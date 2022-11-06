SEOUL, South Korea – Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days said they lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed pit.
Dan Bongino: The left is ‘melting’ on the possibility of SCOTUS ending ‘racial discrimination’ in education
Dr. Carol Swain joins “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” to discuss the Supreme Court considering the fate of affirmative action in college admissions practices, saying it’s time for the court to “step up” and to restore the Constitution.
DAN BONGINO: Now the left is melting on the possibility that the the high court could put an end to to the practice of using racial discrimination in the college admissions process… This affirmative action policy is inherently racist. You can’t give preferences to a group based on racial category without taking them from someone else. I mean, it’s tautological, isn’t it? This should not exist in a color-blind country.
WHAT’S AT STAKE AS SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS BAN ON RACE ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: ‘BASIC EQUITY’
RACE-BASED ADMISSIONS? TWO HARVARD STUDENT DEBATE BEFORE SUPREME COURT DECISION
DR. CAROL SWAIN: We know that, you know, for many decades the affirmative action as practiced in this country violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. And we were willing as a nation to tolerate discriminatory behavior because it was believed to be temporary and would eventually be eliminated. But what we’re seeing with the CRT and the DEI and the shift from non-discrimination to overt discrimination, the overt discrimination that we’re seeing against whites and Asians, it’s time for the court to step in and restore the law and the Constitution.
Houston Astros win World Series over Philadelphia Phillies with Game 6 victory
CNN
—
[Breaking news update, published at 11:37 p.m. ET]
The Houston Astros won the franchise’s second World Series title on Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.
Both starting pitchers traded zeros through the first five innings. The Phillies started the scoring in the top of the sixth inning with a Kyle Schwarber solo home run against Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who managed to limit the damage before being called out after the sixth. Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits and a run.
After allowing two base runners, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was taken out of the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run homer to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez to give Houston the lead. Houston would tack on one more run on a Christian Vazquez single.
Astros closest Ryan Pressly came out to close out the game and make sure the local Houston crowd went home to celebrate a World Series win.
After trailing 2-1 in the first three games of the World Series, Houston evened the series after throwing a combined no-hitter in Game 4. Game 5 saw Astros ace Justin Verlander win his long-awaited first career World Series victory after pitching five innings with six strikeouts and giving up a run.
The Astros’ win was the first time since 2013 that a team had won the title on home turf.
Houston has had two heartbreaks since the team’s first title in 2017. The team appeared in the Fall Classic in 2019 against the Washington Nationals and in 2021 against the Atlanta Braves, both of which resulted in losses.
The victory in 2017 raised many questions and controversies.
After the victory, Astros owner and president Jim Crane fired then-manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspended them both for a season without pay over a scandal. theft of placards.
Major League Baseball discovered that the club illegally created a system that decoded and communicated opposing teams’ pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.
The team lost its regular first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and was fined $5 million.
The Astros retained their title – but, for many non-Houston fans, it remains shrouded in scandal.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
[Original story, published at 7:30 a.m. ET]
The Houston Astros will be looking to capitalize on home-court advantage as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday.
The Astros take a slim 3-2 lead in the game, but have a golden opportunity to win the series at their home stadium, Minute Maid Park.
If the Astros win, it would be the first time since 2013 that a team has claimed the title on their home turf — but it hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Astros.
In 2019 and 2021, the franchise saw its opponents celebrate winning the series in Houston — first the Washington Nationals, then the Atlanta Braves.
“One more win and we can lift this trophy over our heads,” Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly told reporters before the game.
“But the job is not finished yet. We just have to keep playing, have good sticks, put together good quality shots and let the chips fall where they can.
As favorites entering the series, the Astros will feel confident to continue their two-game winning streak, but face a Phillies team determined to make their mark.
Philadelphia rallied within a point in Game 5 and had playoff star Bryce Harper at bat in the bottom of the ninth, but a sensational wall tackle by Astros outfielder Chas McCormick helped preserve the victory of Houston as the clock struck midnight.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said his team will continue to fight in Houston and he knows how quickly things can change in baseball.
“Sometimes you go through times where you don’t hit with runners in scoring position and then three days later everybody gets hits,” he told reporters after the latest loss.
“So we have to keep fighting, that’s all.
