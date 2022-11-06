Duran Duran and Pat Benatar stumble and roar in Rock Hall – The Mercury News

If you care about combating inflation and improving Minnesota’s economy, you have a choice on Election Day.

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat seeking re-election, and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the Republican challenger, each have a plan and a vision.

Whether either can make good on his promises — and whether he’ll be able to move the needle on the current economic dynamics — is another question. The governor has limited power, especially in a state with a recent history of split-party control of the Legislature.

But, if polls are to be believed, the decades-old political adage “It’s the economy, stupid” is front and center in voters’ minds right now.

So here’s a breakdown.

$7 billion question

Economists interviewed for this story agree: The governor of Minnesota can’t do much to directly influence inflation, and the governor can’t change the fundamentals of the state economy overnight, either.

But there is one big pile of cash the state’s treasury is sitting on today that the next governor — in conjunction with the Legislature — will have total and immediate control over: the state budget surplus. It’s currently forecast to be around $7 billion; for context, the state’s current two-year budget contains about $52 billion in spending.

Walz and Jensen have different views on what should be done with that money.

Walz’s current plan is basically the same as it was this spring: a combination of tax cuts and rebates with spending on education, child care and public safety. The idea largely mirrors a compromise with Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate earlier this year. Despite that agreement, negotiations broke down, and none of it happened.

Jensen opposed that plan for some of its spending aspects, and he has said that he wants to see the surplus primarily used to fund income tax cuts. Jensen has not provided the same level of specifics as Walz.

Big picture: More gov’t or less?

The simplest lens through which to see the economic plans of Walz and Jensen is a traditional ideological divide that has distinguished Republicans and Democrats for decades: Is government helpful or harmful? Are Minnesota’s relatively high taxes worth paying to fund government programs? Are regulations aimed at protecting consumers, workers and the environment worth the burden to those being regulated?

Democrats — and Walz — see many government programs, funded by taxes, as the best hope to tackle many of society’s ills, from public education to child care to welfare programs for the poor and struggling working class. Undergirding Walz’s economic vision is the notion that state-targeted government programs can boost the state’s economy.

Republicans — and Jensen — see government as more often part of the problem. He favors a loosening of restrictions, allowing parents to use public education funds to pay for private school tuition, loosening license requirements to make child care easier to provide, and focusing on reducing waste and fraud in welfare programs.

“This has more to do with ideology and party preferences than economics,” said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Economic visions

Both parties and candidates generally portray themselves as envisioning a Minnesota economy that continues to be a mix of agriculture, manufacturing, mining, forestry, health care and commerce, with an eye toward making the state fertile ground for tech companies and clean-energy production.

Jensen places more of an emphasis on extractive industries, such as mining and forestry, while Walz emphasizes the potential for a growing clean-energy economy.

While Jensen doesn’t fully acknowledge the global scientific consensus on human-caused climate change, his “Plan for Economic Development and Prosperity” calls for the state to remove its moratorium on new nuclear energy production — largely because it’s by far the most efficient carbon-free source of electricity. Walz’s plan, called “Roadmap for Equitable Economic Expansion,” makes no mention of nuclear power.

As the title of his plan suggests, Walz sees investments in “equity” — progressive parlance for addressing racial disparities — as central to a thriving state economy and benefitting from a combination of public investment and tax breaks. Jensen, like many Republicans, doesn’t discuss race in the same terms; his plan calls for “bringing new capital investments to hard hit urban and rural areas to intersect with tax free enterprise zones.”

Police and taxes

But there are also common positions between Walz and Jensen, namely that both men say they support lower taxes and more spending on law enforcement.

Walz came into office four years ago with a platform that included raising the gas tax and income taxes on the state’s highest earners — much like his predecessor, former Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat. However, none of that happened, and Walz hasn’t presided over any tax increase, and in fact, has signed tax cuts into law. It’s a point he’s keen to make in campaign speeches — because he knows Jensen is accusing him of being a friend to taxes.

Indeed, Jensen wants to cut taxes far deeper than Walz. At the core of Jensen’s proposal is the idea of eliminating Minnesota’s income tax … eventually.

Jensen has been cagey on how quickly he wants the state income tax to disappear — or how state government would function without such a massive source of revenue. State income taxes are currently projected to bring in some $30.1 billion of the state’s total revenue of about $112.5 billion in 2022 and 2023. Nine states have no income tax; Minnesota historically has ranked in the top 10 states for individual income taxes.

At one point, Jensen said he was open to raising or expanding the state’s sales tax, but he later said he was just brainstorming ideas. He’s since suggested that the idea of gradually phasing out the income tax needs to be studied and has chided Walz for resisting.

