How Twitter staff learned they were fired

San Francisco:

The whirlwind week when Elon Musk took over Twitter started with sleepless nights for the company’s engineers – and ended with half the staff being axed.

“It was a strange week,” said a former employee on condition of anonymity.

“Executives were being fired or resigning, but there was virtually no official communication until 5 p.m. Thursday,” about seven days after the deal was formalized.

The employees received a first email on Thursday informing them that they would know their fate the next day. On Friday, the second email confirmed the rumours: 50% of the staff lost their jobs.

The elimination hit the marketing department hard, took two-thirds of the design department and maybe 75% of the managers. Content moderation was spared somewhat, with a firing rate of just 15%, according to Yoel Roth, the platform’s security manager.

After 24 hours without addressing the layoffs, Musk finally tweeted that “unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day” and everyone who lost their jobs are “offered three months of severance pay”.

The dismissal decision did not surprise the employees – rumors were growing – but they were shocked by the brutality with which it was carried out.

“People wouldn’t know from a phone call or an email… but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to shut down,” said Emmanuel Cornet, a French engineer who worked on Twitter for a year and a half. told AFP on Friday.

– Collective action –

Cornet was fired on Tuesday after being informed in an email that he had “violated” several company policies, without further explanation, after spending an entire weekend in the office on projects launched by edict of the new owner.

“I’m still trying to find out what the real reason is,” he said.

The Tesla CEO parachuted in engineers from his flagship company to assess the work of Twitter developers, specifically looking at the volume of code each produced, Cornet said.

He is one of five former Twitter employees to file a class action lawsuit against the company on the grounds that they did not receive the 60-day notice required by the 1988 federal Warn Act to shut down factory or collective dismissal.

The French expat said many laid-off colleagues were in an “unenviable position in terms of health insurance or visas”.

“Some were on parental leave. A colleague gave birth yesterday, to be fired today.”

Terminated individuals must continue to follow company rules during the notice period. Many fear that the new management will look for excuses to accuse them of misconduct and not pay them severance pay.

“If anyone says anything derogatory or does anything they can use to fire them for just cause, they will do it instead of severance pay,” the former employee said as a cover letter. anonymity.

– A summer exodus –

For six months, the platform’s employees prepared for the possibility that the richest man in the world would take control.

He is preceded by his reputation, from the painful work rates in his factories to his rejection of telecommuting, very fashionable in the tech sector, and his absolutist vision of freedom of expression which, according to his critics, can only lead to harassment, misinformation and tolerance for hate speech.

This summer, more than 700 people left alone, before even knowing if the acquisition of 44 billion dollars would materialize.

The radical change in corporate culture was confirmed last Friday, when teams of engineers mobilized to rethink certain features in a very short time, with their jobs at stake.

“There were probably too many layers of management…Twitter wasn’t an efficient, well-oiled machine,” the unnamed ex-employee said. “But I don’t know if (the massive layoffs) will solve the problem.”

“I think a lot of people who are staying now will leave, and maybe that’s what Elon wants,” he added.

“I’m sorry to anyone who hasn’t been fired (to be honest). Elon is going to crush those left behind with his wacky ideas,” reacted James Glynn, a London-based content moderation team leader who was fired. .

“Any kind of Twitter we knew before is dead.”

