before settling for a 24-yard field to make it 10-0.
The Gophers defense responded, forcing three straight punts by getting pressure on Purdy in the pocket.
But all Minnesota’s offense did in the first half was punt. The U had five total boots and didn’t gain more than 30 yards on a drive.
Tanner Morgan went 6 for 8, but two drops stifled drives — one from Brevyn Spann-Ford and one from Mike Brown Stephens. Dropped passes have become infectious; Minnesota pass-catchers had four drops versus Rutgers last week.
The Brown-Stephens drop was compounded by center John Michael Schmitz being flagged for illegal man downfield. They also couldn’t get out of their own way.
After Mo Ibrahim has stuffed on third and 1, Fleck declined to go for it on fourth and one from their own 41-yard line. Ibrahim had been bottled up with only 18 yards on eight carries in the first half .
38 people hospitalized after a fire in a high-rise building in New York
Dozens of people were injured in a fire at a residential building in New York on Saturday morning, authorities said.
The three-alarm fire started on the 20th floor of a downtown Manhattan skyscraper, with a “strong fire condition”, according to the New York Fire Department.
Thirty-eight people were hospitalized due to the fire, two of them in critical condition. Five were in serious condition and the others had minor injuries, according to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.
Five FDNY members are among the patients, officials said.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and was brought under control within an hour, the FDNY said.
Bystander footage captured a dramatic rescue, as a firefighter abseiled with a woman to a lower floor and made it safely inside the building as smoke billowed from the windows at the -above.
“Fire EMS and dispatch did an amazing job saving a number of civilians,” Kavanagh said during a press briefing, referring to this particular rescue. “I cannot stress enough the extraordinary work of our members this morning in incredibly dangerous conditions.”
Two people were rescued from the apartment where the fire started using a lifeline, according to FDNY Deputy Deputy Chief Frank Leeb.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a lithium-ion battery “connected to a micro-mobility device,” Kavanagh said.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
Bill Maher Tells Bill Burr Republicans ‘Will Definitely Win’ Midterm Thanks to ‘Woke Culture’
HBO comedian and late-night host Bill Maher has predicted that Republicans “will definitely win” a majority in Congress in next week’s midterm elections, thanks in part to “woke culture.”
Maher claimed the left has gone “super crazy” in ways the average American “don’t understand” and doesn’t want.
He made his comments while appearing on comedian Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast” on Thursday. The two talked about pop culture, the Playboy Mansion and politics, with Maher admitting Republicans are going to “do so well” come Election Day next Tuesday.
Burr kicked off the discussion by asking Maher what he thinks are the five things everyone should know to not look “silly” at a cocktail party, and Maher dove into politics, saying that more people should know that “the system of government we have is based on checks and balances.
He added, “It’s important because we’re about to really lose the most basic part of being an American… There’s an election in a few days and we’re going to elect about 300 people to Congress who don’t believe not in democracy. ”
Both comedians spoke about the dumbing down of society leading to the election of these “election deniers” – as many liberal pundits have described these Republican candidates. Maher said, “You can’t expect people to miss democracy if they never learned what it was supposed to be in the first place. If you tell someone, you know, we lose our sense of checks and balances, their response is, ‘What is that?!’ »
He added that these voters “are not going to miss [democracy] when it goes away. They’ll just say, is the ‘Masked Singer’ still there? Because that’s why I care.
Maher then said that “things are going to fundamentally change in this country after this election.” Burr asked, “Oh cuz you think these guys [GOP] go win ?”
Maher replied emphatically, “Well, they will definitely win.”
The HBO host blamed the potential GOP victory on far-left antics. He told Burr, “Wake culture — that’s one of the reasons Republicans are going to do so well in this election.”
He explained, “The left has gone super crazy with a lot of s – that the average American has never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country, doesn’t want.”
Although Maher concluded the topic by warning of the Republican victory and continuing to promote the idea that the Democratic Party won a rigged election in 2020, while promoting the idea that a future GOP loss has also been faked.
He said, “[Donald Trump] still hasn’t conceded the last election and when it comes time for this next election it doesn’t matter if he wins or loses he’s gonna show up on nomination day and this time he’s got these 300 people behind him going to support his bulls….
