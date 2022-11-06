News
Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
As Sharon Wilson stopped at the BP site in Texas last June, production tanks towered over windblown grass about 60 miles southeast of San Antonio. Cows and pumpjacks lined the roadsides.
All seemed placid. But when Wilson turned on a high-tech video camera, an ominous image became visible: a long, black plume poured from a flare pipe. His camera, designed to detect hydrocarbons, had revealed what appeared to be a stream of methane – a potent climate-warming gas, gushing from the very equipment meant to prevent such emissions.
“It’s very disheartening and depressing, but mostly it’s infuriating,” said Wilson, a field advocate for Earthworks, which promotes alternatives to fossil fuels. “Our government is not taking the steps that need to be taken.”
Methane is the main ingredient of natural gas. Measured over a 20-year period, scientists say it contains about 80 times the global warming power of carbon dioxide. And according to the International Energy Agency, methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming that has occurred since the industrial revolution. Aerial surveys have documented huge amounts of methane from oil and gas fields in the United States and beyond.
It’s a problem the Biden administration has sought to tackle in its recently enacted Cut Inflation Act. One of the provisions of the law threatens fines of up to $1,500 per ton of methane released, to be imposed on the worst polluters. Perhaps most importantly, the law provides $1.55 billion in funding to allow companies to upgrade their equipment to more effectively contain emissions – equipment that could, in theory, help operators avoid fines. .
Yet some of the best emissions reduction equipment is already installed on oil and gas infrastructure, including at the BP site that Wilson filmed. And critics say that equipment fails to capture much of the methane and casts doubt on the ability of the Biden plan to fix the problem.
PHOTOS: Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
What Wilson saw at the BP site was an extinguished flare. This is one of the types of equipment the EPA recommends companies consider installing to reduce methane emissions. Resembling a large pipe, a torch is meant to burn the methane before it can escape. Flames usually burn from the top of flares.
But in this case, the flame had gone out, so methane was leaking from the pipe. The torch mechanisms are supposed to alert the operator if it stops working. That didn’t happen in this case, according to a report by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“The energy companies have made commitments, but I have to tell you that I haven’t seen anything from a practical standpoint that makes me believe there is a reality to the reductions on the ground,” Tim Doty said. , an environmental scientist and former quality inspector for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. “Maybe they are progressing, but are they progressing enough to slow climate change? I do not think so.”
The spewing methane Wilson detected was among more than a dozen such scenes she documented over three days in the Eagle Ford Shale, an oil and gas field in South Texas. Methane leaked from unlit or broken flares, storage tanks, vapor recovery units and compressors. She found him escaping at sites owned by companies including BP and Marathon Oil, both of which have pledged to reduce methane emissions.
“They have the technology, but for some reason if they don’t maintain it, if the technology doesn’t work, I don’t know, but if it doesn’t work,” Wilson said.
BP did not respond to questions about the methane leaks documented by Wilson. The company says it plans to eliminate routine flaring in US land operations by 2025 and advocates for policies to reduce methane emissions.
Marathon Oil denied breaching any regulations. A spokeswoman said the company recognizes the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the global climate and prioritizes environmental concerns.
Sometimes methane escapes because equipment designed to contain it has not been properly calibrated or maintained. Emissions are not immediately stopped once new equipment is installed. Companies still need to invest in proper system design and ongoing equipment monitoring and maintenance. It takes money and people, which experts say many companies overlook.
The Biden administration has not yet specified what types of equipment it recommends. But the EPA, which is working with the administration on the law’s methane reduction program, has recommended technologies to reduce methane emissions. Whether this equipment actually succeeds in limiting emissions is an open question.
“There are lots of technologies out there, but the reality on the ground is that it just doesn’t work,” Doty said.
This is often also the case with another type of equipment recommended by the EPA: vapor recovery units. These are systems of pipes and seals that are supposed to capture methane before it can escape from the tanks. In Doty’s fieldwork, which spans decades, he estimates he’s seen vapor recovery units leak some methane or other hydrocarbons 75% to 85% of the time.
And hydrocarbons like methane, because they are corrosive, inevitably degrade the tanks, pipes and equipment supposed to contain them.
“It’s all going to be leak prone – that’s how it is,” said Coyne Gibson, who spent about two decades as an engineer inspecting oil and gas equipment. “It’s mechanics. And there’s really no way to avoid it.