“The approach is the same as the one we had. Go out the next day and go get them. Prepare, compete. These guys will show up, I can guarantee that. They will fight until the end. »
England lose Ben Chilwell as France and Portugal problems laid bare: World Cup already missing names of stars N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Diogo Jota
By the time you’ve finished reading this recap of injured World Cup stars, others may have joined in.
The schedule of a winter tournament in Qatar has made poorly timed in-game injuries more costly than ever, with some players having just a week between their last club game and their first international game.
Conversely, European teams usually have a month-long break before the tournament, giving them more time to recover from short- and medium-term ailments.
That’s not the case this year, with a hamstring injury in October or November potentially ending a player’s World Cup dream.
Ben Chilwell discovered on Wednesday that the hard way a torn hamstring had ruled the Chelsea and England defender out of the upcoming tournament.
Others are already certain to miss the tournament which begins on November 20, including a number of big names.
Reigning champions France will be without their 2018-winning midfielder, with Juventus’ Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante ruled out.
There is also a similar double whammy for Portugal, with Premier League stars Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto both sidelined.
More recently they were joined by Germany’s Timo Werner who announced a torn ligament after a win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and going back further there have been equally costly losses.
The Netherlands saw guaranteed starter Georginio Wijnaldum break his leg in August, while Brazil lost Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos to a ruptured ACL just as he broke into the country’s senior team.
Like France and Portugal, England could also suffer a double whammy in the coming days, with Chelsea full-back Chilwell and potential starter Reece James also in huge doubt.
Paulo Dybala looked set to join them and drop out of the Argentina squad, but recent reports in Italy claim he is recovering quickly from a thigh injury, while fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso have also doubts.
Like a number of other attacking superstars, potentially seeing the World Cup lose on a slew of goals.
A fractured orbit for Tottenham’s Heung-min Son midweek could leave South Korea without their best player, while Belgium’s all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku is a concern.
German Leroy Sane, Dutch Memphis Depay and Spanish duo Gerard Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal are also doubtful.
England boss Gareth Southgate is also sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, while French boss Didier Deschamps has even more worries in the form of Lucas Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Boubacar Kamara.
The likes of Southgate and Deschamps have already had to reduce their provisional squads to an initial 55 players, but with a deadline for the final of 26 on November 13, there will be even more headaches on the way.
Duran Duran and Pat Benatar stumble and roar in Rock Hall – The Mercury News
By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran has fallen into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Fresh from being inducted into the Hall by Robert Downey Jr. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the English stalwarts of the 1980s took to the stage and launched into their breakthrough 1981 hit “Girls on Film.”
The screaming crowd was there for that, but not the music. The band was virtually inaudible except for singer Simon Le Bon, whose voice was mostly acapella.
“The wondrous spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” Le Bon shouted as the band stopped for an overhaul. “We just had to prove to you that we weren’t lip-synching.”
They returned at full volume, playing a set that included “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Ordinary World”.
It was a fun, unexpected moment in a show often too slick and made-for-TV, and for once the band was missing what Downey called their essential quality: “CSF – fun, cool and sophisticated.”
In a room full of Duran Duran stans, Le Bon and his bandmates John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes provided what the singer said in his acceptance speech was the essence of their work over the course of 40 years: “We manage to make people feel better about themselves.”
Missing was original guitarist Andy Taylor, who has been battling advanced prostate cancer for four years.
“I am truly sorry and extremely disappointed that I was unable to come,” Taylor said in a letter read by Le Bon. “I’m sure I’m glad to be here to see the light of day.”
Eighties hitmakers defined the night, with Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics accepting their places in the Hall along with Eminem and Carly Simon.
“Pat always reached to the deepest part of herself and came out roaring from the speakers,” Sheryl Crowe said in her Benatar induction speech. “She shook as hard as any man but still kept her identity as a woman.”
Benatar took the stage and showed off that power moments later.
“We are young!” the 69-year-old sang, her long gray hair billowing as she soared through a version of 1983’s ‘Love is a Battlefield’ with so much improvisation most viewers didn’t recognize it until halfway through of the first verse.
“He’s the one who started!” she said as she launched the next song, 1979’s “Heartbreaker,” as most of the audience stood and sang. It included a searing solo from Neil Giraldo, Benatar’s longtime musical partner, husband, co-grandparent and now Hall member.
Janet Jackson appeared in a black suit with a huge pile of hair on her head, re-covering her breakthrough album “Control.”
