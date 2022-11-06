News
Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins game at Bears
The debut of the Miami Dolphins’ new pass-rushing tandem with Jaelan Phillips opposite Bradley Chubb, who was recently traded for from the Denver Broncos, is officially on.
Phillips is active for the Dolphins’ 1 p.m. kickoff against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after popping up on the injury report Friday as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Phillips will get to work with Chubb for the first time after the Dolphins traded for the one-time Pro Bowl edge defender with a package that included their one remaining first-round pick in the upcoming draft.
Also available to start for Miami after entering questionable is left tackle Terron Armstead, who had an Achilles injury accompany the nagging toe ailment he’s had since Week 1 on his injury listing.
After being a surprise scratch from last week’s lineup against the Detroit Lions, veteran safety Eric Rowe is back active against Chicago. He was questionable with a hip injury, but the Dolphins passing up on signing undrafted rookie Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday indicated Rowe was in line to get playing time with starting safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season.
Dolphins rookie tight end Tanner Conner is also active after entering questionable with his knee injury.
Miami inactives were offensive lineman Austin Jackson, wide receiver River Cracraft, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Cracraft was already ruled out Friday due to illness. Jackson entered doubtful with ankle and calf injuries.
The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
Bears inactives were wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
This story will be updated.
Demonstration of bikers in Paris against the technical control imposed on two-wheelers (VIDEO) – RT in French
Bikers demonstrated in Paris the day after the first meeting at the Ministry of Transport to set up a technical control for two-wheelers imposed by a decision of the Council of State.
Reinstated by the Council of State in a judgment of October 31, the technical control for two-wheelers – from 50 cm3 to large displacements – does not only make people happy: angry at this measure, bikers demonstrated in Paris on November 5.
The controversial measure is a European obligation which was scheduled to apply in early 2023, before it was canceled by the government.
The protesters also reiterated on this occasion their firm opposition to the introduction of paid parking in the capital introduced by the town hall from September, a decision which had already given rise to several mobilizations.
Avenue Foch this afternoon, hundreds of bikers came to demonstrate against the compulsory technical control. Many speak of “racketeering”. pic.twitter.com/bsGFUmOUZL
— Remi Sanlis (@SanlisRemi) November 5, 2022
Unnecessary control?
“We are an added value in terms of mobility and pollution in the big cities, compared to the car”, estimated with AFP Jean-Marc Belotti, coordinator in Paris of the Federation of angry bikers.
A technical inspection “will be useless”, according to him: unlike a car, “you can easily see with the naked eye whether the safety components of a two-wheeler are faulty or not”, and material failures would be moreover a very minor factor in the accidents involving them. In addition, two-wheelers travel on average “3,000 km per year only”, he said.
Legislative ping pong
Introduced in 2014 by the European Commission, the obligation of technical inspection of two-wheelers in all member countries was to take place before the start of 2022.
But the French executive had ended up publishing a decree in the summer of 2021 establishing it from the beginning of 2023… before a first twist: the day after publication in the Official Journal, the decree had been suspended. Emmanuel Macron immediately said he would never apply this decision because “it was not the time to bother the French”, according to an adviser to the executive.
In response, several associations in favor of the European directive had seized the Council of State according to an emergency procedure to demand its rapid application. And the highest administrative court had agreed with them in May 2022, ordering the executive to apply it from October of the same year.
But on July 26, there was a new twist: the government repealed the very first decree establishing this control, citing a clause in European legislation allowing “alternative measures” to be taken instead. It is on this decree of July, attacked again by the same organizations, that the Council of State pronounced itself, which therefore reinstated the technical control.
The government forced to play the balancing act
The day before the motorcyclists’ demonstration, the Minister of Transport Clément Beaune received the associations carrying out the appeal, Ras le Scoot, Respire and the League against road violence. According to some of these organizations, quoted by AFP, the meeting which focused in particular on the implementation of technical control was “constructive”. In a second step, the Minister must meet the other parties involved in this file and in particular the federations of motorcyclists, as well as the operators responsible for carrying out the checks.
