Food banks grapple with increased demand, costs head for holidays

As inflation drives prices up, rising food prices are weighing on everyone, including food banks. As demand and prices rise, it is costing food banks more to feed the families who depend on them. KMBC 9 uncovered the challenges facing food banks as the holidays approach and how you can help.

From sorting to packing to delivery, it all starts inside the Harvesters warehouse.

“We know that when you go to the grocery store right now, you can walk out with 3 or 4 bags and it costs you a hundred dollars,” Harvesters spokeswoman Kera Mashek said.

These exorbitant food prices increase the demand for food bank assistance.

“I hear over and over, ‘this is my first time,’ ‘this is my 2nd time,’ ‘I just started coming in the last six months,’” she said.

Harvesters now serves 226,000 people each month. That’s a near-historic high, about 30% above pre-pandemic levels.

As the holidays approach, they expect the need to be even greater.

“If they’re not able to buy a turkey that maybe cost them $10 or $15 last year and is now going to cost $20 to $30, that’s going to be an extra need for that they come to us asking for this help,” Mashek said.

Bird flu has also driven up prices for this holiday staple, meaning Harvesters is also paying more. This year they spent nearly $100,000 more than last year on turkeys alone.

“Really, now is a critical time, especially as we head into the first of the year, any Kansas Citian who has the right in their budget to donate a dollar or two can even make a huge difference “, Mashek said.

“It’s just a little something I can do to help,” said volunteer Debbie Ruth. For volunteers like her, giving of her time has just as much impact.

“Sometimes you feel like crying when you stop and think about what you’re actually doing and how you’re helping,” Ruth said. “It’s a lifeline for them and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

If you want to help, donating money will go the furthest. One dollar can buy two meals.

Currently, Harvesters has its Check-Out-Hunger program running where you can donate any amount when you checkout at Hy-Vee or Price Chopper.

Harvesters also installed blue barrels in grocery stores to collect food donations.

If you need help, click here for a list of mobile food distribution sites in the metro.