SEOUL, South Korea – Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days said they lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed pit.
England lose Ben Chilwell as France and Portugal problems laid bare: World Cup already missing names of stars N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Diogo Jota
By the time you’ve finished reading this recap of injured World Cup stars, others may have joined in.
The schedule of a winter tournament in Qatar has made poorly timed in-game injuries more costly than ever, with some players having just a week between their last club game and their first international game.
Conversely, European teams usually have a month-long break before the tournament, giving them more time to recover from short- and medium-term ailments.
That’s not the case this year, with a hamstring injury in October or November potentially ending a player’s World Cup dream.
Ben Chilwell discovered on Wednesday that the hard way a torn hamstring had ruled the Chelsea and England defender out of the upcoming tournament.
Others are already certain to miss the tournament which begins on November 20, including a number of big names.
Reigning champions France will be without their 2018-winning midfielder, with Juventus’ Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante ruled out.
There is also a similar double whammy for Portugal, with Premier League stars Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto both sidelined.
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he's not another Ravel Morrison
More recently they were joined by Germany’s Timo Werner who announced a torn ligament after a win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and going back further there have been equally costly losses.
The Netherlands saw guaranteed starter Georginio Wijnaldum break his leg in August, while Brazil lost Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos to a ruptured ACL just as he broke into the country’s senior team.
Like France and Portugal, England could also suffer a double whammy in the coming days, with Chelsea full-back Chilwell and potential starter Reece James also in huge doubt.
Paulo Dybala looked set to join them and drop out of the Argentina squad, but recent reports in Italy claim he is recovering quickly from a thigh injury, while fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso have also doubts.
Like a number of other attacking superstars, potentially seeing the World Cup lose on a slew of goals.
A fractured orbit for Tottenham’s Heung-min Son midweek could leave South Korea without their best player, while Belgium’s all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku is a concern.
German Leroy Sane, Dutch Memphis Depay and Spanish duo Gerard Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal are also doubtful.
England boss Gareth Southgate is also sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, while French boss Didier Deschamps has even more worries in the form of Lucas Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Boubacar Kamara.
The likes of Southgate and Deschamps have already had to reduce their provisional squads to an initial 55 players, but with a deadline for the final of 26 on November 13, there will be even more headaches on the way.
Duran Duran and Pat Benatar stumble and roar in Rock Hall – The Mercury News
By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran has fallen into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Fresh from being inducted into the Hall by Robert Downey Jr. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the English stalwarts of the 1980s took to the stage and launched into their breakthrough 1981 hit “Girls on Film.”
The screaming crowd was there for that, but not the music. The band was virtually inaudible except for singer Simon Le Bon, whose voice was mostly acapella.
“The wondrous spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” Le Bon shouted as the band stopped for an overhaul. “We just had to prove to you that we weren’t lip-synching.”
They returned at full volume, playing a set that included “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Ordinary World”.
It was a fun, unexpected moment in a show often too slick and made-for-TV, and for once the band was missing what Downey called their essential quality: “CSF – fun, cool and sophisticated.”
In a room full of Duran Duran stans, Le Bon and his bandmates John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes provided what the singer said in his acceptance speech was the essence of their work over the course of 40 years: “We manage to make people feel better about themselves.”
Missing was original guitarist Andy Taylor, who has been battling advanced prostate cancer for four years.
“I am truly sorry and extremely disappointed that I was unable to come,” Taylor said in a letter read by Le Bon. “I’m sure I’m glad to be here to see the light of day.”
Eighties hitmakers defined the night, with Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics accepting their places in the Hall along with Eminem and Carly Simon.
“Pat always reached to the deepest part of herself and came out roaring from the speakers,” Sheryl Crowe said in her Benatar induction speech. “She shook as hard as any man but still kept her identity as a woman.”
Benatar took the stage and showed off that power moments later.
“We are young!” the 69-year-old sang, her long gray hair billowing as she soared through a version of 1983’s ‘Love is a Battlefield’ with so much improvisation most viewers didn’t recognize it until halfway through of the first verse.
