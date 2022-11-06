News
Fox News follows Senate candidate Adam Laxalt 1,100 miles across Nevada as he targets rural voters
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA– Every vote counts.
That’s the message U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt delivered on his bus tour of the Nevada countryside in the final days before Election Day.
Fox News reporter Ashley Soriano joined the campaign this week, tracking their 1,100-mile journey, stopping in at least 14 cities and towns and hitting every county in the state.
One of the stops was Austin, Nevada, with a population of around 100 people.
HISPANIC VOTERS COULD BE KEY TO SEVERAL MIDTERM RACES: 'SU VOTO ES SU VOZ'
“Ninety percent rural Nevada is what it takes to win,” said Sigal Chattah, one of Laxalt’s surrogates during the bus tour. She is also a candidate for state attorney general.
Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, contains a large portion of Nevada’s historically blue-leaning voters. This bus tour is important to the Laxalt campaign to get as many rural votes as possible, in hopes of overthrowing Senate control.
Laxalt is running against incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.
The last time she ran was in 2016, winning 47% of the state vote, compared to her opponent’s 44.6% at the time. About 386,000 votes came from Clark County out of the roughly 522,000 statewide votes.
OBAMAS AND CLINTONS AWAIT MID-TERM CAMPAIGN TRAIL WHILE BIDEN KEEPS TIMETABLE LIGHT
Since an overwhelming majority of votes come from Clark County, many candidates focus on this area when planning campaign events and rallies.
That’s why some voters on the tour say they often feel overlooked in elections.
“Our vote is just as important as anyone else’s vote,” said Randall Clark, who lives in Eureka, Nevada, which has a population of about 400.
Another stop was Yerington, Nevada, with a population of around 3,000.
“It means a lot that our little community, albeit small, will not be forgotten and wants to be here,” Mayor John Garry said. “And I’m sure he wants to represent us in a way that we’ll all be proud of.”
Laxalt and Cortez Masto tied in a Times/Siena poll and nearly tied in a USA TODAY-Suffolk University poll.
Laxalt told voters to ignore those polls and get out and vote.
“Obviously it’s a small county, but every vote counts,” Laxalt said, addressing a crowd of about 50 people in Lovelock, Nevada. The population there is less than 2,000.
“If rural Nevada shows up and you vote in big numbers, we’re going to win this race and we’re going to flip this Senate seat. Can I count on you for that?” He continued.
Notable political figures such as Matt Whitaker, former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, and Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence under Trump, joined the tour.
Laxalt’s final stop is Las Vegas on Saturday, with support from some current US senators, the Utah attorney general and the National Border Patrol Council.
ARIZONA HAS MULTIPLE COMPETITIVE HOUSE RACES, WHILE SENATE RACE COULD DETERMINE WHICH PARTY WINS MAJORITY
Cortez Masto campaigned with other Democratic candidates on Friday, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus (NV-01), both up for re-election. Singer Camila Cabello and actress Kerry Washington also joined the rally.
“Each one of us matters. There are candidates who believe that inclusiveness matters…that we all belong in this country and we all belong to have a voice,” Washington told the crowd, encouraging them to vote for Democrats up and down. ballot. “The reality is, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas when it comes to politics. The whole country is watching.
Cortez Masto, Sisolak and others will hold another joint rally on Saturday.
Fox
News
The Astros are the best MLB team of this era – like it or not
HOUSTON — OK, let’s talk about the legacy of the Astros. Because they force you to deal with it.
Because they haven’t backed down from the punishment and embarrassment of their illegal sign theft in 2017. They haven’t left. No, they continued to absorb the boos, criticisms and wonderment about their accomplishments. Most of the time they kept coming back to the playoffs, the reformed criminal who proved capable of succeeding by playing him straight.
Even if you want to scrap the 2017 season and pretend the Astros’ first championship didn’t happen, that’s fine. They are still the team from that era. Still the norm. No one in recent years has been as excellent as the Astros.
They lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, Gerrit Cole and their architect, Jeff Luhnow. But no matter what they lost, they keep winning. And now they have won everything.
It won’t stop all the spades, but I go back to the words of starter Lance McCullers, one of five players remaining in the 2017 roster, who said ahead of the 118th World Series:
“We put ourselves in this position and it doesn’t matter if it [sign stealing] was more prevalent than it seems, but we put ourselves in this position and we have to wear it on the chin. People are going to have the right to feel whatever they want to feel and all we can do is try to win football games and keep winning and eventually I think people are going to just throw up their hands and say : ‘They are probably good .’ ”
They’re probably awesome.
