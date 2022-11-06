News
Economic discontent fuels GOP hopes as midterms wind down: POLL
Economic discontent and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity continue to fuel Republican prospects in the final days of the 2022 midterm election campaign, with the share of Americans saying their financial situation has worsened doubling since Biden has taken office, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.
With inflation stubbornly near a 40-year high, 80% of likely voters in the ABC/Post poll see the economy as a major issue when voting for Congress; 77% say the same about inflation in particular. The Republican Party leads Democrats by a dozen percentage points or more in confidence to handle each — and even more so on another issue: crime.
The Democrats are responding with a significant lead in confidence to manage abortion. In a striking result, the number of Americans who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases jumped to 66%, the highest in ABC/Post polls since 1995. That’s a rise of 8 points since April, two months before the United States. The Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion. The change came almost exclusively among women.
See PDF for full results, graphs and tables
The public continues to oppose the High Court’s decision by 2 to 1 in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. But while 62% of likely voters see abortion as a major issue in their vote, it trails the economy by 18 points, inflation by 15 and crime by 7. Still, the issue of abortion has can – be prevented the GOP from fully nationalizing the election around the issue. inflation – keeping the end result, state by state and district by district, uncertain.
Voter preference
In total, 49% of registered voters favor the Republican in their congressional district, 48% the Democrat. It’s a similar percentage of 50% to 48% among likely voters. That marks a pullback from a 7-point Democratic advantage, 50% to 43% among registered voters, in the last ABC/Post poll before the 2018 midterms, when Democrats battled.
That said, the Democrats’ position is less dire than a year ago, when Republicans held their biggest midterm lead (51%-41%) in 40 years of ABC/Post polls.
Election results may differ from pre-election estimates, and the ultimate change in House seats is an open question in any case; local issues can matter and, among other factors, usually at least 90% of incumbents are re-elected. Likewise, results in the Senate cannot be discerned until voting is complete.
But clearly, Democrats are facing headwinds. Forty-three percent of Americans say they are worse off financially than two years ago — a dramatic increase from 20% in the 2020 National Exit Poll and 14% in 2018. Just 18% say now that they are better off – less than half of what it was when Biden was elected.
Biden himself has a 41% approval rating among all adults — essentially the same as Trump’s 40% heading into the 2018 midterms, with losses for his party.
As shown in our previous analysis, when a president’s approval rating is below 50%, his party has lost, on average, 37 House seats at the midpoint since 1946. When it exceeds 50% – a level Biden hasn’t seen in a year and a half – average losses have been much smaller (14 seats).
Another feature is the growing magnitude of swings between presidential elections and the first midterm elections, suggesting heightened discontent on both sides. Trump’s party lost 42 seats in the House. His predecessor, Barack Obama, lost 63 House seats (at a time of 9.6% unemployment). This represents an average of 53 seats lost in these first two most recent midterm elections, double the average losses (25 seats) in the first 11 previous midterm elections since 1946.
Refusal of election
On Biden, it should be noted that the disapproval of his professional performance is different from the rejection of his election two years ago. Similar to previous results, the public at 62% to 36% expresses confidence that Biden was legitimately elected. This includes 48% very confident versus 24% not at all confident.
Election denial plays into the GOP base — just 26% of Republicans say they believe Biden legitimately won. But confidence jumped 40 points, to 66% among independents, as well as 95% among Democrats.
On the main issues
Overall, the public roughly trusts parties to handle “the major issues facing the nation” – 42% choose Republicans, 40% Democrats. But it’s a question on which Democrats have led most often, by an average of 5 points in ABC/Post polls since 1982.
On individual issues, the divisions are clear. Registered voters trust the Republican Party over the Democratic Party by 14 points for handling the economy, 12 points for handling inflation and — by the widest margin in the GOP — 20 points for handling crime.
For its part, the Democratic Party leads broadly on two issues, both of which are less important – a 13-point advantage on abortion and 19 points of confidence in dealing with climate change.
On three other issues – education, immigration and threats to democracy – confidence in parties is more evenly divided.
