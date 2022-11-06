News
How Twitter staff learned they were fired
San Francisco:
The whirlwind week when Elon Musk took over Twitter started with sleepless nights for the company’s engineers – and ended with half the staff being axed.
“It was a strange week,” said a former employee on condition of anonymity.
“Executives were being fired or resigning, but there was virtually no official communication until 5 p.m. Thursday,” about seven days after the deal was formalized.
The employees received a first email on Thursday informing them that they would know their fate the next day. On Friday, the second email confirmed the rumours: 50% of the staff lost their jobs.
The elimination hit the marketing department hard, took two-thirds of the design department and maybe 75% of the managers. Content moderation was spared somewhat, with a firing rate of just 15%, according to Yoel Roth, the platform’s security manager.
After 24 hours without addressing the layoffs, Musk finally tweeted that “unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day” and everyone who lost their jobs are “offered three months of severance pay”.
The dismissal decision did not surprise the employees – rumors were growing – but they were shocked by the brutality with which it was carried out.
“People wouldn’t know from a phone call or an email… but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to shut down,” said Emmanuel Cornet, a French engineer who worked on Twitter for a year and a half. told AFP on Friday.
– Collective action –
Cornet was fired on Tuesday after being informed in an email that he had “violated” several company policies, without further explanation, after spending an entire weekend in the office on projects launched by edict of the new owner.
“I’m still trying to find out what the real reason is,” he said.
The Tesla CEO parachuted in engineers from his flagship company to assess the work of Twitter developers, specifically looking at the volume of code each produced, Cornet said.
He is one of five former Twitter employees to file a class action lawsuit against the company on the grounds that they did not receive the 60-day notice required by the 1988 federal Warn Act to shut down factory or collective dismissal.
The French expat said many laid-off colleagues were in an “unenviable position in terms of health insurance or visas”.
“Some were on parental leave. A colleague gave birth yesterday, to be fired today.”
Terminated individuals must continue to follow company rules during the notice period. Many fear that the new management will look for excuses to accuse them of misconduct and not pay them severance pay.
“If anyone says anything derogatory or does anything they can use to fire them for just cause, they will do it instead of severance pay,” the former employee said as a cover letter. anonymity.
– A summer exodus –
For six months, the platform’s employees prepared for the possibility that the richest man in the world would take control.
He is preceded by his reputation, from the painful work rates in his factories to his rejection of telecommuting, very fashionable in the tech sector, and his absolutist vision of freedom of expression which, according to his critics, can only lead to harassment, misinformation and tolerance for hate speech.
This summer, more than 700 people left alone, before even knowing if the acquisition of 44 billion dollars would materialize.
The radical change in corporate culture was confirmed last Friday, when teams of engineers mobilized to rethink certain features in a very short time, with their jobs at stake.
“There were probably too many layers of management…Twitter wasn’t an efficient, well-oiled machine,” the unnamed ex-employee said. “But I don’t know if (the massive layoffs) will solve the problem.”
“I think a lot of people who are staying now will leave, and maybe that’s what Elon wants,” he added.
“I’m sorry to anyone who hasn’t been fired (to be honest). Elon is going to crush those left behind with his wacky ideas,” reacted James Glynn, a London-based content moderation team leader who was fired. .
“Any kind of Twitter we knew before is dead.”
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Election 2022: Political flyers continue to clog mailboxes. Don’t expect it to stop.
Minnesota voters can often gauge how competitive their local political races are just by looking at their daily mail.
One Rosemount household’s mailbox has been stuffed with more than 40 political flyers in the two months leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Three registered voters reside at the home and all three routinely vote in general elections, but do not participate in caucuses or vote in partisan primaries.
The household is in congressional and state House districts that have swung between Republicans and Democrats in the last decade.
The number of political mailers declined in 2022 from the 54 sent to the household during the 2018 midterms. It also is significantly less than the number of messages sent during the last two presidential elections.
Yet, even as candidates increase spending on digital advertising, such as on social media and other online outlets, don’t expect direct mail political advertising to fall by the wayside.
