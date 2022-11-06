News
In Georgia, football and politics converge
ATHENS, Georgia — Tammy Mitchell recalls being around 10 years old when she watched a powerful running back named Herschel Walker lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980.
On Saturday, she had both football and politics on her mind as she attended a rally of more than 100 Georgia Republicans and Walker supporters, dressed in red and black Bulldogs props, some with painted faces, so that they were holding signs supporting Mr Walker. candidacy for the Senate.
The main event for Georgia fans was college football’s biggest game of the year so far — the Battle of the Undefeated, pitting the Bulldogs against the University of Tennessee Volunteers. But that wasn’t the only big draw.
“It’s very surreal,” she said. ‘As a little girl, I never thought this would happen years later or he would even run for the Senate,’ Ms Mitchell said as she stood next to her husband in a line. waiting to meet and take pictures with Mr. Walker. She was counting on a victory for her team and for the Republicans on Tuesday, believing that the former could help the latter.
“I think it’s a sign,” she said.
People see signs wherever they want, but on this Saturday political fumes are rising from Athens as well as football. And while it was a bit of a stretch to try to argue that control of the Senate and one of the biggest prizes of the midterm elections could come down to victory for Mr. Walker’s team, some have saw some sort of convergence in the football game and the race to a statistical tie between Mr. Walker and the incumbent Democratic President, Senator Raphael Warnock.
The state of the 2022 midterm elections
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
Neil Malhotra, a professor of political economy at Stanford University whose studies include the links between sports and politics, didn’t think Saturday’s game result would mean more to voters than inflation and crime .
But, he said, the “emotional stuff” might make sense in such a tight race.
“His whole candidacy seems to be specifically based on him being a football star,” he said.
Mr Walker did not attend Saturday’s game, according to his campaign aides. But he made football – and his legacy in the sport – a big part of his stump message. Since his earliest events, attendees have been a combination of diehard conservatives and University of Georgia fans who remember when he led the team to victory. His stump speeches are a combination of loose political talking points and sports analogies.
Sporting a University of Georgia polo shirt at his Saturday rally, Mr Walker opened his stump speech with a nod to his alma mater before diving into a rant against Mr Warnock – and making his own prediction.
“Just like the ‘Dawgs are going to win today, so is going to happen on Tuesday,” Mr. Walker said to cheers.
The crowd at Saturday’s rally was thinner than at Mr Walker’s previous events. Less than half a mile away, ESPN’s College GameDay program hosted a live show that drew hundreds of fans.
David Hancock, 70, said he was in Athens for two reasons: to “see the Dawgs beat Tennessee, hopefully, and to see Herschel Walker’s speech”.
Mr Hancock said he planned to support the entire Republican ticket on Tuesday. He dismissed concerns that Mr Walker’s lack of political experience could be detrimental if he won. Instead, he pointed to the message of an advertisement that Vince Dooley, the University of Georgia football coach who died in late October, had cut for Mr Walker before his death, underscoring the approach of his former athletics player.
” He is motivated. If he falls, he gets up and moves forward. That’s what he’s done in his life,’ Mr Hancock said.
By the end of the match, the Bulldogs had beaten the Volunteers, 13-27. Mr Warnock, in recognition of Mr Walker’s footballing legacy, ran advertisements asking Georgian voters to separate his footballing prowess from his political skills . In one, several University of Georgia alumni explain their admiration for Mr. Walker while denying, in unison, their desire to see him in the US Senate.
In another, Mr. Warnock pits their athletic ability against their political chops.
“If the race between me and my opponent was here, I can understand why you might choose him,” Mr Warnock said as he ran down a track and got knocked down on a football pitch. “But this campaign is about who is willing to represent Georgia.”
nytimes
Climate activists storm Amsterdam airport and block private jets | Netherlands
Dutch border police have arrested hundreds of climate activists who stormed Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and sat in front of the wheels of planes to prevent them from leaving.
More than 100 protesters, dressed in white suits, entered an area where private jets are guarded on Saturday as part of a day of protests in and around the airport organized by environmental groups.