She was there to induct writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who created this record and many others with her.
“Needless to say, I’m not the only artist they’ve collaborated with,” Jackson said. “I’m just their favorite.”
Jam and Lewis have won five Grammys and are responsible for more than 50 Billboard No. 1 songs on the pop, R&B and dance charts.
“The list of artists they’ve collaborated with reads like a who’s who of music over the past four decades,” Jackson said, citing Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie and “my brother Michael “.
She wasn’t the only presenter more famous than the winners.
The crowd greeted Bruce Springsteen with shouts of “Bruuuce!” as he inducted Jimmy Iovine, founder of Interscope records and engineer of Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album.
“Congratulations little brother!” Springsteen shouted.
The show will air on HBO on November 19.
Concert review: Keith Urban delighted cheering crowd at the X with surprise guests Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler Hubbard
Country star Keith Urban was feeling playful Saturday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
It was the final night of the North American leg of his tour, which began back in May, and he promised some surprises for the cheering crowd of about 14,000.
From the top, the 55-year-old New Zealand native felt looser and chattier than usual, and at one point pulled out a pair of binoculars so he could read fans’ signs out in the audience. (He then cracked a joke about it feeling like an eyesight test at the DMV.)
After opening with “Tumbleweed,” from his most recent album “The Speed of Now Part 1,” Urban played a mashup of his 2004 hit “Days Go By” and (of all things) Big Audio Dynamite II’s “Rush.” Later, he did the same with his “Kiss a Girl” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”
He briefly gave the spotlight to a bandmate, multi-instrumentalist Nathan Barlowe, who growled his way through a slowed-down cover of Eurythmics “Sweet Dream (Are Made of This)” with a little bit of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” thrown in for good measure.
As he finished “One Too Many,” with his duet partner Pink performing virtually, Urban sprinted through the crowd to a small stage at the back of the floor. While there, he played a handful of acoustic songs, including John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”
All fun moments, yes. Urban is an old pro and stands among the most reliably entertaining country acts out there, even if he’s much closer musically to an ’80s pop rocker. But he’s been pulling all of these aforementioned tricks every night of the tour. As it turns out, he had a few more up his sleeve.
The first unscripted moment was when Urban shared his love for Prince’s famous quote: “I will always live in Minneapolis. It’s so cold, it keeps the bad people out.”
Later, Urban told the crowd he texted his opener, Florida Georgia Line’s newly solo Tyler Hubbard, last night with an idea for them to cover a ’90s country classic together. And out walked Hubbard, who Urban joked didn’t know the song, and they tore through it, accompanied only by their acoustic guitars.
Urban kept going and played “Live With,” another cut from his latest record, for the first time ever on a live stage. And if that wasn’t enough, he brought out Kelsea Ballerini to sing Miranda Lambert’s part in his 2013 duet “We Were Us.” Touches like that made an already memorable night one for the record books.
Miners in South Korea lived on coffee and water while trapped in a pit
Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters on Saturday the pair were in fair condition despite initially saying they were suffering from hypothermia and muscle pain. He added that the two men were due to be discharged from hospital in a few days.
Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 instant coffee sticks while trapped underground.
The two men also drank running water inside the well and started a fire to survive, South Korea’s emergency office said in a statement. Local media said the water fell from the ceiling of the well.
President Yoon Suk Yeol called their rescue “miraculous” and “touching”.
Yoon sent a senior presidential official to the miners to deliver letters wishing them a speedy recovery and unspecified gifts.
In the letters, Yoon was quoted as saying the miners gave “new hope to the grief-stricken Republic of South Korea,” his office said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to a wave of heartbreaking Halloween mob in Seoul that killed 156 people last weekend.
Tim Walz and Scott Jensen’s plans for inflation and the economy. (And what can MN’s governor really do?)
If you care about combating inflation and improving Minnesota’s economy, you have a choice on Election Day.
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat seeking re-election, and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the Republican challenger, each have a plan and a vision.
Whether either can make good on his promises — and whether he’ll be able to move the needle on the current economic dynamics — is another question. The governor has limited power, especially in a state with a recent history of split-party control of the Legislature.
But, if polls are to be believed, the decades-old political adage “It’s the economy, stupid” is front and center in voters’ minds right now.
So here’s a breakdown.