Strictly Come Dancing: Week Seven – Live | Television
Key events
Let’s play Strictly Come Bingo!
We’ve had a busy two weeks, so I’m going to be gentle with you tonight. Take a polite sip of tap water (room temperature, no ice) for any occurrence of the following:
-
Flared pants
-
CGI floor graphics
-
Anton 10s (like a Donny 10, but even more worthless)
-
Firework metaphors
-
First sightings of training room poppies
I watch The Wheel without the sound – I find that if you imagine Michael McIntyre having the voice of Jim Bowen, it sounds like a very different game show.
Heidi’s Hunches – November Update!
There are only ten couples left and we are at an interesting moment in the competition. I’m reasonably confident that Will, Tyler and Hamza will be in the Grand Final – they’re all good all-rounders with the holy trinity of talent, love from the judges and support from the crowd. But that fourth place could go to any one of Molly, Ellie S, Helen, Kym or Fleur – chances are the dance battle in the coming weeks will be all about the ladies. I’m leaving Tony out of that for now, because just how far his public support will take him is a big unknown – history doesn’t suggest any further than Blackpool, but we’ll see.
-
Fighting for the final: Will and Nancy, Tyler and Dianne, Hamza and Jowita
-
By car for December: Molly and Carlos, Fleur and Vito, Ellie S and Nikita, Helen and Gorka, Kym and Graziano
-
Dodging the Dance: Tony and Katya, Ellie T and Johannes
Dates in your diary!
Just to tell you that there are schedule changes Strictly in December to make way for a football game, so please adjust your schedules accordingly.
-
The quarter-final will now be played FRIDAY 2n/a DECEMBER, which means we have a Saturday night off. A Saturday ! In December! What am I going to do with it? Even the IDEA makes me dizzy.
-
The semi-final will now be played SUNDAY 11E DECEMBER, which presents the tantalizing possibility that they could do the Results Show LIVE later that night. How good would that be? How knackered will I be in the end? Whatever, let’s do it anyway.
It’s week 7!
Good evening everyone and welcome to this week’s Strictly Come Dancing liveblog! We’re about half way through, so it’s all downhill from here, but hopefully in a good way. Inexplicably, there are still ten couples left – how have we only returned five so far? I guess we’ve usually lost a few to Covid, injury or a general meltdown, but this year’s group seems to be quite robust. I sincerely hope that this sentence does not come back to haunt me.
For this week and next, there is NO THEME, so let the joy be boundless. Then we go to Blackpool, which is less of a theme and more of a circus with a suspended floor, but we’ll worry about that later. For now, let’s enjoy a week where dance takes center stage – kick-off is at 7pm, so please join me!
Climate activists stick their hands on paintings by Goya at the Prado Museum in Spain
On Saturday, climate activists in Spain stuck their hands on famous paintings by Francisco de Goya at the Prado Museum in Madrid.
A video posted on the Twitter account of campaign group Futuro Vegetal showed a docent asking visitors not to take photos of the scene.
The impacted works – from the 18th and 19th centuries – include the artists “La Maja Vestida” and “La Maja Desnuda”: The Clothed Maja and the Naked Maja.
A temperature has been painted on the wall between the two works: “+1.5 C”
ANTI-OIL ACTIVISTS TARGETING PAINT WITH GLUE, A RED LIQUID
“Last week the UN recognized the impossibility of keeping us below the 1.5 Celsius limit (set in the 2016 Paris climate agreement). We need to change now,” said one tweet with a photo of the couple.
The museum said his paintings were undamaged and the graffiti was painted over.
“We condemn the use of the museum as a venue for political protest of any kind,” he said.
Police and Futuro Vegetal said two people were arrested.
UN EXPRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT ‘HUGE CARBON FOOTPRINT’ OF UPCOMING CLIMATE SUMMIT
Futuro Vegetal said the pair was removed using a solvent.
This is the latest in a series of protests by climate activists, which are impacting famous works of art.
Protesters tried to stick to the glass covering Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ and others threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s ‘The Sower’ and one of his Sunflowers paintings.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
These works were covered.
This all comes ahead of the GOP27 climate change conference in Egypt, which is due to take place from Sunday.
Reuters contributed to this report.