Dewi Zloch, the Dutch campaign leader of Greenpeace, one of the groups involved, said: “We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”
Greenpeace claims that Schiphol is the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the Netherlands, emitting 12 billion kilograms per year.
Extinction Rebellion also got in on the action. Hundreds of other protesters in and around the main hall of the airport carried signs saying “Restrict aviation” and “No more trains”.
About three hours into the protest, border police began arresting activists, some of whom were dragged to waiting buses after passively resisting arrest, AFP reported.
“We take this very seriously,” Dutch border police spokesman Major Robert van Kapel said.
“These people are accused of being in a place where they should not have been,” he said, adding that prosecutors will now formulate the exact charge.
The activists were taken to various Border Police offices around the airfield where they were processed and identified, Van Kapel said.
Van Kapel said no commercial flights were affected by the protest.
It was also reported that Border Police tackled several activists on bicycles as they tried to escape.
Greenpeace said police were “far too harsh on bike activists” and at least one person suffered head injuries.
In response to the protest, Schiphol said it aims to become an emissions-free airport by 2030 and supports goals for the aviation industry to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
On Friday, in response to an open letter from Greenpeace, new Schiphol CEO Ruud Sondag acknowledged that change needs to happen faster.
The Dutch government announced plans in June to cap annual passenger numbers at the airport at 440,000, around 11% below 2019 levels, citing air pollution and climate concerns.
Transport Minister Mark Harbers told parliament last month that his office could not control the growth in private jet traffic, and that the government was considering including the issue in its climate policy.
More than 120 world leaders are due to attend this year’s UN climate talks in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, which begin on Sunday.
Extinction Rebellion has been warning about the environmental impact of air travel for many years and in October 2019 a protester boarded a British Airways plane at London City Airport and was seen lying on it. Other activists staged a sit-in at the entrance to the airport on the third day of protests in London at this time.
theguardian
Larson, Silverman: Critics of U.S. support have it wrong — Ukraine isn’t Libya or Afghanistan
The U.S. and its allies have been engaging in a significant military intervention to help Ukraine resist Russia’s brutal invasion for the past nine months. Not only have they given considerable financial, humanitarian and military resources — including sophisticated weapons systems — to Ukraine, but they also have embedded advisers with Ukrainian forces, allowed thousands of their citizens to join Ukraine as foreign fighters and provided a vast amount of real-time intelligence to the country.
While this intervention has enjoyed broad domestic support, it has its share of determined critics. Notably, much of the anti-war camp in foreign policy circles has loudly opposed vigorous U.S. intervention. Its criticism is simple: The U.S. has done this before. With Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, America’s recent interventions have been a parade of mission failures.
In each of these cases, the reasons for failure were similar. As has been highlighted by critics, the U.S. has shown that it is thoroughly capable of using military force to destroy hostile governments, from dislodging the Taliban regime in Afghanistan in 2002 to helping revolutionaries overthrow Moammar Gadhafi in Libya in 2011. But what happens afterward?
These situations have either left America beating a quick retreat and leaving behind a country in ruin, as in Libya, or else undertaking a prolonged and costly occupation to ensure that its chosen proxy faction stays in power, as in Afghanistan. Either way, they have led to absolutely disastrous results for the U.S., the relevant countries and their broader regions.
The anti-war camp’s critique of these actions is right on the money. But what it misses is a remarkably simple point: Not all interventions are created equal.
Intervening to back a state defending itself in an interstate war is a different strategic proposition from intervening to support a rebel group or revolution against a regime in a civil conflict. In short, U.S. support for Ukraine is more like support for Kuwait in 1991 or South Korea in the 1950s than Iraq in the 2000s or Afghanistan.
Why is this distinction so crucial? The reasoning here is straightforward as well: When backing a state defending itself against foreign aggression, there is a viable situation in the country once the fighting is over. The U.S. won’t need to engage in a prolonged and costly military occupation to ensure stability in Ukraine. It won’t have to undertake the herculean task of building a new nation. It won’t have to stand up a new military and range of governing institutions. And it won’t have to conquer Ukraine province by province, fighting a bloody insurgency waged by an ousted regime. In a nutshell, someone will be in charge.
