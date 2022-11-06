How Kari Lake went from newscaster to outspoken critic of the press

Thousands of nurses will strike before Christmas after union members voted in favor of a first-ever mass NHS walkout.

Britain’s nursing union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), closed its historic strike ballot of its 300,000 members on Wednesday.

The union is demanding that nurses receive a cost-of-living wage increase 5% above inflation, which currently stands at 12.3%.

This is the first national strike in the 106 year history of the MRC.

“This will result in the removal of the majority of services and picket lines across the country,” a labor source told the Guardian.

Graham Revie, chairman of the RCN trade union committee (centre), joins nurses in Downing Street, London, to deliver the Nursing Fair Pay petition on November 4

The NHS is also bracing for potential industrial action from other recruitment groups with doctors-in-training, midwives and non-clinical workers like cleaners and porters also considering industrial action.

It comes as NHS hospitals in England have been ordered to plan a military-style operation to prepare for devastating strikes this winter.

Officials have been told to ensure every part of the service is ready if a historic NHS-wide industrial action continues, an operation called Exercise Arctic Willow.

Widespread industrial action could lead to the cancellation of thousands of operations and appointments.

The Tories have warned the strikes would be ‘criminal’ and risk lives, although NHS unions dispute that.

The operation – an extension of the usual routine winter exercises carried out by trusts to plan for incidents such as flu epidemics – will take place in mid-November.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the government’s current offer – around £1,400 per nurse, in reality – ‘makes a difference to a nurse’s pay of 72p an hour’ .

According to the union, this is pushing nurses out of the NHS for better paying jobs in retail and hospitality, further exacerbating staffing shortages.

Nurses are just one of a group of NHS staff demanding a higher salary than the government is offering, with junior doctors advocating for a 26% pay restoration. NHS staff unions like GMB argue that all staff should get a 15% pay rise

The MRC is demanding that nurses get a five percent pay raise above inflation. This would give the average nurse, who earns around £35,600 a year, an extra £6,150.

The RCR will need to maintain a minimum level of staffing to ensure patients have access to emergency care, urgent diagnostic procedures, and are not at risk of death or disability.

Like other workers, NHS staff cannot be legally fired if they take part in formal and legal industrial action.

Nurses could be joined by midwives later in the year, with the Royal College of Midwives due to launch its own ballot next week.

The British Medical Association, a union representing 160,000 GPs, consultants and junior doctors, also warned that industrial action by the profession was “inevitable”.

The junior doctors – who are demanding the equivalent of a 26% pay rise – are scheduled to be polled in January.

Meanwhile, Unison is asking 350,000 NHS staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including porters, nurses, paramedics and cleaners, to vote in favor of leaving.

NHS data shows efforts to attract more nurses to the health service barely keep pace with the number of experienced nurses leaving

A ballot of its 50,000 members in Scotland, which was already underway, has been suspended after a new wage offer.

The NHS staff union, GMB, is calling on NHS staff at all levels, including cleaners and porters, to get a pay rise of 15%, or £2 more per hour, regardless of the highest amount.

If several NHS staff votes on industrial action are successful, it could see thousands of doctors and nurses come out to protest their salaries in early 2023.

It would coincide with a busy winter for the NHS with the health service is expected to be beaten by additional admissions for Covid, flu and other seasonal viruses – combined with higher staff sickness rates and a record backlog.

Some Tories have described the prospect of industrial action at the moment as “criminal” and that it would put lives at risk.

Steve Turner, Conservative Commissioner for Cleveland in Yorkshire, said the walkouts put patient safety at risk and will put pressure on other busy services, such as the police.

He told the BBC’s Politics North TV show on Monday that not all doctors, nurses and other medical professionals had the ‘lowest wages’ and it was unrealistic to offer them a salary increase in line with inflation.