“He’s the one who started!” she said as she launched the next song, 1979’s “Heartbreaker,” as most of the audience stood and sang. It included a searing solo from Neil Giraldo, Benatar’s longtime musical partner, husband, co-grandparent and now Hall member.
Janet Jackson appeared in a black suit with a huge pile of hair on her head, re-covering her breakthrough album “Control.”
She was there to induct writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who created this record and many others with her.
“Needless to say, I’m not the only artist they’ve collaborated with,” Jackson said. “I’m just their favorite.”
Jam and Lewis have won five Grammys and are responsible for more than 50 Billboard No. 1 songs on the pop, R&B and dance charts.
“The list of artists they’ve collaborated with reads like a who’s who of music over the past four decades,” Jackson said, citing Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie and “my brother Michael “.
She wasn’t the only presenter more famous than the winners.
The crowd greeted Bruce Springsteen with shouts of “Bruuuce!” as he inducted Jimmy Iovine, founder of Interscope records and engineer of Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album.
“Congratulations little brother!” Springsteen shouted.
The show will air on HBO on November 19.
Concert review: Keith Urban delighted cheering crowd at the X with surprise guests Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler Hubbard
Country star Keith Urban was feeling playful Saturday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
It was the final night of the North American leg of his tour, which began back in May, and he promised some surprises for the cheering crowd of about 14,000.
From the top, the 55-year-old New Zealand native felt looser and chattier than usual, and at one point pulled out a pair of binoculars so he could read fans’ signs out in the audience. (He then cracked a joke about it feeling like an eyesight test at the DMV.)
After opening with “Tumbleweed,” from his most recent album “The Speed of Now Part 1,” Urban played a mashup of his 2004 hit “Days Go By” and (of all things) Big Audio Dynamite II’s “Rush.” Later, he did the same with his “Kiss a Girl” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”
He briefly gave the spotlight to a bandmate, multi-instrumentalist Nathan Barlowe, who growled his way through a slowed-down cover of Eurythmics “Sweet Dream (Are Made of This)” with a little bit of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” thrown in for good measure.
As he finished “One Too Many,” with his duet partner Pink performing virtually, Urban sprinted through the crowd to a small stage at the back of the floor. While there, he played a handful of acoustic songs, including John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”
All fun moments, yes. Urban is an old pro and stands among the most reliably entertaining country acts out there, even if he’s much closer musically to an ’80s pop rocker. But he’s been pulling all of these aforementioned tricks every night of the tour. As it turns out, he had a few more up his sleeve.
The first unscripted moment was when Urban shared his love for Prince’s famous quote: “I will always live in Minneapolis. It’s so cold, it keeps the bad people out.”
Later, Urban told the crowd he texted his opener, Florida Georgia Line’s newly solo Tyler Hubbard, last night with an idea for them to cover a ’90s country classic together. And out walked Hubbard, who Urban joked didn’t know the song, and they tore through it, accompanied only by their acoustic guitars.
Urban kept going and played “Live With,” another cut from his latest record, for the first time ever on a live stage. And if that wasn’t enough, he brought out Kelsea Ballerini to sing Miranda Lambert’s part in his 2013 duet “We Were Us.” Touches like that made an already memorable night one for the record books.
Miners in South Korea lived on coffee and water while trapped in a pit
Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters on Saturday the pair were in fair condition despite initially saying they were suffering from hypothermia and muscle pain. He added that the two men were due to be discharged from hospital in a few days.
Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 instant coffee sticks while trapped underground.
The two men also drank running water inside the well and started a fire to survive, South Korea’s emergency office said in a statement. Local media said the water fell from the ceiling of the well.
President Yoon Suk Yeol called their rescue “miraculous” and “touching”.
Yoon sent a senior presidential official to the miners to deliver letters wishing them a speedy recovery and unspecified gifts.
In the letters, Yoon was quoted as saying the miners gave “new hope to the grief-stricken Republic of South Korea,” his office said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to a wave of heartbreaking Halloween mob in Seoul that killed 156 people last weekend.
Tim Walz and Scott Jensen's plans for inflation and the economy. (And what can MN's governor really do?)