In fact, like most defensive interstate conflicts, the fighting has helped substantially strengthen Ukraine. As political scientist Charles Tilly famously said, “War made the state.” He could have added that it makes the nation too. The Ukrainian state and army have been forced to become far more efficient and capable to meet the tremendous threat facing them, and the Ukrainian people have rallied strongly in defense of their beleaguered nation. The war has congealed Ukrainian society and crystallized the Ukrainian state. Like other states to come out intact from modern defensive wars such as Iran, Israel or Turkey, Ukraine will emerge from this stronger, more cohesive and more prosperous than it was before. This makes concerns about postwar anarchy or quagmire a particularly foolish misreading of the lessons of history and the current situation in Ukraine.
Others will debate the value of the U.S. interests at stake in Ukraine, which include some combination of preserving democracy, upholding territorial sovereignty, restoring the power of deterrence and reassuring frightened allies. And while most analysts agree that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is low, it is not something that can be entirely dismissed out of hand. But it is worth stressing that what is perhaps the primary critique of U.S. interventionism over the last 20 years simply doesn’t apply here.
Those invoking the specter of America’s post-9/11 decade are misunderstanding the situation at hand and the important distinction between involvement in an interstate versus a civil war. The U.S. is not invading a country and installing a new regime — that is what Russia is trying, and failing, to do. Instead, it is helping one country defend itself from aggression by another.
Not all interventions are the same — and this is Kuwait or South Korea, not Libya or Afghanistan.
Daniel Silverman is an assistant professor of political science at Carnegie Mellon University. Kyle Larson is a senior research associate at the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Fetterman, Obama oppose candidate who previously backed plans to ‘abolish’ ICE and ‘defund the police’
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and former President Barack Obama campaigned on Saturday with a U.S. House candidate who has backed hard-left policies.
Fetterman and Obama attended a campaign event with Democratic U.S. House candidate Summer Lee, who is running to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district.
Previously, Lee has advocated for left-wing policy proposals such as defunding the police, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and enacting reparations.
In a 2020 tweet, Lee said it was time to call for defunding the police because “every other request has been ignored.”
TWITTER SHOCKED AS SEVERAL AMERICAN FLAGS COLLAPSE AT FETTERMAN’S RALLY: ‘PERFECT METAPHOR’
She later said in a separate tweet that reforming “oppressive systems” and funding them cannot happen at the same time.
“You can’t reform oppressive systems while pouring money into them, ESP at the expense of education, housing, transportation, environmental justice, etc.,” Lee said.
In separate tweets in 2018 and 2019, Lee called for ICE to be abolished.
WIND GUST IN PENNSYLVANIA AT FETTERMAN-OBAMA RALLY SENDS AMERICAN FLAGS TUMBLANT
In February 2022, Lee tweeted, “It’s repair time.”
Lee also called for an end to fracking, declaring in a tweet, “No fracking in our communities. period.”
“We are also fighting for a Green New Deal because we need to transition to 100% renewable energy for the sake of all of our futures,” Lee tweeted.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Lee defeated state Rep. Steve Irwin in the state’s May primary and was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y.
Fox
Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success
“The show must always go on,” Aaron Carter said, describing his mantra to E! True Hollywood Story as he explained how his opioid addiction started with prescribed painkillers to help…
Entertainment
Knicks Notebook: Mitchell Robinson out at least a week
Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson is out at least a week with a sprained knee sustained in Friday night’s victory over the Sixers.
The sprain was “mild,” according to Tom Thibodeau, and he’ll be reevaluated in 7 to 10 days.
Robinson, who signed a $60 million contract in the summer, had started every game before Saturday while averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds with 2.3 blocks.
The 24-year-old has proven injury-prone and missed 51 games the last two seasons (most of them because of a fractured foot). He was scoreless in 12 minutes Friday with three fouls.
Isaiah Hartenstein was expected to start at center Saturday against the Celtics.
