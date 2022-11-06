hundreds of environmental activists take over the tarmac at Schiphol airport – RT in French

The darnedest things

WARNING! Cute kid story ahead, from RUSTY of St. Paul: “My daughter’s friend’s mother-in-law died recently. There was an open-casket wake for her.

“This was her friend’s 8-year-old son’s first encounter with a deceased person. He viewed his grandmother’s body in the casket, turned to his mother and said: ‘Mom! You said Grandma was GONE! She’s right here!’

“Of course there were surrounding snickers.”

Our theater of seasons

GRANDMA PAULA: “Subject: Fall colors.

“I went on a short drive around Osceola, Wisconsin, on October 3. The colors were stunning.”

Keeping your eyes open

Mounds View Swede: “During a random drive down a street in Mounds View I had never driven on before, I came across the most elaborate Halloween displays I have ever seen.

“I was amazed at the creativity that went into making such a scene and all the things that must be saved and stored if used from year to year.

“The play on words was fun!

“This scene is more my speed as I age.”

Dept. of Neat Stuff … St. Paul Tchotchkes Division

Dept. of Neat Stuff specialist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “I’m not a big fan of knickknacks, doodads, gewgaws, baubles and other similar items that serve no useful purpose. They just sit around on shelves and collect dust. However, I do make an exception for such items that are somehow related to St. Paul and fit into my totally random definition of Neat Stuff. I call them tchotchkes, which is just another name for the same sort of items, because I like the sound of the word.

“This particular tchotchke appears to be Atlas, or maybe some other random strong guy, carrying the world on his back. It looks impressive in photos, but looks are deceiving. It is actually only 3 inches tall and weighs 1.5 ounces, so it wouldn’t even make a decent paperweight. As usual, I found it on eBay, where it proved to be slightly less than priceless, costing me only $6.50 after waiting seven days for the end of an auction where there were no other bidders. As is often true for the treasures I purchase online, shipping cost more than the item itself.

“Of course what makes it Neat Stuff is that printed on the globe are the words ‘St. Paul Book & Stationery Co., St. Paul, Minn,’ a company which had a long history in St. Paul dating back to 1851. I assume this was a promotional item, because the globe was probably never a good educational tool even when it was current. The base of the tchotchke is made of metal, and the thin metal globe is glued onto the poor guy’s back. It was made in Germany. That’s all I know about it.

“However, I can take a guess at when it was made by looking at the globe and noting some of the countries it includes, such as: the British Dominion of Canada, the Turkish Empire, Persia, Arabia, Siberia and the separate Russian Empire. My guess is that it was manufactured prior to World War I, when America was still doing business with Germany.

“Here is a bonus J of J: I have a postal scale that I bought decades ago. When I got it out to weigh this tchotchke, I noticed the box had a price sticker from, you guessed it, St. Paul Book & Stationery. Not surprisingly, the scale cost more than the tchotchke being weighed.”

This ’n’ that

KATHY S. of St. Paul: (1) “For folks who dread winter, a sign that spring is coming someday: I recently got an invitation to join a family group marching in the St. Pat’s Day parade next spring. Yay!”

(2) “Hearing about the resumption of Veterans’ Honor Flights to D.C. reminds me of one of my favorite vets, who was a security guard when I worked at Guy World. He survived two or three wars, and had to switch from one branch of service to another to get into back in after he had been captured. But what I remember is his stories — especially about a small setup in a shopping strip mall, where I think airmen due to fly over Vietnam were taught how to survive POW camps. As I remember it, he was a trainer for pilots going into danger and enjoyed toughening them up.

“The funniest story concerned the ‘captives,’ who would get a reward if they escaped the fake prison, got to a phone and called a certain phone number. But the rules changed the day one man got loose and entered the beauty shop that was also in the strip mall — because the colonel’s wife happened to be in the beauty shop when one very unclothed man charged in and grabbed the phone to report his escape. I forget if the ‘captives’ were then given clothing, or if they didn’t need to actually reach a phone anymore, but the story still makes me laugh — even though I have never been a fan of war.”

The highfalutin pleasures

OTD FROM NSP: “I am a reader — prefer to read a book over watching TV.

“As a senior, I have reached the point where it is difficult to read a mass-market paperback or many other printed books without magnification. I use my laptop for online books — library and Kindle (can adjust font size and background).

