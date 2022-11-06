News
Hyde5: Here’s how Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago vs. Bears
The Miami Dolphins play in Chicago after a big trade week for both teams. The Dolphins added a big piece to its defense in Bradley Chubb and a complementary piece in running back Jeff Wilson. The Bears lost two big defensive pieces and added receiver Chase Claypool.
The better team got better, in other words, while Chicago began planning for next year. Here are five ways the Dolphins keep it that way Sunday:
1. Let the offense’s big-play offense eat. Just like in Detroit, the Dolphins meet a Chicago defense full of questions. Detroit ranked the worst in the league and the Dolphins took them to task. Now comes a Chicago team that’s traded linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn off a marginal defense (18th in points, 16th in yards). The Bears have a good secondary, but their defensive front didn’t sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last week and barely had any pressure on him. Chicago ranks 27th in sacks and that was with two of its veteran players until last week. With the weather predicted to be nice in Chicago, this should be another big day for the Dolphins big-play offense to make some big plays.
2. Contain Justin Fields. Chicago looked lost on offense until two games ago when it changed everything during an off-week to play to quarterback Justin Fields’ strengths. Suddenly, an offense that hadn’t scored more than 23 points (against lowly Houston) scored 33 at New England and 29 at Dallas. Is that who they are? Fields isn’t the pocket passer Chicago tried to make him. He is allowed to move, run and create now. The pass-rush strategy, as much as the rush itself, is key here. That said …
3. Show what Bradley Chubb and this defensive front can do. You want to see the new present get unwrapped, right? You should see it, too. Chicago has allowed a league-worst 31 sacks. That hasn’t changed even as they’ve scored points. Fields was sacked four times in each of the past two weeks. So the Bears allow the defense to make big plays. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins keep its three edge pass rushers on the field in passing situations, moving either Jaelan Phillips or Emmanuel Ogbah inside. And what of Melvin Ingram? There are some decisions to make here, but lots of options moving forward.
4. Chicago run game vs. Miami run defense. This could morph into a 1970s run-the-ball game if Chicago has its way. Even with their transformed offense, Chicago runs the ball well. It leads the league in rushing at 188.4 yards a game (5.3 yards per rush). That said, the Dolphins rush defense has been strong this year, ranking fifth in the league (100.6 yards a game). If Chicago can run the ball effectively, it can control the game’s tempo and keep the ball from Miami’s big-play offense.
5. Don’t let this be the outlier. Every season has a game where they play much better than they are (Baltimore’s win for Dolphins last season) to buoy all hope and has one where they’re significantly worse than they are (Tennessee’s loss last year). The Dolphins haven’t had a game on the downside like that this season. There’s enough new energy on this team with the trade for Chubb this week that there’s no reason to overlook this game. Don’t lose a game you should win. The Dolphins are five-point favorites for a reason.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bears 20.
Unai Emery in a dream first half against Manchester United as Aston Villa take a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne
Unai Emery could not have wished for a better start in charge of Aston Villa as his side quickly took a 2-0 lead against Manchester United.
The Villans scored twice in the opening 11 minutes at Villa Park through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne to send home fans into a frenzy.
After failing to lead Villa’s 4-0 away defeat at Newcastle last week, Emery ensured his side fired from the opening whistle in the Midlands.
And his side got their reward for the frantic start in the seventh minute after Bailey struck home in the bottom left corner.
The Jamaican winger was played behind the defense by Jacob Ramsey, with the striker giving David De Gea no chance between the sticks.
Spanish shot-stopper De Gea then took the ball back from his net soon after as Digne’s curling free-kick was tucked into the same corner in the 11th minute.
Incredibly, five of Villa’s 13 Premier League goals this season have come in the first 15 minutes under a new interim manager.
Villa scored three times against Brenford in their 4-0 first-quarter win under Aaron Danks.
DERBY
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Gabriel takes Gunners top of Premier League
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
complaints
Toney issues statement as attacker under gambling investigation
Clutch
Bale goes wild after equalizing in 128th minute as LAFC wins MLS Cup on penalties
SMH
Tielemans shakes his head in disbelief as Maddison gets MOTM despite being stunned
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has hailed Villa’s electric start against the Villans.
He said: “It was a brilliant free kick.
“Manchester United haven’t started and I don’t know if they can recover from that, being 2-0 down after 10 minutes because this place is erupting.