“He’s done everything that we were hopeful of, and we obviously studied him quite a bit,” Thibodeau said of Hartenstein, who was signed on a two-year deal in the offseason. “The rim protection obviously has been very, very good. Pick-and-roll defense, very good. And then offensively, just to pull people away from the basket, play-make, very good passer. Good in the paint. And so I think as he gets more comfortable, you’ll see more and more from him.”
Robinson’s also injury sets up more opportunities for an Obi Toppin-Julius Randle frontcourt, a pairing that boosted the Knicks to victory on Friday.
Thibodeau has been resistant to the lineup but may not have a choice with Robinson out.
“The big concern is the defense and rebounding,” Thibodeau said. “But I thought they did a good job with that, so it was good, very good [in Philadelphia].”
OBI ARGUMENT
Obi Toppin and Knicks assistant Rick Brunson got into a heated argument in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win in Philadelphia.
My understanding is the contention started with Toppin’s body language and attitude, and it created a tense exchange. Still, the two smoothed it over after the game, according to sources, and they have a previous relationship to fall back on in hard times.
“Just normal NBA stuff,” Thibodeau said. “Heat of the battle.”
Brunson trained Toppin during the power forward’s pre-draft process in 2020.
Also noteworthy: after the argument, Toppin turned up the intensity and carried the Knicks to a win.
GRIMES OUT AGAIN
Quentin Grimes was ruled out Saturday because of a sore left foot, one day after his first start of the season.
Grimes had missed the first six games of the season with the same ailment.
“He has a little soreness,” Thibodeau said. “So we’ll so how he is [Sunday].”
()
St. Louis police suing circuit prosecutor’s office over drug evidence
The circuit attorney’s office says it needs at least six months to review the cases before signing the destruction order.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sued the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, claiming she had so many backed-up cases involving drugs as evidence, that it is no longer safe for crime lab workers to operate there.
Gardner’s office refuses to sign destruction orders for evidence from 6,890 cases it may no longer need, causing controlled substances to accumulate at the St. Louis Crime Lab, according to the lawsuit.
“Some of the controlled substances currently in the safe easily grow mold and therefore pose a health risk to the personnel of the City Police Laboratory Division,” according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 5 by Councilwoman Sheena. Hamilton and Deputy Councilman Ray Flojo.
The mayor’s office declined to comment.
The circuit attorney’s office released a statement that said:
“In a simple preliminary search, the CAO discovered that a number of cases dependent on related evidence were considered open cases. remain open or which have a possibility of appeal are not destroyed.”
Police Department crime lab personnel reviewed the cases in question with federal prosecutors, according to the lawsuit.
“The circuit attorney’s office had the same opportunity,” according to the lawsuit. “Due to the volume of controlled substances, the vault that stores controlled substances is rapidly filling to capacity and the Laboratories Division must create space in order to accommodate new controlled substance submissions.”
In response, Assistant Circuit Attorney Rob Huq asked the court for at least six months to review all cases.
“The petitioner incorrectly states in his motion that the CAO ‘had’ the opportunity to research the approximately 6,980 incident reports,” Huq wrote, incorrectly stating the number of ongoing cases. “On October 24, the CAO was notified of the petitioner’s intention to seek this confiscation and disposal of the controlled substances as described in the petition.
“As the Missouri State Prosecutions Officer within the City of St. Louis, the CAO diligently wishes to cross-check these reports with its own records to determine what evidence it is appropriate that it may eliminate and what evidence it should still considers active and should therefore be retained.”
Huq wrote that his office cannot confirm that the items “are no longer needed as evidence.”
“Given the volume of incident reports CAO must cross-check, CAO has not had a meaningful opportunity to accomplish such a task in such a short time,” he wrote.
The councilman’s office filed two proposed orders for the judge to consider.
The circuit attorney’s office would be ordered to sign a destruction order so that the evidence could be destroyed.
The other would require the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department and the Circuit Attorney’s Office to take custody of the evidence.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday before Judge Jason Sengheiser.
Cnn