Steven Schier, a retired professor of political science from Carleton College, says direct mail has some big benefits to candidates. Typically, the more a household gets, the more competitive the local races.
“First of all, it is guaranteed delivery. You at least look at it. That’s progress for the campaign,” Schier said. “It is not that expensive to do. We are going to be dealing with this for a while.”
Key in local races
Half of the messages sent to the household were about the race for Minnesota House District 56B where incumbent John Huot, of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, faces fellow Rosemount resident Republican Joe Scanlon. Huot currently represents district 57B, but redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census put him in a new House district.
Of the 22 mailers the household received about the House District 56B race, 15 were negative about the opposing candidate and seven had positive messages. The majority of the mailers were funded by the candidates or the state political parties while a few came from political action committees aligned with Democrats.
The negative messages about Huot focused on taxes and public safety while those about Scanlon were largely about abortion rights.
The two candidates have spent about $56,000 on the race with Scanlon spending $29,620 and Huot $26,484, according to Minnesota Campaign Finance Board reports filed in late October. Huot had about $10,500 on hand heading into the final days before the election, three times Scanlon’s $3,500.
Schier says candidates in down-ballot races, like the Minnesota House contest, rely heavily on direct mail to reach voters. Candidates in these contests don’t typically have money for television ads so, outside a visit from a candidate or canvasser, political flyers are the most cost-effective way to reach voters.
“It might be the only communication (voters) receive about that race,” Schier said.
Congressional focus
The other big focus of the political messages sent to the Rosemount home were about the 2nd Congressional District, where incumbent Democrat Angie Craig is again facing Republican Tyler Kistner. Craig narrowly won the matchup in 2020 and the race is seen as one of the most competitive congressional races in the U.S.
More than $9 million has been spent by the two candidates this election cycle, according to Open Secrets, which tracks political spending. Outside groups have poured $15 million into the race.
All nine of the mailers sent to the Rosemount home were about Rep. Craig and seven of them had negative messages about taxes and crime. Several sought to tie her to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis.
The majority of the flyers were sent by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to Congress, which has spent nearly $5.5 million on the race. In contrast, the House Majority PAC, which is aligned with Democrats, spent $4.2 million on the race, according to Open Secrets.
Other contests
Rounding out the mailers sent to the Rosemount household were three sent in support of DFLer Erin Maye Quade, who is running for a state Senate seat against Republican Jim Bean. Maye Quade has spent roughly $94,000 on the race, over five times more than Bean’s $16,700, according to state data.
Another three mailers were in support of Matt Little, who is running against Kathy Keena for Dakota County attorney. The nonpartisan office is open for the first time in 34 years after the retirement of James Backstrom, who Keena worked under for 20 years.
Finally, the home got five mailers encouraging residents to vote, including one each from Republicans and Democrats highlighting the parties’ candidates for local and statewide office.
Fox News follows Senate candidate Adam Laxalt 1,100 miles across Nevada as he targets rural voters
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA– Every vote counts.
That’s the message U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt delivered on his bus tour of the Nevada countryside in the final days before Election Day.
Fox News reporter Ashley Soriano joined the campaign this week, tracking their 1,100-mile journey, stopping in at least 14 cities and towns and hitting every county in the state.
One of the stops was Austin, Nevada, with a population of around 100 people.
HISPANIC VOTERS COULD BE KEY TO SEVERAL MIDTERM RACES: ‘SU VOTO ES SU VOZ’
“Ninety percent rural Nevada is what it takes to win,” said Sigal Chattah, one of Laxalt’s surrogates during the bus tour. She is also a candidate for state attorney general.
Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, contains a large portion of Nevada’s historically blue-leaning voters. This bus tour is important to the Laxalt campaign to get as many rural votes as possible, in hopes of overthrowing Senate control.
Laxalt is running against incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.
The last time she ran was in 2016, winning 47% of the state vote, compared to her opponent’s 44.6% at the time. About 386,000 votes came from Clark County out of the roughly 522,000 statewide votes.
