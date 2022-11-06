Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs

MILANO– Two German-led migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the east coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other is asking for a safe harbor remained unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.

The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision of the far-right Italian government to close its ports to humanitarian relief ships.

More than 1,000 rescued migrants were on board four ships run by European charities stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, some with people rescued two weeks ago amid deteriorating conditions on board.

The Humanity 1 and Rise Above, operated by separate German aid groups, were in Italian waters: The Humanity 1 carrying 179 migrants received permission to disembark minors and people in need of medical attention, but the request Rise Above’s port for its 93 rescued people has so far gone unanswered.

Two other ships, the Geo Barents with 572 migrants and the Ocean Viking with 234, also repeatedly requested permission to enter a port to disembark the rescued migrants.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Friday that Humanity 1, run by the German organization SOS Humanitaire, would only be allowed in Italian waters while disembarking minors and people in need of urgent medical attention. The measure was approved after Germany and France each called on Italy to provide a safe port for migrants and said they would take in some of the migrants so Italy would not bear the burden alone.

No such provision was offered to the other three ships.

Italy’s new far-right-led government insists countries whose flagged vessels run by charities must crack down on migrants. Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, Piantedosi described these vessels as “islands” which are under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his anti-migrant stance as interior minister from 2018 to 2019, applauded the new directive in a Facebook video.

“We stop being hostages to these foreign and private NGOs that organize roads, traffic, transport and migration policies,” Salvini said.

Non-governmental organizations vehemently oppose this interpretation and claim that they are bound by the law of the sea to rescue those in distress, however they learn of their fate, and that coastal nations are bound to provide a safe port as soon as possible.

The situation on the Rise Above was particularly desperate after the rescue of 95 people, two of whom were evacuated due to medical emergencies. Spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann described a “very critical situation (Friday) which (…) led to very great tensions” on board, as passengers saw disembarking and did not understand why they were not docking. .

She said the crew was able to handle it, they spoke with the passengers and the situation is “stable again”.

The chief of mission on board the ship, Clemens Ledwa, demanded a safe harbor immediately, citing also the bad weather forecast overnight and the limited capacity of the small vessel.

“It’s not a wish. It’s everyone’s right,” he said on Friday night.

Emily Schultheis reported from Berlin.