There is partisanship in the levels of importance given to these issues. Among Republicans, 93% see the economy as a major issue in their vote, 90% say so about inflation, 86% crime and 77% immigration.
Far fewer Democrats cite any of them: the economy, 71%; inflation, 67%; crime, 58%; and immigration, 51%. Instead, Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to choose abortion (81% vs. 47%) and climate change (75% vs. 20%) as top issues.
gender gap
There is a vast gender gap in voting preferences, and it has grown sharply.
Women support Democratic candidates over Republican candidates at 59%-39% now, up from 50%-42% in the last ABC/Post poll in September.
This corresponds to a compensating result among men – they now favor Republican candidates more widely, 59% to 36%, compared to 52% to 42% at the time.
The result is that the overall voting preference, among women and men combined, is nearly identical to September.
The 9-point Democratic vote gain among women overall includes +16 points among suburban women. At the same time, the overall voting preferences of suburban women match almost exactly those of all women.
The gender gap between men and women is also reflected in different priorities and levels of trust. Large majorities of both women and men see the economy as a major issue, but women are evenly divided in which party they trust to run it, while men favor the Republican Party over the economy by a large margin. 61%-28%.
On abortion, the tables are turning: women trust Democrats rather than Republicans to manage abortion from 59% to 31%; men are split about evenly, 41% to 45%. And 76% of women consider abortion an important issue in their vote, while only 47% of men say the same.
Abortion
It is difficult to assess the impact of abortion on the election. On the one hand, opposition to the Supreme Court ruling is widespread and, as noted, support for legal abortion has reached an all-time high, with essentially all the gains among women. The propensity to vote is also on the rise among women, rising from 71% in September to 79% today, while it is stable among men. (In September, it was those who were certain to vote; now, it’s those who were certain or have already voted.)
Yet overall, there are more people who rate abortion as very important to their vote now than six weeks ago — and as noted, it’s disproportionately Democrats (and women ) who do. By another measure, supporters of the Supreme Court ruling are more likely to say they will vote (or have already voted) than critics of the ruling (82% vs. 73%).
Nonetheless, some shifts in support for legal abortion are noteworthy. It is now 74% among women, compared to 62% last spring. (This compares to 57% among men, compared to 55% previously.) It is rising particularly sharply among non-evangelical white Protestants (+21 points to 81%), in the South (+16 points to 64%) and in States who voted for Trump in 2020 (+15 points to 63%).
Among Republican women, support rose 15 points, to 43%, while those who say abortion should be illegal in all cases fell from 34% to just 10%.
Additionally, in the 14 states that have shut down nearly all abortion services, 63% now support legal abortion, up 20 points since April. It’s 67% in all other states, basically flat.
who and why
Another election-focused result shows a slightly more affirmative vote among Democratic voters than among those supporting Republican candidates.
Fifty percent of those who support Democratic candidates say they primarily show support for the Democratic Party rather than opposition to the GOP (28 percent), or some part of both (15 percent). Among Republican voters, slightly fewer (42%) vote primarily to show support for the GOP. Again, 28% primarily oppose the other side, while 21% share both motivations.
A final open question – and the most critical of any election – is who is running, especially with rising early voting and absentees. In this survey, conducted from October 30 to November 2, 13% of registered voters say they have already voted. It’s essentially the same as at this point in 2018, when midterm turnout hit a post-war high.
Methodology
This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from October 30 to November 30. 2, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,005 adults, including 881 registered voters. The results have a sampling error of 4.0 percentage points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 31%-29%-35%, Democrat-Republican-Independent, among registered voters.
The survey was produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates, with sampling and data collection by Abt Associates of Rockville, Md. See details on the survey methodology here.
ABC News
News
Shooting in Philadelphia outside a bar leaves at least 9 injured
At least nine people were shot outside a Philadelphia bar on Saturday night, according to reports.
Gunshots rang out in the Kensington section of town near East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, sources told WPVI.
The victims were rushed to local hospitals under unknown conditions.
What happened before the shooting was not immediately clear.
The Philadelphia Phillies were playing in the World Series in Houston at the time of the shooting. They then lost the game – and the series – to the Houston Astros.