Six straight ALCS appearances. Four pennants at this time. And now a second title that comes without trash echoes. Just a team of Astros that are excellent in all areas, including perseverance. Hardness. Relentlessness. Not to mention hitting, lining up, developing players and throwing. Lots and lots of pitch.
Justin Verlander, another holdover from 2017, is likely to win his third AL Cy Young. But in the playoffs, the Astros’ co-aces were youngsters Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez. Think about it.
Saturday night, a Valdez was special for the second time in this series, limiting the Phillies to one run in six innings. Yordan Alvarez – like Javier and Valdez, a star who arrived after 2017 – hit a three-run homer that went 450 feet and went down in history as the key shot in a 4-1 Game 6 victory that eliminated the Phillies stubborn, but ultimately overwhelmed. .
“We had a really dominant streak,” McCullers said a week ago. “And so I think a World Series title would kind of help solidify us as a team that could compete against other great teams from other generations.”
Mission accomplished. For that. And for helping manager Dusty Baker finally get his ring. Baker replaced manager AJ Hinch in 2017 and brought calm and sympathy to a group that needed both. Baker’s reward was to remove the stain from an otherwise brilliant management ledger. He had been the manager with the most regular season wins (2,093) without a championship. He was, heading into Saturday night, a 9-16 record in potential playoff tiebreakers. This time, his Astros clinched, and Baker’s odyssey to become a World Series-winning manager was over.
He listened to a crowd of nearly 43,000 constantly returning to “We want Houston,” a mocking chant from Yankees fans who asked for it. The Yankees have never forgotten or forgiven the Astros for knocking them out in 2017. But as is the Astros’ DNA now, they continue to prove their worth, knocking out the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS and sweeping them this year. for the AL flag.
For about half of Saturday’s game, the Phillies looked set to force a Game 7. Zack Wheeler, with an extra day off, found his best fastball and shut out the Astros for five innings. Kyle Schwarber has only hit left-on-left second homer against Valdez this season, a first shot on the sixth that made it 1-0.
But aside from Game 3, when they led throughout the series to take a 2-1 lead, the Phillies couldn’t stay ahead of the Astros. Of the other 45 innings played in this series, Houston has led all but one. And it wasn’t round six on Saturday.
9 hitter Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch and star rookie Jeremy Peña scored an out. Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to pick his own left-handed mainstay, reliever Jose Alvarado, to face Alvarez. Alvarado had allowed just one home run to a left-hander this year. And Alvarez, since homering for the second straight day in ALDS Game 2 against the Mariners, had gone 5 for 42 without a homer. But this time he smashed a 99 mph fastball and sent it over the hurdles into center field. It was 3-1, soon 4-1 before the end of the set.
And with the Astros’ bullpen dominating (none of the relievers were on the 2017 club), the streak was over. The Astros relievers gave up five runs in 54 ¹/₃ innings this postseason — in which their starters were terrific, their lineup exquisite, and their hitting not as crushing as in the past, but consistent enough.
If you hate the Astros for what they did in 2017, they’ll never get your forgiveness. I understood. But the clang of the trash stopped – the victory never happened. The production of good players, especially weapons, did not stop. The winning of the big games continued. There’s another championship out there now, one that screams about who they are – like it or not.
The team of that time.
New York Post
News
Phillies vs Astros – LIVE: Houston WINS its second World Series
The Houston Astros WIN their second World Series in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies… giving iconic coach Dusty Baker his first-ever ring on a dramatic night in Texas
Yordan Alvarez drilled a three-run homer to center field to back up another big effort from Framber Valdez as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to claim their second World Series championship in six seasons.
Alvarez hit his third playoff homer in the sixth inning against Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarado, who was called up from the bullpen to face left-handed hitter Alvarez.
Facing a 2-1 count, Alvarez drilled a 98.9 mph sinker 450 feet above the center batting eye to tag Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena and erase the lead from 1-0 which the Phillies grabbed in the top half of the sixth.
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win their second World Series on Saturday night
It was a dramatic night in Texas as Houston picked up the win over the Phillies in front of their own fans
He gave legendary Astros coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title at age 73
This is the second time in 61 years that Houston has won the World Series – the first was in 2017
It also gave iconic coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title. The 73-year-old Baker, who had already competed twice in the World Series as a skipper, is the longest-serving manager of the championship.
“It feels good man,” Baker said on TV afterwards. “Look at these people, they are so happy. I think of my mother – my mother died in January. And my brother. I want to thank the Lord for putting us in this position to succeed. And I love these players.
Houston added an insurance run three batters later when Christian Vazquez hosted Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez with a left single that scored Alex Bregman, who worked a walk off Alvarado after the Alvarez homer . Two of the three batters Alvarado faced scored.
Valdez (3-0) had a shutout in the seventh inning while recording nine strikeouts in Game 2.
