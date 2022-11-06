MANAMA, Bahrain — Pope Francis concluded the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to continue serving the small Catholic flock in the Gulf kingdom. He specifically mentioned his prisoners, saying “how these ‘lesser’ ones are treated is a measure of a society’s dignity and hope”.
Dad celebrating the birth of his son who was fatally shot with an arrow
A man celebrating the birth of his son has been shot with an arrow, allegedly by a neighbor in Genoa, Italy, according to a report.
Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero, 41, was with friends returning from a bar after marking the joyous occasion and the band were apparently making too much noise, the Daily mail reported Friday.
As the victim stood outside his apartment, 63-year-old neighbor Evaristo Scalco allegedly used a bow and arrow to shoot the man with the steel-tipped device used for hunting, according to the point of view. sale.
Video shows the victim with the arrow lodged in his body while Scalco was seen in an upstairs window. He would have been unaware that the man had been mortally wounded.
The person behind the camera was clearly upset by what happened as he watched the scene unfold.
A photo show the victim holding the arrow as he stood in what appeared to be a pool of blood.
WARNING – GRAPHIC PHOTO:
Shocking video shows man celebrating birth of son killed by arrow by neighbor pic.twitter.com/H1jIPN8jR2
— New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2022
“Witnesses say Scalco hurled racial slurs at Peruvian-born Javier before grabbing the bow and arrow and shooting him in the early hours of Wednesday,” the official said. Mail follow-up report:
In a poignant sequence, Javier can be seen in tears and talking on the phone, holding the arrow and moaning: “Son of ab ****”. What the fuck did you do to me? My God.’
Scalco can be heard shouting, “Do you need a hand?” A neighbor then comes out and asks, “What happened? and Javier responds, “He shot me with an arrow.
Scalco eventually came out and reportedly tried to stop the flow of blood as officers worked to prevent those at the scene from getting too close.
L’uomo originario di Cittiglio ha scagliato il dardo che ha ucciso l’operaio Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero in un vicolo di Genova
Posted by Il Giorno on Thursday, November 3, 2022
During this time, someone apparently tried to remove the arrow. The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Doctors quickly realized the man’s liver had been punctured and despite efforts to find a donor, he later died on Mail says the report.
Police arrested Scalco for racially aggravated murder, New York Post reported.
A wound deep in a person’s chest or abdomen requires immediate attention and if the arrow is still lodged in the victim, it should not be removed, according to the Bowhunter-Ed website.
“Try to stabilize the arrow with tape or other material,” the site reads, adding, “Give medical professionals a duplicate of the arrow embedded in the victim so they can see the size and form to avoid injury while they treat the victim.”
Breitbart News
Why ivy is here to help gardeners – and homeowners
He has a reputation for being destructive, but it’s so unfair
Scrolling through my social media feed recently, I was stopped in my digital tracks by a truly stunning image. It was a verdant mountainside in Shengshan, China, where what looked like more than 100 houses was completely enveloped in living greenery. After being abandoned in the 1990s, the fishing village of Houtouwan, 40 miles east of Shanghai, had been swallowed by nature, with Boston ivy covering every possible surface – roads, multi-storey buildings , old gardens, everything. It was like a model railroad scene sprinkled with emerald icing sugar. It made me think of the buildings I see around me in London covered in the exact same vine, and the incredible impact it could have if climbers like this were planted in our cities.
Aside from the magical aesthetic aspect, we now know that healing times in hospitals can be shorter for patients looking at greenery than for those looking at brick walls. Exercising in green spaces is not only easier, but can even burn more calories per session, for a series of complex reasons that we don’t yet fully understand. In a densely populated urban environment where space is limited, greening vertical surfaces is a really clever way to add huge amounts of nature without taking up an extra land footprint.
Continue reading…
theguardian
To chase. Go crazy with avocados. There’s a massive glut and prices are falling
New York
CNN Business
—
At least one item at the grocery store is getting cheaper: avocados.
