News
From payroll to raises to protected players, here are five questions the Orioles face this offseason
Trey Mancini’s Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, and the most significant offseason of the Orioles’ rebuild is underway.
After a 2022 campaign that unexpectedly produced Baltimore’s first winning season in six years, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has promised an increase in payroll and effort to contend that wasn’t seen in his first four years leading the organization.
An offseason that could determine the Orioles’ ability to push for the American League East title and beyond is beginning, and they enter it facing questions on, off and about the field. Here are five of them.
What does ‘liftoff’ look like?
In the aftermath of a trade deadline that hurt the Orioles’ playoff chances more than it helped them — with trading Mancini, then the team’s longest-tenured player, to Houston among the moves made — Elias declared “it’s liftoff from here” for Baltimore’s rebuild. The three months since have been a countdown to launch.
With the World Series concluding, the Orioles are going to be wholly able to upgrade their roster through free agency and trades. They’ll have several internal moves to make that could also inch up payroll, but none figure to have as significant an influence as whatever happens externally.
Beyond saying “significant investments” are coming, Elias has been mum on how much of a rise in payroll should be expected; notifying players’ agents and opposing teams of a self-established cap would do little good for the Orioles’ negotiating position. But increasing the Orioles’ 2022 payroll by 50% would have taken it from 29th in the league, according to Spotrac, to 27th. Doubling it would have still left it in the bottom 10. Add $100 million, and it still would have been below league average.
The Orioles are cleared for takeoff. How high they rise will now be determined.
When will they commit to Baltimore?
Asked whether Camden Yards’ new left field wall would remain in its current format in 2023, Elias said it would but noted the entirety of the ballpark’s outfield dimensions could change in the future as a result of other renovations the team has in mind for the 30-year-old venue.
That’s a sign of long-term planning, even without a long-term deal binding the Orioles to Baltimore. As of now, the club’s lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire after the 2023 season. The Orioles can exercise a five-year extension by Feb. 1, seemingly making this offseason an important juncture for the franchise and the city even though the sides had already pushed the deadline back by agreeing to a two-year extension in February 2021.
The timing comes with the Angelos family that primarily owns the team embroiled in a legal dispute, but Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos told team staff members in September he intends for the organization to sign a new lease, doubling down on his 2019 comments that the team will play in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
The 2023 season figures to be an exciting one for the Orioles. It would be best for all involved if it’s not played under a cloud of uncertainty over the team’s future in Baltimore.
Should they pick up Jordan Lyles’ option?
In an ideal winter, veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles will no longer be the recipient of the largest contract Elias has given to a free agent as the Orioles’ general manager. But that deal will prompt the offseason’s first big decision.
With the World Series complete, the Orioles have five days to decide whether to keep Lyles, who turned 32 last month, under contract for 2023 for $11 million or pay a $1 million buyout that makes him a free agent again.
In his first season in Baltimore, Lyles’ 179 innings were one shy of his career high and more than 50 more than the next closest Oriole. He was not particularly dominant — his 4.42 ERA was 40th of the 45 pitchers who qualified for the ERA title — but he was remarkably dependable, missing only one turn through the rotation and serving as a standout example to its less-experienced members. After ace John Means went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Lyles was the only member of the Orioles’ rotation who had made more than 13 starts in a previous season.
As they do in deciding on Lyles’ option, the Orioles will have five days to activate Means from the 60-day injured list. But activating Means would largely be procedural, and with him unlikely to be ready for the start of 2023 and Lyles’ status unclear, Baltimore’s projected rotation for now lacks experience. Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Austin Voth, Tyler Wells, Spenser Watkins and Bruce Zimmermann each had stretches of success in 2022 — some longer than others — while prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Mike Baumann figure to contend for starts in 2023.
It’s possible the Orioles add even more options through trades and free agency, but should such deals not come through, Lyles has shown there could be worse fallbacks.
Who already on the roster gets a raise?
If the Orioles keep Lyles, his salary would be nearly double the $6 million they paid him in 2022. He’s not their only player who could get a raise.