If you care about combating inflation and improving Minnesota’s economy, you have a choice on Election Day.
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat seeking re-election, and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the Republican challenger, each have a plan and a vision.
Whether either can make good on his promises — and whether he’ll be able to move the needle on the current economic dynamics — is another question. The governor has limited power, especially in a state with a recent history of split-party control of the Legislature.
But, if polls are to be believed, the decades-old political adage “It’s the economy, stupid” is front and center in voters’ minds right now.
So here’s a breakdown.
$7 billion question
Economists interviewed for this story agree: The governor of Minnesota can’t do much to directly influence inflation, and the governor can’t change the fundamentals of the state economy overnight, either.
But there is one big pile of cash the state’s treasury is sitting on today that the next governor — in conjunction with the Legislature — will have total and immediate control over: the state budget surplus. It’s currently forecast to be around $7 billion; for context, the state’s current two-year budget contains about $52 billion in spending.
Walz and Jensen have different views on what should be done with that money.
Walz’s current plan is basically the same as it was this spring: a combination of tax cuts and rebates with spending on education, child care and public safety. The idea largely mirrors a compromise with Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate earlier this year. Despite that agreement, negotiations broke down, and none of it happened.
Jensen opposed that plan for some of its spending aspects, and he has said that he wants to see the surplus primarily used to fund income tax cuts. Jensen has not provided the same level of specifics as Walz.
Big picture: More gov’t or less?
The simplest lens through which to see the economic plans of Walz and Jensen is a traditional ideological divide that has distinguished Republicans and Democrats for decades: Is government helpful or harmful? Are Minnesota’s relatively high taxes worth paying to fund government programs? Are regulations aimed at protecting consumers, workers and the environment worth the burden to those being regulated?
Democrats — and Walz — see many government programs, funded by taxes, as the best hope to tackle many of society’s ills, from public education to child care to welfare programs for the poor and struggling working class. Undergirding Walz’s economic vision is the notion that state-targeted government programs can boost the state’s economy.
Republicans — and Jensen — see government as more often part of the problem. He favors a loosening of restrictions, allowing parents to use public education funds to pay for private school tuition, loosening license requirements to make child care easier to provide, and focusing on reducing waste and fraud in welfare programs.
“This has more to do with ideology and party preferences than economics,” said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
Economic visions
Both parties and candidates generally portray themselves as envisioning a Minnesota economy that continues to be a mix of agriculture, manufacturing, mining, forestry, health care and commerce, with an eye toward making the state fertile ground for tech companies and clean-energy production.
Jensen places more of an emphasis on extractive industries, such as mining and forestry, while Walz emphasizes the potential for a growing clean-energy economy.
While Jensen doesn’t fully acknowledge the global scientific consensus on human-caused climate change, his “Plan for Economic Development and Prosperity” calls for the state to remove its moratorium on new nuclear energy production — largely because it’s by far the most efficient carbon-free source of electricity. Walz’s plan, called “Roadmap for Equitable Economic Expansion,” makes no mention of nuclear power.
As the title of his plan suggests, Walz sees investments in “equity” — progressive parlance for addressing racial disparities — as central to a thriving state economy and benefitting from a combination of public investment and tax breaks. Jensen, like many Republicans, doesn’t discuss race in the same terms; his plan calls for “bringing new capital investments to hard hit urban and rural areas to intersect with tax free enterprise zones.”
Police and taxes
But there are also common positions between Walz and Jensen, namely that both men say they support lower taxes and more spending on law enforcement.
Walz came into office four years ago with a platform that included raising the gas tax and income taxes on the state’s highest earners — much like his predecessor, former Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat. However, none of that happened, and Walz hasn’t presided over any tax increase, and in fact, has signed tax cuts into law. It’s a point he’s keen to make in campaign speeches — because he knows Jensen is accusing him of being a friend to taxes.
Indeed, Jensen wants to cut taxes far deeper than Walz. At the core of Jensen’s proposal is the idea of eliminating Minnesota’s income tax … eventually.