A significant overabundance of buttery fruit supply triggered a drop in wholesale prices, also driving down store prices.
With the overall cost of groceries up 13% from a year ago, cheaper avocados couldn’t come at a better time for inflation-weary households desperate to take a break from their purchase invoices.
After surging in the first half of 2022, the wholesale price of a case of 48 medium-sized avocados fell 35% to less than $30 year-over-year, down 67% from the peak reached the last week of June, said David Magana, senior fresh produce analyst at Rabo AgriFinance.
At the store level, the average unit price of avocados also reversed its trajectory, falling 2.6% in September compared to a year ago. That’s a sharp drop from the 31% year-on-year peak seen in July and the 13.9% rise in August, according to the latest figures from market research firm NielsenIQ, which tracks retailer point of sale data.
What made the price of avocados swing?
A confluence of multifaceted issues — including geopolitics — has led to a glut of fruit, said Richard Kottmeyer, managing director of food, agriculture and beverage at FTI Consulting.
While prices are falling, there are so many avocados floating around right now that in some cases they are being given away for free.
“It’s one of those weird situations where this extreme oversupply of avocados is only possible because of a perfect storm of Black Swan events,” Kottmeyer said. “For consumers, avocados are currently the green lining of the storm clouds of food inflation.”
Last month in Philadelphia, local food distribution association Sharing Excess held a three-day event to distribute thousands of excess avocados to anyone who wanted them. More than 300,000 free lawyers were claimed in less than three hours, according to The Philadelphia Investigator.
Bumper harvests of avocados around the world are leading the supply boom.
The American avocado market is dominated by Hass avocados from Mexico, which represent 92% of the supply. A much smaller percentage of avocados come from Peru and from farms in California and Florida.
“In the first half of 2022, avocado shipments from Mexico were 25% lower than the record shipments we saw in 2021,” Magana said.
Buyers saw a spike in avocado prices in February after a brief suspension of imports from Michoacan in western Mexico following a threat against a US official there. The ban was lifted a week later and imports resumed.
In April, Texas implemented enhanced border inspections of commercial trucks transporting produce and other products from Mexico, further delaying shipments of avocados to the United States. These regulations were quickly lifted, but not before causing another spike in in-store prices.
As shipments began to pour in following production shutdowns, Mexican farmers also saw a better-than-expected harvest this year.
“Most of the time, avocado crops alternate yield from year to year. So a big harvest one year is followed by a smaller harvest the next year,” said Magana. But sometimes farms have back-to-back high-yielding seasons, as is the case this year.
Added to this are bumper global avocado harvests, in key producing countries like Australia and Peru, which are clashing with geopolitics in a way that has amplified oversupply, Kottmeyer said.
“Essentially, the United States gets the most [of its] avocados from Mexico and Peru. Bumper crops would usually be sold around the world,” he said. “Europe is experiencing significant food inflation, so when avocado prices rose earlier this year, demand fell in that market.”
China, another big market, is facing pandemic-related shutdowns, port congestion and lockdowns. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also hurt avocado exports and shipments to and around Europe, he said.
“Much of the excess supply of avocados ended up in the United States,” Kottmeyer said. Avocados have a shelf life of about three to four weeks, longer than most fruits and vegetables, allowing them to be diverted more easily and quickly to other markets, he added. .
Good news for consumers: the glut of avocados is expected to last until at least the middle of 2023, Magana said.
“However, we cannot predict weather changes. A sudden temperature spike or drop can impact production,” he said.
Avocados are already enjoying unprecedented popularity and appearing in unexpected ways on menus and grocery items – from avocado toast and burgers to grilled avocados and avocado oil for cooking and dressings.
“The demand for avocados is certainly not diminishing,” Kottmeyer said. “The Super Bowl is the biggest avocado eating event, but we certainly see plenty of other eating opportunities for it.”
Cnn
Driver pleads not guilty to murder and DUI in fatal freeway crash in La Mesa
A man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a driver on Interstate 8 in La Mesa last week pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges.
