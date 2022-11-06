Elon Musk Affirms Twitter Verifications Were Sold Previously

Musk said that anybody could purchase one of these badges from a third party.
One user claimed Twitter staff were selling verification for $15,000 and above.
Elon Musk’s recent tweets have exposed a scam employing Twitter verification badges. Verification badges on Twitter are a sign of respect and admiration. Through a dedicated response page, verified individuals may communicate virtually exclusively with other verified users. Musk said that anybody could purchase one of these badges from a third party. Since the mechanism used to award them was so defective.
“Far too many legacy “verified” checkmarks were handed out, often arbitrarily, so in reality they are *not* verified. You can buy as many as you want right now with a Google search. Piggybacking off payment system plus Apple/Android is a much better way to ensure verification.”
Verification For $8
In response to Elon’s message, one user claimed Twitter staff were selling verification for $15,000 and above. They said that Twitter would not verify some accounts via the regular registration procedure, but would do it privately for a hefty charge.
The new CEO of Twitter responded positively to this claim by replying “yup.” Elon Musk had only a day ago announced plans to sell verification for $8, after laying off half of the social media platform’s workers. It is unclear what consequences current or former Twitter workers may face in the event that an inquiry reveals the existence of a pay-to-play system at the firm.
Reports of a decline in sales have prompted swift action from the company’s new chief executive officer. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the widespread speculation that Elon Musk has sacked half of Twitter’s staff.
One of the largest social media platforms in the world was purchased for $44 billion, and the company promptly changed course. There have been several updates to the system as it has developed.
Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Shares Note Amid Mass Lay-off
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127.
But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko.
Here’s a quick look at the meme coin’s performance:
Dogecoin is still up by more than 100% over the last two weeks
DOGE could hit $0.17 if it manages to break the $0.14 barrier
The altcoin could also revisit its newly established support zone of $0.111
It is still enjoying its gains over the last few days at it is sitting on a 105.8% price surge during the last two weeks. Its month-to-date performance remains impressive as it is nursing a 93.7% price pump.
It would seem that Dogecoin is still benefiting from high levels of interest brought about by the completed Twitter purchase of Elon Musk.
Its community, however, may soon have plenty of reasons to be angry to the “Dogefather” and his social media platform as there are speculative reports circulating about plans for Twitter to halt crypto wallet and integration related projects.
Still, as of this time, such unconfirmed development cannot dampen the rally the altcoin is having. In fact, technical indicators point towards another upswing trend for the “top dog” of the crypto field.
Next Target For Dogecoin: The Elusive $0.17 Mark
From October 25 to November 1, DOGE was on a strong rally that translated to a 140% ROI for holders.
Source: TradingView
More importantly, that particular surge enabled the altcoin to make the $0.111 resistance zone into its immediate support range. This meant that prior to the upswing Dogecoin wasn’t supposed to trade at values higher than $0.111.
The upward movement, however, was halted at $0.14 – a territory that is now crucial for the dog-themed crypto if it hopes to set its feet on the elusive $0.17 marker.
Put simply, if in the coming days DOGE manages to reach $0.14 and somehow manages to sustain and surpass that, the digital asset’s most likely next stop is $0.17.
However, this can only happen if volume trend for Dogecoin also increased. In the event that it doesn’t, the crypto will be forced to test its newly established support region. But if that happens, analysts believe the digital coin will eventually bounce back up almost right away.
Growing Interest For Dogecoin
One sure thing that is helping the cryptocurrency right now is the undeniable spike in interest it now commands among crypto market participants.
This is evident with the data related to Open Interest for the asset that was observed across all exchange platforms for the last 24 hours.
According to the latest results, Dogecoin tallied a n 8.5% increase in that department in just a short span of time, indicating that there is increasing interest for the 2013 meme token.
Again, this could be attributed to the idea that the “Dogefather” Elon Musk now owns Twitter. Not that long ago, the billionaire floated the idea of using DOGE as payment for some of the social media platform’s services.
DOGEUSD trading at $0.12382000 on the weekly chart | Featured image from Crypto News, Chart: TradingView.com
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower.
The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
ETH is steadily holding the $1,600 zone, for now
Ethereum could retest the $1,500 support level due to tremendous selling pressure
The altcoin is forecasted to trade below $1,400 30 days from now
But the effects of the Federal Reserves’ 75 bps interest rate hike caught up with the cryptocurrency and made it fall all the way down to $1,500 once again.
