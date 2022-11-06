Helium Mobile Carrier Service Compatible With Solana Smartphones

Bullish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $5.711 to $24.714.

The BAND price will also reach $5 soon.

Bearish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $0.977.

In Band Protocol (BAND) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BAND to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Band Protocol (BAND) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Band Protocol (BAND) is $2.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $319,971,268 at the time of writing. However, BAND has increased to 2.9% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Band Protocol (BAND) has a circulating supply of 41,591,943 5BAND. Currently, BAND trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT.

What is Band Protocol (BAND)?

BAND is the native token of Band Protocol. Band Protocol (BAND) is a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates real-world data and connects it to APIs and smart contracts. Band Protocol, which was founded in 2017, provides information sharing between on-chain and off-chain data sources for DApps. BAND is utilized as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data submitted to various blockchains. There are two types of nodes: validators and delegators. This two-node layout is typical in Cosmos-based Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchains.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022

Band Protocol (BAND) holds the 231st position on CoinGecko right now. BAND price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

BAND/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of Band Protocol (BAND) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Band Protocol (BAND) is at $2.810. If the pattern continues, the price of BAND might reach the resistance level of $3.767 and $17.051. If the trend reverses, then the price of BAND may fall to $1.955 and $0.881.

Band Protocol (BAND) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Band Protocol (BAND).

BAND/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Band Protocol (BAND).

Resistance Level 1 $5.711 Resistance Level 2 $11.721 Resistance Level 3 $24.714 Support Level 1 $2.185 Support Level 2 $0.977 BAND/USDT Support and Resistance Level

The charts show that BAND has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BAND might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $24.714.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BAND might plummet to almost $0.977, a bearish signal.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BAND lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

BAND/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BAND price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, BAND is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BAND at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BAND is at a level of 92.43. This means that BAND is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Band Protocol (BAND). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

BAND/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of Band Protocol (BAND). Currently, BAND lies in the range of 31.723, indicating a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Band Protocol (BAND). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BAND lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, BAND’s RSI is at 92.43, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of BAND with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Band Protocol (BAND).

BTC Vs ETH Vs BAND Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action BAND is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BAND decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BAND increases

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Band Protocol (BAND) might probably attain $7 by 2023.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Band Protocol (BAND) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BAND might rally to hit $9 by 2024.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2025

If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BAND will rally to hit $11.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2026

If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BAND would rally to hit $13.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2027

If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BAND would rally to hit $15.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2028

If Band Protocol (BAND) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BAND would hit $17.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Band Protocol (BAND), it would witness major spikes. BAND might hit $19 by 2029.

Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Band Protocol (BAND) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $21 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Band Protocol network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BAND. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) in 2022 is $24.714. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) for 2022 is $0.977.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the performance of Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $22.83 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Band Protocol (BAND)?

BAND is the native cryptocurrency of the Band Protocol, and it is utilised as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data provided to various blockchains. 2. Where can you purchase Band Protocol (BAND)?

Band Protocol (BAND) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT. 3. Will Band Protocol (BAND) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Band Protocol platform, Band Protocol (BAND) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Band Protocol (BAND)?

On April 15, 2021, BAND reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $22.83. 5. Is Band Protocol (BAND) a good investment in 2022?

Band Protocol (BAND) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Band Protocol in the past few months, BAND is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Band Protocol (BAND) reach $5?

Band Protocol (BAND) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Band Protocol (BAND) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2023?

Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023. 8. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2024?

Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $9 by 2024. 9. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2025?

Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025. 10. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2026?

Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