“When using the library system, there is normally a waiting list. Could be a few weeks; I have had up to 34 weeks.

“Today is Thursday. So far this week, I have gotten nine books to download for up to 21 days. There is an option to not take the book now and go to the head of line again. (Have done this — wait time could be a few days to several months for the book to come up again.) In the previous two weeks, I had gotten two books to download. Either feast or famine. For several of the books available this week, I have been on the list for several months.

“Appreciate the library having this service; I have been able to read many books I would not buy. I realize a lot of people use this service, and I need to take my turn. Expense of buying books is also a factor. I am registered with five metro library systems using my home-county card (need to go in person to register), and I pay $25 per year to register with Hudson so I have access to Wisconsin Digital Library. Some county/city systems give you the ability to put a book on hold (through their website) and read in your browser. A librarian with the Hennepin County system told me about this bypass.

“There are many options to find discounted online books through email. I have Kindle Daily Deals (books on the library wait list have been $1.99 after they have been out for X months) to let me know daily (more like weekly) specials. Check out BookBub: You can list what books you want to buy, and they will notify you when on special. Early Bird Books, BingeBooks, Book Raider, Simon & Schuster, Penguin — many more options for getting online books for a few dollars or free, and many have newsletters. Check your favorite authors’ websites: Sign up for their newsletter, and they will let you know when a book goes on special.

“Excuse me. I have to start reading one of the books I downloaded in the last two days.”

Joy of Juxtaposition … Leading to: Hmmmmmmmm

SEMI-LEGEND reports: “Subject: Tightrope-walking Emilys JofJ.

“I recently read Emily St. John Mandel’s debut novel, ‘Last Night in Montreal’ (2009, republished 2015). It features rootless, relentlessly observant people who can’t get started in life. No one connects with anyone else, except offstage, toward the end. As one reviewer wrote, ‘the characters are so mired in Deep Thoughts and Big Ideas and angst.’ One character is a tightrope walker, daughter of former members of a traveling circus.

“I’m currently reading Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ (2020, 26th printing). A romance writer with writer’s block makes a bet with her beach-house neighbor, a writer of literary fiction who’s fed up with bleakitude, but what else is there? The bet: He’ll write a happy ending, even if it kills him. She’ll write bleak fiction, but at least she’ll have a ’script to submit.

“We pick up at pp. 134-5 as she works: ‘I did surgery on my book. I ripped it up and stored pieces in separate files. Ellie became Eleanor. She went from being a down-on-her-luck real estate agent to a down-on-her-luck tightrope walker with a port-wine stain the shape of a butterfly on her cheek, because Absurdly Specific Details. Her father became a sword swallower, her mother a bearded lady.

“‘They moved from twenty-first century to the early twentieth, They were part of a traveling circus.’

“Tribute from one Emily to another? Mockery? Is there a tightrope-walker trope in literary fiction? Well, there’s always a circus somewhere.”

Maroon and Gold(en) Domers?

JOHN IN HIGHLAND: “Subject: Gophers Versus the Irish? Not bloody likely!

“I chuckle each year as football prognosticators come up with likely participants in bowl games. Apparently Sporting News and Bleacher Report have our Gophers picked to face Notre Dame in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. This might be a good way to get these two teams together after having not played each other for 84 years. Some say the absence is the result of a long-standing grudge.

“My dad, Ed, always had ties to Notre Dame. He was on the freshman football team, Class of 1933. He quickly decided that he could not play football and also tend to his studies. One of the friends he made was future Athletic Director ‘Moose’ Kraus, who saw to it that Ed could always buy football tickets. We would go down to South Bend for the weekend,and Ed would lead a tour of the campus. One day we were going through one of the old administration buildings, and Ed pointed out a small office that was not much bigger than a broom closet. ‘That was Rockne’s office,’ he said.

“In the 1930s, Minnesota and Notre Dame would schedule each other on a ‘home-and-home’ basis. In 1937, Notre Dame beat Minnesota 7-6 in a hard-fought game at Memorial Stadium. Ed was in the stadium the next year when Notre Dame beat the Gophers 19-0 in South Bend. According to Notre Dame faithful, Bernie Bierman was so mad that he ran his team off the field and snubbed coach Elmer Layden, not shaking his hand.

“I give credit to P.J. Fleck, who has said: ‘I always shake the other coach’s hand!’”

Band Name of the Day: The Random Strong Guys