OBAMAS AND CLINTONS AWAIT MID-TERM CAMPAIGN TRAIL WHILE BIDEN KEEPS TIMETABLE LIGHT
Since an overwhelming majority of votes come from Clark County, many candidates focus on this area when planning campaign events and rallies.
That’s why some voters on the tour say they often feel overlooked in elections.
“Our vote is just as important as anyone else’s vote,” said Randall Clark, who lives in Eureka, Nevada, which has a population of about 400.
Another stop was Yerington, Nevada, with a population of around 3,000.
“It means a lot that our little community, albeit small, will not be forgotten and wants to be here,” Mayor John Garry said. “And I’m sure he wants to represent us in a way that we’ll all be proud of.”
Laxalt and Cortez Masto tied in a Times/Siena poll and nearly tied in a USA TODAY-Suffolk University poll.
Laxalt told voters to ignore those polls and get out and vote.
“Obviously it’s a small county, but every vote counts,” Laxalt said, addressing a crowd of about 50 people in Lovelock, Nevada. The population there is less than 2,000.
“If rural Nevada shows up and you vote in big numbers, we’re going to win this race and we’re going to flip this Senate seat. Can I count on you for that?” He continued.
Notable political figures such as Matt Whitaker, former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, and Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence under Trump, joined the tour.
Laxalt’s final stop is Las Vegas on Saturday, with support from some current US senators, the Utah attorney general and the National Border Patrol Council.
ARIZONA HAS MULTIPLE COMPETITIVE HOUSE RACES, WHILE SENATE RACE COULD DETERMINE WHICH PARTY WINS MAJORITY
Cortez Masto campaigned with other Democratic candidates on Friday, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus (NV-01), both up for re-election. Singer Camila Cabello and actress Kerry Washington also joined the rally.
“Each one of us matters. There are candidates who believe that inclusiveness matters…that we all belong in this country and we all belong to have a voice,” Washington told the crowd, encouraging them to vote for Democrats up and down. ballot. “The reality is, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas when it comes to politics. The whole country is watching.
Cortez Masto, Sisolak and others will hold another joint rally on Saturday.
The Astros are the best MLB team of this era – like it or not
HOUSTON — OK, let’s talk about the legacy of the Astros. Because they force you to deal with it.
Because they haven’t backed down from the punishment and embarrassment of their illegal sign theft in 2017. They haven’t left. No, they continued to absorb the boos, criticisms and wonderment about their accomplishments. Most of the time they kept coming back to the playoffs, the reformed criminal who proved capable of succeeding by playing him straight.
Even if you want to scrap the 2017 season and pretend the Astros’ first championship didn’t happen, that’s fine. They are still the team from that era. Still the norm. No one in recent years has been as excellent as the Astros.
They lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, Gerrit Cole and their architect, Jeff Luhnow. But no matter what they lost, they keep winning. And now they have won everything.
It won’t stop all the spades, but I go back to the words of starter Lance McCullers, one of five players remaining in the 2017 roster, who said ahead of the 118th World Series:
“We put ourselves in this position and it doesn’t matter if it [sign stealing] was more prevalent than it seems, but we put ourselves in this position and we have to wear it on the chin. People are going to have the right to feel whatever they want to feel and all we can do is try to win football games and keep winning and eventually I think people are going to just throw up their hands and say : ‘They are probably good .’ ”
They’re probably awesome.
Six straight ALCS appearances. Four pennants at this time. And now a second title that comes without trash echoes. Just a team of Astros that are excellent in all areas, including perseverance. Hardness. Relentlessness. Not to mention hitting, lining up, developing players and throwing. Lots and lots of pitch.
Justin Verlander, another holdover from 2017, is likely to win his third AL Cy Young. But in the playoffs, the Astros’ co-aces were youngsters Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez. Think about it.
Saturday night, a Valdez was special for the second time in this series, limiting the Phillies to one run in six innings. Yordan Alvarez – like Javier and Valdez, a star who arrived after 2017 – hit a three-run homer that went 450 feet and went down in history as the key shot in a 4-1 Game 6 victory that eliminated the Phillies stubborn, but ultimately overwhelmed. .
