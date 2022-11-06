Connect with us

Food banks grapple with increased demand, costs head for holidays

Food Banks Grapple With Increased Demand, Costs Head For Holidays
As inflation drives prices up, rising food prices are weighing on everyone, including food banks. As demand and prices rise, it is costing food banks more to feed the families who depend on them. KMBC 9 uncovered the challenges facing food banks as the holidays approach and how you can help. From sorting to packing to delivery, it all starts inside the Harvesters warehouse. “We know when you’re going to the grocery store right now, you can walk out with 3 or 4 bags and it’s costing you a hundred dollars,” Harvesters said. spokesperson Kera Mashek. These exorbitant food prices increase the demand for food bank assistance. “I hear over and over, ‘this is my first time,’ ‘this is my 2nd time,’ ‘I just started coming in the last six months,’” she said. Harvesters now serves 226,000 people each month. That’s a near-historic high, about 30% above pre-pandemic levels. As the holidays approach, they expect the need to be even greater. “If they’re not able to buy a turkey that maybe cost them $10 or $15 and now it’s going to be $20 to $30, that’s going to be an extra need for them to come and ask us this help,” Mashek said, too. This year, they spent nearly $100,000 more than last year on turkeys alone. It can make a huge difference,” Mashek said. a little something I can do to help,” said volunteer Debbie Ruth. For volunteers like her, giving of her time has just as much impact. “It makes you want to cry when you stop and think about what you’re actually doing and how you’re helping,” Ruth said. “It’s a lifeline for them and I’m just happy to be a part of it.” If you want to help, donating money will go the furthest. One dollar can buy two meals. Currently, Harvesters has its Check-Out-Hunger program running where you can donate any amount when you checkout at Hy-Vee or Price Chopper. Harvesters also installed blue barrels in grocery stores to collect food donations. If you need help, click here for a list of mobile food distribution sites in the metro.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri—

As inflation drives prices up, rising food prices are weighing on everyone, including food banks. As demand and prices rise, it is costing food banks more to feed the families who depend on them. KMBC 9 uncovered the challenges facing food banks as the holidays approach and how you can help.

From sorting to packing to delivery, it all starts inside the Harvesters warehouse.

“We know that when you go to the grocery store right now, you can walk out with 3 or 4 bags and it costs you a hundred dollars,” Harvesters spokeswoman Kera Mashek said.

These exorbitant food prices increase the demand for food bank assistance.

“I hear over and over, ‘this is my first time,’ ‘this is my 2nd time,’ ‘I just started coming in the last six months,’” she said.

Harvesters now serves 226,000 people each month. That’s a near-historic high, about 30% above pre-pandemic levels.

As the holidays approach, they expect the need to be even greater.

“If they’re not able to buy a turkey that maybe cost them $10 or $15 last year and is now going to cost $20 to $30, that’s going to be an extra need for that they come to us asking for this help,” Mashek said.

Bird flu has also driven up prices for this holiday staple, meaning Harvesters is also paying more. This year they spent nearly $100,000 more than last year on turkeys alone.

“Really, now is a critical time, especially as we head into the first of the year, any Kansas Citian who has the right in their budget to donate a dollar or two can even make a huge difference “, Mashek said.

“It’s just a little something I can do to help,” said volunteer Debbie Ruth. For volunteers like her, giving of her time has just as much impact.

“Sometimes you feel like crying when you stop and think about what you’re actually doing and how you’re helping,” Ruth said. “It’s a lifeline for them and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

If you want to help, donating money will go the furthest. One dollar can buy two meals.

Currently, Harvesters has its Check-Out-Hunger program running where you can donate any amount when you checkout at Hy-Vee or Price Chopper.

Harvesters also installed blue barrels in grocery stores to collect food donations.

If you need help, click here for a list of mobile food distribution sites in the metro.

Magic blow 20-point lead, fall to Kings in overtime on Fox's buzzer-beater

November 6, 2022

Magic Blow 20-Point Lead, Fall To Kings In Overtime On Fox's Buzzer-Beater
The Orlando Magic were in control for the first half of their matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings Saturday at Amway Center.

Then the third quarter happened.

Specifically, a Magic turnover-heavy third (9 giveaways) led to Orlando blowing a 20-point lead and the Kings taking an 83-77 lead to end the third that ballooned to 92-82 early in the fourth.

The Magic dug deep, leaning on Paolo Banchero’s fourth-quarter takeover (10 points, 2 assists in the quarter) to come back and force overtime.

But the Magic (2-8) were out-executed in the extra period, falling to the Kings (3-5) 126-123 after De’Aaron Fox hit a 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Sacramento the win.