RT All Fr Trans
Column: Dusty Baker is finally a World Series winner. And his legion of supporters are sharing in the 73-year-old’s dream come true.
Six summers ago, I walked into a downtown Chicago hotel room to the sight of Dusty Baker ironing his pants in his boxers and a T-shirt.
Baker was managing the Washington Nationals, and I had stopped by his hotel for an interview in June 2016 about his career and a budding rivalry with the Chicago Cubs.
After such a painful ending in Chicago 10 years earlier, Baker really wasn’t interested in reliving the past.
“The Cubs? It’s kind of a faint memory to me, especially when things don’t end the way you want them to end,” he said. “And the way I was booed at the end. Why would I try to remember that? Every time I walked out on the field I’d get booed. My wife was afraid for me. She didn’t want me to go out by myself, to a bar or anything.”
Baker may have tried to forget his Chicago days, but those who knew him from that time never forgot him — or stopped rooting for him. That’s why it was so inspiring to wake up Sunday morning after the Houston Astros gave him his long-sought championship with a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and read all the tributes to Baker on social media.
“I am SO happy for my friend Dusty Baker,” wrote former Cubs media relations director Sharon Pannozzo on Facebook. “One of the finest human beings I have ever met.”
“You may not like the Astros, but to me, Dusty is a special man,” wrote WBEZ reporter Cheryl Raye-Stout.
It took Baker 3,884 regular-season games over 25 seasons to become a World Series-winning manager. The wait was worth it.
“The Hall of Fame is waiting for you,” former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén tweeted. “Enjoy every second of it.”
Doug Glanville and many other former players of Baker chimed in, as well as dozens of beat writers who covered the manager’s teams. Baker is the George Bailey of baseball, the richest man in town.
It’s not an exaggeration to say he was deposed in four different stops — coming to bitter endings in San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati and Washington before winding up in Houston. He remained friends with many of the writers who chronicled his demise in those cities, never holding it against them for writing he was on the hot seat and about to be fired.
Looking back on the Tribune’s coverage of the Cubs’ 2006 season, we began writing his time was up at the Cubs Convention in January. When first baseman Derrek Lee suffered a season-ending wrist injury in late April, it virtually ended their postseason chances, and the only question left was whether Baker would be fired by the All-Star break.
It must have been tough to deal with, but Baker handled it like a pro. This, remember, was a guy who went out of his way to absolve Steve Bartman of blame for the Game 6 loss in 2003 when the Cubs fan reached out over the wall and tried to catch a foul ball that left fielder Moises Alou pretended was catchable.
Baker told us afterward he was more determined to win in 2004 and wanted Bartman to ride shotgun next to him in the victory parade when the Cubs won it all. That 2003 Cubs team started an era when Wrigley Field was the place to be. 572,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sales that winter and every game was treated like a playoff game.
The 2004 season spelled the end for Baker in Chicago. The fighting between players and broadcasters Chip Caray and Steve Stone, as well as a late-season collapse that dropped them out of the National League wild-card race in the final week combined to make him an unpopular figure and a target for sports-radio callers.
Injuries to Kerry Wood and Mark Prior were blamed on Baker, who said he felt like a “fall guy” for problems.
“Prior and Wood, that’s all I hear about,” he told me in 2016. “Where was my pitching coach, Larry Rothschild, in this whole equation? People think I was the pitching coach, the everything coach. That was one of the saddest days in my life when they told me about Mark Prior’s (shoulder injury) when I got to spring training (in ‘04).
“I was like, why did we just find out when we got there in springtime? Then I had to go along with the lie about his Achilles hurt and all that. They were like, ‘We’re trying to protect you.’ I said, ‘Don’t protect me, I’m grown.’ The truth protects. Sooner or later it was going to get exposed.”
Wood always defended Baker, and in a Sports Illustrated in 2016, Prior did as well.
