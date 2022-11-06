Fox News follows Senate candidate Adam Laxalt 1,100 miles across Nevada as he targets rural voters

HOUSTON — OK, let’s talk about the legacy of the Astros. Because they force you to deal with it.

Because they haven’t backed down from the punishment and embarrassment of their illegal sign theft in 2017. They haven’t left. No, they continued to absorb the boos, criticisms and wonderment about their accomplishments. Most of the time they kept coming back to the playoffs, the reformed criminal who proved capable of succeeding by playing him straight.

Even if you want to scrap the 2017 season and pretend the Astros’ first championship didn’t happen, that’s fine. They are still the team from that era. Still the norm. No one in recent years has been as excellent as the Astros.

They lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, Gerrit Cole and their architect, Jeff Luhnow. But no matter what they lost, they keep winning. And now they have won everything.

It won’t stop all the spades, but I go back to the words of starter Lance McCullers, one of five players remaining in the 2017 roster, who said ahead of the 118th World Series:

“We put ourselves in this position and it doesn’t matter if it [sign stealing] was more prevalent than it seems, but we put ourselves in this position and we have to wear it on the chin. People are going to have the right to feel whatever they want to feel and all we can do is try to win football games and keep winning and eventually I think people are going to just throw up their hands and say : ‘They are probably good .’ ”

Jose Altuve gets a big hug as the Astros celebrate after their 4-1 World Series win over the Phillies. PA

They’re probably awesome.

Six straight ALCS appearances. Four pennants at this time. And now a second title that comes without trash echoes. Just a team of Astros that are excellent in all areas, including perseverance. Hardness. Relentlessness. Not to mention hitting, lining up, developing players and throwing. Lots and lots of pitch.

Justin Verlander, another holdover from 2017, is likely to win his third AL Cy Young. But in the playoffs, the Astros’ co-aces were youngsters Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez. Think about it.

Saturday night, a Valdez was special for the second time in this series, limiting the Phillies to one run in six innings. Yordan Alvarez – like Javier and Valdez, a star who arrived after 2017 – hit a three-run homer that went 450 feet and went down in history as the key shot in a 4-1 Game 6 victory that eliminated the Phillies stubborn, but ultimately overwhelmed. .

“We had a really dominant streak,” McCullers said a week ago. “And so I think a World Series title would kind of help solidify us as a team that could compete against other great teams from other generations.”

Dusty Baker celebrates with Martin Maldonado after winning his first World Series as a manager. Getty Images

Mission accomplished. For that. And for helping manager Dusty Baker finally get his ring. Baker replaced manager AJ Hinch in 2017 and brought calm and sympathy to a group that needed both. Baker’s reward was to remove the stain from an otherwise brilliant management ledger. He had been the manager with the most regular season wins (2,093) without a championship. He was, heading into Saturday night, a 9-16 record in potential playoff tiebreakers. This time, his Astros clinched, and Baker’s odyssey to become a World Series-winning manager was over.

He listened to a crowd of nearly 43,000 constantly returning to “We want Houston,” a mocking chant from Yankees fans who asked for it. The Yankees have never forgotten or forgiven the Astros for knocking them out in 2017. But as is the Astros’ DNA now, they continue to prove their worth, knocking out the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS and sweeping them this year. for the AL flag.

For about half of Saturday’s game, the Phillies looked set to force a Game 7. Zack Wheeler, with an extra day off, found his best fastball and shut out the Astros for five innings. Kyle Schwarber has only hit left-on-left second homer against Valdez this season, a first shot on the sixth that made it 1-0.

Justin Verlander celebrates with his wife Kate Upton after the Astros’ decisive World Series victory. Getty Images

But aside from Game 3, when they led throughout the series to take a 2-1 lead, the Phillies couldn’t stay ahead of the Astros. Of the other 45 innings played in this series, Houston has led all but one. And it wasn’t round six on Saturday.

9 hitter Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch and star rookie Jeremy Peña scored an out. Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to pick his own left-handed mainstay, reliever Jose Alvarado, to face Alvarez. Alvarado had allowed just one home run to a left-hander this year. And Alvarez, since homering for the second straight day in ALDS Game 2 against the Mariners, had gone 5 for 42 without a homer. But this time he smashed a 99 mph fastball and sent it over the hurdles into center field. It was 3-1, soon 4-1 before the end of the set.

And with the Astros’ bullpen dominating (none of the relievers were on the 2017 club), the streak was over. The Astros relievers gave up five runs in 54 ¹/₃ innings this postseason — in which their starters were terrific, their lineup exquisite, and their hitting not as crushing as in the past, but consistent enough.

If you hate the Astros for what they did in 2017, they’ll never get your forgiveness. I understood. But the clang of the trash stopped – the victory never happened. The production of good players, especially weapons, did not stop. The winning of the big games continued. There’s another championship out there now, one that screams about who they are – like it or not.

The team of that time.