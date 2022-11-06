High traffic ensures Bengaluru Airport is back to pre-Covid passenger levels

‘Boy Meets World’ alum Rider Strong expresses his frustration with the way sex was handled on the show’s prom episode.

During a recent episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, Strong and his co-hosts and former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle answered a fan’s question about three episodes that were allegedly “banned” from airing on Disney Channel when it syndicated the ABC show. All of the episodes that Disney chose not to air involved sex or alcohol.

The trio began discussing one of the episodes, “Prom-ises, Prom-ises” from season five, in which Fishel’s character Topanga and her boyfriend Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) plan to have having sex for the first time after prom.

“I really remember not liking the prom episode,” said Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter. “I remember being very upset all week.”

He continued, “I was very angry with the adults on our set, especially the way they approached this, especially because we weren’t talking about safer sex.”

“The fact that we weren’t bringing up Cory and Topanga at all using condoms or discussing birth control, and yet the whole episode was about ‘do they’ or ‘don’t they’ [in]the room and the hotel room.”

Strong recalled that he raised his concerns with “Boy Meets World” co-creator and showrunner Michael Jacobs at the time.

“I just remember being so upset, and talking about it. I remember talking to Michael about it, like, ‘Can we talk about it?’” he said.

The ‘Cabin Fever’ star continued, “Like maybe you don’t understand this from generation to generation, but we grew up in the era of AIDS, it’s something we need to talk about. When you discuss of losing your virginity, you discuss how you’re going to do it and how to be safe.”

“And he completely blew me away and said it was a ridiculous thing to worry about and we didn’t even need to discuss it,” Strong said.

“I felt, at the time, that was incredibly irresponsible.”

Strong recounted how Jacobs expressed concern over a scene in a later episode in which Topanga and Cory talk about sharing razors. He said Jacobs was worried about the scene because he had read that hepatitis could be spread by sharing razors.

“I just remember being so p-sed,” he said. “Like, now we’re going to talk about hepatitis, but for some reason the idea of ​​discussing safer sex is off the table?”

Strong explained that he felt the gap was due to the generational difference between the cast and producers.

Fishel explained that she “also felt uncomfortable all week for similar reasons.”

“I don’t have any specific memories other than just kind of sickening about the week,” she added.

“Boy Meets World” ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The Disney Channel aired reruns of the hit show from 2000 to 2007.

Fishel and Savage starred in the Disney Channel spinoff series “Girl Meets World,” which was created by Jacobs and “Boy Meets World” co-creator April Kelly. Strong and Friedle also returned to reprise their roles when the show aired from 2014 to 2017.