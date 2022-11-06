Gerard Pique’s farewell to Camp Nou sees the trophy-laden Barcelona legend joined in tears by Xavi and Ferran Torres as he turns down a penalty chance, receives ‘Piquenbauer’ songs and a moving tribute from Cesc Fabregas who ‘doesn’t can’t imagine Barca without him”

It certainly wasn’t the easiest of farewells, but Gerard Pique will be happy that it ended the way he wanted.

The Spanish and Barcelona legend bid farewell to Camp Nou, with tears, hugs, chants, a standing ovation and almost a penalty.

Getty Unsurprisingly, Pique couldn’t hold it off

AFP And got a fitting farewell to an amazing career

Pique has shocked football by announcing his retirement from football, not at the end of the season but at the start of the World Cup.

In a video that sent shockwaves through European football, the 35-year-old ended a glorious career that saw 35 trophies for club and country, winning literally everything.

No one expected the news so soon, but it summed up a bigger-than-game character who always did things his own way, and with fans turning against him this season, he knew he was time.

The former Manchester United defender could still play one last game against Osasuna before football comes to a halt for the World Cup, but it will be in Pamplona, ​​not the stadium he has called home since childhood.

Given the captain’s armband before the game, Pique stepped out on ‘SEMPR3’ in the center circle, the Spanish word forever, with his stylized career-long number.

“They cheered him on when he jumped onto the pitch, and every time he touched the ball,” Catalan told TV3, and he almost had it in the net.

by play Lewandowski offered Pique a penalty in the first half and consoled him later

by play Xavi also had a hard time

by play While Torres had already broken up

There were only six minutes left before he could say goodbye on goal, when Robert Lewandowski offered him a penalty, only for the Polish striker to be told ‘no, no’.

La Liga’s top scorer knocked the ball off the post which left manager Xavi the only decision to give his World Cup-winning team-mate a suitable late substitution instead.

In the meantime though, Barcelona were in sublime form despite Ferran Torres wasting away, beating Almeria 2-0 through Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong.

And there were even chants of ‘Piquenbauer’ in reference to German defensive great Franz Beckenbauer, as the ball defender set up a clinic until the 85th minute.

Getty Pique turned back the years in his last home game

Then he said goodbye as the tears started to flow, and as a testament to his legacy, he wasn’t the only one.

Xavi and Torres both looked sore as they hugged Pique as he left Camp Nou for the last time, with TV3 summing up his stature.

“At Camp Nou he will never be there again as a player. When he comes back what he will do will be with another job,” they wrote in reference to his presidential ambitions.

Current president Joan Laporta was one of 92,605 spectators who turned out for a routine win over Almeria that put Barca ahead, with the Camp Nou nearing capacity for the first time this season, despite the differences between the fans and the player.

by play Laporta and Camp Nou applaud in unison

Gerard Piqué bows out for the last time in front of Barcelona fans 🔵🔴 Emotional scenes as a career full of incredible Camp Nou moments comes to an end 😢 The end of an era 👏 pic.twitter.com/lq1aWAkal7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 5, 2022

The second-busiest LaLiga game this season saw 85,703 spectators but for Pique’s farewell one of his biggest fans was unable to attend.

Cesc Fabregas paid his respects anyway, leaving it until the pre-game after clearly taking the time to collect his thoughts.

“Geri, it was definitely not an easy decision and it’s still hard for me to imagine a Barca without you,” the Arsenal great wrote.

“Nobody better than you could have taught me why Barça is such a special club.

Fabregas clearly put a lot of time and thought into his farewell

“You have always been very ambitious and you will continue to be successful in future projects. You always do!

“You have been a great teammate, leader, friend and above all a great person.

“As a footballer, you have earned everything and you deserve an incredible farewell to our Camp Nou, where it was an honor for me to play alongside you.”