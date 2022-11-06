Floki (Floki) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Floki Hit $0.00005 Soon?

Bullish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000178033 to $0.00002798506.
The FLOKI price will also reach $0.00005 soon.
Bearish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
In FLOKI (FLOKI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FLOKI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FLOKI (FLOKI) is $0.00001160 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,687,351 at the time of writing. However, FLOKI has increased to 5.0% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a circulating supply of 9,317,752,837,219 FLOKI. Currently, FLOKI trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. A mysterious group of developers who were ardent supporters and Shiba Inu community members built the memecoin. FLOKI was created on June 25, 2021, when Elon Musk announced that he will be adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022
FLOKI (FLOKI) holds the 248th position on CoinGecko right now. FLOKI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of FLOKI (FLOKI) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, FLOKI (FLOKI) is at $0.0000113085. If the pattern continues, the price of FLOKI might reach the resistance level of $0.0000133533and $0.0000294782. If the trend reverses, then the price of FLOKI may fall to $0.0000093484 and $0.0000065446.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0000178033
Resistance Level 2
$0.0000435720
Resistance Level 3
$0.0001180360
Resistance Level 5
$0.0002798506
Support Level
$0.0000056333
FLOKI/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)
The charts show that FLOKI has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FLOKI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0002798506.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FLOKI might plummet to almost $0.0000056333, a bearish signal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FLOKI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the FLOKI price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, FLOKI is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of FLOKI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FLOKI is at a level of 66.48. This means that FLOKI is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of FLOKI (FLOKI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FLOKI (FLOKI). Currently, FLOKI lies in the range of 51.654, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FLOKI (FLOKI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FLOKI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, FLOKI’s RSI is at 66.48, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FLOKI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions FLOKI is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of FLOKI decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of FLOKI increases
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FLOKI (FLOKI)might probably attain $0.0001 by 2023.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, FLOKI (FLOKI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FLOKI might rally to hit $0.0003 by 2024.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FLOKI will rally to hit $0.0005.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2026
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0007.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2027
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0009.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2028
If FLOKI (FLOKI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FLOKI would hit $0.001.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FLOKI (FLOKI), it would witness major spikes. FLOKI might hit $0.003 by 2029.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the FLOKI ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FLOKI (FLOKI) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.005 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FLOKI network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FLOKI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) in 2022 is $0.00002798506. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the FLOKI ecosystem, the performance of FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.00005 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000056333 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
2. Where can you purchase FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI (FLOKI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
3. Will FLOKI (FLOKI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FLOKI platform, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FLOKI (FLOKI)?
On Nov 04, 2021, FLOKI reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00033651.
5. Is FLOKI (FLOKI) a good investment in 2022?
FLOKI (FLOKI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FLOKI in the past few months, FLOKI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FLOKI (FLOKI) reach $0.00005?
FLOKI (FLOKI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, FLOKI (FLOKI) will hit $0.00005 soon.
7. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2023?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0001 by 2023.
8. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2024?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0003 by 2024.
9. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2025?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2025.
10. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2026?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0007 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Axie Infinity (AXS) finally managed to break away from its downward momentum that’s been going on for the last six months.
According to latest data from Coingecko, the crypto asset peaked at $11.29 today before entering a minor price correction that made it decline by more than 7% over a 24-hour period.
AXS is in recovery after tremendous selling pressure crippled it in late October
Axie Infinity is targeting a 23% jump to surpass the $13 marker
AXS needs to close today’s session staying above $10.3 for it remain bullish
At the time of this writing, AXS was trading at $10.47 and has gone up by 12.7% and 16.1% during the last seven and 14 days, respectively.
Although it is still down by almost 18% for the past month, the altcoin is showing signs of a bullish rally that could make it breach the $13 marker.
A Clear Path For Axie Infinity Recovery
During the last few days, the cryptocurrency’s price movement was caught in a double bottom pattern that established $8.5 zone as base support region.
Source: TradingView
Following the recent rally of the crypto market, Axie Infinity managed to bounce back from that crucial zone and surpassed the $10.3 marker with its 24.5% surge.
This kind of performance enabled AXS to turn the tides in its favor, getting out of its bearish cycle and is now looking to make a decisive push with the aim of increasing its spot trading price by more than 23%.
In order to do that, the digital currency needs to make sure that it will keep the $10.3 range as today’s sessions come to an end. If that happens, the virtual coin will push its changing hands value to $13.15.
Traders, however, must watch this condition like a hawk, as the bullish thesis will easily be invalidated if AXS fails to hold its current position right now.
Still Feeling The Pressure From AXS Vesting Period Expiration
Undeniably, AXS is still feeling the effects of the tremendous selling pressure that it experienced when vesting period for the asset ended on October 24.
In the crypto space, such event is usually followed by significant price dumps as sellers, after a considerably long wait, finally get the chance to sell their holdings.
Vesting period refers to a specific length of time when early investors for a project or a crypto token such as Axie Infinity are required to hold their investments, making them unable to cash out as new investors come in.
When the unlock schedule came on October 26, AXS struggled to reach the $10 marker even though the crypto market initiated a bullish rally in order to reclaim the $1 trillion market cap turf.
