Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death

Hilary Duff has penned a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his death on Saturday.

“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you have had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, wrote via Instagram.

Hilary Duff has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter after his death. Getty Images

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”

Duff concluded his message by telling Carter to “keep calm” and “send love” to his grieving family.

The former couple started dating in 2000, when they were both 13 years old. They were together on and off for three years, eventually breaking up for good after an infamous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.

“I just got a little bored, so I went there and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay,” Carter admitted on CNBC’s “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch” in 2005, adding that Duff “really heartbroken”, which he felt “sorry”.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer was found dead in his California home on Saturday morning. Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

After the “Younger” star grew up and started a family years later, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer continued to express regret for how he treated her.

“I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to get better at getting back to her,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet in 2014. “I don’t care what you think.”

Duff reacted to her ex’s public declarations of love later that year, telling BuzzFeed, “He keeps doing that. I do not know how I feel. I mean, it was so long ago. … [We] don’t know each other [anymore].”

Carter also appeared on a 2001 episode of Duff’s show “Lizzie McGuire.” Getty Images

Carter finally got over her feelings for the ‘How I Met Your Father’ star. He got engaged to Melanie Martin in 2020, and they welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.

But the former child star – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.

The former couple dated from 2000 to 2003. MovieMagic

He was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home at the age of 34.

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.