$7 billion question
Economists interviewed for this story agree: The governor of Minnesota can’t do much to directly influence inflation, and the governor can’t change the fundamentals of the state economy overnight, either.
But there is one big pile of cash the state’s treasury is sitting on today that the next governor — in conjunction with the Legislature — will have total and immediate control over: the state budget surplus. It’s currently forecast to be around $7 billion; for context, the state’s current two-year budget contains about $52 billion in spending.
Walz and Jensen have different views on what should be done with that money.
Walz’s current plan is basically the same as it was this spring: a combination of tax cuts and rebates with spending on education, child care and public safety. The idea largely mirrors a compromise with Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate earlier this year. Despite that agreement, negotiations broke down, and none of it happened.
Jensen opposed that plan for some of its spending aspects, and he has said that he wants to see the surplus primarily used to fund income tax cuts. Jensen has not provided the same level of specifics as Walz.
Big picture: More gov’t or less?
The simplest lens through which to see the economic plans of Walz and Jensen is a traditional ideological divide that has distinguished Republicans and Democrats for decades: Is government helpful or harmful? Are Minnesota’s relatively high taxes worth paying to fund government programs? Are regulations aimed at protecting consumers, workers and the environment worth the burden to those being regulated?
Democrats — and Walz — see many government programs, funded by taxes, as the best hope to tackle many of society’s ills, from public education to child care to welfare programs for the poor and struggling working class. Undergirding Walz’s economic vision is the notion that state-targeted government programs can boost the state’s economy.
Republicans — and Jensen — see government as more often part of the problem. He favors a loosening of restrictions, allowing parents to use public education funds to pay for private school tuition, loosening license requirements to make child care easier to provide, and focusing on reducing waste and fraud in welfare programs.
“This has more to do with ideology and party preferences than economics,” said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
Economic visions
Both parties and candidates generally portray themselves as envisioning a Minnesota economy that continues to be a mix of agriculture, manufacturing, mining, forestry, health care and commerce, with an eye toward making the state fertile ground for tech companies and clean-energy production.
Jensen places more of an emphasis on extractive industries, such as mining and forestry, while Walz emphasizes the potential for a growing clean-energy economy.
While Jensen doesn’t fully acknowledge the global scientific consensus on human-caused climate change, his “Plan for Economic Development and Prosperity” calls for the state to remove its moratorium on new nuclear energy production — largely because it’s by far the most efficient carbon-free source of electricity. Walz’s plan, called “Roadmap for Equitable Economic Expansion,” makes no mention of nuclear power.
As the title of his plan suggests, Walz sees investments in “equity” — progressive parlance for addressing racial disparities — as central to a thriving state economy and benefitting from a combination of public investment and tax breaks. Jensen, like many Republicans, doesn’t discuss race in the same terms; his plan calls for “bringing new capital investments to hard hit urban and rural areas to intersect with tax free enterprise zones.”
Police and taxes
But there are also common positions between Walz and Jensen, namely that both men say they support lower taxes and more spending on law enforcement.
Walz came into office four years ago with a platform that included raising the gas tax and income taxes on the state’s highest earners — much like his predecessor, former Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat. However, none of that happened, and Walz hasn’t presided over any tax increase, and in fact, has signed tax cuts into law. It’s a point he’s keen to make in campaign speeches — because he knows Jensen is accusing him of being a friend to taxes.
Indeed, Jensen wants to cut taxes far deeper than Walz. At the core of Jensen’s proposal is the idea of eliminating Minnesota’s income tax … eventually.
Jensen has been cagey on how quickly he wants the state income tax to disappear — or how state government would function without such a massive source of revenue. State income taxes are currently projected to bring in some $30.1 billion of the state’s total revenue of about $112.5 billion in 2022 and 2023. Nine states have no income tax; Minnesota historically has ranked in the top 10 states for individual income taxes.
At one point, Jensen said he was open to raising or expanding the state’s sales tax, but he later said he was just brainstorming ideas. He’s since suggested that the idea of gradually phasing out the income tax needs to be studied and has chided Walz for resisting.
“If you don’t have the discussion, you don’t have a chance to find out what’s possible,” Jensen said at a recent debate. “Ask ourselves: If we did cut taxes 10 percent and it was replaced by more corporate profits … could we get there? I don’t know.”
Walz’s retort: “Which troopers are you going to lay off?”
Which brings us to police.
From the vantage of campaign tactics, Walz and many Democrats have been playing defense on violent crime for months, while Minnesota Republicans have made it a core part of their message since the early summer.
One of Jensen’s 10-point plans on the economy (he has several in that realm) includes an element labeled “End Crime Wave” in which he accuses Walz of a “soft-on-crime attitude.”
Here’s the weird thing
There’s an odd twist to the dueling rhetoric between the two men when it comes to tax policy and crime: Several things both are clamoring for seemed on the verge of happening during the spring.
The agreement Walz and Republican leaders had on how to spend the surplus included $450 billion in new spending on public safety, including funds to hire additional cops.
Key lawmakers from both parties also agreed on something else: $4 billion in tax breaks that was touted as the largest in the history of the state. That plan called for the elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security earnings. The way that tax is structured, not everyone pays it, and the more you earn, the more you pay. But it’s been controversial for years; Minnesota is among about a dozen states that taxes Social Security payments.
When Jensen criticized the deal — urging his former colleagues in the state Senate to “hold the line!” — his beef wasn’t with either of those aspects of the plan, which fell apart after his criticism.
Nonetheless, the death of those changes created a dynamic that has allowed Jensen to campaign on a promise of eliminating the Social Security tax and beefing up funding for police. Walz, meanwhile, has found himself with a clunkier argument: Trying to explain why he supports both elements but was unable to usher them across the finish line; he’s accused Senate Republicans of walking away from the deal, an accusation they deny.
What about inflation?
The Federal Reserve — America’s central bank — has more control over inflation in the United States than any other body. The current inflation — the highest sustained inflation in 40 years — isn’t just a Minnesota thing. Nor an American thing. It’s global — a function of the rocky emergence from the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a host of other dynamics of the economy. Too many dollars are chasing too few goods is how economists often put it.
“There isn’t much a state governor can do about that. That’s a demand issue,” said John Phelan, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think tank based in Golden Valley that largely is aligned with Republican economic policies. “What a governor could do is on the supply side … trying to increase the production of stuff, and there are things the governor could do there.”
Phalen says the basis of an economic policy he would support is one that seeks “more labor market-friendly policies,” such as reducing state regulations and corporate income taxes. He calls Jensen’s talk about eliminating the state income tax “bold” but notes that such a move would need to be implemented carefully to avoid untenable government cuts.
But, he allows, curbing inflation any time soon is a tall order for a Minnesota governor, and both candidates have struggled to provide ideas that would actually lower inflation. Instead, they both aim to help people pay for rising costs.
Jensen’s main aim on responding to inflation is twofold — one economic and one political.
On the economic side, Jensen has said that rapid income tax cuts would increase take-home pay for workers, allowing them to respond to inflation by simply having more money.
Walz has a similar basic philosophy but a different means. The fastest way to get money into the pockets of Minnesotans, he argues, is immediate cash, via refund checks. Walz proposed this during the legislative session, but Republicans never formally agreed to it.
Jensen’s political argument is this: The inflation is the fault of Democrats, led by President Joe Biden but including Walz. It’s an argument being made by Republicans across the nation.
There’s a kernel of truth in it: Nonpartisan government researchers have concluded that government spending during the pandemic hasn’t caused inflation by itself — but it has contributed to the extent of inflation. Some of that spending was approved under former President Donald Trump, but some was solely under Biden and the Democratic-led Congress.
‘A tough year for Democrats’
This is at the core of the toughest challenge for Walz, said the University of Minnesota’s Jacobs.
“It’s a tough year for Democrats,” he said, noting the combination of historical challenges for the party in power, as well as worry over the economy. “There’s a punishment in the midterms for the Democratic Party, and you’ve got economic issues dominated by bad news — inflation — and the Republican Party is substantially preferred on that by the small group of voters out there who are persuadable.”
That neither candidate for governor has all that much power over the issue might be beside the point, he said.
“I think the 2022 election is turning out to be a referendum in which voters are punishing the Democrats because they control the White House. There’s no alternative policy. If the Republicans suddenly had control of everything, they couldn’t turn this thing around right away. There are some things in politics that can drive you around the bend, and one is that incumbents are held responsible for economic issues they have very little control over. This is an ancient pattern.”