“(Fans) believe that he overused me in 2003 and blah, blah, blah,” Prior wrote. “Only, here’s the thing: I don’t blame Dusty for what happened to me. I wouldn’t change a single thing that happened during that season — beyond us failing to bring a World Series championship to Chicago, of course. No matter how many pitches I threw, I never asked to come out of a game — doing so would have been unthinkable.”
Baker never escaped the blame for the Cubs’ failure to win in his four years in Chicago. If Tony La Russa thought he was mistreated by White Sox fans this season, it was nothing like what Baker went through the last three years of his four-year stint on the North Side.
The Cubs began spending after Baker left and went to the postseason twice under Lou Piniella. And then Cubs president Crane Kenney threw Baker under the bus at the 2009 Cubs Convention.
“If you think about the team that won in ‘07, does that team win with our former manager?” Kenney told the crowd. “Not a chance.”
Baker was booed every time he was at Wrigley Field when he managed the Reds, and the animosity continued when he wound up in Washington. That stint also ended badly, in spite of Baker’s on-field success.
Then the Astros called in 2020, looking for someone to help take the heat off players involved in the cheating scandal.
“I didn’t think I’d get another shot (after the Nationals fired him in 2017), not with age and salary discrimination, which go hand in hand usually,” he told me last year. “And there’s always some kind of racial discrimination, no matter what color you are. Depends on who is doing the hiring … The way I look at it, God didn’t want me to go home yet.
“This was the door that was open to me, one that looked like it was impossible to open.”
Once the door was opened, Baker took full advantage of it — and now he’s a world champion at 73.
Could the 2022 Astros have won with any other manager?
Not a chance.
Nick Carter breaks his silence on the death of brother Aaron Carter
Nick Carter mourns the loss of his brother Aaron Carter.
After the tragic death of the 34-year-old man on November 5, the street boys member shared a post on Instagram. “My heart was broken today,” Nick wrote on Nov. 6. “Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded. I always held out hope that he would somehow, wants to one day walk a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed.”
“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Nick continued. “But the truth is drug addiction and mental illness are the real bad guy here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. Love you Chizz, now you finally have the chance to have a peace that you could never find here on earth…God, please take care of my little brother.”
Nick was touring with his bandmates in Europe when news broke of Aaron’s passing, while he was playing at Westfalenhallen Dortmund in Germany the night before.
On Nov. 5, Aaron’s rep confirmed to E! News that the “Crush On You” singer has passed away. “It is with deep regret,” the musician’s rep said, “to announce that Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this morning at his home in Palmdale, California.”
Lionel Messi: Two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the Argentine great suffers from injury scare
Lionel Messi has previously declared that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be his last chance to add a World Cup winner’s medal to his otherwise full and glittering trophy cabinet.
It adds some tension to the Argentine’s preparation for the World Cup, which got a little strained on Saturday with Paris-Saint-Germain announcing that he would be rested for his trip to Lorient due to a ‘a wound.
“Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure,” the PSG statement read.
“He will return to collective training next week.”
The Argentine captain and talisman has found his form this season just before the World Cup – which starts on November 20 – scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions for PSG, after struggling during his move to the capital French last year.
Argentina, who have not won the World Cup since 1986, will start this tournament as one of the favourites, thanks to their 35-game unbeaten streak, but they have been plagued with injuries.
Messi has already missed two games for PSG last month with a calf problem, while national team-mates Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria are looking to get back into shape and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is set to miss all three his club’s last matches before the tournament.
Messi’s Argentina will play on the pitch for the first time in Qatar on November 22, when they take on Saudi Arabia, before facing Mexico and Poland in their other two group stage fixtures.
Where to find our full Week 11 coverage
Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler to start vs. Commanders after being listed as questionable
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders after being listed as questionable due to a neck injury.
Dantzler was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant Friday.
Inactive for the Vikings were defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and Chris Reed, outside linebackers Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley and defensive lineman Ezesi Otomewo.