Jensen has been cagey on how quickly he wants the state income tax to disappear — or how state government would function without such a massive source of revenue. State income taxes are currently projected to bring in some $30.1 billion of the state’s total revenue of about $112.5 billion in 2022 and 2023. Nine states have no income tax; Minnesota historically has ranked in the top 10 states for individual income taxes.
At one point, Jensen said he was open to raising or expanding the state’s sales tax, but he later said he was just brainstorming ideas. He’s since suggested that the idea of gradually phasing out the income tax needs to be studied and has chided Walz for resisting.
“If you don’t have the discussion, you don’t have a chance to find out what’s possible,” Jensen said at a recent debate. “Ask ourselves: If we did cut taxes 10 percent and it was replaced by more corporate profits … could we get there? I don’t know.”
Walz’s retort: “Which troopers are you going to lay off?”
Which brings us to police.
From the vantage of campaign tactics, Walz and many Democrats have been playing defense on violent crime for months, while Minnesota Republicans have made it a core part of their message since the early summer.
One of Jensen’s 10-point plans on the economy (he has several in that realm) includes an element labeled “End Crime Wave” in which he accuses Walz of a “soft-on-crime attitude.”
Here’s the weird thing
There’s an odd twist to the dueling rhetoric between the two men when it comes to tax policy and crime: Several things both are clamoring for seemed on the verge of happening during the spring.
The agreement Walz and Republican leaders had on how to spend the surplus included $450 billion in new spending on public safety, including funds to hire additional cops.
Key lawmakers from both parties also agreed on something else: $4 billion in tax breaks that was touted as the largest in the history of the state. That plan called for the elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security earnings. The way that tax is structured, not everyone pays it, and the more you earn, the more you pay. But it’s been controversial for years; Minnesota is among about a dozen states that taxes Social Security payments.
When Jensen criticized the deal — urging his former colleagues in the state Senate to “hold the line!” — his beef wasn’t with either of those aspects of the plan, which fell apart after his criticism.
Nonetheless, the death of those changes created a dynamic that has allowed Jensen to campaign on a promise of eliminating the Social Security tax and beefing up funding for police. Walz, meanwhile, has found himself with a clunkier argument: Trying to explain why he supports both elements but was unable to usher them across the finish line; he’s accused Senate Republicans of walking away from the deal, an accusation they deny.
What about inflation?
The Federal Reserve — America’s central bank — has more control over inflation in the United States than any other body. The current inflation — the highest sustained inflation in 40 years — isn’t just a Minnesota thing. Nor an American thing. It’s global — a function of the rocky emergence from the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a host of other dynamics of the economy. Too many dollars are chasing too few goods is how economists often put it.
“There isn’t much a state governor can do about that. That’s a demand issue,” said John Phelan, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think tank based in Golden Valley that largely is aligned with Republican economic policies. “What a governor could do is on the supply side … trying to increase the production of stuff, and there are things the governor could do there.”
Phalen says the basis of an economic policy he would support is one that seeks “more labor market-friendly policies,” such as reducing state regulations and corporate income taxes. He calls Jensen’s talk about eliminating the state income tax “bold” but notes that such a move would need to be implemented carefully to avoid untenable government cuts.
But, he allows, curbing inflation any time soon is a tall order for a Minnesota governor, and both candidates have struggled to provide ideas that would actually lower inflation. Instead, they both aim to help people pay for rising costs.
Jensen’s main aim on responding to inflation is twofold — one economic and one political.
On the economic side, Jensen has said that rapid income tax cuts would increase take-home pay for workers, allowing them to respond to inflation by simply having more money.
Walz has a similar basic philosophy but a different means. The fastest way to get money into the pockets of Minnesotans, he argues, is immediate cash, via refund checks. Walz proposed this during the legislative session, but Republicans never formally agreed to it.
Jensen’s political argument is this: The inflation is the fault of Democrats, led by President Joe Biden but including Walz. It’s an argument being made by Republicans across the nation.
There’s a kernel of truth in it: Nonpartisan government researchers have concluded that government spending during the pandemic hasn’t caused inflation by itself — but it has contributed to the extent of inflation. Some of that spending was approved under former President Donald Trump, but some was solely under Biden and the Democratic-led Congress.
