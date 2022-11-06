Gavin Williamson sent swear-laden messages to Chief Whip | Conservatives

Gavin Williamson, the cabinet minister, has warned the Tory chief whip that ‘there is a price for everything’ in a series of angry messages being investigated by the party, it said. he emerged.

Williamson, who attends cabinet after being appointed to a senior post by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is accused of sending abusive messages to Wendy Morton, who served as chief whip during Liz Truss’s tenure. He sent a series of messages complaining that he had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Jake Berry, until recently the chairman of the Conservative Party, has now claimed he informed Sunak of the complaint against Williamson before he was appointed to his current post as minister. Sunak has previously said his government will be characterized by “integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.

According to messages published by the Sunday time, Williamson accused Morton of exploiting the Queen’s death for political gain. He told her it was “very poor and sent a very clear message” that members of the privy council, including himself, who were not “favoured” by Truss, were deliberately excluded.

When Morton insisted that it was “not the case” that political opponents were excluded, Williamson replied that it sounded “very shitty”.

He added: “Also don’t forget that I know how it works, so don’t mess around. [sic] me about.” Williamson himself served as chief whip under Theresa May’s premiership.

“It’s very clear how you’re going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you show fucking interest in putting things together,” the posts read. “Don’t bother asking me anything.”

Another read: ‘Well let’s see how many times you fuck us all over. There is a price for everything. »

Morton reportedly quoted Williamson’s messages in an email to the party the day before Sunak was elected leader. She also reportedly informed the cabinet office and accused Williamson of “bullying and intimidation.”

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Berry said in a statement to Sunday time“In accordance with protocol, in my capacity as party chairman, I informed the new Prime Minister and his new chief of staff of the complaint on the same day.”

Williamson said last night: ‘Of course I regret being frustrated with the way my colleagues and I felt we were treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and look forward to working positively with her in the future as I have in the past.