Banchero finished with 33 points (14-of-26 shooting), 15 rebounds and 4 assists for his first 30-point game.

With Banchero’s first 30-point showing coming in his 10th game, he became the second-fastest player in team history to record a 30-point game only behind Shaquille O’Neal (three games).

Franz Wagner finished with 31 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The Magic leaned on Wagner later after putting the ball in Banchero’s hands in the fourth, with 10 of Wagner’s points coming in overtime.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 39 minutes before fouling out in overtime. Bol Bol had a career-high 23 points to go with 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Fox led the Kings with 37 points and 5 assists. He made three consecutive 2-pointers in overtime that gave the Kings a 112-111 lead with 3:38 remaining.

Harrison Barnes knocked down a corner 3 and Domantas Sabonis (25 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists) knocked down a free throw after getting fouled on Barnes’ 3 to take a 116-111 lead.

The Magic battled back again, with a Chuma Okeke steal and dunk with 6.6 seconds remaining to tie the game at 23 in overtime.

But Fox hit the dagger Amway to send the Magic back to their locker room without the win.

The Magic fully controlled the first half, limiting turnovers and getting into the paint to have a 65-47 lead at halftime. But they didn’t hold on to the lead and failed to secure their first winning streak.

Orlando went 4 of 23 (17.4%) on 3s compared to the Kings’ 15 of 40 (37.5%) and turned the ball over 18 times for 26 Sacramento points.

Saturday was the first time Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Kings coach Mike Brown were the head coaches in the same game.

Mosley was an assistant coach on Brown’s Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff during the 2013-14 season.

They first connected through legendary player development coach Tim Grgurich.

“I’m so excited he’s getting an opportunity,” Brown said of Mosley pregame. “It’s more than well deserved. He’s got this team competing. It’s a young team. He’s got them competing at a high level. Fantastic job of what he’s doing and a great selection by the Orlando Magic.

“I learned a lot from him even though he’s a younger coach. We’re still in touch to this day. That relationship has been there for a long time. We were both raised by coach Grgurich, especially in the offseason. I was with Grgurich first so I think of Jamahl as my little brother.”

Brown was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-22 before becoming the Kings’ head coach during the offseason.

“I’m so excited for Mike to get another opportunity,” Mosley said. “He’s a great coach. He’s been a mentor for years. The things I learned under him — his attention to detail, his level of communication with players, coaches and staff and his spirit of bringing that same energy and passion to the game every day. He was a great mentor for me to have.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

Gerard Pique's farewell to Camp Nou sees the trophy-laden Barcelona legend joined in tears by Xavi and Ferran Torres as he turns down a penalty chance, receives 'Piquenbauer' songs and a moving tribute from Cesc Fabregas who 'doesn't can't imagine Barca without him"

November 6, 2022

Gerard Pique'S Farewell To Camp Nou Sees The Trophy-Laden Barcelona Legend Joined In Tears By Xavi And Ferran Torres As He Turns Down A Penalty Chance, Receives 'Piquenbauer' Songs And A Moving Tribute From Cesc Fabregas Who 'Doesn'T Can'T Imagine Barca Without Him
It certainly wasn’t the easiest of farewells, but Gerard Pique will be happy that it ended the way he wanted.

The Spanish and Barcelona legend bid farewell to Camp Nou, with tears, hugs, chants, a standing ovation and almost a penalty.

Getty

Unsurprisingly, Pique couldn't hold it off

And Got A Fitting Farewell To An Amazing Career

AFP

And got a fitting farewell to an amazing career

Pique has shocked football by announcing his retirement from football, not at the end of the season but at the start of the World Cup.

In a video that sent shockwaves through European football, the 35-year-old ended a glorious career that saw 35 trophies for club and country, winning literally everything.

No one expected the news so soon, but it summed up a bigger-than-game character who always did things his own way, and with fans turning against him this season, he knew he was time.

The former Manchester United defender could still play one last game against Osasuna before football comes to a halt for the World Cup, but it will be in Pamplona, ​​not the stadium he has called home since childhood.

Given the captain’s armband before the game, Pique stepped out on ‘SEMPR3’ in the center circle, the Spanish word forever, with his stylized career-long number.

“They cheered him on when he jumped onto the pitch, and every time he touched the ball,” Catalan told TV3, and he almost had it in the net.

Lewandowski Offered Pique A Penalty In The First Half And Consoled Him Later

Lewandowski offered Pique a penalty in the first half and consoled him later

Xavi Also Had A Hard Time

Xavi also had a hard time

While Torres Had Already Broken Up

While Torres had already broken up

There were only six minutes left before he could say goodbye on goal, when Robert Lewandowski offered him a penalty, only for the Polish striker to be told ‘no, no’.