‘A tough year for Democrats’
This is at the core of the toughest challenge for Walz, said the University of Minnesota’s Jacobs.
“It’s a tough year for Democrats,” he said, noting the combination of historical challenges for the party in power, as well as worry over the economy. “There’s a punishment in the midterms for the Democratic Party, and you’ve got economic issues dominated by bad news — inflation — and the Republican Party is substantially preferred on that by the small group of voters out there who are persuadable.”
That neither candidate for governor has all that much power over the issue might be beside the point, he said.
“I think the 2022 election is turning out to be a referendum in which voters are punishing the Democrats because they control the White House. There’s no alternative policy. If the Republicans suddenly had control of everything, they couldn’t turn this thing around right away. There are some things in politics that can drive you around the bend, and one is that incumbents are held responsible for economic issues they have very little control over. This is an ancient pattern.”
Trump accelerates on presidential bid trail as he falters for midterm election picks | 2022 US Midterm Elections
A Boeing 757 stopped on the runway with “Trump” written on the side in giant gold letters. The speakers blasted Elvis Presley’s Dixie, Village People’s YMCA and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA. Donald Trump descended the stairs to the enthusiastic cheers and whistles of thousands of supporters.
Officially, the former US president was gathering at a regional airport to support Republican candidates in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Unofficially, he was already accelerating on the trail of a 2024 campaign for the White House.
But it wasn’t quite take-off. “I’m not going to say it now,” Trump said, leading a captivated crowd in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to their feet. “So, everyone, I promise you, in the very next – very, very, very short period of time, you’re going to be so happy.”
He would like to do so, he added, but wanted to keep the focus on party candidates. However, a few minutes earlier, he had given the match. Two giant screens displayed a series of polls including one for the Republican primary nomination in 2024 which showed Trump at 71% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 10%. Trump casually but pointedly said, “Ron DeSanctimonious 10 percent.”
The moniker-branding exercise was classic Trump and effectively kicked off a run in which DeSantis is widely seen as his most formidable primary challenger. On Sunday, Trump will headline a rally in Miami, Florida, in support of Sen. Marco Rubio – but DeSantis, a candidate for re-election as governor, is not invited.
First, on Saturday, Trump was fighting old battles in Pennsylvania, where his predecessor and successor — Barack Obama and Joe Biden — were also campaigning to tip the scales in a closely contested midterm race that could determine control of the Senate.
Trump’s rally was held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, named after a great golfer who learned to fly there. Supporters waved giant “Trump 2024” flags and wore caps and t-shirts with slogans such as “Trump won”, “Lions not sheep” and “I’m a Trump Girl: Get Over It”. There were chants of “USA! USA,” “Let’s go Brandon!”—right-wing code for insulting Biden—and, at the mention of Hillary Clinton, “Lock her up!”
The 45th president had come to throw his weight behind Mehmet Oz, candidate for the Senate, and Doug Mastriano, candidate for the office of governor of the state, each hoping that the former president can help them transform the base.
Speaking with his “Trump Force One” plane and 10 American flags behind him, and two other giant flags hanging from cranes, Trump spoke of a country in decline under Democratic control. It struck familiar notes about rampant crime, an open border, and a war on American energy. He denounced the media as “the enemy of the people”. He lied about “radical left” Democrats cheating to rig the election.
Wearing a red “Make America great again” cap, he argued during a two-hour speech: “If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a way giantess.. There is nothing good to say about what is happening in our country but Tuesday evening I think we will have very good things to say.
Trump is not on the ballot, but somehow he has, once again, made midterm elections all around him. He insisted on playing kingmaker in Republican primaries, making risky endorsements of extreme or inexperienced candidates who threatened to turn votes into a referendum on his political power.
Trump has indeed suffered setbacks, including in Georgia, but claimed the highly symbolic victory of ousting Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. American – an exercise he denounced again on Saturday.
