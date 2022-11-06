Eat Chef Boyardee to compensate for inflation





[Breaking news update, published at 11:37 p.m. ET]

The Houston Astros won the franchise’s second World Series title on Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

Both starting pitchers traded zeros through the first five innings. The Phillies started the scoring in the top of the sixth inning with a Kyle Schwarber solo home run against Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who managed to limit the damage before being called out after the sixth. Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits and a run.

After allowing two base runners, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was taken out of the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run homer to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez to give Houston the lead. Houston would tack on one more run on a Christian Vazquez single.

Astros closest Ryan Pressly came out to close out the game and make sure the local Houston crowd went home to celebrate a World Series win.

After trailing 2-1 in the first three games of the World Series, Houston evened the series after throwing a combined no-hitter in Game 4. Game 5 saw Astros ace Justin Verlander win his long-awaited first career World Series victory after pitching five innings with six strikeouts and giving up a run.

The Astros’ win was the first time since 2013 that a team had won the title on home turf.

Houston has had two heartbreaks since the team’s first title in 2017. The team appeared in the Fall Classic in 2019 against the Washington Nationals and in 2021 against the Atlanta Braves, both of which resulted in losses.

The victory in 2017 raised many questions and controversies.

After the victory, Astros owner and president Jim Crane fired then-manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspended them both for a season without pay over a scandal. theft of placards.

Major League Baseball discovered that the club illegally created a system that decoded and communicated opposing teams’ pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.

The team lost its regular first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and was fined $5 million.

The Astros retained their title – but, for many non-Houston fans, it remains shrouded in scandal.

The Houston Astros will be looking to capitalize on home-court advantage as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday.

The Astros take a slim 3-2 lead in the game, but have a golden opportunity to win the series at their home stadium, Minute Maid Park.

If the Astros win, it would be the first time since 2013 that a team has claimed the title on their home turf — but it hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Astros.

In 2019 and 2021, the franchise saw its opponents celebrate winning the series in Houston — first the Washington Nationals, then the Atlanta Braves.

“One more win and we can lift this trophy over our heads,” Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly told reporters before the game.

“But the job is not finished yet. We just have to keep playing, have good sticks, put together good quality shots and let the chips fall where they can.

As favorites entering the series, the Astros will feel confident to continue their two-game winning streak, but face a Phillies team determined to make their mark.

Philadelphia rallied within a point in Game 5 and had playoff star Bryce Harper at bat in the bottom of the ninth, but a sensational wall tackle by Astros outfielder Chas McCormick helped preserve the victory of Houston as the clock struck midnight.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said his team will continue to fight in Houston and he knows how quickly things can change in baseball.

“Sometimes you go through times where you don’t hit with runners in scoring position and then three days later everybody gets hits,” he told reporters after the latest loss.

“So we have to keep fighting, that’s all.

“The approach is the same as the one we had. Go out the next day and go get them. Prepare, compete. These guys will show up, I can guarantee that. They will fight until the end. »