New York Post
News
Eat Chef Boyardee to compensate for inflation
Democratic campaign leader Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) encouraged New York voters struggling to afford gas and grocery prices to eat Chef Boyardee to offset record levels of inflation observed under the administration of President Joe Biden.
“According to @spmaloney, people in the Hudson Valley who are struggling to get gas in their tanks and food on their table should eat Chef Boyardee,” Maloney’s Republican challenger Mike Lawle, tweeted with a recent clip of the Democrat discussing inflation. “I have a better idea – let’s fire Sean Maloney and reduce inflation so New Yorkers can afford to live here and eat whatever they want.”
According @spmaloney, Hudson Valley residents struggling to get gas in their tank and food on their table should eat Chef Boyardee! I have a better idea: fire Sean Maloney and reduce inflation so New Yorkers can afford to live here and eat what they want. pic.twitter.com/NYzXsVyVTM
—Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 5, 2022
The clip comes from an October interview with Halston Media Productions, where Maloney was asked what he had done and would do to solve the pain New Yorkers are feeling at gas stations and grocery stores.
“Yeah, well, I grew up in a family where, you know, if the price of gas went up, the food budget went down,” Maloney said. “So at this time of the week we would be eating Chef Boyardee if that budget didn’t change. So that’s what families have to do.
Later in the interview, Maloney touted the Democrats’ so-called Cut Inflation Act and Biden’s efforts to free up millions of barrels for the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Although gasoline prices have fallen slightly in recent weeks, they are nowhere near as low as when Biden took office in January 2021.
Mia Ehrenberg, Communications Director of Maloney accused Lawler for taking the clip “horribly out of context.”
However, Lawler told Fox News that Maloney’s opinions show “how out of touch he is.”
Lawler told Fox News:
Sean Maloney’s solution to fighting inflation is: let them eat Chef Boyardee! It shows how disconnected he is from work [sic] the struggles of the elderly, working families and those in need. Voters understand that the only way to fix it is to fire the very politicians who created this mess in the first place, which is why Sean Maloney will lose on Election Day!
Maloney’s run is listed as a “toss up”, according to the latest findings from the Cook Political Report.
An October poll found Lawler leading the Democratic campaign leader by six points, 52 to 46%.
Maloney’s seat is one of many vulnerable races where Democrats are preparing to accept defeat, according to recent reports.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Dan Bongino: The left is ‘melting’ on the possibility of SCOTUS ending ‘racial discrimination’ in education
Dr. Carol Swain joins “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” to discuss the Supreme Court considering the fate of affirmative action in college admissions practices, saying it’s time for the court to “step up” and to restore the Constitution.
DAN BONGINO: Now the left is melting on the possibility that the the high court could put an end to to the practice of using racial discrimination in the college admissions process… This affirmative action policy is inherently racist. You can’t give preferences to a group based on racial category without taking them from someone else. I mean, it’s tautological, isn’t it? This should not exist in a color-blind country.
WHAT’S AT STAKE AS SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS BAN ON RACE ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: ‘BASIC EQUITY’
RACE-BASED ADMISSIONS? TWO HARVARD STUDENT DEBATE BEFORE SUPREME COURT DECISION
DR. CAROL SWAIN: We know that, you know, for many decades the affirmative action as practiced in this country violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. And we were willing as a nation to tolerate discriminatory behavior because it was believed to be temporary and would eventually be eliminated. But what we’re seeing with the CRT and the DEI and the shift from non-discrimination to overt discrimination, the overt discrimination that we’re seeing against whites and Asians, it’s time for the court to step in and restore the law and the Constitution.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
News
Houston Astros win World Series over Philadelphia Phillies with Game 6 victory
CNN
—
[Breaking news update, published at 11:37 p.m. ET]
The Houston Astros won the franchise’s second World Series title on Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.
Both starting pitchers traded zeros through the first five innings. The Phillies started the scoring in the top of the sixth inning with a Kyle Schwarber solo home run against Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who managed to limit the damage before being called out after the sixth. Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits and a run.
After allowing two base runners, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was taken out of the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run homer to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez to give Houston the lead. Houston would tack on one more run on a Christian Vazquez single.