The cryptocurrency now has a chance to return to its bullish ways provided that it can sustain its current range and avoid further decline.
AXS market cap at $1 billion on the weekly chart | Featured image from Bitcoin News, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement.
Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023.
On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.
Google Cloud said in a Twitter thread that it would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. In addition to operating a Solana validator “to participate in and validate the network.” Currently, the provider’s “fully-managed node hosting service,” known as the Blockchain Node Engine, is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain.
Integrating Solana Into BigQuery
At the Solana Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Google Web3 product manager Nalin Mittal remarked, “We want to make it one-click to run a Solana node in a cost-effective way.”
To “make it easier for the Solana developer ecosystem to access historical data,” Google Cloud has announced that it is now indexing Solana data and uploading it to its BigQuery data warehouse. According to Mittal, the rollout of the new function is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.
In addition, Mittal said that Google Cloud is making up to $100,000 in Cloud Credits accessible to “select startups in the Solana ecosystem.” Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana, praised Google’s decision. To integrate Solana into BigQuery as a “pretty big lift” onstage at Breakpoint.
In response to a question about how Google might help with “hard engineering problems.” Yakovenko mentioned improving SDKs to speed up application development and solve the “unsolved problem” of storing seed phrases.
Recommended For You:
Google Launches Blockchain Node Engine For Web3 Developers
Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Solana Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile.
Secure, crypto-powered, wireless network that is decentralized, Helium, has voted to switch from its own platform to Solana, a prominent layer-1 blockchain network. Now, with Helium and Solana combining their separate mobile efforts, the partnership is poised to become even closer.
It was reported at the Breakpoint conference in Lisbon that the upcoming Helium Mobile service, a smartphone carrier powered in part by T-Mobile, would be compatible with the crypto-centric Saga smartphone developed by Solana Labs. Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Compatible With Other Carriers
The Android-powered Saga phone in the United States will come with a free 30-day trial for Helium Mobile. During this time the user will have access to unlimited voice and text messaging. However, a spokesperson from Helium Mobile told that the Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile. And that the Solana Labs smartphone is compatible with other carriers as well.
When asked about the cooperation, Boris Renski, general manager of wireless at Nova Labs (the company that represents the Helium network’s founders and main contributors), described it as a “natural fit.”
Helium Mobile, the world’s first cryptocurrency-powered wireless carrier, was announced in September. And was developed in conjunction with major telecom service provider T-Mobile. Moreover, the Helium Mobile service utilizes both the decentralized Helium 5G network. In which users operate their own 5G nodes to share coverage in return for crypto tokens and T-Mobile’s 5G service.
Only around 6,700 user-deployed antennas make up Helium’s 5G network for now. It’s important to note that although Helium can handle 5G radios, the first devices on the market can only use slower 4G LTE, as confirmed by the project’s developers.
Recommended For You:
Will Solana Web3 Phone Able to Battle With Google & Apple?
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonneutrality–Zero Carbon Future Private Limited, the most active carbon market in Asia, launched the Zero Carbon EX platform on November 5th, 2022 in Singapore.
The platform, a promising one to be the largest carbon trading platform in Asia-Pacific region, will accelerate the globalization of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd and contribute to the global warming mitigation work.
The Zero Carbon EX platform, developed and operated by Singapore Zero Future Pte Ltd, is a PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) one-stop service platform specializing in the carbon neutral related, carbon asset management business. The platform provides carbon credit development, carbon asset custody, carbon emission accounting, carbon neutrality consulting and other zero carbon products, contributing to the zero carbon actions.
What is worth mentioning here is that the press conference today is offset by carbon credits issued by the VCS program, making it a “Zero Carbon Conference”.
Jonathan Yap, CEO of Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd, said after introducing Northwaters Capital’s business scope and social impact, “We have launched the Carbon Assets Global Opportunity Fund to invest in carbon credit assets around the world. Northwaters Capital is well positioned to identify advanced climate technology projects in carbon neutrality and to facilitate the commercialization of these projects in Asia-Pacific region and other carbon neutral related businesses. We are delighted to work with Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd to promote the development and expansion of the global carbon credit market. Asia’s carbon markets present both exciting possibilities and challenges. In the future, we believe we can become a leader in this field to support the growth of carbon markets and the development of green technologies in Asia.”
Northwaters Capital Phase I Fund has successfully purchased 2 million tons of VCS carbon assets, becoming the largest carbon asset management company in Asia-Pacific region.
At the launching ceremony, Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd and Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd signed a custodian agreement of 2 million tons of VCS carbon assets to be managed on the Zero Carbon EX platform.
Dr. Bangdao Chen, CEO of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd, introduced the background of the launch and the application scenarios of the Zero Carbon EX platform in detail, “It is committed to building a Web3 digital asset standard and green finance system for the purpose of carbon neutral and environmental protection. The Zero Carbon EX platform will build a new green financial ecology to reduce carbon asset market barriers to entry, and enable more individuals, businesses and government to accept the carbon neutral concept and configure carbon assets by providing a safe and easy-to-use carbon asset account service. In future, everyone will have a ‘carbon’ account and a ‘carbon’ purse, combining daily life with carbon neutral. Through the trading and flow of ‘green’ digital currency based on carbon assets, countries around the world will be linked into a network to accelerate the process of global carbon peak and carbon neutrality.”