“The fans were brilliant and it was an incredible free kick from Lucas Digne.”
If Villa hold the crucial three points, they would move into 14th place – two points clear of the bottom three.
As for United, a defeat would see them remain fifth behind Newcastle.
Real World Economics: ‘Windfall’ oil taxes are really just a lot of wind
Should we be glad that our president is decisive and wants to punish war profiteering and price gouging? He would start with oil companies that raised gasoline prices to unprecedented levels. We can only hope that he will move on to farmers who are getting $14.61 per bushel of soybeans and $6.88 for a bushel of corn. No wonder we are paying so much for food.
Once these bloodsuckers in food and energy are taken care of, it is time for housing gougers to get what they deserve. Oldsters in my neighborhood who just screwed a young couple out of $510,000 for a house that sold for $80,000 in 1987 should never live high on ill-gotten gains. That the Federal Reserve increased the money supply by 34% from March 2020 to January 2022, making mortgage money plentiful, is no excuse.
Yet, with shame, I must admit my own taking advantage of someone in a bind. Some 20 years ago when approached by a large insurance company about being a “consulting expert” for defending them when sued by a major corporation, I yielded to the sin of greed. The most I had ever gotten for consulting was the $368 daily maximum per day that the U.S. Agency for International Development paid. But when asked my hourly rate by the insurers, I said $200, which they paid. So I am as bad about honoring a “just price” as any other bloodsucker.
Yes, this is all sarcasm. All this tut-tutting about “profiteering” and “gouging” is as self-harming economic nonsense as releasing 100 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when exports from our country are as free as imports and any effect on price gets dissipated to the world as a whole.
The core issue, however, is a knotty one. I am a Christian. Economic justice, not only in dealings between individuals but for societies as a whole, is an important theme in the Bible. Read the Minor Prophets such as Hosea for examples. Christianity is not alone in this. Economic justice is important in Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and other major religions.
That it is a moral imperative, as well as an economic one, is important.
The question of what constitutes a “just price” goes far back in theology. Thomas Aquinas, the 13th-century Dominican theologian, examined it in great detail. Aquinas would stand foursquare with fellow Catholic Joe Biden on oil companies, which do have market power. What he would say about farm semi-trucks with $14,000 worth of beans rolling across Minnesota elevator scales is an open question. The differences between similar situations he examined, never fully resolved, dealt with uneven power between two parties to a deal and with degree of necessity.
Punishing those benefiting from high prices brings problems. One is that perverse incentives are created. If you punish those who charge unjustly high prices, do you reduce motivation to take actions that benefit society over the long run?
John Calvin, the 16th century French-born theologian who helped govern Geneva, Switzerland, was a Reformation leader who agreed with Aquinas. When there was a short crop and food prices rose, Calvin condemned grain dealers who had stocks, but demanded the same higher prices. That was seen as justice. But if you don’t benefit those who invest in building warehouses, who tie up their money in inventory, and who take the risk of loss by spoilage, to charge more when physical supplies are short, then private individuals will not store food against periods of famine.
If everyone cries “gouging” and ”hoarding” whenever prices rise as physical availability shrinks, then less food will be stored and more people will die of hunger in the long run. That was true in Reformation Geneva 500 years ago and in Peru when I worked there in the 1980s.
When monthly inflation in Brazil reached 70 percent in early 1990, merchants who repriced black beans or soaped scouring pads risked being dragged out into the street and beaten by angry consumers. If one had gotten a shipment of canned tuna on Feb. 28 and priced and put the cans on shelves, and then put new, higher price tags on the same cans 10 days later, they were gouging, a sin and eventually a crime. But if the merchant had to pay for his next shipment at prices 50% higher than he had just gotten for the last 10 cases sold, he would be able to restock less each time and would be bankrupt soon.
Ditto for the profiteers who, when there is a major hurricane or tornado, rent a truck, fill it with chainsaws, bottled water and toilet paper and drive through the night to devastated areas. If they sell to frantic customers at prices twice as high as they themselves paid, they will be called gougers. But if there is not money to be made, fewer saws and toilet paper will be available to those needing it.
