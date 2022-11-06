Girls state cross country: Luna Scorzelli, Highland Park win Class 2A crowns

Highland Park won its first girls cross country team state title a year ago. Then sophomore Luna Scorzelli was on site, cheering on her teammates, but not part of the action.

Tendinitis on the tops of both of her feet removed her from competition last fall.

“I got to see all my teammates run, and that was really cool,” Scorzelli said. “But I think my motivation and drive went up after that, because I saw everyone finish, and it was so cool to watch and I wanted to be a part of it, so I’m happy I got to run this year.”

Not only did she run, she won.

The junior became the school’s first individual girls cross country state champion since Paula Class in 1976, winning the Class 2A state title with a time of 17 minutes, 45.04 seconds — 33 seconds ahead of Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz — at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been working so hard. She deserves it more than anyone,” Scots senior Delia Johnson said. “It’s so cool for her to be a part of it this time around, just with what she’s done this year. She hasn’t really had a full season without injury, so it’s super cool and inspiring for her to come back and win the whole thing.”

Last fall, Scorzelli wasn’t sure what her running future was. But then came a track and field season in the spring. Not only did she compete, she finished second in state in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.

“I think that was the turning point for me, because before then, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with it,” Scorzelli said. “But I grew to love it so much. I just love running.”

From that point, Scorzelli’s goal was to win state this fall. She claimed the top spot in the rankings early in the season and never relinquished it. Her season-long dominance hit a crescendo in Saturday’s meet, where she was in control throughout and ultimately achieved her goal.

“That’s sort of been my dream over the last year. I’ve been training as hard as I could,” she said.

That included intricate workout plans from Highland Park coach Brad Moening, and workout sessions with the Scots’ talented boys team. “They definitely pushed me every day,” the junior said.

Highland Park junior Luna Scorzelli won the Class 2A girls state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf in Northfield, Minn. with a time of 17 minutes, 45.04 seconds. The Scots also won the team title for the second straight year.

(Jace Frederick / Pioneer Press)Scorzelli did all that while successfully managing her feet. She made sure to ice and stretch as needed while maintaining lower mileage marks. She has found what works for her.

“It’s a great feeling,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

Scorzelli said she felt “so good” out on the course, something she attributed to her team. The Scots, she noted, are a positive bunch who push her more in that direction, as well.

They’re fast, too. Scorzelli’s performance highlighted a day in which Highland Park won its second consecutive state team title.

Highland Park finished with 75 points, 26 fewer than second-place Alexandria. Ellie Moore finished 15th for the Scots, while Johnson was 19th.

“It’s fun to work with people everyday who are as dedicated as you are, and we’re all such good friends,” Johnson said. “So, it’s really special to be able to two-peat state champs, especially in my senior year.”

Johnson was the lone senior among the varsity scorers, and takes pride in knowing she’s leaving the program in such a positive position.

“They’re all like my little buddies and I get to kind of show them how things are done,” she said. “And they’re all super fast and awesome.”

CLASS 3A

Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky capped her dominant senior season by winning the state meet by nearly a minute. She finished first with a time of 16 minutes, 47.61 seconds — 52 seconds clear of Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow.

Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen finished third with a time of 17:48.53.

Nechanicky ran away from fields all year, just as she did Saturday. She will run for Colorado next fall.

Her performance highlighted Wayzata’s first-place finish in the team competition. All five scoring runners for the Trojans finished in the top 22, with Teegan Anderson placing ninth and Grace Mignone coming in 12th. Wayzata finished with 39 points, 50 better than second-place Minnetonka. The Skippers had Evie Malec and Maya Mor finish sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mounds View placed third. The Mustangs were led by a 10th-place finish from Linnea Ousdigian and a 13th-place showing from Taylor Isabel.

CLASS A

Jade Rypkema had COVID-19 just two weeks prior to the state cross country meet last fall. She still managed to run at state but performed below her expectations and finished fifth. “That was like a really low moment for me,” the Nevis senior season.

And Saturday was a high.

Rypkema won the state meet with a time of 17 minutes, 43.47 seconds. The success can perhaps be attributed to a new perspective gained from last fall’s disappointment.

“Over the past year, I’ve really been working on just enjoying it,” she said. “Because you can’t always win, but you can always have fun.”

Rypkema finished 5½ seconds clear of Murray County Central senior Amanda Overgaauw. Overgaauw’s sister, Ashley, finished third.

Rypkema noted how much she enjoys running against the likes of the Overgaauws.

“Wherever we go, we don’t really have competition anywhere, especially on the outside parts of the state,” she said. “So, when I come here and get to race against someone like Amanda, I’m just excited to race. It’s fun to get that competition. That’s why we do it.”