With outfielder Jake Cave agreeing to a one-year deal Friday, seven Orioles are eligible for arbitration, a process that allows players with multiple years of major league experience to increase their salaries before they become free agents. Four are in their first year of eligibility, meaning they could be paid significantly above the league minimum for the first time.
But the Orioles aren’t required to enter that process with each player and could non-tender some of them to avoid paying the increased salaries, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting the group to receive $23.3 million. Austin Hays was the Orioles’ top hitter through the season’s first three months but fell off immensely; those struggles paired with the expected impacts of outfield prospects Kyle Stowers and Colton Cowser might mean the $3.1 million Hays is projected to receive could be deployed other ways. With several impact shortstops possibly on the market and several of Baltimore’s top prospects playing the position, the Orioles could look for an offensive upgrade to Jorge Mateo, though his glove and speed would certainly provide value at other spots. In Aramis Garcia, the Orioles already put one arbitration-eligible catcher they received on waivers back on them, and perhaps Cam Gallagher meets the same fate.
The only other raises for current Orioles would come via extensions for players yet to reach arbitration, which Elias noted he considers, as he does all else, on a case-by-case basis. The most logical recipient would be catcher Adley Rutschman, the former top prospect who earned Most Valuable Oriole honors and figures to be an American League Rookie of the Year finalist.
Which prospects get protected from the Rule 5 draft — and potential trade packages?
As the Orioles’ front office blends a deeper farm system with a desire to contend, the franchise’s minor leaguers are going to become more likely to make their way to other organizations. This offseason, that could happen in two ways.
Most notably would be as part of trade packages. In their four drafts under Elias, the Orioles have stockpiled talented position players, but as many members of that group approach the majors, it’s become clear there are unfortunately not enough spots for all of them. The organizational depth, especially in the middle infield, would certainly make it easier parting with a handful of those players to add a top-tier bat or arm.
Going forward, the Orioles also figure to have tougher decisions to make when it comes to protecting prospects in the Rule 5 draft, which allows teams to add players who other organizations kept off their 40-man rosters after a certain amount of time. With Rutschman and Stowers already added during the season, the most significant players left needing protection are Rodriguez, shortstop Joey Ortiz, right-hander Seth Johnson and left-hander Drew Rom.
Players at risk of exposure include other college players Baltimore took in the 2019 draft, a trio of pitchers they acquired through trades recovering from Tommy John surgery and another group of intriguing arms including 2022 breakout pitchers Noah Denoyer and Ignacio Feliz.
()
News
Greenhouse crops threatened by EU energy crisis – media – RT Business News
German tomato growers reportedly forced to close greenhouses as heating costs soar
Soaring energy prices are forcing German farmers to scale back greenhouse operations and abandon the cultivation of heat-loving crops such as tomatoes as maintaining temperatures at 22 degrees Celsius becomes unaffordable, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR).
According to BR, vegetable growers in Germany are opting for less heat-intensive and less profitable lettuces instead of tomatoes and cucumbers due to the energy crisis that has raged in the EU over the past year.
A greenhouse operator described the skyrocketing cost of growing tomatoes.
“If we were to produce normally, the price per kilo of tomatoes would be at least one euro higher. It would even be two euros for the cocktail tomatoes,” Andreas Evers told the broadcaster.
Evers, along with other winter vegetable growers, plans to acquire a heat and power generator that runs on liquefied natural gas, instead of waiting for government support.
The German authorities have previously announced their intention to grant large companies state aid from January 2023. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized companies as well as households can only apply for the aid from February .
Germany, like the rest of the EU, is facing soaring energy prices and record inflation amid anti-Russian sanctions and a move away from Russian fuel. The situation is expected to lead to rationing and power shortages. Greenhouse agriculture is particularly vulnerable to energy shortages, due to its heavy reliance on gas for heating.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Weinstein trial
What you think you know about how rape victims act is probably wrong, and there’s a reason for that: It seems intuitive that anyone violated in that way would scream, run and only ever see the perp again in court.
Only, not one of those responses is common.
In the decade that I’ve been writing about rape and sexual assault, I’m not sure I’ve covered a single victim who either screamed or ran. The only one who never saw the perp again completed suicide 10 days later.
Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist in Pennsylvania since 1997, testified on Tuesday at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial about some of the most widely accepted misapprehensions about a crime that leads to a conviction only seven times out of 1,000.
And can we at least agree that it’s not because the other 993 victims were lying or mistaken?
Ziv was not in court to testify against the convicted former film producer, who as in his New York trial has again pleaded not guilty. Instead, she was there to explain what researchers and clinicians have found, over many years’ time, about how victims usually do and do not react.
Her presentation was a kind of “Rape Myths 101.” Her seminar might help you better understand a victim you love — and since one out of six women is raped at some point, there probably is such a person in your life.
“Sexual assault is one of the crimes that people sort of intuitively believe they have an understanding of,” and yet do not, she told the court. Here are some of the most prevalent misconceptions:
1. Real victims of sexual assault fight their assailants.
Instead, a far more common reaction is to freeze. Ziv told the court, “Even aggressive verbal shouting — screaming — is not as common as we would think. It’s more common than physical resistance, but a minority of people have physical resistance, even in the case of stranger rape.”
Then, because victims “are programmed by cultural myths,” too, many blame themselves for having been unable to move or scream.
2. Real victims naturally report the event promptly.
Most don’t report it at all, and if you’ve ever attended or paid attention to a rape trial, you know why that is. In an understandable Freudian slip, a pool report from the Weinstein trial last week referred to one of his eight accusers as the defendant.
Still ubiquitous among victims, Ziv said, is “shame, and self blame. I shouldn’t have been there. I shouldn’t have worn that. Was I too nice?”
Here, though, is the Everest of rape myths:
3. Victims of sexual assault do not have subsequent contact with the perpetrator.
“This is probably the most difficult rape myth for people to grasp: that it is not uncommon for individuals to have subsequent contact with the perpetrator,” Ziv said.
“Some people have continued contact because they want to decrease collateral damage,” if, as is often the case, the attacker is someone with the power to hurt his victim professionally or personally.
Ziv said it’s not uncommon, either, for victims to have consensual sex with their attacker later on, to try to reframe what happened and regain control.
Take the woman who accused then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of, during their first-ever moments alone together, taking away her clothes and keys and blindfolding and duct-taping her to an exercise machine in his basement. Then, she said, he threw her on the floor and forced her to have oral sex while she cried and he called her a whore.
Every single member of the bipartisan Missouri House committee that heard her sworn testimony believed her account. Greitens, who denied that he was ever violent, refused to testify. Yet his accuser is still routinely referred to as Greitens’ “mistress,” and someone with whom he had an affair because she later had consensual sex with him.
How could a sexual assault victim seem so calm?
4. We can tell whether someone has really been sexually assaulted by the way they behave.
Initially, denial helps victims get through what has happened to them. Yet victims who don’t cry or otherwise seem upset are doubted: If that really happened, how could she seem so calm?
Ziv noted in court that sexual assault is the only crime where the demeanor of the victim determines our view of whether a crime occurred at all.
5. If you were really attacked, you’d remember exactly what happened.
Our brains on trauma don’t work like that; under extreme stress, events are often recalled out of order.
One more myth Ziv didn’t mention that I will is the idea that victims often come forward for money or attention — to get in on “the gravy train,” as one of my friends put it.
On the contrary, when victims try to do the right thing by testifying, their reward is usually being humiliated all over again. During opening statements, Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman accused all of Weinstein’s accusers of lying.
But he singled out Jennifer Siebel Newsom for extra insults, saying she would be “just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood” if she hadn’t married California Gov. Gavin Newsom. I don’t think I’ve heard that odious word since Bill Clinton’s team wrote off his affairs and predations as “bimbo eruptions.”
And here’s what the “gravy train” really looks like: Bill Cosby’s attorney, as you may remember, described Andrea Constand as a fabulist who was all in on the “romantic” night he gave her pills “to relax” and then “danced outside (his) marriage.”
Because she is gay and was in a relationship with a woman at the time, Cosby’s lawyer told the jury that she isn’t as gay as she claims. And why would she return his calls later, though that was part of her job at Temple University, if he had really assaulted her?
At Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky’s rape trial, I saw the young men he’d preyed on characterized as money grubbers, while the defense attorney joked that the whole thing was a soap opera.
Then there was the Article 32 hearing — the military equivalent of a probable cause hearing — that I covered for three Naval Academy midshipmen accused of rape by a classmate. The woman, who had to be forced to testify, because she knew very well how this was going to go, was asked by defense attorneys whether she’d worn a bra that night, and “were you wearing underwear?”
She was asked how suggestively she dances, how often she lies — “At least once a day?” — whether she “felt like a ho” the next morning, and, over and over, how wide she opens her mouth to perform oral sex.
When I walked across campus with her one day, it was like walking around with a ghost; no one so much as looked her way. When the men went free, other Naval Academy students who said they, too, had been raped marveled that she’d even gotten the hearing that she would rather have skipped.
As I’ve written before, Weinstein deserves due process just like anyone else. But it’s still depressing watching victims of this one crime be systematically destroyed.
The way victims are treated, in and outside the courtroom, hasn’t changed at all that I can tell. And that anyone comes forward anyway, at such great personal cost, is the only thing about how rape is prosecuted that continues to surprise me.
Melinda Henneberger writes for the The Sacramento Bee.
News
We learned that people care about crime, about the border now that voters control the conversation, not the media
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour” program, New York Times Columnist David Brooks said he loves elections because instead of the media controlling the conversation, as they do most of the time, “a lot of people controlling the conversation.” And we find out what important issues “people really want to hear about”, as we saw how important crime and the border were to people in this election and we saw how angry people were with the school closures during the coronavirus pandemic after Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.
Brooks said, “I just like elections. Frankly, we the media control the conversation most of the time. But when elections are held, a lot of people control the conversation. When Glenn Youngkin won, we learned how upset people were about schools. And you kind of knew it, but you feel it. I think we learned how crime is just a big deal for a lot of people. The border is a big problem for many people. So the conversation always changes in the fall. And I like the way it changes, because it reminds us of what people really want to hear.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances.
“This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more advanced because this team has won more than that team had won. This team won in 2020 and 2021 (making the playoffs both season). But they’re similar.
“They believe, but they don’t really believe how good they are until somebody from the outside tells them, ‘You guys are really damn good.’ ”
For the 2014 Royals, that person was Raúl Ibañez.
“It happened here in Chicago, we had just acquired Raúl Ibañez and he had a player meeting,” Grifol said. “And he told the players, ‘I came from Anaheim and I want you to know one thing, you guys are really damn good and you don’t know how good you are.’”
After winning 86 games and finishing third in the American League Central in 2013, the Royals reached the World Series in ‘14, losing to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The next year, the Royals won the World Series — their first championship since 1985 — beating the New York Mets in five games.
Grifol said Ibañez’s words were important.
“That changed the atmosphere completely,” Grifol said. “That’s the same with this team — we’re really good. We’ve just got to tighten up some things. And we’re going to do that.”
General manager Rick Hahn said the hiring process fleshed out some of those areas of concentration.
“It’s one thing to say we’re not fundamentally strong or defensively strong or we need to run the bases better, it’s good to hear a fresh perspective on how we’re going to go about improving those,” Hahn said. “Those shortcomings weren’t for the lack of talent or lack of dedication from those coaches that may no longer be part of the staff.
“Hitting coach in particular … there comes a point when you need to make a change in that regard despite past success and talent of the individual, just because the message isn’t getting through anymore. Coming up with different ways to address that and to deliver a solid message, whether it’s tweaking the message or tweaking the drills and the prep work and how we prepare for an opponent, it was good to get fresh perspectives on that as well.”
Offensively, Grifol said it will start with talking “that analytical language.”
“They’re going to understand what horizontal movement is, release point, release height,” Grifol said. “Those are the things that we were doing in Kansas City that I strongly believe in. Once we understand that language and we know how to attack those areas, it’s just going to prepare us. It’s going to better prepare us to have good at-bats, which is the most important thing.