One of the reasons it is difficult for the industry to control methane emissions is that many leaks come from the country’s extensive gas distribution network. Millions of kilometers of pipelines are nearly impossible to monitor completely. Additionally, Gibson said, pipelines are often buried, making leaks harder to detect.
This gas distribution network, which includes pipelines and compressor stations, is responsible for most methane emissions in the energy sector, said Antoine Halff, chief analyst at Kayrros, an analysis company. energy. Using satellite data, Kayrros identified a compressor station – which adjusts the pressure of gas to pass it through pipelines – that emitted methane continuously for eight days.
“It’s way too common,” Halff said.
Some large companies have invested in infrared cameras, like Wilson’s, which can detect methane leaks in facilities. They use them on the ground, or on drones or planes.
The process can help operators find and repair leaks. But this is usually only done periodically, with cameras not running continuously. Every few months, some companies will send a team with an infrared camera to check for leaks from the ground or from a helicopter.
Most of the time, however, there is no such monitoring. Leaks or even planned releases of methane can occur during these times, such as when companies open up a section of pipeline to release methane before making repairs. The personnel it would take to continuously inspect the country’s 3 million kilometers of gas pipelines would likely be prohibitively expensive.
Faulty flares like the one found by Wilson are also a major contributor to methane pollution. Flaring is supposed to burn 98% of the methane that would otherwise be blasted directly into the atmosphere. But whether due to malfunctions or poor design, flares release five times as much methane into the atmosphere, according to a University of Michigan study.
“Flares often go out,” said David Lyon, senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund. “They will be extinguished and vent all the gas. Or they just won’t burn the gas properly. It is therefore a very large source of methane. And often I think the operators are not aware that the torch is off.
The Environmental Protection Agency is drafting methane reduction rules that will further detail what would be required of businesses from 2024 under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s leading lobby group, says methane emissions intensity has fallen nearly 60% in major producing regions across the country between 2011 and 2020. But companies base their reported methane emissions on estimates, not actual measurements, another custom the Cut Inflation Act seeks to change.
Climatologists have shown, using satellite data, that methane emissions are often two or three times higher than companies have reported. Under the new law, companies would have to actually measure and report their methane emissions. But it’s still unclear how such a measurement program would work.
“We and many others in this field, time and time again, have shown the huge gap between country and company reporting and what can actually be detected,” Halff said.
Even so, he thinks there is reason to hope the methane provisions of the Cut Inflation Act will make a difference.
“Emissions continue to rise,” he said. “We are going in the wrong direction…but the potential, the conditions, to change course seem to be there.”
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
MILANO– Two German-led migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the east coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other is asking for a safe harbor remained unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision of the far-right Italian government to close its ports to humanitarian relief ships.
More than 1,000 rescued migrants were on board four ships run by European charities stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, some with people rescued two weeks ago amid deteriorating conditions on board.
The Humanity 1 and Rise Above, operated by separate German aid groups, were in Italian waters: The Humanity 1 carrying 179 migrants received permission to disembark minors and people in need of medical attention, but the request Rise Above’s port for its 93 rescued people has so far gone unanswered.
Two other ships, the Geo Barents with 572 migrants and the Ocean Viking with 234, also repeatedly requested permission to enter a port to disembark the rescued migrants.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Friday that Humanity 1, run by the German organization SOS Humanitaire, would only be allowed in Italian waters while disembarking minors and people in need of urgent medical attention. The measure was approved after Germany and France each called on Italy to provide a safe port for migrants and said they would take in some of the migrants so Italy would not bear the burden alone.
No such provision was offered to the other three ships.
Italy’s new far-right-led government insists countries whose flagged vessels run by charities must crack down on migrants. Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, Piantedosi described these vessels as “islands” which are under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.
Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his anti-migrant stance as interior minister from 2018 to 2019, applauded the new directive in a Facebook video.
“We stop being hostages to these foreign and private NGOs that organize roads, traffic, transport and migration policies,” Salvini said.
Non-governmental organizations vehemently oppose this interpretation and claim that they are bound by the law of the sea to rescue those in distress, however they learn of their fate, and that coastal nations are bound to provide a safe port as soon as possible.
The situation on the Rise Above was particularly desperate after the rescue of 95 people, two of whom were evacuated due to medical emergencies. Spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann described a “very critical situation (Friday) which (…) led to very great tensions” on board, as passengers saw disembarking and did not understand why they were not docking. .
She said the crew was able to handle it, they spoke with the passengers and the situation is “stable again”.