When a gas station in a devastated area raises prices after the storm blows out, owners will be condemned for taking advantage of helpless victims. But owners may not be able to get their tanks refilled for a week, while having to pay all their usual costs anyway. And what is the “just” way of allocating their inventory? Ten gallons per car? Sell only to known customers? Let widows and orphans come to the front of the line?
The second problem is an asymmetry in punishing unjustly high prices while completely ignoring the ripple effects of unjustly low ones.
Soybeans are high now, but just this time in 2018 they were 45% lower. Farm implement dealers went months between sales of a tractor or combine. Making farm mortgage payments was a struggle.
Prices to U.S. producers of crude oil are high, but well below 2013 levels. And the 60% drop in crude prices from 2013 into 2015 devastated drilling companies and put tens of thousands of oil workers out of their jobs. At $87 a barrel, crude currently is a third lower than in the summer of 2008.
Were those low farm and energy prices “just?” Did consumers collectively have producers over a barrel? Was it a sin to buy eggs for $1.40 a dozen two years after the avian flu epidemic ravaged flocks in 2015? Should government have forced purchases at higher prices?
A lesson from all this? Questions of economic justice are real. The problem of monopoly power is pressing, although more severe in health care administration and new information technology than in petroleum. But opportunistic populism such as threats against war profiteering are a counterproductive waste of time.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
5 tensions that could derail the climate conference
“The geopolitical context may not be conducive to ambition,” said Alden Meyer, senior partner at E3G. “Yet the world expects governments to cooperate on three big issues: climate impacts, accelerating mitigation ambition, and delivering dramatically increased climate finance.”
The Egyptian summit hosts prioritized action over new commitments. This suggests that tangible responses to climate impacts will be a mainstay of the negotiations like never before. And that means finding money – billions and billions of dollars.
President Joe Biden will make an appearance on Nov. 11, about halfway through the two-week conference, with a reduced U.S. delegation. Two new leaders, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will use the talks to show their good faith on climate. The leaders of China and Russia, the world’s first and fifth biggest climate polluters respectively, plan to skip the event entirely, as do officials from several of the biggest economies, including India and Australia.
Here are five things to watch as more than 40,000 participants descend on the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th round of global climate talks.
Mutinous Nations
Cooperation has been a vital — and often elusive — part of climate talks over the past 30 years, as decisions cannot be made without consensus. But leaders bring baggage to these gatherings, and this year relations between some of the world’s largest emitters are particularly strained.
Russia is ostracized on the world stage for its brutal war in Ukraine. The climate impacts are dizzying. The war led to food insecurity by impeding grain shipments, driving up prices at grocery stores, and reducing the supply of fertilizers. It also increases energy prices around the world and pushes some countries to burn more fossil fuels, at least in the short term.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not participate in the talks, but his delegation will.
Climate cooperation between the United States and China remains on hold, raising concerns that the conference will not progress unless the world’s two largest emitters talk to each other. US climate envoy John Kerry said last week that conversations remained “in limbo”.
But those frosty relationships may have fewer consequences this year than in previous conferences. There will be less behind-the-scenes negotiations between nations in Egypt, emphasizing public speeches by world leaders at the start of the talks. And Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, should not attend.
With an average representation of the major economies, according to a provisional list of speakers, the likelihood of confrontations could be less, observers said. Instead, tensions could be higher at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia during the second week of the climate talks.
If leaders undermine climate action in Indonesia, it could spill over to the conference in Egypt and potentially weaken the outcome.
“It’s going to take collective solidarity and commitment to try to weather the storm together rather than some kind of fortress mentality,” E3G’s Meyer said.
Money, money, money
Money is always the focus in climate negotiations. But the severity of climate-fueled disasters this year has thrust the issue into the spotlight. It has been punctuated by the widening gap between what countries have pledged to pay and what is needed to adapt and respond to these impacts (climate wireNovember 3).
Closing this financial gap is crucial for countries moving away from dirty energy sources and toward renewable energy. There is also a need to help nations strengthen their defenses against unavoidable climate impacts, such as rising seas and heavier rainfall.
Developing countries will expect rich countries to explain how they will meet the commitment made last year in Glasgow, Scotland, to double support for adaptation. At the same time, the private sector has underinvested in developing countries and will be under pressure to provide (climate wireNovember 2).
There’s been a flurry of interest in new ways to unlock that money. This includes reforming multilateral development banks, and eyes will be on the World Bank following criticism that it has slowed climate finance.