The digital asset was quick to shake this off and made a bounce back rally as it now trades at $1,615 according to latest data from Coingecko.
In a span of two weeks, ETH managed to grow by 30% but if selling pressure continues to get in the way of the altcoin, it might kiss its entire recent gains goodbye.
Sellers Could Push Ethereum To Test A Familiar Support Level
As the crypto continues to hold the $1,600 marker, it will continue to attract sellers specially those who started to accumulate when ETH was struggling to even just hit the $1,400 zone.
Source: TradingView
If indeed more selling pressure comes right now, the digital currency could decline by 7% and will visit a familiar territory – the $1,500 support level.
This price dump will then put Ethereum in a double-top pattern which denotes an accelerated bearish cycle that will ultimately make the asset fall below the earlier mentioned support zone.
It gets worse for ETH as its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing weakness in its previous bullish movement, seemingly affirming the bearish forecasts.
Technical analysis points for the crypto show its current volatility level is low and therefore there is a possibility that any significant decline that will be observed from it right now could persist for a long time.
Coincodex Sees The Same For Ethereum
Coincodex, an online tracker and crypto data provider, is seeing the same bleak situation for the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.
According to its forecast, over the next five days, ETH will trade at $1,533 as it will abandon the $1,600 region that it hit after responding positively to the October Labor Report of the U.S.
The next 30 days will be worse for the crypto asset as it is predicted to drop below the $1,400 marker and will settle for a changing hands price of $1,357.
It would appear that Ethereum’s only chance to avoid revisiting the mentioned price levels is if sellers are unable to exert strong pressure that could undermine its current bullish movement.
ETH market cap at $198.6 billion on the weekly chart | Featured image from Kryptomoney, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
DCMS announced that it will also investigate the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs.
According to the DCMS committee’s statement, NFT regulation in the UK is mainly non-existent.
The UK government has started a probe into nonfungible tokens (NFT), digital collectibles championed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport committee announced the initiative in a statement on Friday, adding that it will also investigate the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs.
DCMS committee stated :
MPs are expected to consider whether NFT investors, especially vulnerable speculators, are put at risk by the market.
The popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, which became a favorite with celebrities, propelled NFTs into public notice in 2021. However, interest in NFTs has dwindled this year as crypto assets have fallen, with trading falling by more than 95% between January and September, according to one estimate. As per DCMS committee’s statement, overvalued assets may be dumped on ‘bigger fool’ investors, and NFT regulation in the UK is non-existent.
Sunak’s Support for Crypto
Sunak, who took over as Prime Minister last month following Liz Truss’s brief and turbulent term, was a strong crypto proponent when Chancellor of the Exchequer. In April, he recommended regulatory reforms for stablecoins. Sunak has also shown support for central bank digital currency. He directed the Royal Mint in April to create a nonfungible token (NFT) by the end of the year as a representation of the forward-thinking approach the UK is determined to pursue. Sunak has created history for a variety of reasons. He is the youngest prime minister in modern British history, at 42 years old.
51% of Ethereum blocks were confirmed to be compliant with OFAC rules in October.
The agency has already sanctioned Tornado Cash and a number of ETH addresses.
Members have been monitoring Ethereum’s progress toward meeting requirements put out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over 73% of all blocks on the Ethereum network were confirmed to be in conformity with OFAC regulations during the previous 24 hours.
After 51% of Ethereum blocks were confirmed to be compliant with OFAC rules in October 2022, it was reported on the growing censorship issues. However, as of November 3rd, mevWatch statistics showed that 73% of daily minting was comprised of OFAC-compliant blocks.
Economic and Trade Sanctions
To comply with OFAC regulations, certain MEV-Boost relays will restrict access to specific financial activities. Therefore, a non-censoring MEV-Boost relay must be adopted by the Ethereum network if the platform is to maintain its neutrality.
Ethereum validators may lessen their need to comply with OFAC. By configuring their MEV-Boost network to avoid using relays that filter transactions. Such as BloXroute Max Profit, BloxRoute Ethical, Manifold, and Relayooor.
When economic and trade sanctions are in place, the United States government agency responsible for enforcing them must ensure that they are in compliance with OFAC. The agency has already sanctioned Tornado Cash and a number of Ethereum addresses.
As of right now, 45 percent of all Ethereum blocks are in compliance with OFAC regulations. The next major update for the Ethereum network is scheduled for Shanghai, and it will bring with it a number of exciting new features, including the ability to withdraw staked Ether (sETH) and reduced gas prices. The Shandong testnet version was released to the public last month. As of right now, developers may begin to work on the implementations, which are anticipated to last through September 2023.
