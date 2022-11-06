News
Gavin Williamson sent swear-laden messages to Chief Whip | Conservatives
Gavin Williamson, the cabinet minister, has warned the Tory chief whip that ‘there is a price for everything’ in a series of angry messages being investigated by the party, it said. he emerged.
Williamson, who attends cabinet after being appointed to a senior post by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is accused of sending abusive messages to Wendy Morton, who served as chief whip during Liz Truss’s tenure. He sent a series of messages complaining that he had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral.
Jake Berry, until recently the chairman of the Conservative Party, has now claimed he informed Sunak of the complaint against Williamson before he was appointed to his current post as minister. Sunak has previously said his government will be characterized by “integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.
According to messages published by the Sunday time, Williamson accused Morton of exploiting the Queen’s death for political gain. He told her it was “very poor and sent a very clear message” that members of the privy council, including himself, who were not “favoured” by Truss, were deliberately excluded.
When Morton insisted that it was “not the case” that political opponents were excluded, Williamson replied that it sounded “very shitty”.
He added: “Also don’t forget that I know how it works, so don’t mess around. [sic] me about.” Williamson himself served as chief whip under Theresa May’s premiership.
“It’s very clear how you’re going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you show fucking interest in putting things together,” the posts read. “Don’t bother asking me anything.”
Another read: ‘Well let’s see how many times you fuck us all over. There is a price for everything. »
Morton reportedly quoted Williamson’s messages in an email to the party the day before Sunak was elected leader. She also reportedly informed the cabinet office and accused Williamson of “bullying and intimidation.”
Berry said in a statement to Sunday time“In accordance with protocol, in my capacity as party chairman, I informed the new Prime Minister and his new chief of staff of the complaint on the same day.”
Williamson said last night: ‘Of course I regret being frustrated with the way my colleagues and I felt we were treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and look forward to working positively with her in the future as I have in the past.
‘Boy Meets World’ star Rider Strong says he was ‘very upset’ with how the show handled the sex in the prom episode
‘Boy Meets World’ alum Rider Strong expresses his frustration with the way sex was handled on the show’s prom episode.
During a recent episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, Strong and his co-hosts and former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle answered a fan’s question about three episodes that were allegedly “banned” from airing on Disney Channel when it syndicated the ABC show. All of the episodes that Disney chose not to air involved sex or alcohol.
The trio began discussing one of the episodes, “Prom-ises, Prom-ises” from season five, in which Fishel’s character Topanga and her boyfriend Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) plan to have having sex for the first time after prom.
“I really remember not liking the prom episode,” said Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter. “I remember being very upset all week.”
He continued, “I was very angry with the adults on our set, especially the way they approached this, especially because we weren’t talking about safer sex.”
“The fact that we weren’t bringing up Cory and Topanga at all using condoms or discussing birth control, and yet the whole episode was about ‘do they’ or ‘don’t they’ [in]the room and the hotel room.”
Strong recalled that he raised his concerns with “Boy Meets World” co-creator and showrunner Michael Jacobs at the time.
“I just remember being so upset, and talking about it. I remember talking to Michael about it, like, ‘Can we talk about it?’” he said.
The ‘Cabin Fever’ star continued, “Like maybe you don’t understand this from generation to generation, but we grew up in the era of AIDS, it’s something we need to talk about. When you discuss of losing your virginity, you discuss how you’re going to do it and how to be safe.”
“And he completely blew me away and said it was a ridiculous thing to worry about and we didn’t even need to discuss it,” Strong said.
“I felt, at the time, that was incredibly irresponsible.”
Strong recounted how Jacobs expressed concern over a scene in a later episode in which Topanga and Cory talk about sharing razors. He said Jacobs was worried about the scene because he had read that hepatitis could be spread by sharing razors.
“I just remember being so p-sed,” he said. “Like, now we’re going to talk about hepatitis, but for some reason the idea of discussing safer sex is off the table?”
Strong explained that he felt the gap was due to the generational difference between the cast and producers.
Fishel explained that she “also felt uncomfortable all week for similar reasons.”
“I don’t have any specific memories other than just kind of sickening about the week,” she added.
“Boy Meets World” ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The Disney Channel aired reruns of the hit show from 2000 to 2007.
Fishel and Savage starred in the Disney Channel spinoff series “Girl Meets World,” which was created by Jacobs and “Boy Meets World” co-creator April Kelly. Strong and Friedle also returned to reprise their roles when the show aired from 2014 to 2017.
6 Mt. Pleasant Area High School football players suspended for vandalism
It’s a big high school football playoff game at the Mount Pleasant Area School District on Friday night, but when their team takes to the field, half a dozen players will be missing. It’s because of what happened in a dressing room in the team’s last away game.
Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed that nearly $1,000 in vandalism damage to the visiting team’s locker room was discovered last week in the Southmoreland School District, while Mount Pleasant Area was there and playing its biggest rival.