“We had a really dominant streak,” McCullers said a week ago. “And so I think a World Series title would kind of help solidify us as a team that could compete against other great teams from other generations.”
Mission accomplished. For that. And for helping manager Dusty Baker finally get his ring. Baker replaced manager AJ Hinch in 2017 and brought calm and sympathy to a group that needed both. Baker’s reward was to remove the stain from an otherwise brilliant management ledger. He had been the manager with the most regular season wins (2,093) without a championship. He was, heading into Saturday night, a 9-16 record in potential playoff tiebreakers. This time, his Astros clinched, and Baker’s odyssey to become a World Series-winning manager was over.
He listened to a crowd of nearly 43,000 constantly returning to “We want Houston,” a mocking chant from Yankees fans who asked for it. The Yankees have never forgotten or forgiven the Astros for knocking them out in 2017. But as is the Astros’ DNA now, they continue to prove their worth, knocking out the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS and sweeping them this year. for the AL flag.
For about half of Saturday’s game, the Phillies looked set to force a Game 7. Zack Wheeler, with an extra day off, found his best fastball and shut out the Astros for five innings. Kyle Schwarber has only hit left-on-left second homer against Valdez this season, a first shot on the sixth that made it 1-0.
But aside from Game 3, when they led throughout the series to take a 2-1 lead, the Phillies couldn’t stay ahead of the Astros. Of the other 45 innings played in this series, Houston has led all but one. And it wasn’t round six on Saturday.
9 hitter Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch and star rookie Jeremy Peña scored an out. Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to pick his own left-handed mainstay, reliever Jose Alvarado, to face Alvarez. Alvarado had allowed just one home run to a left-hander this year. And Alvarez, since homering for the second straight day in ALDS Game 2 against the Mariners, had gone 5 for 42 without a homer. But this time he smashed a 99 mph fastball and sent it over the hurdles into center field. It was 3-1, soon 4-1 before the end of the set.
And with the Astros’ bullpen dominating (none of the relievers were on the 2017 club), the streak was over. The Astros relievers gave up five runs in 54 ¹/₃ innings this postseason — in which their starters were terrific, their lineup exquisite, and their hitting not as crushing as in the past, but consistent enough.
If you hate the Astros for what they did in 2017, they’ll never get your forgiveness. I understood. But the clang of the trash stopped – the victory never happened. The production of good players, especially weapons, did not stop. The winning of the big games continued. There’s another championship out there now, one that screams about who they are – like it or not.
The team of that time.
Phillies vs Astros – LIVE: Houston WINS its second World Series
The Houston Astros WIN their second World Series in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies… giving iconic coach Dusty Baker his first-ever ring on a dramatic night in Texas
Yordan Alvarez drilled a three-run homer to center field to back up another big effort from Framber Valdez as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to claim their second World Series championship in six seasons.
Alvarez hit his third playoff homer in the sixth inning against Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarado, who was called up from the bullpen to face left-handed hitter Alvarez.
Facing a 2-1 count, Alvarez drilled a 98.9 mph sinker 450 feet above the center batting eye to tag Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena and erase the lead from 1-0 which the Phillies grabbed in the top half of the sixth.
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win their second World Series on Saturday night
It was a dramatic night in Texas as Houston picked up the win over the Phillies in front of their own fans
He gave legendary Astros coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title at age 73
This is the second time in 61 years that Houston has won the World Series – the first was in 2017
It also gave iconic coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title. The 73-year-old Baker, who had already competed twice in the World Series as a skipper, is the longest-serving manager of the championship.
“It feels good man,” Baker said on TV afterwards. “Look at these people, they are so happy. I think of my mother – my mother died in January. And my brother. I want to thank the Lord for putting us in this position to succeed. And I love these players.
Houston added an insurance run three batters later when Christian Vazquez hosted Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez with a left single that scored Alex Bregman, who worked a walk off Alvarado after the Alvarez homer . Two of the three batters Alvarado faced scored.
Valdez (3-0) had a shutout in the seventh inning while recording nine strikeouts in Game 2.