A Barbadian plan to transform the global financial system could gain traction (climate wire, September 29). And progress on an initiative launched last year to help coal-dependent countries switch to renewables – the so-called Partnership for a Just Energy Transition – is expected.
Developed countries need to show progress on past pledges in order to rebuild the confidence needed for future finance negotiations.
“There are a lot of headwinds, but there is still a lot to do. Many channels are still open for dialogue here,” said Joe Thwaites, climate finance advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
“Loss and Damage”
At the top of the climate finance concerns are payments for irreparable loss and damage. Sometimes called climate reparations, this money is intended to address the damage caused to poor countries by emissions from rich countries.
A heat wave in Pakistan, followed by historic drought and flooding, is an example of what these losses look like and the enormity of the funding needed to recover.
“In spare parts [of the country] where the water does not recede, relief needs will continue for a long time,” said Mercy Corps Pakistan Country Director Farah Naureen. “But there really isn’t enough money to meet the needs of all of this population and especially to move towards early recovery, rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called efforts to address loss and damage a “litmus test” for COP 27.
The countries appear set to agree on a discussion on ways to finance payments for climate damages – although a dedicated fund to pay for climate damages is unlikely to be backed by the United States and Europe during these talks.
Agreeing to talks could serve as the basis for determining how money for loss and damage will be paid out in the future. And the form of these talks will be key to unlocking progress on the whole negotiating package.
“There is a good chance that something positive will happen,” said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute. “We also think that if that doesn’t happen, there’s a big risk that vulnerable countries will walk away from that.”
gas dash
The energy crisis resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked intense debate about the future of natural gas. Europe’s efforts to break its dependence on Russian gas have led to new plans to build ports and facilities for importing liquefied natural gas from the United States and elsewhere. Leaders have also been seen chasing gas in parts of Africa.
African countries with oil and gas reserves say they want to use this energy to develop and power their own economies, especially in the absence of other financing. Senegal has been among the most vocal and is leading an investment campaign in gas production.
But there are also divisions among African nations themselves, as most do not have abundant fossil resources but suffer from the climate impacts their use causes. Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, has promised that the country will derive all of its energy from renewables by 2030, and he has urged other countries in Africa to follow suit.
“At the moment, within African countries, the discussion is about how to come up with a common African position, in particular on the energy transition and on some kind of flexibility in the use of natural gas in particular, to achieve the objectives. around electrification,” Zainab Usman, director of the Africa program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a recent briefing.
Around 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity or clean cooking, making energy and sustainable development deeply intertwined.
There is an urgent need to act on climate change, Usman said. “But to get to the future we all want, whether it’s net zero by 2050 or the goal we’ve set ourselves, we have to be very clear-headed about what’s doable – what is politically feasible, what is socially feasible. ”
Stubborn emissions
Only 24 of 193 countries – and almost none of the world’s top emitters – have updated their national targets to tackle climate change, despite an agreement at last year’s climate summit to do so. And the world has barely begun its ability to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, when scientists say the climate impacts will become increasingly devastating.
Progress has been made since last year with the passage of major climate legislation in the United States. The European Union will end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 and has drawn up a plan to switch to renewable energy more quickly. The recent election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil is seen as a major boost for Amazon rainforest conservation.
But the ambition crumbled amid the economic turmoil.
Biden pushed for more oil production to drive down gasoline prices. Overseas coal use has increased rather than decreased. And Western leaders have backtracked on their promise to end gas investments (climate wireJune 29).
Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections could see Republicans take control of one or both chambers of Congress and prevent the U.S. from meeting its climate finance pledges, which depend on the approval of the Congress.
“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, fix multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to fight climate change,” wrote Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Affairs. foreign affairs and new head of the climate summit. letter to delegates. Achieving this result will require “solidarity and action, not empty rhetoric”, he noted.
The challenge for Egypt will be to present the results in a way that sends a signal of progress even if the talks do not result in a big announcement, said Kaveh Guilanpour, vice president for international strategies at the Center for Climate and EnergySolutions.
“For decades, the whole system has revolved around a kind of dynamic zero-sum negotiation clash with huge drama around the final plenary. And I fear that this dynamic is still there. When the reality is the system needs to go beyond that,” he said. “It’s about political will to deliver against what Paris says we have to do. And it’s about implementing the promises. It’s not really a matter of negotiation anymore.