“If you don’t have the discussion, you don’t have a chance to find out what’s possible,” Jensen said at a recent debate. “Ask ourselves: If we did cut taxes 10 percent and it was replaced by more corporate profits … could we get there? I don’t know.”

Walz’s retort: “Which troopers are you going to lay off?”

Which brings us to police.

From the vantage of campaign tactics, Walz and many Democrats have been playing defense on violent crime for months, while Minnesota Republicans have made it a core part of their message since the early summer.

One of Jensen’s 10-point plans on the economy (he has several in that realm) includes an element labeled “End Crime Wave” in which he accuses Walz of a “soft-on-crime attitude.”

Here’s the weird thing

There’s an odd twist to the dueling rhetoric between the two men when it comes to tax policy and crime: Several things both are clamoring for seemed on the verge of happening during the spring.

The agreement Walz and Republican leaders had on how to spend the surplus included $450 billion in new spending on public safety, including funds to hire additional cops.

Key lawmakers from both parties also agreed on something else: $4 billion in tax breaks that was touted as the largest in the history of the state. That plan called for the elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security earnings. The way that tax is structured, not everyone pays it, and the more you earn, the more you pay. But it’s been controversial for years; Minnesota is among about a dozen states that taxes Social Security payments.

When Jensen criticized the deal — urging his former colleagues in the state Senate to “hold the line!” — his beef wasn’t with either of those aspects of the plan, which fell apart after his criticism.

Nonetheless, the death of those changes created a dynamic that has allowed Jensen to campaign on a promise of eliminating the Social Security tax and beefing up funding for police. Walz, meanwhile, has found himself with a clunkier argument: Trying to explain why he supports both elements but was unable to usher them across the finish line; he’s accused Senate Republicans of walking away from the deal, an accusation they deny.

What about inflation?

The Federal Reserve — America’s central bank — has more control over inflation in the United States than any other body. The current inflation — the highest sustained inflation in 40 years — isn’t just a Minnesota thing. Nor an American thing. It’s global — a function of the rocky emergence from the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a host of other dynamics of the economy. Too many dollars are chasing too few goods is how economists often put it.

“There isn’t much a state governor can do about that. That’s a demand issue,” said John Phelan, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think tank based in Golden Valley that largely is aligned with Republican economic policies. “What a governor could do is on the supply side … trying to increase the production of stuff, and there are things the governor could do there.”

Phalen says the basis of an economic policy he would support is one that seeks “more labor market-friendly policies,” such as reducing state regulations and corporate income taxes. He calls Jensen’s talk about eliminating the state income tax “bold” but notes that such a move would need to be implemented carefully to avoid untenable government cuts.

But, he allows, curbing inflation any time soon is a tall order for a Minnesota governor, and both candidates have struggled to provide ideas that would actually lower inflation. Instead, they both aim to help people pay for rising costs.

Jensen’s main aim on responding to inflation is twofold — one economic and one political.

On the economic side, Jensen has said that rapid income tax cuts would increase take-home pay for workers, allowing them to respond to inflation by simply having more money.

Walz has a similar basic philosophy but a different means. The fastest way to get money into the pockets of Minnesotans, he argues, is immediate cash, via refund checks. Walz proposed this during the legislative session, but Republicans never formally agreed to it.

Jensen’s political argument is this: The inflation is the fault of Democrats, led by President Joe Biden but including Walz. It’s an argument being made by Republicans across the nation.

There’s a kernel of truth in it: Nonpartisan government researchers have concluded that government spending during the pandemic hasn’t caused inflation by itself — but it has contributed to the extent of inflation. Some of that spending was approved under former President Donald Trump, but some was solely under Biden and the Democratic-led Congress.

‘A tough year for Democrats’

This is at the core of the toughest challenge for Walz, said the University of Minnesota’s Jacobs.

“It’s a tough year for Democrats,” he said, noting the combination of historical challenges for the party in power, as well as worry over the economy. “There’s a punishment in the midterms for the Democratic Party, and you’ve got economic issues dominated by bad news — inflation — and the Republican Party is substantially preferred on that by the small group of voters out there who are persuadable.”

That neither candidate for governor has all that much power over the issue might be beside the point, he said.

“I think the 2022 election is turning out to be a referendum in which voters are punishing the Democrats because they control the White House. There’s no alternative policy. If the Republicans suddenly had control of everything, they couldn’t turn this thing around right away. There are some things in politics that can drive you around the bend, and one is that incumbents are held responsible for economic issues they have very little control over. This is an ancient pattern.”