Astros closest Ryan Pressly came out to close out the game and make sure the local Houston crowd went home to celebrate a World Series win.
After trailing 2-1 in the first three games of the World Series, Houston evened the series after throwing a combined no-hitter in Game 4. Game 5 saw Astros ace Justin Verlander win his long-awaited first career World Series victory after pitching five innings with six strikeouts and giving up a run.
The Astros’ win was the first time since 2013 that a team had won the title on home turf.
Houston has had two heartbreaks since the team’s first title in 2017. The team appeared in the Fall Classic in 2019 against the Washington Nationals and in 2021 against the Atlanta Braves, both of which resulted in losses.
The victory in 2017 raised many questions and controversies.
After the victory, Astros owner and president Jim Crane fired then-manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspended them both for a season without pay over a scandal. theft of placards.
Major League Baseball discovered that the club illegally created a system that decoded and communicated opposing teams’ pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.
The team lost its regular first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and was fined $5 million.
The Astros retained their title – but, for many non-Houston fans, it remains shrouded in scandal.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
[Original story, published at 7:30 a.m. ET]
The Houston Astros will be looking to capitalize on home-court advantage as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday.
The Astros take a slim 3-2 lead in the game, but have a golden opportunity to win the series at their home stadium, Minute Maid Park.
If the Astros win, it would be the first time since 2013 that a team has claimed the title on their home turf — but it hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Astros.
In 2019 and 2021, the franchise saw its opponents celebrate winning the series in Houston — first the Washington Nationals, then the Atlanta Braves.
“One more win and we can lift this trophy over our heads,” Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly told reporters before the game.
“But the job is not finished yet. We just have to keep playing, have good sticks, put together good quality shots and let the chips fall where they can.
As favorites entering the series, the Astros will feel confident to continue their two-game winning streak, but face a Phillies team determined to make their mark.
Philadelphia rallied within a point in Game 5 and had playoff star Bryce Harper at bat in the bottom of the ninth, but a sensational wall tackle by Astros outfielder Chas McCormick helped preserve the victory of Houston as the clock struck midnight.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said his team will continue to fight in Houston and he knows how quickly things can change in baseball.
“Sometimes you go through times where you don’t hit with runners in scoring position and then three days later everybody gets hits,” he told reporters after the latest loss.
“So we have to keep fighting, that’s all.
“The approach is the same as the one we had. Go out the next day and go get them. Prepare, compete. These guys will show up, I can guarantee that. They will fight until the end. »
Cnn
News
England lose Ben Chilwell as France and Portugal problems laid bare: World Cup already missing names of stars N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Diogo Jota
By the time you’ve finished reading this recap of injured World Cup stars, others may have joined in.
The schedule of a winter tournament in Qatar has made poorly timed in-game injuries more costly than ever, with some players having just a week between their last club game and their first international game.
Conversely, European teams usually have a month-long break before the tournament, giving them more time to recover from short- and medium-term ailments.
That’s not the case this year, with a hamstring injury in October or November potentially ending a player’s World Cup dream.
Ben Chilwell discovered on Wednesday that the hard way a torn hamstring had ruled the Chelsea and England defender out of the upcoming tournament.
Others are already certain to miss the tournament which begins on November 20, including a number of big names.
Reigning champions France will be without their 2018-winning midfielder, with Juventus’ Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante ruled out.
There is also a similar double whammy for Portugal, with Premier League stars Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto both sidelined.
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
debriefing
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
TUTOR
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he’s not another Ravel Morrison
More recently they were joined by Germany’s Timo Werner who announced a torn ligament after a win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and going back further there have been equally costly losses.
The Netherlands saw guaranteed starter Georginio Wijnaldum break his leg in August, while Brazil lost Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos to a ruptured ACL just as he broke into the country’s senior team.
Like France and Portugal, England could also suffer a double whammy in the coming days, with Chelsea full-back Chilwell and potential starter Reece James also in huge doubt.
Paulo Dybala looked set to join them and drop out of the Argentina squad, but recent reports in Italy claim he is recovering quickly from a thigh injury, while fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso have also doubts.