Iqbal Ibrahim, 30, is charged in the death of Jeffrey Garde, 53, who was fatally injured in an Oct. 27 crash on I-8 eastbound near Grossmont Boulevard.
In addition to the murder charge, Ibrahim, a resident of El Cajon, faces charges of manslaughter with an impaired vehicle and impaired driving causing grievous bodily harm, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
The lawsuit filed in El Cajon Superior Court notes that Ibrahim was convicted of impaired driving beginning in May 2018. Because of that conviction, state law allows prosecutors to charge him with murder. , according to a theory that he had been warned of the dangers of drunk driving but did it anyway.
If convicted of second degree murder, he faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. He was ordered to remain in the county jail without bail, according to online jail records.
The Union-Tribune was unable to reach Ibrahim’s defense attorney for comment Friday evening.
Police and prosecutors said Ibrahim was driving a Mercedes that slammed into the back of a 1979 Toyota pickup truck driven by Garde.
Both men were injured in the accident and hospitalized. Garde, of El Cajon, died later that day from his injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.
Ibrahim is then due to appear in court on January 4.
California Daily Newspapers
The COP27 summit will open with a plea to discuss climate compensation
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt:
The United Nations climate summit, COP27, opens on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, amid growing calls for rich countries to compensate poorer countries most vulnerable to climate change.
Much of the tension surrounding COP27 is expected to be about loss and damage – the offset funds provided by wealthy countries to vulnerable low-income countries that bear little responsibility for global warming emissions.
Delegates will begin the two-week negotiation process by approving the conference agenda in the opening plenary, with all eyes on whether the wealthiest countries agree to formally list compensation on the agenda.
Diplomats from over 130 countries are expected to push for the creation of a dedicated loss and damage financing mechanism at COP27.
At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income countries blocked a proposal for a loss and damage funding body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.
Currently, a session dedicated to loss and damage is on the provisional agenda, but decision-makers will decide today whether or not to adopt it on the official agenda.
“I hope that will be on the agenda,” Matthew Samuda, minister in Jamaica’s economic growth ministry, told Reuters. “There has been a softening of the positions of many countries that a year or two ago would not have been willing to support it.”
Others expressed concern about potential holdouts.
“We know that Europeans support us,” said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development. “Now we have to see whether the United States will block on its own or not.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Watch: Air Spectacular in Vadodara of Gujarat
ndtv
Ronaldo and Man United look to spoil Emery’s Premier League comeback party at Old Trafford
Fifth in the Premier League after beating West Ham last weekend, Manchester United will be looking to qualify for the Champions League when they take on Aston Villa.
Unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, Erik ten Hag’s men have shown signs of improvement of late.
But as United close in on the top four, their opponents Aston Villa are fighting desperately to avoid the relegation zone.
After losing seven league games, winning just three and sacking manager Steven Gerrard, it’s time for the Villa Park faithful to look to their new boss for some hope.
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is back in the English top flight and committed to shaping the Villans, but given other new managers’ records against United, his first game will not be a health walk.
Including keepers, each of the last nine managers whose first league game at a club came against Manchester United lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.
If Emery is to write his own piece of history this Sunday, he will have to find a way to silence the Portuguese Man United superstar.
Against any team, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals than against Aston Villa (8).
The Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists).
Can Manchester United spoil Unai Emery’s return to the Premier League?
talkSPORT EDGE have a look…
- Aston Villa picked up four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13)
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W15 D8), since a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It’s the longest unbeaten streak one team has had against another in English league history
- Aston Villa won 4-0 against Brentford in their last Premier League home game, but they haven’t won consecutive games at Villa Park in the same season since January 2021.
- Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top six of the table (D1), conceding 33 goals in the process. However, their last such victory was at third place Manchester United in September 2021
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils’ seven league wins this season have come by a goal, with all three away.
- No team has conceded fewer second-half goals than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (5), with a record 69% of Red Devils goals conceded in the first 45 minutes (11/16)