“These guys are so talented and they’re so capable of doing special things at the plate, whether it’s (third baseman Yoán) Moncada going back to walking 80 times, that’s special. That’s a high on-base, that’s guys getting on base. So whatever it takes, we’re going to address all this stuff, we’re going to introduce new things to them and we’re going to hold each other accountable to make sure these things are executed.”
That approach is the baseline.
“And then (the hitters) drive it to where they want to go,” Grifol said. “There’s some guys that you give them the baseline and they take off with it and they want as much as you can give them. And then you’ve got other guys, you give them the baseline, you talk the language, but they don’t want too much. They just want to perform on the field, and we’ve had a few of those guys.
“But most of them, once they understand what we’re talking about and the language we’re talking about and how it can help them navigate an at-bat, most of them start wanting more over time. They’re not going to want it right away, but luckily for us we’re going to have time in spring training to be able to do that. Set that foundation and have them get some feedback and see how far we can take it individually.”
And after committing an AL-high 101 errors, the Sox know they need to make strides defensively.
“I’m a stickler for defense,” Grifol said. “I’ve seen it work, I’ve been part of an organization that just prides itself in defense. I saw us go to a World Series and win a championship playing defense and putting the ball in play and running the bases. It definitely works in October.
“If you can pitch, which I know we can, and you have a good bullpen and you can catch the ball and put the ball in play and run the bases the way you’re supposed to, you’ve got a good chance of winning in October.”
()
News
Ivan Toney and Brentford issue statements as striker investigated by FA over historic gambling allegations
Ivan Toney said he was ‘assisting the FA with their enquiries’ amid reports he was being investigated for playing football.
A report in The Sun claimed the 26-year-old was at the center of an investigation into historical betting allegations which relate to a period before he joined his current club.
In a statement on Twitter, Toney said: “I was aware of an article about me in a national newspaper today.
“I have been assisting the Football Association with their investigations and I will not comment until that investigation is completed.
“I am a proud Englishman and it was always my childhood dream to play for my country in a World Cup final.”
The FA has not commented on the story, while the bees issued a brief statement via their official website acknowledging they were aware of the allegations.
It read: “We are noting the story regarding Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not comment.
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
SMH
Tielemans shakes his head in disbelief as Maddison gets MOTM despite being stunned
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
debriefing
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
Under FA rules, players operating in the Premier League, English Football League, National League and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship levels are prohibited from betting on football.
The Brentford striker is one of the players vying for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, which will be announced on November 10.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Jamelle Bouie: Attack on Paul Pelosi has unmasked some in the GOP
Even by the degraded standards of 2022, it has been shocking to watch Republican politicians and conservative media personalities respond to the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi — Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — with lies, conspiracy mongering and gleeful disregard for the victim.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor of Virginia, made light of the assault — which left the 82-year-old Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries — while campaigning for Yesli Vega, the Republican running to unseat Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic representative in Virginia’s 7th District.
“Speaker Pelosi’s husband, they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Youngkin said, in what appeared to be a straightforward condemnation of the attack until he added, to the cheers of the crowd, that “we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
“That’s what we’re going to go do,” he continued. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, used the attack on Pelosi — who underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture after he was struck on the head with a hammer by his assailant — as fodder for a joke.
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” According to Kate Sullivan, a CNN reporter, the joke landed: “The crowd burst into laughter and the interviewer was laughing so hard he covered his face with his notes.”
In a now-deleted post on Instagram, where he has more than 6 million followers, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photograph of a hammer and a pair of men’s underwear with the caption, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”
Not to be outdone, Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican poised to chair a congressional subcommittee if his party wins the House, echoed a conservative conspiracy theory about the attack when he tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi with the comment, “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.”
The American political landscape has never been a particularly virtuous place, but nonetheless an important part of our politics has been the pretense that our leaders care about appearances, even as they fight to gain and hold power by any means necessary. Abraham Lincoln was both a bare-knuckled partisan brawler and a sagacious, broad-spirited political leader. So were many of our most revered and respected presidents, from Thomas Jefferson to Franklin Roosevelt and beyond.
From the beginning, Americans saw virtue — whether real or feigned, sincere or performed — as a key ingredient in the practice of republican self-government. Yes, the U.S. system was built on the insight that institutions shape behavior and structure incentives. And yes, the main players at the Philadelphia convention tried to build a government that would harness self-interest and vice rather than rely on the better angels of our nature. But they still devoted a good deal of thought and attention to the role of virtue in their new order.
James Madison hoped that “the people will have virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom” to lead their republic. And if not? If there was “no virtue among us” then Americans were in a “wretched situation.” The reason, he explained, was that there were “no theoretical checks” that could render the nation secure in the absence of virtue: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.”
James Wilson, who helped produce the first draft of the Constitution and served as one of the first six justices on the Supreme Court, did not think that republican government could survive among a citizenry that could not or would not sacrifice its personal interest for the public good. “By the will and by the interest of the community, every private will and every private interest must be bound and overruled. Unless this maxim be established and observed; it is impossible that civil government could be formed or supported.”
Writing in a somewhat different vein, John Dickinson, who served as a delegate from Delaware to the constitutional convention, asked skeptics of the Constitution to ask how, exactly, a virtuous people would undermine their government. “Will a virtuous and sensible people choose villains or fools for their officers? Or, if they should choose men of wisdom and integrity, will these lose both or either, by taking their seats? If they should, will not their places be quickly supplied by another choice? Is the like derangement again, and again, and again to be expected? Can any man believe, that such astonishing phenomena are to be looked for?”
In all of this, the framers and founding fathers were interpreting the classical republican theorists, who emphasized, in one way or another, the vital importance of civic virtue. The Americans’ vision of virtue was different from that of many of their interlocutors — “Virtue became less the harsh and martial self-sacrifice of antiquity,” historian Gordon Wood notes, “and more the modern willingness to get along with others for the sake of peace and prosperity” — but it was still critical to the maintenance and preservation of republican liberty.
As George Washington said in his first inaugural address, “There is no truth more thoroughly established, than that there exists in the economy and course of nature, an indissoluble union between virtue and happiness, between duty and advantage, between the genuine maxims of an honest and magnanimous policy, and the solid rewards of public prosperity and felicity.”
I used to scoff at much of this, thoroughly convinced that institutions mattered more than virtue. It was more important, in my view, to provide the right incentives than it was to try to cultivate values of honesty, decency, forbearance and public spiritedness.
But the example of the last seven years, from Donald Trump’s infamous ride down the escalator in June 2015 to the present, has pushed me in the opposite direction. Institutions matter, but so does virtue, especially among the nation’s leaders. Even if it is insincere, the performance of virtue helps inculcate those values in the public at large. It says, in essence, that this is how we behave, even as we fight for power and political influence.
When politicians and other political leaders refuse to play this game — when they drop the pretense of virtue and embrace a politics of cruelty and malice, where nothing matters but the will to power — voters act accordingly. Some may recoil, but just as many will embrace the chance to live vicariously through leaders who celebrate vice and hold virtue in contempt.
In a 1941 essay on socialism and British democracy, George Orwell observed that “An illusion can become a half-truth, a mask can alter the expression of a face.” In Britain, he wrote, “such concepts as justice, liberty and objective truth are still believed in. They may be illusions, but they are very powerful illusions. The belief in them influences conduct, national life is different because of them.”
“Even hypocrisy,” Orwell continued, “is a powerful safeguard.”
It is no small thing to have a public and political culture where people feel the need to perform virtue, even if they don’t actually practice it. The mask alters the expression of the face; the performance becomes real.
And when would-be leaders and the people who follow them no longer want to wear the mask? When they no longer want to perform virtue in any sense or in any form? Then the face underneath can turn out to be very ugly indeed.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
From payroll to raises to protected players, here are five questions the Orioles face this offseason
Greenhouse crops threatened by EU energy crisis – media – RT Business News
Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Weinstein trial
NFT Inquiry Filed by UK Parliament Group as Crypto Scrutiny Rises
We learned that people care about crime, about the border now that voters control the conversation, not the media
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Ivan Toney and Brentford issue statements as striker investigated by FA over historic gambling allegations
Jamelle Bouie: Attack on Paul Pelosi has unmasked some in the GOP
kyiv prepares for a total blackout – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Paynesville teen charged with making threats to be evaluated
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark