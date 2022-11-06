Helium Mobile Carrier Service Compatible With Solana Smartphones

Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Solana Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile.
Secure, crypto-powered, wireless network that is decentralized, Helium, has voted to switch from its own platform to Solana, a prominent layer-1 blockchain network. Now, with Helium and Solana combining their separate mobile efforts, the partnership is poised to become even closer.
It was reported at the Breakpoint conference in Lisbon that the upcoming Helium Mobile service, a smartphone carrier powered in part by T-Mobile, would be compatible with the crypto-centric Saga smartphone developed by Solana Labs. Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Compatible With Other Carriers
The Android-powered Saga phone in the United States will come with a free 30-day trial for Helium Mobile. During this time the user will have access to unlimited voice and text messaging. However, a spokesperson from Helium Mobile told that the Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile. And that the Solana Labs smartphone is compatible with other carriers as well.
When asked about the cooperation, Boris Renski, general manager of wireless at Nova Labs (the company that represents the Helium network’s founders and main contributors), described it as a “natural fit.”
Helium Mobile, the world’s first cryptocurrency-powered wireless carrier, was announced in September. And was developed in conjunction with major telecom service provider T-Mobile. Moreover, the Helium Mobile service utilizes both the decentralized Helium 5G network. In which users operate their own 5G nodes to share coverage in return for crypto tokens and T-Mobile’s 5G service.
Only around 6,700 user-deployed antennas make up Helium’s 5G network for now. It’s important to note that although Helium can handle 5G radios, the first devices on the market can only use slower 4G LTE, as confirmed by the project’s developers.
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonneutrality–Zero Carbon Future Private Limited, the most active carbon market in Asia, launched the Zero Carbon EX platform on November 5th, 2022 in Singapore.
The platform, a promising one to be the largest carbon trading platform in Asia-Pacific region, will accelerate the globalization of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd and contribute to the global warming mitigation work.
The Zero Carbon EX platform, developed and operated by Singapore Zero Future Pte Ltd, is a PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) one-stop service platform specializing in the carbon neutral related, carbon asset management business. The platform provides carbon credit development, carbon asset custody, carbon emission accounting, carbon neutrality consulting and other zero carbon products, contributing to the zero carbon actions.
What is worth mentioning here is that the press conference today is offset by carbon credits issued by the VCS program, making it a “Zero Carbon Conference”.
Jonathan Yap, CEO of Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd, said after introducing Northwaters Capital’s business scope and social impact, “We have launched the Carbon Assets Global Opportunity Fund to invest in carbon credit assets around the world. Northwaters Capital is well positioned to identify advanced climate technology projects in carbon neutrality and to facilitate the commercialization of these projects in Asia-Pacific region and other carbon neutral related businesses. We are delighted to work with Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd to promote the development and expansion of the global carbon credit market. Asia’s carbon markets present both exciting possibilities and challenges. In the future, we believe we can become a leader in this field to support the growth of carbon markets and the development of green technologies in Asia.”
Northwaters Capital Phase I Fund has successfully purchased 2 million tons of VCS carbon assets, becoming the largest carbon asset management company in Asia-Pacific region.
At the launching ceremony, Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd and Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd signed a custodian agreement of 2 million tons of VCS carbon assets to be managed on the Zero Carbon EX platform.
Dr. Bangdao Chen, CEO of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd, introduced the background of the launch and the application scenarios of the Zero Carbon EX platform in detail, “It is committed to building a Web3 digital asset standard and green finance system for the purpose of carbon neutral and environmental protection. The Zero Carbon EX platform will build a new green financial ecology to reduce carbon asset market barriers to entry, and enable more individuals, businesses and government to accept the carbon neutral concept and configure carbon assets by providing a safe and easy-to-use carbon asset account service. In future, everyone will have a ‘carbon’ account and a ‘carbon’ purse, combining daily life with carbon neutral. Through the trading and flow of ‘green’ digital currency based on carbon assets, countries around the world will be linked into a network to accelerate the process of global carbon peak and carbon neutrality.”
Wu Guoliang, Chairman of the ASEAN Strategic Committee of China Carbon Neutral Group, said, “We provide a one-stop carbon neutral solution that powers carbon credit asset development, production and investment services for enterprises, governments and individuals, engaging in carbon neutral business on a global scale leveraging the complementary and synergistic effects of carbon finance and carbon technology. Today, we are here to witness the launch of the Zero Carbon EX platform, resulting in a business partnership between Northwaters Capital and Zero Carbon Future, with two million tons of VCS carbon credits under escrow, which is part of an effort of the trading markets for carbon credits to support the sustainability of decarbonization. With Singapore as a regional gateway for carbon services, it is expected to facilitate the development of Singapore’s carbon services ecosystem by working with more international companies.”
About 30 guests and journalists, including Jonathan Yap, CEO of Northwaters Capital Pte Ltd, and Professor Bill Roscoe, Chief Scientist Advisor of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd, attended the launch ceremony of the Zero Carbon EX platform.
Bullish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $5.711 to $24.714.
The BAND price will also reach $5 soon.
Bearish BAND price prediction for 2022 is $0.977.
In Band Protocol (BAND) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BAND to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Band Protocol (BAND) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Band Protocol (BAND) is $2.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $319,971,268 at the time of writing. However, BAND has increased to 2.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Band Protocol (BAND) has a circulating supply of 41,591,943 5BAND. Currently, BAND trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT.
What is Band Protocol (BAND)?
BAND is the native token of Band Protocol. Band Protocol (BAND) is a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates real-world data and connects it to APIs and smart contracts. Band Protocol, which was founded in 2017, provides information sharing between on-chain and off-chain data sources for DApps. BAND is utilized as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data submitted to various blockchains. There are two types of nodes: validators and delegators. This two-node layout is typical in Cosmos-based Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchains.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022
Band Protocol (BAND) holds the 231st position on CoinGecko right now. BAND price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Band Protocol (BAND) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Band Protocol (BAND) is at $2.810. If the pattern continues, the price of BAND might reach the resistance level of $3.767 and $17.051. If the trend reverses, then the price of BAND may fall to $1.955 and $0.881.
Band Protocol (BAND) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Band Protocol (BAND).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Band Protocol (BAND).
Resistance Level 1
$5.711
Resistance Level 2
$11.721
Resistance Level 3
$24.714
Support Level 1
$2.185
Support Level 2
$0.977
BAND/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that BAND has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BAND might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $24.714.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BAND might plummet to almost $0.977, a bearish signal.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BAND lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Band Protocol (BAND) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BAND price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, BAND is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BAND at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BAND is at a level of 92.43. This means that BAND is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Band Protocol (BAND). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Band Protocol (BAND). Currently, BAND lies in the range of 31.723, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Band Protocol (BAND). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BAND lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, BAND’s RSI is at 92.43, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of BAND with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Band Protocol (BAND).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action BAND is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BAND decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BAND increases
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Band Protocol (BAND)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Band Protocol (BAND) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BAND might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2025
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BAND will rally to hit $11.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2026
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BAND would rally to hit $13.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2027
If Band Protocol (BAND) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BAND would rally to hit $15.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2028
If Band Protocol (BAND) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BAND would hit $17.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Band Protocol (BAND), it would witness major spikes. BAND might hit $19 by 2029.
Band Protocol (BAND) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Band Protocol (BAND) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $21 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Band Protocol network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BAND. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) in 2022 is $24.714. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Band Protocol (BAND) for 2022 is $0.977.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Band Protocol ecosystem, the performance of Band Protocol (BAND) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $22.83 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Band Protocol (BAND)?
BAND is the native cryptocurrency of the Band Protocol, and it is utilised as collateral by nodes that validate real-world data provided to various blockchains.
2. Where can you purchase Band Protocol (BAND)?
Band Protocol (BAND) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, DigiFinex, WhiteBIT.
3. Will Band Protocol (BAND) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Band Protocol platform, Band Protocol (BAND) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Band Protocol (BAND)?
On April 15, 2021, BAND reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $22.83.
5. Is Band Protocol (BAND) a good investment in 2022?
Band Protocol (BAND) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Band Protocol in the past few months, BAND is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Band Protocol (BAND) reach $5?
Band Protocol (BAND) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Band Protocol (BAND) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2023?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2024?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2025?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be Band Protocol (BAND) price by 2026?
Band Protocol (BAND) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance.
BTC’s price remains indecisive on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Bitcoin has surpassed the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its downtrend as many traders looked trapped with no sign of Bitcoin (BTC) going lower as the price of Bitcoin eyes $22,500. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way, rallying and dragging the market. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Many altcoins have continued to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The beginning of the week appeared skeptical, but things are starting to shape up and look more promising for some altcoins, such as BAND, which rallied over 100% in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of BTC has shown strength breaking above $21,200 and holding up pretty well.
After dropping from its high of $25,000 in recent months with so much hype for BTC, the price of BTC has failed to replicate this movement to that shaw price actions by them.
The price of BTC saw its price trade at a high on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $21,000, as the price found itself trading in a range.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $22,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $219,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $22,500 after bulls keep pushing higher of the chart
The price of BTC trades at $21,300, just above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for BTC’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $21,500 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $22,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $19,500-$19,000.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies.
Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange, released its report for the third quarter of 2022. However, the data about its revenue are not impressive. In addition, the exchange published its 3Q report recently, which did not meet most analysts’ expectations.
According to the data, Coinbase’s revenue dipped by 50% from its last year’s value due to fluctuations in trading activity. Hence, the firm lost about $545 million compared with the gain of $406 million for its Q3 2021.
Adverse Macroeconomic Conditions Contribute To Revenue Decline
Coinbase wrote to its shareholders regarding the drop in its revenue. It pointed out that the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and the dwindling crypto market created a negative stance for the firm. Hence, the company’s trading volume dropped drastically, leading to a fall in its revenue.
Usually, the exchange gets about 90% of its profits from its transaction fees, which is higher than the industry average. But, the bearish crypto market is not helping its activity.
The detail of the company’s report has its Q3 transaction revenue at $366 million. This indicates a drop of about 44% from the second quarter. But it noted a surge of 43% in subscription and service revenue as the value hits $211 million. As a result, the overall revenue for the third quarter dipped by 28% from Q2 2021.
The company recorded a loss of $116 million for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The value plummeted from the $618 million it gained during the same quarter in 2021.
Trading volume dipped by 27% to $159 billion against its $217 billion in the last quarter. Ethereum showed higher performance than Bitcoin. It contributes 33% of the firm’s total trading volume for the period, while Bitcoin accounts for 31%.
Also, the firm mentioned that its trading volume shifted considerably from the US due to more concerns about regulations and some uncertainty. Coinbase explained that the macroeconomic conditions caused retail investors to go to holding, leading to reduced trading volume.
Coinbase Witnessed Drop In Users And Stock
Additionally, Coinbase’s user base is dropping. During the quarter, the firm noted about 8.5 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) against 9 million and 9.2 in Q2 and Q1, respectively.
The firm said that 2023 could bring more uncertainty. It stated that their preparation for next year is with conservative bias with the assumption of more extreme macroeconomic conditions.
This year has been a dwindling one, even on Coinbase stock. Due to the persisting bear market and the firm’s shift from risk-on assets, its stock has dropped by three-quarters of its value since January 2022.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
AXS’s price remains indecisive on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently struggled to rally like other altcoins, as the price continues to stall, with little hope of a rally to a high of $20. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way, rallying and dragging the market. Axie Infinity (AXS) has remained relatively slow in recent days, as buy orders have slowed due to the price encountering resistance to breaking higher. (Data from Binance)
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Many altcoins have continued to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The beginning of the week appeared skeptical, but things are starting to shape up and look more promising for some altcoins, such as BAND, which rallied over 100% in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of APE has shown little volatility as it aims to break out of its shell with a rally on the horizon.
After dropping from its high of $170 in recent months with so much hype for AXS, the price of AXS has failed to replicate this movement to its all-time high as the price currently registers over 80% from its all-time high, with the price of AXS struggling recently to pull off a relief bounce from its weekly low of $6.
The price of AXS saw its price trade at a low of $6 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $10 as the price found itself trading in a range.
Weekly resistance for the price of AXS – $12.
Weekly support for the price of AXS – $6.
Price Analysis Of AXS On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AXS continues to look strong as the price could be set to breakout of its long-range price movement to a high of $12.
The price of APE trades at $10.5, just below the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for AXS’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $12 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the AXS price – $12.
Daily support for the AXS price – $8.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
VF-22 race cars of Haas F1 Team will include the Opensea logo.
The racing organization expected increased participation from its audience.
For Haas F1, NFT marketplace Opensea will mint a set of NFTs. Haas, the only American F1 team, made the announcement on Thursday. The racing organization claimed that their new programme will increase participation from their audience.
In a press release, Haas F1 said:
“As the ‘Official NFT Marketplace Partner’ of Haas F1 Team, Opensea will work with the team and external collaborators alike in producing a collection of branded NFTs.”
Vice President of Product at Opensea, Shiva Rajaraman, stated:
“NFTs have the incredible power to unlock new experiences and give us a canvas to bring people together around the things they love in new ways.”
Rising Crypto Engagement in Sports Sector
The Executive stressed that the crypto NFT firm is excited to debut new collections with Haas F1 and provide their community of loyal fans with additional ways to experience the excitement of the sport. In addition, the Haas F1 Team-designed and -built VF-22 race cars that will participate in the 2022 Formula One World Championship will include the Opensea logo.
Team Principal of Haas F1 Guenther Steiner stated:
“We’ve waited to find the right partner in the NFT space and in Opensea we’ve found exactly that.”
In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward cooperation between the cryptocurrency sector and the widely followed racing sport. Red Bull Racing collaborated with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit in early 2022, while Formula One signed a multimillion-dollar crypto sponsorship agreement with Crypto.com in the summer of 2021. Near the middle of October, F1 submitted eight trademark applications in the United States for various crypto, NFT, and metaverse goods and services.
OpenSea Unveils Auto-Detect and Blocking of Stolen NFTs Feature