OPEC raises global oil demand forecast — RT Business News
Crude will remain top fuel in global energy mix due to focus on energy security, report says
Global oil demand will continue to rise over the medium to long term even as the world shifts to renewable energy, and the industry will need billions of dollars in investment to meet demand, the government said. OPEC in its World Oil Outlook 2022 released this week.
According to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, “The overall investment figure for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion through 2045,” which is higher than last year’s assessment.
The report says global oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, 2.7 million bpd more than in 2022. Total demand for next year is up 1. 4 million bpd compared to the group’s forecast for 2023 last year. .
OPEC also raised its earlier medium-term demand outlook through 2027, saying the figure is up nearly two million bpd by the end of that period. The group has revised its forecasts due to a stronger market recovery and a “strong focus on energy security issues.”
READ MORE:
Saudi Arabia slams US for manipulating oil prices
Even if the pace of oil demand growth is slowing, “oil is expected to retain the highest share in the global energy mix throughout the forecast period,” OPEC said, adding that the combined market share of oil and gas in the global primary energy mix is expected to remain above 50% until 2045.
OPEC now expects oil demand to reach 108.3 million bpd in 2030, up from what it forecast in 2021. Looking further ahead, the group also noted its projections, saying that in 2045, global oil demand would reach 109.8 million bpd from 108.2. million bpd it predicted last year.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Bass and Caruso have ways to win the race for mayor of Los Angeles
With two days to go before the mayoral race in Los Angeles, frontrunner Karen Bass is battling to hold on to her longtime advantage as the favorite of the city’s Liberal Democratic political base, while businessman Rick Caruso attempts to forge a new winning coalition, fueled largely by Latinos and San Fernando Valley residents.
Both Bass and Caruso now appear to be on their way to victory in a contest Bass had dominated for months, beating Caruso by 7 percentage points in the June primary and building to a 21-point lead at the end of the summer. Bass’ advantage had narrowed to just 45% to 41%, within the margin of error, in a poll published Friday by The Times.
The question that won’t be settled until Tuesday’s election — and potentially only revealed after days or weeks of vote counting — is whether Caruso’s momentum has plateaued or will push him into the mayor’s office.
“If you’re a Karen Bass person, you’re worried that the race is so close, but also thankful that you’re up and still out front after Caruso threw his biggest punches,” said Paul Mitchell, a data expert. policies that has been closely following the race. “If you’re a Caruso person, you still have hope because you have this latest weapon in your back pocket: a $13 million field campaign program that is unprecedented.”
Bass would represent both a continuation of a liberal orthodoxy at City Hall and a historic departure. Like all but one of the mayors elected over the past half-century, she is an elected Democrat, serving the past 11 years in the House of Representatives. But she would also be the first woman and only the second black person to hold the top job at City Hall.
Caruso would mirror former mayor Richard Riordan in coming from outside the ranks of political incumbents, while claiming substantial experience at city hall, as a former member of the commissions that oversee the water department and of electricity and the Los Angeles Police Department. A lifelong Republican, Caruso became a Democrat just before declaring his candidacy for mayor.
Bass supporters see his path to City Hall as much like the one first charted by Tom Bradley in 1973: fusing a base of white liberals, particularly in the Westside and the heart of the city, with black voters, encouraged by strong showings among Latinos and Asian Americans.
The MP would welcome a virtual repeat of the June primary, reaching the 50% victory threshold simply by adding voters who went with two fellow progressives, city council member Kevin de León and community activist Gina Viola, to the first round.
Caruso intends to upset that balance by effectively expanding the electorate beyond the usual voters — an effort his supporters believe possible in part because of his campaign’s record spending, which has put up to 400 constituency walkers. on the ground, largely to galvanize voters who don’t always vote.
These infrequent voters are key to the candidate who developed the Grove and Americana into Brand malls. The poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute for Government Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, showed Caruso narrowly leads among registered voters but trails Bass when it comes to measuring those who are considered eligible to vote.
Bass, 69,’s closing argument positions her as the city’s new Democratic political mainstream leader and paints Caruso as a wealthy intruder, trying to frustrate the party with his unprecedented $100 million in campaign spending. . Speaking outside a Hollywood donut shop on Thursday, Bass and a constituent agreed they would soon deliver a message to Caruso: “You can’t buy this.”