Now Trump’s political capital is on the line again at Tuesday’s halfway point, with his favorite candidates – such as Herschel Walker in Georgia and JD Vance in Ohio – facing tough contests that could end in defeat. . But with current polls showing apparent momentum for Republicans, he’s likely to pick up at least some wins.
Brendan Bucka political strategist and former aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, said: ‘He tends to look for number one all the time and he’ll take credit for people who win, no matter how precarious of the reality of his involvement in these races.
“He’s going to go ahead regardless. He will be hanging on to whatever happens in Washington over the next two years; it tends to block the sun. It will make governance much more difficult.
Polls suggest that Trump’s choice for governor of Pennsylvania will not succeed. Mastriano is a retired Army colonel and far-right extremist who introduced a failed resolution after Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020, falsely claiming the Republican-controlled legislature had the power to determine what candidate received the votes of voters in the state. He was seen outside the United States Capitol during the January 6 uprising.
Trailing state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Mastriano peppered his rally speech with talking points about “culture wars.” “Day one, more critical race theory in our schools,” he said. “Day one, the alarm clock is broke…Day one, no more graphic porn in our schools.”
The Senate race between Oz and John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, looks closer. Oz barely won the Republican nomination even after gaining Trump’s endorsement. The former president hopes the famed TV doctor, who counts former first lady Melania Trump among his fans, will help Republicans win over suburban women in the swing state.
Rally participant Bonnie Morgan, 54, acknowledged that Trump’s support of Oz had been controversial. “I’m not sure he’s a conservative but I’m voting for him because I don’t want Fetterman to be a senator,” she said.
Morgan wore a “Women for Trump 2020” cap and, around her shoulders, a flag that read “Trump 2024: Make votes count again.” She said, “He was one of our best presidents, right up there with President Reagan. Things were obviously better under President Trump.
At a rally that culminated with music resembling a QAnon conspiracy movement song, Trump may have claimed to be holding back from announcing a third consecutive presidential bid so as not to distract midterm candidates, but there was little chance of that happening. While expressing their admiration for DeSantis, attendees insisted that — in the event of a confrontation — their loyalty was to Trump.
Terrance Berry, 47, said: “President Trump already has establishment experience. He brought out and brought out the truth about what we are dealing with in politics that we had never seen before. I appreciate Ron DeSantis and other candidates in the future, but I believe President Trump is holding the line right now: he’s pretty much the voice and face of the Republican Party at this point.
“A lot of people agree. If you ask anyone, you’ll probably get more people saying, yes, I still vote for Trump. Even if it was him and DeSantis who were running, we’d vote still for Trump. We’re looking at DeSantis maybe in 2028.”
John Sabo, 43, vice-president of an oil and gas company, agrees: “I would like to see a businessman come back there, someone who is going to be pro-economy, so that we can move forward in the right direction. on that side. I like it because a lot of people on the far left don’t like it and then you get a lot of Rino-type Republicans or country club Republicans who don’t necessarily like it either.
“What I mean, what a lot of people here are talking about, is the working class people who are there to get things done, to move the needle for the country. That, to me, is the call.
Koury Barr, 64, a part-time editor, was also backing a Trump 2024 race. “He’s done great things for this country,” she said. “My God, inflation was under control. Jobs were going crazy. He was just very good for this nation.
Even so, some analysts believe a string of defeats for Trump’s anointed candidates on Tuesday could further weaken his grip on the party, forcing him to reconsider whether a 76-year-old, twice-impeached president will serve a term – in the face of multiple federal, state and congressional investigations – is really his best bet to win back the White House.
Jon Hudak, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, told the Guardian during a virtual press briefing: ‘In a weird twist, if you see the Senate seats in Wisconsin , Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia go for the Democrats, it ends up being a very, very, very good day for Ron DeSantis.
“Ron DeSantis can say, ‘Look, the candidates I campaigned for won. I didn’t inject myself into some of these other races like the former president did. And he will have nothing to say to come out of it healthy. Ron DeSantis might want Tim Ryan to win the Ohio Senate race more than Tim Ryan, because it could be very beneficial to him in 2024.”
Dusty Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title.