He was just as effective in his third start against the Phillies in 30 days, allowing two hits and two walks while again posting nine strikeouts.
He fanned five consecutive batters connecting the third and fourth innings and struck out 10 consecutive batters entering in the top of the sixth inning.
By then, Valdez had tied zeros with Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, but Kyle Schwarber gave Philadelphia its only lead by driving a 2-2 lead from Valdez into the right field seats for his sixth homer of the playoffs. playoffs.
Valdez responded by taking out Rhys Hoskins, JT Realmuto and Bryce Harper in order, and Alvarez took Valdez down shortly after.
Wheeler (1-3) was outstanding before he ran into trouble in the sixth.
He had given up just three base runners in five innings and faced only two batters over the minimum before plunging Martin Maldonado with a pitch to open the sixth. Pena followed with his second hit on Wheeler two batters later before Alvarado came in for Alvarez and the tide immediately turned.
Houston right-handers Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly held the lead with aplomb, with Neris and Abreu retiring the Phillies in order in the seventh and eighth and Pressly needing just seven pitches to make his sixth save of the playoffs playoffs.
After hitting five homers in their 7-0 victory in Game 3, the Phillies had three runs in the final three games of the series.
The EU is incomprehensible – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
The European Commission’s reputation for using gibberish is second to none – and now the data confirms that perception.
The verdict is in from an analysis of 45,000 press releases: The Commission keeps things complicated, even compared to other governments.
This not only makes life more difficult for journalists, argues the author of the article, Christian Rauh of the WZB Center for Social Sciences in Berlin. It is also a political problem. The incomprehensible communications leave plenty of room for Eurosceptics and national politicians who want to blame Brussels for providing their own translations.
“Technocratic communication thus too easily plays into the hands of those who want to build the image of a Brussels elite detached from the European citizen,” writes Rauh in the Journal of European Integration.
Rauh analyzed data from 35 years of English press releases from the Commission, examining factors such as grammatical complexity and jargon.
For comparison, he also consulted newspapers, political science summaries and communications from the Irish and British governments. While it’s no surprise that the Commission has been more technical than the tabloids, national governments have also scored better on accessible language using normal words (eliminating the excuse that the Commission has to have the air geek because it deals with issues of technical policy).
On a measure of ease of reading texts, only political scientists scored lower than the Commission (as shown in the graph above). And when it comes to jargon, the Commission’s communicators have even outstripped the academics.
Some of this is intentional, Rauh notes. Messages on ‘…flexibility in state aid rules…’ for example, are about thorny talks with capitals, and ‘trilogues’, of course, are about talking to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU (or, to put it bluntly, of national politicians), and the Commission often finds it difficult not to irritate capitals publicly while contentious issues are dealt with in private.
Looking at the amount of communications between 1985 and 2020, Rauh found that the volume of press releases per month had reached around 150 in the early 2000s, under Commission President Romano Prodi, with similar levels during both terms. by Jose Manuel Barroso.
However, the head of the first “Political Commission”, Jean-Claude Juncker, oversaw a sharp drop, down to around 50 press releases per month during his five-year term ending in 2019. (The trend of ‘Ursula von der Leyen as President of the Commission seemed to go back in the analysis of press releases until 2020.)
LAWRENCE JONES: Public safety has become ‘political football’
Fox News host Lawrence Jones said just before the midterm elections that crime – which should be the top priority for leaders – has been reduced to “political football” on “Cross Country”.
LAURENT JONES: Do you all feel like crime in the country is a big deal?…Security is on the ballot in America…We are only three days away from election day and our nation crime crisis is at the heart of voters’ concerns. Public safety should be our leaders’ top priority, but it has become political football.
FAST COURSE: GENERAL ISSUES IMPACTING THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS FOR US VOTERS
Violence is bleeding from once shiny cities to the suburbs and beyond. We once demanded accountability and justice. Now there’s only one revolving door to repeat offenders. Calls for protection are answered with denial and accusation. But regardless of the policy, lives are changed forever. Cut short by criminals who now feel the law is on their side. So when you vote on Tuesday, you might want to ask: whose side is your candidate on?