La Liga’s top scorer knocked the ball off the post which left manager Xavi the only decision to give his World Cup-winning team-mate a suitable late substitution instead.

In the meantime though, Barcelona were in sublime form despite Ferran Torres wasting away, beating Almeria 2-0 through Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong.

And there were even chants of ‘Piquenbauer’ in reference to German defensive great Franz Beckenbauer, as the ball defender set up a clinic until the 85th minute.

Pique Turned Back The Years In His Last Home Game

Pique turned back the years in his last home game

Then he said goodbye as the tears started to flow, and as a testament to his legacy, he wasn’t the only one.

Xavi and Torres both looked sore as they hugged Pique as he left Camp Nou for the last time, with TV3 summing up his stature.

“At Camp Nou he will never be there again as a player. When he comes back what he will do will be with another job,” they wrote in reference to his presidential ambitions.

Current president Joan Laporta was one of 92,605 spectators who turned out for a routine win over Almeria that put Barca ahead, with the Camp Nou nearing capacity for the first time this season, despite the differences between the fans and the player.

Laporta And Camp Nou Applaud In Unison

Laporta and Camp Nou applaud in unison

The second-busiest LaLiga game this season saw 85,703 spectators but for Pique’s farewell one of his biggest fans was unable to attend.

Cesc Fabregas paid his respects anyway, leaving it until the pre-game after clearly taking the time to collect his thoughts.

“Geri, it was definitely not an easy decision and it’s still hard for me to imagine a Barca without you,” the Arsenal great wrote.

“Nobody better than you could have taught me why Barça is such a special club.

Fabregas Clearly Put A Lot Of Time And Thought Into His Farewell

Fabregas clearly put a lot of time and thought into his farewell

“You have always been very ambitious and you will continue to be successful in future projects. You always do!

“You have been a great teammate, leader, friend and above all a great person.

“As a footballer, you have earned everything and you deserve an incredible farewell to our Camp Nou, where it was an honor for me to play alongside you.”

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck explains decision to not go for it on fourth down in Nebraska win

November 6, 2022

Gophers Football Coach P.j. Fleck Speaks To Media.
LINCOLN, Neb. — John Michael Schmitz gave P.J. Fleck a “death stare.” Mo Ibrahim insisted to his head coach: “We’re going for it! I got it.”

P.J. Fleck

On the headset, Fleck heard two different play calls from his offensive staff for the Gophers’ fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line with less than three minutes left on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“Half the staff likes one; half the staff likes the other,” Fleck said. “They just keep going back and fourth.”

Fleck said “all signs say punt,” but was open to the input. Fleck put the punt team out on the field, followed by the offense then the punt unit again. The lack of a clear call influenced Fleck’s final decision to not go for it.

If Minnesota had converted on that fourth-and-1, it would have all but guaranteed a victory because Nebraska was out of timeouts.

Punter Mark Crawford booted it down to Nebraska’s 12. The Cornhuskers hit a 31-yard pass play to get to midfield, but the drive stalled, including safety Tyler Nubin’s pass breakup on fourth down. And the Gophers held on for a 20-13 win.

Fleck said his final decision came down to “90 yards is a lot harder to get in two minutes with no timeouts than 46 yards.”

BAGGED SACKS

Minnesota’s pass rush has been much maligned this season, but they had their best production of the season Saturday. The Gophers had four sacks against the Cornhuskers, besting the three they had against Colorado in September.

“They train us to execute our responsibility, and this week we were emphasizing that a lot in practice,” Thomas Rush said. “It showed up.”

Rush and Kyeler Baugh combined for a sack for the defensive line. Linebackers Cody Lindenberg, Mariano Sori-Marin and Lucas Finnessy had a sack apiece.

Minnesota had four combined sacks across the previous five games.

BRIEFLY

Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow, who had a team high 3 1/2 sacks,  left during the first quarter with an apparent upper body injury. He went straight into the locker room for further tests and didn’t return to the game. … Mariano Sori-Marin, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Mike Brown-Stephens also dealt with injuries. … Fleck improved to 3-19 when trailing after the first quarter as Gophers head coach. … Fleck receives a $75,000 contract bonus for becoming bowl eligible this season. … The Gophers’ postgame meal had a fitting side dish Saturday: sweet corn.