The Mount Pleasant region faced some tough questions when it learned what had happened.
“Was it an individual, was it a group of individuals, was it an entire team? Because, to be perfectly honest with you, if you had a scenario where it’s an entire team, there would have been a decision on whether we were gonna go ahead with a football game (tonight),” Superintendent Timothy Gabauer of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh.
Gabauer saw the photos of the Southmoreland damage and launched an investigation. He says he is frustrated and disappointed and he says responsible students will pay.
“There was both school-wide discipline and athletic discipline and there was also restitution for each of those items,” Gabauer said.
Friday night, Mount Pleasant Area hosts East Allegheny for a big playoff game. But if the six players had not been identified, the whole team could have suffered the consequences.
“If I thought it was a team problem, a pervasive problem, I couldn’t in good conscience put a team on the field for a playoff game, knowing that it was,” Gabauer said.
The discipline of the six sends the message that there is no special treatment for bad player behavior.
“It’s a common thought that there are special privileges, but I can guarantee you that’s not the case here and never will be while I’m in this position,” Gabauer said.
Southmoreland District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jason Boone told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that the two districts worked closely on the incident. He said he was satisfied Mount Pleasant Area “did due diligence”.
Gabauer said his district has been investigating and addressing the situation throughout this week.
“It’s frustrating, it’s hard for us as a school to deal with, it’s hard for the community to deal with, but it’s our responsibility to do it and we do it,” Gabauer said.
Burnley ‘beaten’ by Sheffield United as Clarets’ 17-match unbeaten streak ends in seven-goal league thriller at Bramall Lane
English football’s longest active unbeaten streak finally came to an end as Sheffield United came back to beat Championship leaders Burnley 5-2.
The Clarets were unbeaten in 17 games going into the draw, but a seven-goal thriller at Bramall Lane saw Vincent Kompany’s side suffer their first loss since losing 1-0 to Watford in August.
The home side were down 1-0 at the top of the table thanks to Claret star Manuel Benson.
Iliman Ndiaye brought the Blades level, but Benson quickly regained the upper hand, taking over Vincent Kompany’s men’s lead just before half-time.
But after the restart, Paul Heckingbottom’s team came back to life.
Longtime fan favorite Oli McBurnie fired his side just after the break, before Jack Robinson – who played an unfortunate role in Burnley’s opener after heading Benson’s shot into his own net – did not put his team in front.
At this stage, the visitors’ defense looked defeated, as Anel Ahmedhodzic and McBurnie each scored to put the Blades 5-2 up in the 74th minute.
“Wow, wow, wow,” talkSPORT GameDay presenter Dan Windle said after the final whistle, “It was absolutely absorbing.”
Ex-Burnley striker Chris Iwelumo joined Adam Bridge in commenting on the Championship clash, and the former Clarets man gave an honest assessment of his former club’s second-half collapse.
“They scored the first goal after half-time and Burnley were rocked,” he said, “They never reacted.”
He continued: “Burnley are entitled to a defeat. The level of performance has dropped but they can’t start again, nip it in the bud right away and get back to winning ways, it’s a simple message.
“They will hurt like they haven’t before in the locker room. The players know exactly what the Championship can do. They were beaten today. Beaten, massively.
The Blades’ victory puts them just three points clear of the Clarets at the top of the Championship as Kompany suffered only their second defeat since arriving at Turf Moor.
Burnley next face bitter rivals and third place Blackburn next week, with the two Lancashire sides battling it out for the top spot in the Championship.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown too much to handle as Knicks fall to Celtics 133-118
Even the Celtics, with their long and largely fantastic history, had never done this before.
With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading its firing squad, Boston drained a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in Friday night’s 133-118 victory over the helpless Knicks.
It also set the Knicks record for most 3-pointers ever allowed.
Tatum and Brown each connected on six treys, as the Knicks’ perimeter defense — an issue all season for Tom Thibodeau — didn’t put up enough resistance.
Some of the 3-pointers were just tremendous shots on contested attempts. Others were too open as the Knicks struggled to get around screens.
The Knicks (4-5), as a result, lost for the fourth time in their last five games. They cut the deficit to 5 with about four minutes remaining, but Tatum’s 3-pointer 30 seconds later essentially sealed the victory.
Brown finished with 30 points. Tatum dropped 26.
The Celtics (6-3), among the favorites to emerge from the East, shot 27-for-51 (53%) from beyond the arc. The Knicks played well offensively but couldn’t keep up.
Julius Randle finished with a season-high 29 points. RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson added 27 and 22 points, respectively.
It was a fast-paced and high-octane offensive first half. The Knicks trailed by as many as 14, but found a groove at the end of the second quarter and cut the deficit to one at the break.
There were two new starters in Thibodeau’s lineup. At small forward, Cam Reddish replaced Quentin Grimes, who was held back again because of a sore foot. Isaiah Hartenstein was the starting center because Mitchell Robinson suffered a sprained knee the night prior in Philadelphia.
The Celtics were also shorthanded, especially at center, where Blake Griffin started Saturday.
It was another opportunity for the Knicks to deploy a Randle-Toppin frontcourt, a configuration that worked so well in Philadelphia. Thibodeau gave it a few looks but nothing could combat Boston’s sharpshooters.
New York Mayor Adams ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if Zeldin won the race for governor
New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) hopes Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) will defeat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) on Tuesday so he can advance his crime and public safety initiatives, the New York Post reported.
Although Adams has publicly supported and campaigned for Governor Hochul, three unnamed sources believed to have long-standing ties to Adams and the New York City Council told the Job that Adams would see more opportunities to fight crime in New York if Zeldin was elected governor on Tuesday.
A longtime Democrat with ties to Adams told the Job that “Zeldin would give [Adams] more freedom in New York from a leadership perspective and they would be able to team up with the far left.
Adams isn’t alone in accepting the fact that New York can elect a Republican as governor, as Adams’ mayoral leadership team wouldn’t be unhappy if Hochul loses to Zeldin on Tuesday either.
The Democratic insider told the Job:
Eric Adams and his management team inside City Hall. . . wouldn’t be upset with a Zeldin victory as it will help the mayor change bail reform in the next legislative session. Hochul can’t do that right now because she has to deal with the left in the state legislature almost daily.
A longtime New York City Council insider noted that some council Democrats who publicly support Hochul privately vote for Zeldin. The City Council insider told the Job:
A large number of [Adams’ people] shoot for Lee Zeldin, as they agree with him on a number of issues. There are even a few Council members who are Democrats who privately sneer that they will vote for Zeldin – some of whom have endorsed Hochul. I’d swear on a Bible on this.
The JobThe report comes just a day after CNN reported that Democratic officials and strategists in New York are bracing for heavy losses in the state, including in the gubernatorial contest.
New York Democrats are reportedly concerned about crime and how Republicans have positioned themselves as a tough alternative to voters.
As Breitbart News detailed:
For example, an October poll found that 77% of Americans consider violent crime to be a significant problem in the country. Additionally, a recent Pew Research Center poll found that black voters, who historically make up a strong blue voting bloc, are more concerned about violent crime than other ethnic groups, with 81% of black Americans seeing it as a very important issue. when considering who to vote for next week.
When looking at who voters blame for the ongoing crime wave, a Harvard/Harris poll from October found that 64% of voters say “woke politicians” are responsible, with the majority of Democratic voters also this opinion.
New York Democrats passed legislation in 2019 to eliminate cash bail; since then, car thefts, robberies and rapes have skyrocketed. Additionally, 211 people were arrested at least three times for burglary and 899 people were arrested at least three times for shoplifting in the first half of 2022, according to New York Police Department figures.
Adams has been a vocal critic of the state’s 2019 bail reform law and urged Hochul to call a special legislative session to address the law.
Zeldin openly acknowledged that Adams would be “an important ally in efforts to overhaul cashless bail in New York.”
“I believe the story that will be written in 2023 is about how Governor Zeldin works with Mayor Adams to save the city,” Zeldin told the Job in September, adding that one of his first calls after winning the election would be to Adams.
Although a spokesperson for Adams’ office claimed the mayor is “strongly supportive” of Hochul, a Zeldin insider told the Job“Their relationship is quite personal. It’s not at all on the personal level.
After trailing in the polls for months, Zeldin now leads Hochul by a narrow margin, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released Monday.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy
Players can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2 in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The five states not participating are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.
In Franklin County and Oneida County, Idaho, which attract Powerball players from neighboring Utah, ticket sales are up 597% this week compared to “a more traditional week ago. a month,” when the jackpot was around $354 million, David Workman, a spokesperson for the Idaho Lottery, said in an email.
In Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, Powerball tickets were selling out at Bedford-Stuyvesant bodegas and liquor stores.
Y. Patel, the owner of GB Convenience Store & Deli, said that before a Mega Millions draw a few months ago, people were spending between $40 and $50 on tickets. This week, however, Powerball sales were about the same as usual, he said, noting that he only sold two tickets on Friday afternoon.
“Nobody thinks they’re going to win,” Mr Patel said.
This includes Mr Patel, 40, himself a weekly player. He bought 14 tickets before the last draw on Wednesday, but didn’t even get one of the smaller cash prizes that comes with two or three matching numbers. Frustrated, he says he only bought two tickets for Saturday’s draw.
At Lene’s Unlimited Wines & Liquors, 28-year-old Daquan Smith was more optimistic. He had played scratch tickets before, but bought his first Powerball ticket for the Saturday draw after learning that someone in Brooklyn had recently won a few million dollars in the lottery. A million dollar ticket was sold at a grocery store in Brooklyn last month, and in June someone in Brooklyn won a Mega Millions jackpot of $128 million.