Wu Guoliang, Chairman of the ASEAN Strategic Committee of China Carbon Neutral Group, said, “We provide a one-stop carbon neutral solution that powers carbon credit asset development, production and investment services for enterprises, governments and individuals, engaging in carbon neutral business on a global scale leveraging the complementary and synergistic effects of carbon finance and carbon technology. Today, we are here to witness the launch of the Zero Carbon EX platform, resulting in a business partnership between Northwaters Capital and Zero Carbon Future, with two million tons of VCS carbon credits under escrow, which is part of an effort of the trading markets for carbon credits to support the sustainability of decarbonization. With Singapore as a regional gateway for carbon services, it is expected to facilitate the development of Singapore’s carbon services ecosystem by working with more international companies.”
About 30 guests and journalists, including Jonathan Yap, CEO of Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd, and Professor Bill Roscoe, Chief Scientist Advisor of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd, attended the launch ceremony of the Zero Carbon EX platform.
Bullish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $5.711 to $24.714.
The BAND price will also reach $5 soon.
Bearish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $0.977.
In Band Protocol (BAND) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BAND to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Band Protocol (BAND) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Band Protocol (BAND) is $2.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $319,971,268 at the time of writing. However, BAND has increased to 2.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Band Protocol (BAND) has a circulating supply of 41,591,943 5BAND. Currently, BAND trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT.
What is Band Protocol (BAND)?
BAND is the native token of Band Protocol. Band Protocol (BAND) is a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates real-world data and connects it to APIs and smart contracts. Band Protocol, which was founded in 2017, provides information sharing between on-chain and off-chain data sources for DApps. BAND is utilized as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data submitted to various blockchains. There are two types of nodes: validators and delegators. This two-node layout is typical in Cosmos-based Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchains.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022
Band Protocol (BAND) holds the 231st position on CoinGecko right now. BAND price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Band Protocol (BAND) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Band Protocol (BAND) is at $2.810. If the pattern continues, the price of BAND might reach the resistance level of $3.767 and $17.051. If the trend reverses, then the price of BAND may fall to $1.955 and $0.881.
Band Protocol (BAND) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Band Protocol (BAND).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Band Protocol (BAND).
Resistance Level 1
$5.711
Resistance Level 2
$11.721
Resistance Level 3
$24.714
Support Level 1
$2.185
Support Level 2
$0.977
BAND/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that BAND has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BAND might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $24.714.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BAND might plummet to almost $0.977, a bearish signal.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BAND lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BAND price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, BAND is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BAND at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BAND is at a level of 92.43. This means that BAND is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Band Protocol (BAND). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Band Protocol (BAND). Currently, BAND lies in the range of 31.723, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Band Protocol (BAND). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BAND lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, BAND’s RSI is at 92.43, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of BAND with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Band Protocol (BAND).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action BAND is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BAND decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BAND increases
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Band Protocol (BAND)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Band Protocol (BAND) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BAND might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2025
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BAND will rally to hit $11.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2026
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BAND would rally to hit $13.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2027
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BAND would rally to hit $15.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2028
If Band Protocol (BAND) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BAND would hit $17.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Band Protocol (BAND), it would witness major spikes. BAND might hit $19 by 2029.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Band Protocol (BAND) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $21 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Band Protocol network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BAND. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) in 2022 is $24.714. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) for 2022 is $0.977.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the performance of Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $22.83 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Band Protocol (BAND)?
BAND is the native cryptocurrency of the Band Protocol, and it is utilised as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data provided to various blockchains.
2. Where can you purchase Band Protocol (BAND)?
Band Protocol (BAND) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT.
3. Will Band Protocol (BAND) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Band Protocol platform, Band Protocol (BAND) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Band Protocol (BAND)?
On April 15, 2021, BAND reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $22.83.
5. Is Band Protocol (BAND) a good investment in 2022?
Band Protocol (BAND) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Band Protocol in the past few months, BAND is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Band Protocol (BAND) reach $5?
Band Protocol (BAND) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Band Protocol (BAND) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2023?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2024?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2025?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2026?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance.
BTC’s price remains indecisive on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Bitcoin has surpassed the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its downtrend as many traders looked trapped with no sign of Bitcoin (BTC) going lower as the price of Bitcoin eyes $22,500. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way, rallying and dragging the market. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Many altcoins have continued to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The beginning of the week appeared skeptical, but things are starting to shape up and look more promising for some altcoins, such as BAND, which rallied over 100% in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of BTC has shown strength breaking above $21,200 and holding up pretty well.
After dropping from its high of $25,000 in recent months with so much hype for BTC, the price of BTC has failed to replicate this movement to that shaw price actions by them.
The price of BTC saw its price trade at a high on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $21,000, as the price found itself trading in a range.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $22,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $219,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $22,500 after bulls keep pushing higher of the chart
The price of BTC trades at $21,300, just above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for BTC’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $21,500 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $22,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $19,500-$19,000.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview