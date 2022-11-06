News
Greenhouse crops threatened by EU energy crisis – media – RT Business News
German tomato growers reportedly forced to close greenhouses as heating costs soar
Soaring energy prices are forcing German farmers to scale back greenhouse operations and abandon the cultivation of heat-loving crops such as tomatoes as maintaining temperatures at 22 degrees Celsius becomes unaffordable, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR).
According to BR, vegetable growers in Germany are opting for less heat-intensive and less profitable lettuces instead of tomatoes and cucumbers due to the energy crisis that has raged in the EU over the past year.
A greenhouse operator described the skyrocketing cost of growing tomatoes.
“If we were to produce normally, the price per kilo of tomatoes would be at least one euro higher. It would even be two euros for the cocktail tomatoes,” Andreas Evers told the broadcaster.
Evers, along with other winter vegetable growers, plans to acquire a heat and power generator that runs on liquefied natural gas, instead of waiting for government support.
The German authorities have previously announced their intention to grant large companies state aid from January 2023. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized companies as well as households can only apply for the aid from February .
Germany, like the rest of the EU, is facing soaring energy prices and record inflation amid anti-Russian sanctions and a move away from Russian fuel. The situation is expected to lead to rationing and power shortages. Greenhouse agriculture is particularly vulnerable to energy shortages, due to its heavy reliance on gas for heating.
Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Weinstein trial
What you think you know about how rape victims act is probably wrong, and there’s a reason for that: It seems intuitive that anyone violated in that way would scream, run and only ever see the perp again in court.
Only, not one of those responses is common.
In the decade that I’ve been writing about rape and sexual assault, I’m not sure I’ve covered a single victim who either screamed or ran. The only one who never saw the perp again completed suicide 10 days later.
Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist in Pennsylvania since 1997, testified on Tuesday at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial about some of the most widely accepted misapprehensions about a crime that leads to a conviction only seven times out of 1,000.
And can we at least agree that it’s not because the other 993 victims were lying or mistaken?
Ziv was not in court to testify against the convicted former film producer, who as in his New York trial has again pleaded not guilty. Instead, she was there to explain what researchers and clinicians have found, over many years’ time, about how victims usually do and do not react.
Her presentation was a kind of “Rape Myths 101.” Her seminar might help you better understand a victim you love — and since one out of six women is raped at some point, there probably is such a person in your life.
“Sexual assault is one of the crimes that people sort of intuitively believe they have an understanding of,” and yet do not, she told the court. Here are some of the most prevalent misconceptions:
1. Real victims of sexual assault fight their assailants.
Instead, a far more common reaction is to freeze. Ziv told the court, “Even aggressive verbal shouting — screaming — is not as common as we would think. It’s more common than physical resistance, but a minority of people have physical resistance, even in the case of stranger rape.”
Then, because victims “are programmed by cultural myths,” too, many blame themselves for having been unable to move or scream.
2. Real victims naturally report the event promptly.
Most don’t report it at all, and if you’ve ever attended or paid attention to a rape trial, you know why that is. In an understandable Freudian slip, a pool report from the Weinstein trial last week referred to one of his eight accusers as the defendant.
Still ubiquitous among victims, Ziv said, is “shame, and self blame. I shouldn’t have been there. I shouldn’t have worn that. Was I too nice?”
Here, though, is the Everest of rape myths:
3. Victims of sexual assault do not have subsequent contact with the perpetrator.
“This is probably the most difficult rape myth for people to grasp: that it is not uncommon for individuals to have subsequent contact with the perpetrator,” Ziv said.
“Some people have continued contact because they want to decrease collateral damage,” if, as is often the case, the attacker is someone with the power to hurt his victim professionally or personally.
Ziv said it’s not uncommon, either, for victims to have consensual sex with their attacker later on, to try to reframe what happened and regain control.
Take the woman who accused then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of, during their first-ever moments alone together, taking away her clothes and keys and blindfolding and duct-taping her to an exercise machine in his basement. Then, she said, he threw her on the floor and forced her to have oral sex while she cried and he called her a whore.
Every single member of the bipartisan Missouri House committee that heard her sworn testimony believed her account. Greitens, who denied that he was ever violent, refused to testify. Yet his accuser is still routinely referred to as Greitens’ “mistress,” and someone with whom he had an affair because she later had consensual sex with him.
How could a sexual assault victim seem so calm?
4. We can tell whether someone has really been sexually assaulted by the way they behave.
Initially, denial helps victims get through what has happened to them. Yet victims who don’t cry or otherwise seem upset are doubted: If that really happened, how could she seem so calm?
Ziv noted in court that sexual assault is the only crime where the demeanor of the victim determines our view of whether a crime occurred at all.
5. If you were really attacked, you’d remember exactly what happened.
Our brains on trauma don’t work like that; under extreme stress, events are often recalled out of order.
One more myth Ziv didn’t mention that I will is the idea that victims often come forward for money or attention — to get in on “the gravy train,” as one of my friends put it.
On the contrary, when victims try to do the right thing by testifying, their reward is usually being humiliated all over again. During opening statements, Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman accused all of Weinstein’s accusers of lying.
But he singled out Jennifer Siebel Newsom for extra insults, saying she would be “just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood” if she hadn’t married California Gov. Gavin Newsom. I don’t think I’ve heard that odious word since Bill Clinton’s team wrote off his affairs and predations as “bimbo eruptions.”
And here’s what the “gravy train” really looks like: Bill Cosby’s attorney, as you may remember, described Andrea Constand as a fabulist who was all in on the “romantic” night he gave her pills “to relax” and then “danced outside (his) marriage.”
Because she is gay and was in a relationship with a woman at the time, Cosby’s lawyer told the jury that she isn’t as gay as she claims. And why would she return his calls later, though that was part of her job at Temple University, if he had really assaulted her?
At Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky’s rape trial, I saw the young men he’d preyed on characterized as money grubbers, while the defense attorney joked that the whole thing was a soap opera.
Then there was the Article 32 hearing — the military equivalent of a probable cause hearing — that I covered for three Naval Academy midshipmen accused of rape by a classmate. The woman, who had to be forced to testify, because she knew very well how this was going to go, was asked by defense attorneys whether she’d worn a bra that night, and “were you wearing underwear?”
She was asked how suggestively she dances, how often she lies — “At least once a day?” — whether she “felt like a ho” the next morning, and, over and over, how wide she opens her mouth to perform oral sex.
When I walked across campus with her one day, it was like walking around with a ghost; no one so much as looked her way. When the men went free, other Naval Academy students who said they, too, had been raped marveled that she’d even gotten the hearing that she would rather have skipped.
As I’ve written before, Weinstein deserves due process just like anyone else. But it’s still depressing watching victims of this one crime be systematically destroyed.
The way victims are treated, in and outside the courtroom, hasn’t changed at all that I can tell. And that anyone comes forward anyway, at such great personal cost, is the only thing about how rape is prosecuted that continues to surprise me.
Melinda Henneberger writes for the The Sacramento Bee.
We learned that people care about crime, about the border now that voters control the conversation, not the media
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour” program, New York Times Columnist David Brooks said he loves elections because instead of the media controlling the conversation, as they do most of the time, “a lot of people controlling the conversation.” And we find out what important issues “people really want to hear about”, as we saw how important crime and the border were to people in this election and we saw how angry people were with the school closures during the coronavirus pandemic after Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.
Brooks said, “I just like elections. Frankly, we the media control the conversation most of the time. But when elections are held, a lot of people control the conversation. When Glenn Youngkin won, we learned how upset people were about schools. And you kind of knew it, but you feel it. I think we learned how crime is just a big deal for a lot of people. The border is a big problem for many people. So the conversation always changes in the fall. And I like the way it changes, because it reminds us of what people really want to hear.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances.
“This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more advanced because this team has won more than that team had won. This team won in 2020 and 2021 (making the playoffs both season). But they’re similar.
“They believe, but they don’t really believe how good they are until somebody from the outside tells them, ‘You guys are really damn good.’ ”
For the 2014 Royals, that person was Raúl Ibañez.
“It happened here in Chicago, we had just acquired Raúl Ibañez and he had a player meeting,” Grifol said. “And he told the players, ‘I came from Anaheim and I want you to know one thing, you guys are really damn good and you don’t know how good you are.’”
After winning 86 games and finishing third in the American League Central in 2013, the Royals reached the World Series in ‘14, losing to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The next year, the Royals won the World Series — their first championship since 1985 — beating the New York Mets in five games.
Grifol said Ibañez’s words were important.
“That changed the atmosphere completely,” Grifol said. “That’s the same with this team — we’re really good. We’ve just got to tighten up some things. And we’re going to do that.”
General manager Rick Hahn said the hiring process fleshed out some of those areas of concentration.
“It’s one thing to say we’re not fundamentally strong or defensively strong or we need to run the bases better, it’s good to hear a fresh perspective on how we’re going to go about improving those,” Hahn said. “Those shortcomings weren’t for the lack of talent or lack of dedication from those coaches that may no longer be part of the staff.
“Hitting coach in particular … there comes a point when you need to make a change in that regard despite past success and talent of the individual, just because the message isn’t getting through anymore. Coming up with different ways to address that and to deliver a solid message, whether it’s tweaking the message or tweaking the drills and the prep work and how we prepare for an opponent, it was good to get fresh perspectives on that as well.”
Offensively, Grifol said it will start with talking “that analytical language.”
“They’re going to understand what horizontal movement is, release point, release height,” Grifol said. “Those are the things that we were doing in Kansas City that I strongly believe in. Once we understand that language and we know how to attack those areas, it’s just going to prepare us. It’s going to better prepare us to have good at-bats, which is the most important thing.
“These guys are so talented and they’re so capable of doing special things at the plate, whether it’s (third baseman Yoán) Moncada going back to walking 80 times, that’s special. That’s a high on-base, that’s guys getting on base. So whatever it takes, we’re going to address all this stuff, we’re going to introduce new things to them and we’re going to hold each other accountable to make sure these things are executed.”
That approach is the baseline.
“And then (the hitters) drive it to where they want to go,” Grifol said. “There’s some guys that you give them the baseline and they take off with it and they want as much as you can give them. And then you’ve got other guys, you give them the baseline, you talk the language, but they don’t want too much. They just want to perform on the field, and we’ve had a few of those guys.
“But most of them, once they understand what we’re talking about and the language we’re talking about and how it can help them navigate an at-bat, most of them start wanting more over time. They’re not going to want it right away, but luckily for us we’re going to have time in spring training to be able to do that. Set that foundation and have them get some feedback and see how far we can take it individually.”
And after committing an AL-high 101 errors, the Sox know they need to make strides defensively.
“I’m a stickler for defense,” Grifol said. “I’ve seen it work, I’ve been part of an organization that just prides itself in defense. I saw us go to a World Series and win a championship playing defense and putting the ball in play and running the bases. It definitely works in October.
“If you can pitch, which I know we can, and you have a good bullpen and you can catch the ball and put the ball in play and run the bases the way you’re supposed to, you’ve got a good chance of winning in October.”
Ivan Toney and Brentford issue statements as striker investigated by FA over historic gambling allegations
Ivan Toney said he was ‘assisting the FA with their enquiries’ amid reports he was being investigated for playing football.
A report in The Sun claimed the 26-year-old was at the center of an investigation into historical betting allegations which relate to a period before he joined his current club.
In a statement on Twitter, Toney said: “I was aware of an article about me in a national newspaper today.
“I have been assisting the Football Association with their investigations and I will not comment until that investigation is completed.
“I am a proud Englishman and it was always my childhood dream to play for my country in a World Cup final.”
The FA has not commented on the story, while the bees issued a brief statement via their official website acknowledging they were aware of the allegations.
It read: “We are noting the story regarding Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not comment.
Under FA rules, players operating in the Premier League, English Football League, National League and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship levels are prohibited from betting on football.
The Brentford striker is one of the players vying for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, which will be announced on November 10.
Jamelle Bouie: Attack on Paul Pelosi has unmasked some in the GOP
Even by the degraded standards of 2022, it has been shocking to watch Republican politicians and conservative media personalities respond to the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi — Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — with lies, conspiracy mongering and gleeful disregard for the victim.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor of Virginia, made light of the assault — which left the 82-year-old Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries — while campaigning for Yesli Vega, the Republican running to unseat Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic representative in Virginia’s 7th District.
“Speaker Pelosi’s husband, they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Youngkin said, in what appeared to be a straightforward condemnation of the attack until he added, to the cheers of the crowd, that “we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
“That’s what we’re going to go do,” he continued. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, used the attack on Pelosi — who underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture after he was struck on the head with a hammer by his assailant — as fodder for a joke.
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” According to Kate Sullivan, a CNN reporter, the joke landed: “The crowd burst into laughter and the interviewer was laughing so hard he covered his face with his notes.”
In a now-deleted post on Instagram, where he has more than 6 million followers, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photograph of a hammer and a pair of men’s underwear with the caption, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”
Not to be outdone, Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican poised to chair a congressional subcommittee if his party wins the House, echoed a conservative conspiracy theory about the attack when he tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi with the comment, “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.”
The American political landscape has never been a particularly virtuous place, but nonetheless an important part of our politics has been the pretense that our leaders care about appearances, even as they fight to gain and hold power by any means necessary. Abraham Lincoln was both a bare-knuckled partisan brawler and a sagacious, broad-spirited political leader. So were many of our most revered and respected presidents, from Thomas Jefferson to Franklin Roosevelt and beyond.
From the beginning, Americans saw virtue — whether real or feigned, sincere or performed — as a key ingredient in the practice of republican self-government. Yes, the U.S. system was built on the insight that institutions shape behavior and structure incentives. And yes, the main players at the Philadelphia convention tried to build a government that would harness self-interest and vice rather than rely on the better angels of our nature. But they still devoted a good deal of thought and attention to the role of virtue in their new order.
James Madison hoped that “the people will have virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom” to lead their republic. And if not? If there was “no virtue among us” then Americans were in a “wretched situation.” The reason, he explained, was that there were “no theoretical checks” that could render the nation secure in the absence of virtue: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.”
James Wilson, who helped produce the first draft of the Constitution and served as one of the first six justices on the Supreme Court, did not think that republican government could survive among a citizenry that could not or would not sacrifice its personal interest for the public good. “By the will and by the interest of the community, every private will and every private interest must be bound and overruled. Unless this maxim be established and observed; it is impossible that civil government could be formed or supported.”
Writing in a somewhat different vein, John Dickinson, who served as a delegate from Delaware to the constitutional convention, asked skeptics of the Constitution to ask how, exactly, a virtuous people would undermine their government. “Will a virtuous and sensible people choose villains or fools for their officers? Or, if they should choose men of wisdom and integrity, will these lose both or either, by taking their seats? If they should, will not their places be quickly supplied by another choice? Is the like derangement again, and again, and again to be expected? Can any man believe, that such astonishing phenomena are to be looked for?”
In all of this, the framers and founding fathers were interpreting the classical republican theorists, who emphasized, in one way or another, the vital importance of civic virtue. The Americans’ vision of virtue was different from that of many of their interlocutors — “Virtue became less the harsh and martial self-sacrifice of antiquity,” historian Gordon Wood notes, “and more the modern willingness to get along with others for the sake of peace and prosperity” — but it was still critical to the maintenance and preservation of republican liberty.
As George Washington said in his first inaugural address, “There is no truth more thoroughly established, than that there exists in the economy and course of nature, an indissoluble union between virtue and happiness, between duty and advantage, between the genuine maxims of an honest and magnanimous policy, and the solid rewards of public prosperity and felicity.”
I used to scoff at much of this, thoroughly convinced that institutions mattered more than virtue. It was more important, in my view, to provide the right incentives than it was to try to cultivate values of honesty, decency, forbearance and public spiritedness.
But the example of the last seven years, from Donald Trump’s infamous ride down the escalator in June 2015 to the present, has pushed me in the opposite direction. Institutions matter, but so does virtue, especially among the nation’s leaders. Even if it is insincere, the performance of virtue helps inculcate those values in the public at large. It says, in essence, that this is how we behave, even as we fight for power and political influence.
When politicians and other political leaders refuse to play this game — when they drop the pretense of virtue and embrace a politics of cruelty and malice, where nothing matters but the will to power — voters act accordingly. Some may recoil, but just as many will embrace the chance to live vicariously through leaders who celebrate vice and hold virtue in contempt.
In a 1941 essay on socialism and British democracy, George Orwell observed that “An illusion can become a half-truth, a mask can alter the expression of a face.” In Britain, he wrote, “such concepts as justice, liberty and objective truth are still believed in. They may be illusions, but they are very powerful illusions. The belief in them influences conduct, national life is different because of them.”
“Even hypocrisy,” Orwell continued, “is a powerful safeguard.”
It is no small thing to have a public and political culture where people feel the need to perform virtue, even if they don’t actually practice it. The mask alters the expression of the face; the performance becomes real.
And when would-be leaders and the people who follow them no longer want to wear the mask? When they no longer want to perform virtue in any sense or in any form? Then the face underneath can turn out to be very ugly indeed.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
kyiv prepares for a total blackout – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The city’s emergency plan calls for the evacuation of nearly three million remaining residents, according to the newspaper
The authorities of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, are working on an emergency plan which provides for the evacuation of approximately three million of its remaining inhabitants, in the event of a complete cut in the power supply, according to the New York Times.
The article published on Saturday quoted Roman Tkachuk, the Kyiv municipal government’s director of security, as warning that the city “can lose our entire electrical system,” if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
According to the report, Kyiv authorities expect that, in the worst case scenario, they will have at least 12 hours’ notice before the network collapses completely. Tkachuk explained that if there are signs of impending failure, “we will start informing people and asking them to leave.”
If the Ukrainian capital were to face a total power outage, there would also be no water supply and sewage systems would also shut down, the official warned. However, he hastened to assure that the situation is currently under control, and that there is no exodus of the inhabitants of the city.
With the approach of winter, the kyiv authorities are preparing some 1,000 heated shelters which can be used as bunkers during Russian strikes.
In a bid to avoid uncontrollable blackouts, Ukraine’s national energy company has imposed blackouts in several regions, including the capital, in recent weeks.
In its statement on Saturday, Ukrenergo explained that the measures were necessary to “ensure sustainable balancing of the electrical system and avoid repeated accidents» affecting the national power grid.
In early October, Moscow launched massive long-range missile and “suicide drone” strikes on Ukrainian military, energy and communications facilities. This followed what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a series of “Terrorist attacksorchestrated by kyiv on Russian soil, including a truck bomb that damaged the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link linking the peninsula to the mainland. Such tactics, Putin said, posed a threat to Russia and could not be left unaddressed.
According to Ukrainian authorities, up to 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