The chief of mission on board the ship, Clemens Ledwa, demanded a safe harbor immediately, citing also the bad weather forecast overnight and the limited capacity of the small vessel.
“It’s not a wish. It’s everyone’s right,” he said on Friday night.
———
Emily Schultheis reported from Berlin.
———
Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at
ABC News
News
Pope Francis to former Muslims: God ‘never incites hatred’
ROME — Pope Francis told Muslim elders in Bahrain on Friday that God is the source of peace and he “never causes war, never incites hatred, never supports violence.”
“I have come among you as a believer in God, as a brother and as a pilgrim of peace,” the pontiff told the Muslim Council of the Elders, so that “we can journey together.”
In passing, the pope also addressed concerns over alleged human rights abuses in the majority Sunni Muslim nation, particularly the country’s minority Shia Muslim community. In recent years, many Shia activists have been imprisoned or expelled, and the largest Shia opposition group has been banned.
“I offer…my hope in prayer that peace from the Most High will descend upon each of you…who desire to foster reconciliation in order to avoid divisions and conflicts in Muslim communities,” Francis said. .
“We who believe in [God]are called to promote peace with tools of peace, such as encounter, patient negotiation and dialogue, which is the oxygen of peaceful coexistence,” he said.
“Peace is born of fraternity; it grows through the fight against injustice and inequality; it is built by reaching out to others,” he said, which is made possible “by eliminating the forms of inequality and discrimination that breed instability and hostility.”
The pope commended his listeners for seeing in extremism “a danger that corrodes authentic religion” and for their commitment “to dispelling misinterpretations which, through violence, misinterpret, exploit and harm religious belief.”
“We must put a future of brotherhood ahead of a past of antagonism, overcoming prejudice and historical misunderstandings in the name of the One who is the source of peace,” he said.
“[I]In a world increasingly wounded and divided… the great religious traditions must be the heart that unites the members of the body, the soul that gives hope and life to its highest aspirations,” he said.
“[S]The social, international, economic and individual ills, as well as the dramatic environmental crisis of our time… ultimately derive from estrangement from God and our neighbour,” Francis said.
As he has repeatedly done in recent times, the pope has denounced the arms trade as fueling international conflicts.
“[T]the Most High…is dishonored by those who place their trust in power and maintain violence, war and the arms trade, the “death trade” which, by ever-increasing expense, transforms our common home into a great arsenal,” he said. .
“What obscure intrigues and disturbing inconsistencies are hidden behind all this! he said, citing “all those people forced to leave their own lands due to conflicts subsidized by the purchase of obsolete weapons at affordable prices, only to be identified and turned back to other borders thanks to increasingly sophisticated military equipment”.
“Amid these tragic scenarios, as the world pursues the illusions of strength, power and money, we are called to proclaim, with the wisdom of our elders and fathers, that God and neighbor pass above all, that only transcendence and fraternity will save us,” he said.
Breitbart News
News
Before the holidays, the cost of TSA PreCheck drops : NPR
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Transportation Security Administration is reducing the registration fee for its PreCheck program from $85 to $78. This is good news as airports prepare for the holiday traveling crowds.
While the onset of the pandemic ushered in a period of empty airports and infrequent air travel, airlines are now seeing bookings increase to what they once looked like. And as the holidays approach, airlines are already reaping huge profits as the cost of tickets continues to soar. But the travel boom will also mean crowded flights, crowded airports and overstretched staff.
“For individuals and families planning to fly this holiday season, now is the time to register or renew TSA PreCheck,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release announcing the price drop.
The government agency also said that 93% of its PreCheck passengers spent less than five minutes at security checkpoints in September 2022.
Registration for TSA PreCheck, which lasts for five years, involves an in-person appointment before passengers are given an identification number they can use when booking flights to be allowed into the presumably faster line of the airport. The online renewal cost is still $70.
NPR News
News
Exxon plans to lease and sell unused office space on Houston campus
Major oil company uses less than half of available space on campus, which is set to become its world headquarters next year, memo says
wsj
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards doubtful to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) and tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) were listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the team’s final injury report of the week.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, set to play a more prominent role after Rashod Bateman opted for season-ending foot surgery, was listed as questionable for the Saints game after he missed practice Saturday because of a groin injury that popped up the day before. Robinson had his best game of the season in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making six catches for 64 yards.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (quad/knee) was also listed as questionable, though he was a full practice participant Saturday. Reserve offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back) and reserve linebacker Malik Harrison (foot) were listed as questionable, with both limited in practice Saturday after neither appeared on the injury report earlier in the week.
Andrews, the team’s top pass catcher, has never missed a game because of injury but departed the win over Tampa Bay after he hurt his shoulder. He did not practice all week.
Edwards was the Ravens’ leading ball carrier for two games after he returned from a knee injury that cost him last season. Coach John Harbaugh has said Edwards’ hamstring injury is not serious, but the team will be cautious with him.
The Saints, meanwhile, ruled out starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (knee), while listing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as questionable.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul took rest days Saturday, but neither was listed with an injury status for the Saints game.
()
News
Strikes from Tielemans and Barnes continue Leicester revival with win at Everton | premier league
Leicester’s revival continues, and in spectacular style. Youri Tielemans added another superb goal to his storied catalog as Brendan Rodgers’ side climbed out of the relegation zone with a highly successful victory at Everton.
Harvey Barnes added a late second after starting and finishing a devastating counterattack in which he received the ball from James Maddison inside the box, swung away from Abdoulaye Doucouré and swept away an emphatic finish at the beyond Jordan Pickford. Maddison impressed throughout as Rodgers relished their first Premier League victory at Goodison Park, a third victory in four matches and yet another clean sheet.
It was remarkable that the match remained scoreless until Tielemans’ fabulous strike just before half-time. The glut of clean chances started seconds after kick-off when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke down down the left and crossed for the snitch Maddison, who kicked wide past the far post.
There was still an opportunity for Patson Daka to convert but, unmarked and at full strength, the striker was simply unable to connect. Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall combined again to play Daka through an exposed defense. His low shot on the corner was stopped by Pickford’s fingertips.
The hosts should have led from their first real attack. Idrissa Gana Gueye crafted it with a sharp tackle to dispossess Boubakary Soumaré just outside Leicester’s box.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin recovered the loose ball and sent Alex Iwobi rushing into space behind Wout Faes. Iwobi only had Danny Ward to beat but placed his shot inches from the far post.
Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray, whose every touch was mocked by visiting supporters, and Calvert-Lewin were missing half chances before Ward saved from the imposing header of James Tarkowski and Iwobi had a diving header blocked by his own Number nine.
It was a fluid and ridiculously open competition, with both teams looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. The chaos in Everton’s defence, with Pickford’s kicking repeatedly erratic and Tarkowski enduring a rare day off, also helped Leicester’s cause.
Maddison swept just wide of the edge of the area, Barnes trumped when well placed and Tarkowski blocked from Dewsbury-Hall as the visitors poured in. Maddison had a shot in the goal deflected just wide by Gana Gueye and Pickford saved from Daka following an error from Tarkowski, but the England keeper was powerless to stop Tielemans from volleying Leicester into a stunning, deserved lead.
After a brief interruption when what appeared to be fireworks landed on the pitch, prompting referee David Coote to speak with a police officer, Dewsbury-Hall released Barnes down the left with a nice ball for the first time.
From his low cross, Daka had a shot blocked by Tarkowski but Conor Coady under-hit a clearance attempt and allowed Maddison to kick his captain back 25 yards from goal. Tielemans controlled on his thigh, then sent a superb volley over Pickford and into the top corner.
Everton were nearly level at the start of the second half when Iwobi played Calvert-Lewin behind the Leicester defence.
Ward quickly left his line to stifle his shot, and Calvert-Lewin’s frustrations deepened when he was forced out injured on the hour mark. Any outside chance for the Everton striker to make England’s World Cup squad may have ended with this setback.
However, Maddison couldn’t have offered a better audition. The playmaker was inches from doubling Leicester’s lead by beating Dwight McNeil before hitting a post with a shot from the edge of the box.
Frank Lampard fielded Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay and Nathan Patterson in a bid to inject new energy into Everton’s game, but they were unable to break through a resilient Leicester defense which kept a fourth sheet white in five games.
theguardian
Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
Pope Francis to former Muslims: God ‘never incites hatred’
Before the holidays, the cost of TSA PreCheck drops : NPR
Exxon plans to lease and sell unused office space on Houston campus
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards doubtful to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
Strikes from Tielemans and Barnes continue Leicester revival with win at Everton | premier league
Elrond Rebrands Itself as MultiversX to Focus on Metaverse
Nevada Secretary of State Upholds Ban on Manual Counting of Mail-In Ballots
Aaron Carter dead at 34: report
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark