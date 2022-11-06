News
How Kari Lake went from newscaster to outspoken critic of the press
A longtime former colleague in the TV news business recalled that Kari Lake hated guns and practiced Buddhism. Another former local news presenter, Stephanie Angelo, who did not work with Ms Lake but later became close friends with her, described Ms Lake at the time as “a free spirit” and “liberal until to the marrow”.
“She says abortion should be illegal – absolutely not,” Ms Angelo said. “The Kari I knew would never have said that, and she wouldn’t have believed it either.”
But in her run for governor of Arizona, Ms Lake – a former local Fox News anchor – has transformed herself into a protege of Donald Trump and a staunch Christian conservative who uses her media expertise as a weapon and has transformed its former industry in a sheet. In her closing address to voters ahead of Tuesday’s election, Ms Lake, 53, campaigned against the press as much as she campaigned against Katie Hobbs, her Democratic rival, riling the public at reporters in attendance, qu she calls the ‘fake news’ and pledge to become the media’s ‘worst nightmare’ if elected.
It’s a far cry from the person many journalists she worked with remember.
Seven of Ms. Lake’s former colleagues at the local Fox station in Phoenix, where she read the news for more than two decades, and two others who consider themselves her former friends said Ms. Lake once expressed more liberal views on topics such as guns, drag queens and undocumented immigrants. They said she admired Barack and Michelle Obama and pointed out that she had donated to Mr. Obama’s presidential campaign. Some requested anonymity because they did not have permission to speak to the press or feared reprisals from Ms Lake or her supporters.
During a campaign stop with veterans in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, she called reporters “monsters” and said, “Let’s define the press.” At another Thursday night rally in Phoenix, she lashed out at “the media” more often than she mentioned Ms. Hobbs.
The attacks on his former industry tap into trends that in recent years have shown a sharp decline in Americans’ trust in television and newspapers — and which, more recently, amid fierce partisan fights against local school boards and pandemic restrictions, have even captured growing loads of bias against local news, long considered one of the most trusted news sources.
They’re part of an old playbook, too: Mr. Trump, a former reality TV star, has slammed the networks for ratings and media coverage he hasn’t liked throughout his time in the White House and his presidential campaigns. During his recent rallies, he still takes the time to denounce the various facts and the journalists present. Republicans’ trust in mainstream media continues to decline, with many preferring to rely on a thriving ecosystem of right-wing fringe media and partisan fare.
At Ms. Lake’s events, some of her loudest cheers and boos come when she mentions the news industry, even though many reporters at her events now increasingly include those from the media of right who amplify its message. In Scottsdale, many people raised their hands when she asked how many of them consumed little or no “fake news media”. In Phoenix, people cheered and hissed when she expressed her indifference to the negative coverage of her campaign. She asked them to look at the reporters on risers in the back. “How many of you really don’t care what the mainstream media says?” she said to applause.
The state of the 2022 midterm elections
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
Her supporters tend not to care or believe that she was once a liberal. Those who have watched her newscast often cannot name specific stories she worked on, but they do remember her charisma and sharp presentation. They now appreciate his polished and combative TV style.
This includes Jeanine Eyman and her daughter, Joanna, who lined up outside a sports park in Mesa, Arizona, in October to watch Ms Lake speak at a Trump rally. They said they admired that she was an insider-turned-outsider. “Resigning when you disagree with current politics, I think that made a huge statement for what she believes in and who she is,” Jeanine Eyman said.
Reece Peck, media scholar and author of “Fox Populism: Branding Conservatism as Working Class,” placed Ms. Lake in an influential class of conservatives that includes former President Ronald Reagan: telegenic Republicans who had no political or public ideological core but quickly rose to politics because they came from the media world.
Ms Lake was particularly effective as a candidate, he said, as she emerged from “square and reliable local news”. He added: ‘She was a student of mass tastes’ and could now ‘speak to the public on this mass register’.
November 5, 2022, 1:37 p.m. ET
Ms Lake declined to respond to multiple requests for interviews or criticism from her former press colleagues.
Before Ms. Lake began her career as a professional journalist, she interned at the same radio station where Mr. Reagan once worked. She often cites that fact on the track, as well as her admiration for Mr. Reagan, a conservative hero who she says inspired her to register as a Republican as soon as she turned 18.
But she often says now that she quit her job as a prominent television news anchor in Phoenix in early 2021, amid the pandemic, when she came to believe the media was pushing a “biased” agenda and “immoral” by refusing to cover unproven Covid treatments and repeating Dr Anthony Fauci talking points.
She began her gubernatorial campaign with an early commercial featuring her smashing television sets broadcasting news bulletins with a hammer. She has since called for Mr Fauci’s arrest, publicized unproven Covid treatments and fueled Mr Trump’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was “twisted”.
She has criticized drag queens and surgery for transgender people, and she echoes Mr Trump’s rhetoric against immigrants, vowing to complete his border wall and declare an ‘invasion’ on the country’s southwestern border . She presented herself as a vocal opponent of abortion and a “lifetime member” of the National Rifle Association. And she called journalists the “right arm of the devil”.
It’s a makeover that shocked former colleagues and others who knew her.
Richard Stevens, who plays popular drag queen Barbra Seville, said Ms Lake used to invite him over as a news contributor to comment on LGBTQ issues. He recalled seeing Ms. Lake advocating for undocumented immigrants on the air. She often came to his drag shows, he said, and the two became close. He also played Ms Seville in her home, including in front of her children, he said.
“Kari is not afraid of drag queens, Kari is not afraid of gay people,” Mr Stevens said, calling Ms Lake an “opportunist”. “I had every reason to believe that she is as liberal as I am.”
Contradictions have not stopped Ms Lake’s momentum in what remains a neck and neck race. “People know her,” said Ms. Angelo, the former local news anchor. “They know her face, her voice and they trust her even though her positions are now contrary to everything she stood for until last year.”
Brenda Roberts, 67, a retired legal secretary who was in the audience at the Phoenix rally, said she was initially skeptical of Ms Lake but came because the candidate seemed believe in what she said. “She expresses what we all feel – we are really upset about the border,” Ms Roberts said. “We are unhappy with inflation. We are really upset with the way Biden has wrecked the economy. »
Part of Ms Lake’s rise has been how she has applied the Trump media playbook, sometimes with her own twists. Some of his campaign videos look like movie trailers and are embellished with cinematic sound effects. Her husband, Jeff Halperin, a freelance videographer, often films her events and interactions with the press. She was also quick to call impromptu press conferences apparently scheduled for the early evening newscast.
Ms Lake brought one such group together last month after a man was arrested in connection with a burglary at Ms Hobbs’ campaign headquarters. Showing a large placard with a photo of someone in a chicken costume, Ms Lake joked that someone had been caught rummaging through her campaign headquarters and had evidence to believe it t was Mrs. Hobbs herself – a swipe at Mrs. Hobbs, as well as reporters, who she said suggested Lake’s campaign was responsible for the Hobbs’ campaign heist.
“You love smearing Republicans,” Ms. Lake told reporters.
In a statement responding to Ms Lake’s press conference, Sarah Robinson, spokesperson for the Hobbs campaign, doubled down on Ms Hobbs’ earlier remarks accusing Ms Lake of fanning “the flames of extremism and violence “. Ms Lake posted another video on Thursday again criticizing Ms Hobbs and reporters for coverage of the burglary.
In the home stretch of midterms, top Democrats including Mr Obama made stops in Phoenix to urge people not to support Ms Lake as they framed the election as a battle to preserve democracy . “If we didn’t have just elected someone whose main qualification was to be on television, you can see maybe give it a shot,” Obama said to laughter from the audience.
At her event in Phoenix, Ms Lake argued she was not in the hunt for fortune or fame – “I’ve had fame before – that’s overrated” – but for Arizonans.
She lamented the loss of friends on her way up and told her followers she didn’t believe her former TV colleagues would unfairly attack her the way they did Mr Trump. “But I’ll tell you what: The America-loving patriotic friends I’ve gained will make up for all the friends I’ve lost a million times over,” she said, as people stormed into another round of cheers.
nytimes
News
Nurses will strike before Christmas after union members vote in favor of the first mass NHS walkout
Thousands of nurses will strike before Christmas after union members voted in favor of a first-ever mass NHS walkout.
Britain’s nursing union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), closed its historic strike ballot of its 300,000 members on Wednesday.
The union is demanding that nurses receive a cost-of-living wage increase 5% above inflation, which currently stands at 12.3%.
This is the first national strike in the 106 year history of the MRC.
“This will result in the removal of the majority of services and picket lines across the country,” a labor source told the Guardian.
Graham Revie, chairman of the RCN trade union committee (centre), joins nurses in Downing Street, London, to deliver the Nursing Fair Pay petition on November 4
The NHS is also bracing for potential industrial action from other recruitment groups with doctors-in-training, midwives and non-clinical workers like cleaners and porters also considering industrial action.
It comes as NHS hospitals in England have been ordered to plan a military-style operation to prepare for devastating strikes this winter.
Officials have been told to ensure every part of the service is ready if a historic NHS-wide industrial action continues, an operation called Exercise Arctic Willow.
Widespread industrial action could lead to the cancellation of thousands of operations and appointments.
The Tories have warned the strikes would be ‘criminal’ and risk lives, although NHS unions dispute that.
The operation – an extension of the usual routine winter exercises carried out by trusts to plan for incidents such as flu epidemics – will take place in mid-November.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the government’s current offer – around £1,400 per nurse, in reality – ‘makes a difference to a nurse’s pay of 72p an hour’ .
According to the union, this is pushing nurses out of the NHS for better paying jobs in retail and hospitality, further exacerbating staffing shortages.
Nurses are just one of a group of NHS staff demanding a higher salary than the government is offering, with junior doctors advocating for a 26% pay restoration. NHS staff unions like GMB argue that all staff should get a 15% pay rise
The MRC is demanding that nurses get a five percent pay raise above inflation. This would give the average nurse, who earns around £35,600 a year, an extra £6,150.
The RCR will need to maintain a minimum level of staffing to ensure patients have access to emergency care, urgent diagnostic procedures, and are not at risk of death or disability.
Like other workers, NHS staff cannot be legally fired if they take part in formal and legal industrial action.
Nurses could be joined by midwives later in the year, with the Royal College of Midwives due to launch its own ballot next week.
The British Medical Association, a union representing 160,000 GPs, consultants and junior doctors, also warned that industrial action by the profession was “inevitable”.
The junior doctors – who are demanding the equivalent of a 26% pay rise – are scheduled to be polled in January.
Meanwhile, Unison is asking 350,000 NHS staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including porters, nurses, paramedics and cleaners, to vote in favor of leaving.
NHS data shows efforts to attract more nurses to the health service barely keep pace with the number of experienced nurses leaving
A ballot of its 50,000 members in Scotland, which was already underway, has been suspended after a new wage offer.
The NHS staff union, GMB, is calling on NHS staff at all levels, including cleaners and porters, to get a pay rise of 15%, or £2 more per hour, regardless of the highest amount.
If several NHS staff votes on industrial action are successful, it could see thousands of doctors and nurses come out to protest their salaries in early 2023.
It would coincide with a busy winter for the NHS with the health service is expected to be beaten by additional admissions for Covid, flu and other seasonal viruses – combined with higher staff sickness rates and a record backlog.
Some Tories have described the prospect of industrial action at the moment as “criminal” and that it would put lives at risk.
Steve Turner, Conservative Commissioner for Cleveland in Yorkshire, said the walkouts put patient safety at risk and will put pressure on other busy services, such as the police.
He told the BBC’s Politics North TV show on Monday that not all doctors, nurses and other medical professionals had the ‘lowest wages’ and it was unrealistic to offer them a salary increase in line with inflation.
dailymail us
News
Wild players remain ‘businesslike’ at outdoor practice in St. Louis Park
With hundreds of fans in attendance at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park on Saturday morning, the Wild managed to entertain at their annual outdoor practice while still getting some meaningful work in ahead of the West Coast road trip.
After giving his players Friday off to recharge the batteries, coach Dean Evason asked them to push themselves on Saturday, even if the environment was atypical of a a practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. That’s exactly what he got during a spirited 30-minute practice.
“The fans create a lot of energy with the kids screaming,” Evason said. “It’s a fun day, for sure.”
Most of the practice centered on work in the offensive zone after the Wild failed to score a goal in a recent 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken. They are hoping to turn things around with games against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks next in Southern California next week before a rematch with the Kraken in Seattle.
“We could’ve played a game at the end or something like that. We didn’t do that,” Evason said. “We wanted the guys to be businesslike and go about their work and get their legs going and their minds going. We had great energy today. We asked them to push themselves and we though we got that out of them.”
GREENWAY CLOSE
No doubt winger Jordan Greenway was the most notable player participating in the outdoor practice.
After missing the past few games with an upper-body injury, Greenway appears to be getting close to returning to the lineup. He skated alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy, and Evason said Greenway will likely make his return either on the front end or back end of the back-to-back with the Kings and Ducks.
“We’ve got to see how he feels tomorrow and then he’ll get one more skate,” Evason said. “Honestly, our thought process is maybe a back-to-back is a little much at first. We will see. If he plays the first game, then maybe. If not, he’ll play the second game hopefully.”
Asked why the Wild are going to be cautious with Greenway next week, Evason replied, “I don’t care what the injury is, it’s difficult. We don’t want to throw him too much.”
FOLIGNO SKATES
It sounds as if winger Marcus Foligno could also make the West Coast road trip. He skated by himself on Saturday morning and is getting healthier after missing the past couple of games with an upper-body injury.
“We’ will see how he comes out of that,” Evason said. “He possibly could be coming with us.”
As for winger Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime, both out with upper body injuries, neither will travel with the team.
News
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34 – NBC Chicago
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who started performing as a child and released albums from his teenage years, was found dead on Saturday at his home in Southern California, a source close to the family told NBC News. He was 34 years old.
Carter’s family representatives have confirmed the singer’s death. They provided no further immediate comment.
Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has opened for Britney Spears and her brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family reality series “House of Carters” on E! Entertainment television.
Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the Lancaster home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alejandra Parra said.
Parra said deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm that it was Carter.
Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE”, was released in 2018.
It is a story of rupture. Check back for updates.
NBC Chicago
News
Twitter users can get blue checkmark with $8 monthly subscription
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.
In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” So far, verified accounts do not appear to be losing their checks.
Anyone being able to get the blue check could lead to confusion and the rise of disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s elections if impostors decide to pay for the subscription and co-opt the names of politicians and election officials. Along with widespread layoffs that began Friday, many fear the social platform that public agencies, election boards, police departments and news outlets use to keep people reliably informed could become lawless if content moderation and verification are chipped away.
The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians. Before the overhaul, Twitter had about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.
Experts have raised grave concerns about upending the platform’s verification system that, while not perfect, has helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were getting information from were authentic. Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes, influencers and other high-profile public figures, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists and businesses and brands.
The update Twitter made to the iOS version of its app does not mention verification as part of the new blue check system.
Musk, who had earlier said that he wants to “verify all humans” on Twitter, has floated that public figures would be identified in ways other than the blue check. Currently, for instance, government officials are identified with text under names stating that they are posting from an official government account.
President Joe Biden’s @POTUS account, for example, says in gray letters it belongs to an “United States government official.”
The change comes a day after Twitter began laying off workers to cut costs and as more companies are pausing advertising on the platform as a cautious corporate world waits to see how it will operate under its new owner.
About half of the company’s staff of 7,500 was let go, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity.
He said the company’s front-line content moderation staff was the group the least affected by the job cuts and that “efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority.”
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday took blame for the widespread job losses. He had two runs as CEO of Twitter, with the most recent stretching from 2015 into 2021.
“I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly,” he tweeted. “I apologize for that.”
Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day.” He did not provide details on the daily losses at Twitter and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months’ pay as a severance.
Meanwhile, Twitter has already seen “a massive drop in revenue” because of pressure from activist groups on advertisers to get off the platform, Musk tweeted Friday. That hits Twitter hard because of its heavy reliance so far on advertising to make money. During the first six months of this year, nearly $92 of every $100 it made in revenue came from advertising.
United Airlines on Saturday became the latest major brand to pause advertising on Twitter, confirming the move but declining to discuss the reasons for it or what it would need to see to resume advertising on the platform.
It joined the growing list of big companies pausing ads on Twitter, including General Motors, REI, General Mills and Audi.
Musk tried to reassure advertisers last week, saying Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape” because of what he calls his commitment to free speech.
But concerns remain about whether a lighter touch on content moderation at Twitter will result in users sending out more offensive tweets. That could hurt companies’ brands if their advertisements appear next to them.
___
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.
News
Grayslake man bitten by Deputy K9; Firearms seized from home – NBC Chicago
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies were attempting to arrest him, authorities said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Saturday that relatives of the 49-year-old reported that he threatened to shoot them and anyone who tried to evict him from his home. . The man was taken into custody Friday night following a traffic stop near his home in Grayslake, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.
A sheriff’s office dog bit the man on the arm as he was rummaging through his clothes when deputies told him he was under arrest, according to the news release. A loaded gun was found in the area he was reaching, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities raided his home and seized rifles, shotguns, pistols and high-powered and assault-type ammunition. Investigators believe the man was primed for a shootout with law enforcement based on the placement of the guns in the home, according to the news release.
The man was treated for the dog bite in a hospital and then taken back to police custody. He was jailed for electronic harassment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.
“There is no question that this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff’s deputies,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the statement. “This is a situation that could undoubtedly have ended in the loss of innocent lives and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man.”
NBC Chicago
News
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
By HARM VENHUIZEN
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
At Woodman’s Markets in Madison, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.
They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot.
“My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else’s $2,” said Spencer.
The counter was one of the busiest areas of the supermarket — so busy that employees set up stanchions to guide the queue. Like most of the players in line, Jim Olson, 78, was buying Quick Picks, randomly generated Powerball numbers, but he doesn’t always.
Olson said he has typically bought a Powerball ticket once every drawing “virtually since they started.” When he picks his own numbers, there’s no rhyme or reason to how he does it: “They just come to you. I can’t explain it.”
Olson’s biggest win to date? $300 about 20 years ago, he said.
It speaks to the extremely long odds of winning the jackpot — about 1 in 292.2 million.
Still, the chance of pocketing $782.4 million (the value of the cash option before taxes) has been enough to bring people flooding across state lines for a chance to play. Winners of massive jackpots almost always opt for cash, but some financial experts say the annuity option, which is paid out over a 30-year term, might be a safer bet.
If she were to win the jackpot, Bemis said she would “buy a house up north. Somewhere by a lake.”
Across town, Djuan Davis was manning the lottery counter at Pick ‘n Save on Saturday morning, taking cash and handing out tickets. “Typically there’s a lot of sales on Saturdays,” he said.
With a record-breaking jackpot, business has picked up. Davis said he’s also seen a recent increase in players purchasing tickets online.
As customers arrived at the counter, Davis would ask how he could help them. Almost every one answered the same: Powerball tickets.
“Every time, it’s always that one,” Davis said.
It was Arpad Jakab’s first time buying Powerball tickets. As Davis sold him four Quick Pick tickets, Jakab, a retired utility worker, said he probably wouldn’t buy them again unless there was another record jackpot.
“It was just really high,” said Jakab. “Might as well join the insanity.”
How Kari Lake went from newscaster to outspoken critic of the press
Nurses will strike before Christmas after union members vote in favor of the first mass NHS walkout
Wild players remain ‘businesslike’ at outdoor practice in St. Louis Park
OpenSea Collaborates With F1 Team Haas to Mint NFTs
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34 – NBC Chicago
Twitter users can get blue checkmark with $8 monthly subscription
Grayslake man bitten by Deputy K9; Firearms seized from home – NBC Chicago
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business