Bass has received President Biden’s endorsement and will campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday. Her latest TV commercial shows her receiving a warm phone call from former President Obama.
“Caruso has done something like a case study, which has shown political gravity so far can be skewed by $100 million,” said Bass campaign adviser Doug Herman. “Election Day will be a test of whether political gravity can be fully defied.”
Caruso spokesman Peter Ragone said the candidate had more than proven he was aligned with Democratic Party values. “The race will come down to two Democrats. Voters must decide who is going to solve homelessness, crime and corruption,” Ragone said. “It’s quite simple from our point of view.”
Bass highlighted her ability to bring disparate groups together, beginning with her work with Community Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for economic opportunity for blacks, Latinos and others. The Times poll found that likely voters who place a high priority on building coalitions between racial and ethnic groups favor Bass by more than 2 to 1.
During the final campaign debate last month, Caruso, 63, made it clear he did not want to be cast as just another white candidate. When a Latina debate panelist described it that way, he replied, “I’m Italian.” She agreed, saying with a chuckle, “Italian-American.” “Thank you,” Caruso said, “that’s Latin.”
The claim of Latin roots has provoked mockery from some but acceptance from others, and recent polls have shown Caruso making substantial headway with Latino voters, many of whom share his Catholic faith. In a previous Times poll, Bass led among Latinos 35% to 29%, but the new survey, which ended Monday, showed Bass was losing ground, with just 31% of Latinos backing her. while Caruso jumped to 48%.
Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College, said Caruso had organized the kind of serious outreach to Latino and Asian voters that the two communities had demanded for years.
“I don’t think it was by accident that he said during the debate that he was not white, he was Latin,” Sadhwani said. “He argues that he somehow understands their struggles, in part with his story about his own family’s immigrant roots. These are messages that resonate very well with many voters. »
Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, said Caruso needed to succeed in “two big scenarios” – increasing Latin America’s share of the total electorate by around 21%, where she was in June, at least 25% or more, while pushing her share of this voting group to 55%. (Latinos make up 37% of registered voters in the city.)
The “structural” reality that both campaigns recognize is that LA leans heavily to the left, with 26% of likely voters in the recent poll declaring themselves “strongly” liberal and 20% “somewhat” liberal.
Bass gets nearly three-quarters of the most liberal voters and nearly two-thirds of the mostly liberal voters. Caruso has an even bigger lead among self-styled conservatives, but they are estimated to make up less than a quarter of the electorate.
“If you took two generic candidates – a Liberal Democrat candidate against a recent white Democratic billionaire – it shouldn’t even be a close race. It could be 70-30 for the Liberal,” Guerra said. “But if you add the substantial voter dissatisfaction and then the $100 million, Caruso has to make his case and it gets close.”
Though he seems to be trailing slightly, Caruso has found some success with relentless TV spots portraying himself as a problem-solving outsider and Bass as part of the city’s failing political class.
More voters said in the recent poll that they thought Caruso would do the best job on two issues that dominated the campaign — homelessness and crime. Bass persuaded more voters that she would do a better job on education, climate change and coalition building.
Some voters pointed to Riordan’s 1993 victory over councilman Michael Woo as a possible harbinger of the outcome of the 2022 race. And the parallels aren’t hard to see. Riordan was a 63-year-old Brentwood resident and a Republican when he defeated Woo, a Democrat whose district included Hollywood. Riordan had amassed a fortune as a venture capitalist and served on the city’s recreation and parks commission, although he never ran for office until his mayoral victory.
Caruso is the same age, also lives in Brentwood and, similarly, is running for office for the first time after serving on two commissions under three mayors.
But the makeup of the city and those who vote has changed markedly since Riordan won the first of two terms. White Angelenos made up 72% of all voters in Riordan’s first election. Black voters then represented about 12% of the electorate and Latinos only 10%, while they represented 39% of the population.
In 2022, white people still contribute a plurality of votes in municipal elections; about 48% of the vote this year, according to the UC Berkeley poll. Latino voting power this year should easily be more than double what it was in 1993, while black voting share has fallen slightly and Asian American voters have also increased.
But Riordan’s Republican voter base, who voted more than 90% for him in 1993, has shrunk from around 30% of the Los Angeles electorate to around 14% this year. In another late 20th century about-face: Mail-in voting was once a stronghold for GOP voters, most of whom now prefer to vote in person, due to claims by GOP loyalists that mail-in voting is somehow fraudulent.