He was just as effective in his third start against the Phillies in 30 days, allowing two hits and two walks while again posting nine strikeouts.
He fanned five consecutive batters connecting the third and fourth innings and struck out 10 consecutive batters entering in the top of the sixth inning.
By then, Valdez had tied zeros with Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, but Kyle Schwarber gave Philadelphia its only lead by driving a 2-2 lead from Valdez into the right field seats for his sixth homer of the playoffs. playoffs.
Valdez responded by taking out Rhys Hoskins, JT Realmuto and Bryce Harper in order, and Alvarez took Valdez down shortly after.
Wheeler (1-3) was outstanding before he ran into trouble in the sixth.
He had given up just three base runners in five innings and faced only two batters over the minimum before plunging Martin Maldonado with a pitch to open the sixth. Pena followed with his second hit on Wheeler two batters later before Alvarado came in for Alvarez and the tide immediately turned.
Houston right-handers Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly held the lead with aplomb, with Neris and Abreu retiring the Phillies in order in the seventh and eighth and Pressly needing just seven pitches to make his sixth save of the playoffs playoffs.
After hitting five homers in their 7-0 victory in Game 3, the Phillies had three runs in the final three games of the series.
dailymail us
News
The EU is incomprehensible – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
The European Commission’s reputation for using gibberish is second to none – and now the data confirms that perception.
The verdict is in from an analysis of 45,000 press releases: The Commission keeps things complicated, even compared to other governments.
This not only makes life more difficult for journalists, argues the author of the article, Christian Rauh of the WZB Center for Social Sciences in Berlin. It is also a political problem. The incomprehensible communications leave plenty of room for Eurosceptics and national politicians who want to blame Brussels for providing their own translations.
“Technocratic communication thus too easily plays into the hands of those who want to build the image of a Brussels elite detached from the European citizen,” writes Rauh in the Journal of European Integration.
Rauh analyzed data from 35 years of English press releases from the Commission, examining factors such as grammatical complexity and jargon.
For comparison, he also consulted newspapers, political science summaries and communications from the Irish and British governments. While it’s no surprise that the Commission has been more technical than the tabloids, national governments have also scored better on accessible language using normal words (eliminating the excuse that the Commission has to have the air geek because it deals with issues of technical policy).
On a measure of ease of reading texts, only political scientists scored lower than the Commission (as shown in the graph above). And when it comes to jargon, the Commission’s communicators have even outstripped the academics.
Some of this is intentional, Rauh notes. Messages on ‘…flexibility in state aid rules…’ for example, are about thorny talks with capitals, and ‘trilogues’, of course, are about talking to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU (or, to put it bluntly, of national politicians), and the Commission often finds it difficult not to irritate capitals publicly while contentious issues are dealt with in private.
Looking at the amount of communications between 1985 and 2020, Rauh found that the volume of press releases per month had reached around 150 in the early 2000s, under Commission President Romano Prodi, with similar levels during both terms. by Jose Manuel Barroso.
However, the head of the first “Political Commission”, Jean-Claude Juncker, oversaw a sharp drop, down to around 50 press releases per month during his five-year term ending in 2019. (The trend of ‘Ursula von der Leyen as President of the Commission seemed to go back in the analysis of press releases until 2020.)
Politices
News
LAWRENCE JONES: Public safety has become ‘political football’
Fox News host Lawrence Jones said just before the midterm elections that crime – which should be the top priority for leaders – has been reduced to “political football” on “Cross Country”.
LAURENT JONES: Do you all feel like crime in the country is a big deal?…Security is on the ballot in America…We are only three days away from election day and our nation crime crisis is at the heart of voters’ concerns. Public safety should be our leaders’ top priority, but it has become political football.
FAST COURSE: GENERAL ISSUES IMPACTING THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS FOR US VOTERS
Violence is bleeding from once shiny cities to the suburbs and beyond. We once demanded accountability and justice. Now there’s only one revolving door to repeat offenders. Calls for protection are answered with denial and accusation. But regardless of the policy, lives are changed forever. Cut short by criminals who now feel the law is on their side. So when you vote on Tuesday, you might want to ask: whose side is your candidate on?
Fox
News
“A cruel and small individual”
Pop star and Joe Biden surrogate John Legend took time out of his midterm door-to-door campaign to insult Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), calling him a ‘cruel, petty individual “.
During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC All with Chris Hayes, John Legend accused DeSantis of undermining democracy by cracking down on voter fraud. He also touched on DeSantis’ recent decision to transport a small group of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.
The singer’s attack comes as DeSantis easily leads challenger Charlie Crist (D) in the polls, ahead by as much as 14 percentage points, or 55% of the Democrat’s 41% in a poll.