Like a number of other attacking superstars, potentially seeing the World Cup lose on a slew of goals.
A fractured orbit for Tottenham’s Heung-min Son midweek could leave South Korea without their best player, while Belgium’s all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku is a concern.
German Leroy Sane, Dutch Memphis Depay and Spanish duo Gerard Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal are also doubtful.
England boss Gareth Southgate is also sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, while French boss Didier Deschamps has even more worries in the form of Lucas Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Boubacar Kamara.
The likes of Southgate and Deschamps have already had to reduce their provisional squads to an initial 55 players, but with a deadline for the final of 26 on November 13, there will be even more headaches on the way.
DEALS OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Get 5/1 for a goal to be scored in Spurs v Liverpool* – CLAIM HERE
Betting: 30/1 for both teams to score at Chelsea v Arsenal* – CLAIM HERE
BetVictor: 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £5 on: Over 0.5 Aggregate Goals – Over/Under 0.5 90 mins – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 03.11.22 until 4.30pm UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
Parimatch: 18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea v Arsenal – both teams to score – 90 mins. No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 02.11.22 until 11.00am UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
Sports
News
Duran Duran and Pat Benatar stumble and roar in Rock Hall – The Mercury News
By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran has fallen into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Fresh from being inducted into the Hall by Robert Downey Jr. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the English stalwarts of the 1980s took to the stage and launched into their breakthrough 1981 hit “Girls on Film.”
The screaming crowd was there for that, but not the music. The band was virtually inaudible except for singer Simon Le Bon, whose voice was mostly acapella.
“The wondrous spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” Le Bon shouted as the band stopped for an overhaul. “We just had to prove to you that we weren’t lip-synching.”
They returned at full volume, playing a set that included “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Ordinary World”.
It was a fun, unexpected moment in a show often too slick and made-for-TV, and for once the band was missing what Downey called their essential quality: “CSF – fun, cool and sophisticated.”
In a room full of Duran Duran stans, Le Bon and his bandmates John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes provided what the singer said in his acceptance speech was the essence of their work over the course of 40 years: “We manage to make people feel better about themselves.”
Missing was original guitarist Andy Taylor, who has been battling advanced prostate cancer for four years.
“I am truly sorry and extremely disappointed that I was unable to come,” Taylor said in a letter read by Le Bon. “I’m sure I’m glad to be here to see the light of day.”
Eighties hitmakers defined the night, with Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics accepting their places in the Hall along with Eminem and Carly Simon.
“Pat always reached to the deepest part of herself and came out roaring from the speakers,” Sheryl Crowe said in her Benatar induction speech. “She shook as hard as any man but still kept her identity as a woman.”
Benatar took the stage and showed off that power moments later.
“We are young!” the 69-year-old sang, her long gray hair billowing as she soared through a version of 1983’s ‘Love is a Battlefield’ with so much improvisation most viewers didn’t recognize it until halfway through of the first verse.
“He’s the one who started!” she said as she launched the next song, 1979’s “Heartbreaker,” as most of the audience stood and sang. It included a searing solo from Neil Giraldo, Benatar’s longtime musical partner, husband, co-grandparent and now Hall member.
Janet Jackson appeared in a black suit with a huge pile of hair on her head, re-covering her breakthrough album “Control.”
She was there to induct writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who created this record and many others with her.
“Needless to say, I’m not the only artist they’ve collaborated with,” Jackson said. “I’m just their favorite.”
Jam and Lewis have won five Grammys and are responsible for more than 50 Billboard No. 1 songs on the pop, R&B and dance charts.
“The list of artists they’ve collaborated with reads like a who’s who of music over the past four decades,” Jackson said, citing Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie and “my brother Michael “.
She wasn’t the only presenter more famous than the winners.
The crowd greeted Bruce Springsteen with shouts of “Bruuuce!” as he inducted Jimmy Iovine, founder of Interscope records and engineer of Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album.
“Congratulations little brother!” Springsteen shouted.
The show will air on HBO on November 19.
___
Follow AP Entertainment Writer on Twitter:
California Daily Newspapers