One final challenge for Republicans who will make up an outsized share of Tuesday’s in-person voters: Rain is forecast for Los Angeles.
Italy prevents 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
CATANIA, Sicily – Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they deemed not vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily on Sunday as Italy’s far-right new government takes a hard line against private maritime rescue vessels operating in Italian waters.
Humanitarian groups and two Italian lawmakers who traveled to Sicily have protested the selection process as both illegal and inhumane. The procedure was part of a directive introduced by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi as Italy again targets non-governmental organizations it has long accused of encouraging human trafficking in the central Mediterranean.
“Free everyone, free them,” Italian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro said in a moving appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of the rescue ship Humanity 1, calling the new policy “inhumane”.
The passengers faced “trauma, they faced everything we can define as prolonged suffering, hell,” Soumahoro said.
Italian authorities completed the process of identifying vulnerable migrants on the German-operated Humanity 1 overnight and asked Geo Barents, with 572 rescued migrants, to proceed to the port of Catania on Sunday for the same screening. .
Two other boats run by non-governmental organizations remained at sea, with no immediate change in status. NGOs reported people sleeping on floors and decks, the spread of infections causing fever and scabies, and food and medical supplies running out. Some migrants have been on the ships for more than two weeks.
PHOTOS: Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
L’Humanité 1, carrying 179 rescued passengers, entered the Sicilian port on Sunday evening, and two Italian doctors began the process of identifying people in need of urgent medical attention after the ship’s doctor refused, the carrier said. word of SOS Humanity, Wasil Schauseil.
SOS Humanité considers all passengers vulnerable by definition after being rescued at sea and deserving of safe harbor under international law.
Authorities first allowed three women and a baby off the ship, then a family followed by unaccompanied minors, who numbered more than 100, Schauseil said.
“As we feared, not everyone was allowed to disembark,” Schauseil said.
“Doctors declared 36 people not in an emergency situation. After receiving the news, one person collapsed and lost consciousness and had to be transported by an ambulance,” Schauseil said. “That’s why 35 people are on board.
“You can imagine the condition of the people. It is very devastating,” he said.
Humanity 1 has not been ordered to leave port, as specified in the directive signed by three Italian ministers on Friday evening. He said the ship could stay in Italian waters just long enough to determine which passengers were vulnerable, defined as minors and people with medical emergencies.
“Everyone has the right to disembark, and we expect everyone to be able to disembark,” Schauseil said. “We don’t think that’s valid under international law.”
After being invited to navigate in the port, the Geo Barents, flying the Norwegian flag, carrying 572 migrants, was due to arrive on Sunday in the early afternoon, said Doctors Without Borders. He entered Italian waters east of Sicily over the weekend for protection from stormy seas.
Two other ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea, one in Italian waters and the other in international waters, despite repeated requests for safe harbors.
The German Rise Above, which was carrying 93, was also in Italian waters due to weather, but spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann said on Sunday the crew had received no communication from Italian authorities.
Poschmann described the cramped conditions on the relatively small 25-meter vessel and said the crew needed to calm upset migrants who saw land on Friday but were unable to reach it.
The Ocean Viking, operated by European charity SOS Méditerranée, with 234 migrants on board, remained in international waters, south of the Strait of Messina, and did not receive instructions to head to a port , said a spokesperson on Sunday. His first rescue was 16 days ago.
The divisive stance taken by Meloni’s government recalls the clashes orchestrated by Matteo Salvini, now Meloni’s infrastructure minister in charge of ports, during his brief stint in 2018-2019 as interior minister.
The new Italian government insists that countries whose ships are run by charities must welcome migrants. On Friday evening, Piantedosi described these vessels as “islands” under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.
In a Facebook video, Salvini repeated his claims that the presence of aid boats encourages smugglers.
Non-governmental organizations reject the government’s interpretation, saying they are bound by the law of the sea to rescue those in distress and that coastal nations are bound to provide safe harbor as soon as possible.
As humanitarian-run boats are denied a safe port, thousands of migrants have reached Italian shores over the past week, either alone in fishing boats or after being rescued at sea by authorities Italian. They make up 85% of all arrivals, according to the government.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