“DeSantis is a cruel, petty individual, and he’s found as many cruel ways as he can to undermine the progress Florida voters overwhelmingly voted for,” Legend said.
“You see his cruelty when it comes to arresting people who have been told they are allowed to vote. You see his cruelty when it comes to flying refugees and asylum seekers across the country based on deceit and lies. He’s a cruel little person.
.@John legend“DeSantis is a cruel, petty individual. And he’s found as many cruel ways as he can to undermine the progress Florida voters overwhelmingly voted for.” pic.twitter.com/XJQnn9kjG7
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 5, 2022
Legend continued his rant against DeSantis: “It frustrates me because it’s your job as a journalist to show this but you’re also doing DeSantis’ job because what he really wants to do is scare people off. vote.” He wants to make sure that most of them have the right to vote – he wants them to be afraid to exercise that right.
During the interview, Legend repeated familiar talking points from Democrats about midterms, describing the party as the last line of defense against fascism.
“I think this election is a watershed moment for democracy. We see so many Holocaust deniers running in public elections where they will actually control the election,” he said. “We have so many people who don’t even believe in free and fair elections running to administer our elections.”
He continued, “If we allow so many of these people who are anti-democratic, who flirt with fascist tendencies to run our elections, we may not have real democracy the next time we have an election.
The caption failed to mention that he helped spread the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2016 election.
In a 2017 tweet, Legend wrote, “Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin.”
Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin
— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017
John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are among Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists, at one point considering leaving the United States during the Trump administration. (They didn’t.) The celebrity couple campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and attended Biden’s inaugural festivities.
Breitbart News
News
Body of missing eight-year-old boy found in pond north of Canberra
Body of missing eight-year-old boy found in pond north of Canberra
- The bodies of a woman and a young boy were found in an ACT pond on Saturday
- Officers were searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin in Canberra for a missing boy
- Police removed the body of the eight-year-old boy from the pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday
The body of an eight-year-old boy missing since Saturday morning has been found in a pond north of Canberra.
Pranav Vivekanandan was reported missing after the bodies of a woman and a young boy – believed to be Pranav’s mother and brother – were discovered in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin.
After two days of searching, police removed the boy’s body from the pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
ACT Police are investigating the circumstances of the three deaths and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
“At this stage, police do not believe any other party is involved,” police said in a statement.
Police also said there was no threat to the community.
Officers searched Yerrabi pond in Gungahlin in ACT for Pranav Vivekanandan (pictured)
Officers found the bodies of the woman and the other boy on Saturday after a member of the public saw them in the water, while investigators later recovered a vehicle from a nearby parking lot.
This then led to an urgent search for Pranav in the water and surrounding bush.
Police spent hours Saturday afternoon searching it, and specialist divers resumed the desperate search early Sunday morning.
“It’s obviously a tragic situation,” Detective Superintendent Hall O’Meagher told reporters on Saturday.
Officers are pictured searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin in the ACT for the boy after the bodies of a woman and another boy were found in the water early on Saturday
Divers are pictured searching the water as other officers scour the surrounding bush
“We are inquiring with the families of these deceased persons. They are helping us with our inquiries right now.
“Our hearts go out to them and to the officers who had to deal with this tragic circumstance,” Detective O’Meagher said.
The cause and nature of the deaths are not yet known and investigations are ongoing.
“We ask any member of the public who has information about the circumstances of this case to come forward and call Crime Stoppers.”
State Emergency Services are pictured at the scene, while 30 police also took part in the operation
The bodies of a woman and a boy were discovered when police arrived in the area at 8am (pictured, police at the scene)
On Saturday, police pulled a white Subaru with an infant seat in the back from the waterfront, which locals said had been at the park since 4 a.m.
“I opened the door, noticed it wasn’t locked with a child seat in the back. I actually opened the door to see if any keys (no keys) were there, to move around to access it,’ local resident Rod Wheatley posted on Facebook.
He told reporters that officers received a call from a pubic member when they spotted what they thought was a body in the lake.
Police said there was no continuing threat to the community, while next of kin had been notified (pictured investigations underway)
Yerrabi Pond is a popular recreation spot in North Canberra, with a playground, walking and cycling trails and a skate park.
The water is thought to be cloudy after recent rains, making it harder to find.
It is understood that the police used a drone for a better view.
State emergency services and about 30 police officers took part in the operation.
“This is a distressing situation for first responders – the police, the SES and all the services we rely on to give us the help we need in these circumstances – but rest assured we have social support to provide. to these officers today and in the days to come,” Detective O’Meagher said.
It is not yet known whether the deaths were accidental or not.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyond blue 1300 22 4636
dailymail us