Vitalik Buterin Dispensed Updated Ethereum Roadmap Featuring “The Scourge”
Reports of the widespread layoffs emerged on Twitter’s website, along with photos.
Jack expressed appreciation for everyone who had a hand in making Twitter so far.
Many of the laid-off Twitter workers began tweeting about their experiences and feelings after Elon Musk said the layoffs were necessary to reduce operational expenses. Reports of the widespread layoffs emerged on Twitter’s website, along with photos of what looked to be a significant number of employees standing together under the #OneTeam hashtag, a blue heart, and salute emojis.
Grew Company Size Too Quickly
On Saturday, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared his thoughts on the direction the microblogging service is taking under Elon Musk. Jack said, “I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.” Continuing, he expressed appreciation for everyone who had a hand in making Twitter what it is today. And he acknowledged that it may not be reciprocal right now.
Jack stated:
“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”
Twitter Inc. informed its dismissed workers in an official letter:
“Today is your last working day at the company, however, you will remain employed by Twitter and will receive compensation and benefits through your separation date of 2 February 2023. During this time, you will be on a Non-working notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated”.
Bloggers, decision-makers, reporters, and other thought leaders have become reliant on Twitter, a little but powerful platform that has basically developed into a digital public square, over the years.
Joe Biden Utters Musk’s Twitter “Spews Lies Across the World”
Bullish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000178033 to $0.00002798506.
The FLOKI price will also reach $0.00005 soon.
Bearish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
In FLOKI (FLOKI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FLOKI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FLOKI (FLOKI) is $0.00001160 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,687,351 at the time of writing. However, FLOKI has increased to 5.0% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a circulating supply of 9,317,752,837,219 FLOKI. Currently, FLOKI trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. A mysterious group of developers who were ardent supporters and Shiba Inu community members built the memecoin. FLOKI was created on June 25, 2021, when Elon Musk announced that he will be adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022
FLOKI (FLOKI) holds the 248th position on CoinGecko right now. FLOKI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of FLOKI (FLOKI) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, FLOKI (FLOKI) is at $0.0000113085. If the pattern continues, the price of FLOKI might reach the resistance level of $0.0000133533and $0.0000294782. If the trend reverses, then the price of FLOKI may fall to $0.0000093484 and $0.0000065446.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0000178033
Resistance Level 2
$0.0000435720
Resistance Level 3
$0.0001180360
Resistance Level 5
$0.0002798506
Support Level
$0.0000056333
FLOKI/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)
The charts show that FLOKI has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FLOKI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0002798506.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FLOKI might plummet to almost $0.0000056333, a bearish signal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FLOKI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the FLOKI price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, FLOKI is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of FLOKI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FLOKI is at a level of 66.48. This means that FLOKI is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of FLOKI (FLOKI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FLOKI (FLOKI). Currently, FLOKI lies in the range of 51.654, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FLOKI (FLOKI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FLOKI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, FLOKI’s RSI is at 66.48, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FLOKI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions FLOKI is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of FLOKI decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of FLOKI increases
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FLOKI (FLOKI)might probably attain $0.0001 by 2023.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, FLOKI (FLOKI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FLOKI might rally to hit $0.0003 by 2024.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FLOKI will rally to hit $0.0005.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2026
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0007.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2027
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0009.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2028
If FLOKI (FLOKI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FLOKI would hit $0.001.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FLOKI (FLOKI), it would witness major spikes. FLOKI might hit $0.003 by 2029.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the FLOKI ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FLOKI (FLOKI) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.005 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FLOKI network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FLOKI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) in 2022 is $0.00002798506. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the FLOKI ecosystem, the performance of FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.00005 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000056333 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
2. Where can you purchase FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI (FLOKI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
3. Will FLOKI (FLOKI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FLOKI platform, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FLOKI (FLOKI)?
On Nov 04, 2021, FLOKI reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00033651.
5. Is FLOKI (FLOKI) a good investment in 2022?
FLOKI (FLOKI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FLOKI in the past few months, FLOKI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FLOKI (FLOKI) reach $0.00005?
FLOKI (FLOKI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, FLOKI (FLOKI) will hit $0.00005 soon.
7. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2023?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0001 by 2023.
8. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2024?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0003 by 2024.
9. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2025?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2025.
10. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2026?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0007 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.