World Series champion manager.
The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night.
After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
When Yordan Alvarez connected on a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, cameras panned to a beaming Baker who raised both arms high above his head. At the end of the game, the coaching and training staff circled around Baker, jumping up and down, chanting “Dusty! Dusty! Dusty!” in the dugout before they joined the players on the field.
He became the oldest manager to win a World Series in his third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.
He entered Saturday’s game as the winningest manager without a World Series title and improved to 2,094-1,790 with this most memorable victory.
“I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet,” he said Thursday.
They can’t say that anymore.
He joins Dave Roberts (Dodgers, 2020) and Cito Gaston (Blue Jays, 1992, 1993) as the only Black managers to win a World Series.
“I don’t think about being an African American manager because I look in the mirror every day and I know what I am,” he said before the game. “You know what I’m saying? (But) I do know that there’s certain pressure from a lot of people that are pulling for me, especially people of color. And that part I do feel. I hear it every day… and so I feel that I’ve been chosen for this.”
He helped the Astros to their second World Series title and first since the scandal-tainted one in 2017 that made Houston the most hated team in baseball. Baker helped clean up the team’s image after that and some begrudgingly began rooting for the Astros because they admired him.
While beloved across the game, he quickly became a fan favorite in Houston. Saturday night several fans proudly displayed signs that read “Do it 4 Dusty.”
Baker is the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins and the first Black man to do it. Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.
Baker managed San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati and Washington before coming to Houston. He’s the only manager in major league history to take five different teams to the postseason.
Baker had come close before. In 2002, his San Francisco Giants starring Barry Bonds entered Game 6 against the Anaheim Angels a win away from a title. As the road team for the last two games of that series, the Giants squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss in the sixth game before the Angels won the title with a 4-1 victory in Game 7.
After the crushing loss in Game 7, Baker met with his father, Johnnie B. Baker Sr., who delivered a harsh message.
“He goes: ‘Man, after the way (you) lost that one, I don’t know if you’ll ever win another one,” Baker recalled last year.
Even though his father has been gone for more than a decade he stills thinks about him every day and often recalls that moment. He’s been driven to prove his father wrong.
After being fired by the Nationals following a 97-win season in 2017, Baker wondered if he’d ever get another shot to manage, much less win that elusive title.
Back home in Northern California, as he worked on his wine business and grew collard greens in his garden, he often felt perplexed he had been passed over for interviews so many times as managerial openings came and went, having made inquiries that he said were unanswered over the years.
Then came 2019 and the stunning revelation that the Astros had illicitly stolen signs in 2017 and again in 2018. Manager A.J. Hinch was suspended for a year and subsequently fired, making way for Baker to return to the game.
Baker took over for the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season. The Astros squeaked into the postseason as a wild-card team before heating up in playoffs to come one win shy of reaching the World Series.
Baker made his return to the Series last season but came up short again as Houston fell to Atlanta in six games.
Baker was lifelong friends with Aaron, who died in January 2021 at 86. He joked that he probably didn’t have Aaron on his side last year against his Braves, but that things should be different this time around.
“He was probably rooting for the Braves last year,” Baker said last month. “I figure now he’s rooting for me.”
Hammerin’ Hank would certainly have been proud to see his buddy finally reach this milestone since Baker was by his side for his biggest one.
Baker was on deck and among the Braves congregated at the plate to celebrate with Aaron on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth for most all-time.
Baker thought about his dad, mom, Aaron and so many others he’s lost earlier this week.
“A couple days ago it was All Souls Day and I think about all the guys that I’ve played with and grew up with and that influenced my life,” he said. “And you think about the souls that — All Souls Day is about the angels that are protecting you. And I believe in that.”
Baker went through his normal routine before coming to the ballpark Saturday. He picked up coffee from a favorite spot in Rice Village and retrieved his clothes from the dry cleaners.
Baker also went to the cobbler to get some “expensive shoes” that he was having repaired because the sole came off.
Good thing, too because after Saturday night’s win he’ll need a nice pair of shoes at the end of his career for a likely walk into the Hall of Fame.