Taiwan scrambles jets after detecting nearby Chinese forces – RT World News

November 6, 2022

Taiwan Scrambles Jets After Detecting Nearby Chinese Forces - Rt World News
Taipei’s defenses have been activated in response to Beijing’s latest military activity near the self-governing island

Taiwanese military forces have sprung into action to warn Chinese aircraft and warships that have been detected near the self-governing island, including a plane that is believed to have crossed Taipei’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). .

Jets, missile systems and naval forces have been dispatched after nine Chinese planes and two navy ships were detected in and near the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said. The plane that broke through the ADIZ was at the southwest corner of the area, in the same area where a record 56 Chinese jets flew on October 4.

However, contrary to an allegation by US Senator Robert Menendez, who visited Taiwan last April, the Chinese planes did not cross Taiwanese airspace. The ADIZ extends well beyond the territory of Taipei, covering the region where Taiwan monitors aircraft for security purposes.

China has stepped up military exercises in the region around Taiwan since August, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from Beijing against a visit to Taipei. In response to the feud, China severed its military and climate ties with the United States and waged war games in the Taiwan Strait.

China has vowed to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary, and considers the island part of its sovereign territory. The United States and the United Nations recognize Beijing as the “sole legal government of China” under the “One China” Politics. Washington officially recognizes, without endorsing, China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

READ MORE:
Putin comments on ‘Grandma’ Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Speaking at last month’s Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping called on the People’s Liberation Army to “fully improve training and preparation for war”, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. PLA officers said the Chinese military is now on the march “full-time standby” for the war in the Taiwan Strait.

You can share this story on social media:

RT

Stanford gets blasted home by Washington State

November 6, 2022

Stanford Gets Blasted Home By Washington State
STANFORD — Washington State’s mastery of Stanford continued on Saturday, virtually guaranteeing the Cardinal won’t play in a bowling game for the fourth straight season.

The Cougars had three touchdowns before Stanford scored a first down and secured a 52-14 victory at Stanford Stadium.

The Cardinal lost four fumbles on five possessions in the first half, ensuring the Cougars (5-4, 2-4) would win their sixth straight game in the series.

Stanford (3-6, 1-6) must win at No. 12 Utah next Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.

Washington State had scored just 41 points in its previous three games, but had 42 at halftime. Stanford lost three defensive starters in the first two scrimmage plays — safety Patrick Fields and linebackers Ricky Miezan and Levani Damuni.

On offense, running back Mitch Leigber, optional quarterback Ashton Daniels, receiver Elijah Higgins and tight end Benjamin Yurosek all lost fumbles in 13 minutes. Leigber was a converted safety who played running back due to injuries.

It was Stanford’s worst loss since Utah won 52-7 at Stanford Stadium exactly a year ago.

California Daily Newspapers

How will Twitter moderate content after the mass layoffs? Employee responses

November 6, 2022

How Will Twitter Moderate Content After The Mass Layoffs? Employee Responses
The dismissal affected Twitter employees across the world, including in India. (Case)

New Delhi:

Twitter laid off nearly half of its 7,500 employees a week after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform. The layoff affected Twitter employees across the world, including in India, where employees were denied access to the company’s internal systems and offices were locked down.

Although the move raised concerns about the company’s future, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, said his core moderation capabilities were unaffected despite the layoff.

In a Twitter thread, Yoel Roth explained “the facts about Twitter’s current state of trust and safety and moderation capability.”

Mr Roth wrote that the massive job cuts at Twitter affected about 15% of the company’s Trust and Safety organization, but front-line moderation staff were the least affected.

Roth pointed out that last week Twitter had to restrict access to its internal tools to certain employees for security reasons. “Including some members of my team,” he added. However, Mr Roth said, the majority of the more than 2,000 content moderators working on the frontline review were unaffected and their “access will be fully restored in the coming days”.

Sharing infographics on the volume of tweets “reviewed and processed” by the team, Mr Roth claimed that more than 80% of Twitter’s incoming content moderation volume was unaffected by the move. He added that the daily volume of moderation actions taken by the team remained stable throughout the period.

Mr. Roth stressed that early voting takes place in the United States and that Twitter prioritizes and upholds the integrity of the election, which includes combating misinformation on the platform and “fighting fraudulent operations”. ‘state-sponsored information’.

Additionally, the exec shared that amid the layoff, Twitter had to deprioritize a few workflows such as lost password requests and account suspension appeals. “We are working to bring them back online in the coming days,” he added.

Mr. Roth said he would share updates on Twitter’s trust and safety work and stressed that its policies for protecting conversation taking place on the platform remain unchanged.

After Twitter opened the door to half its workforce, experts have warned it could affect the platform’s ability to tackle misinformation, especially when midterm elections are slated for next week in the United States. United.

