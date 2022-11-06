News
Jets have a chance Sunday to show they belong on big stage with Bills
David versus Goliath at MetLife Stadium on Sunday?
Not entirely, as the 5-3 Jets will host arguably the best team in the NFL, the 6-1 Bills. But it does have a vibe that no one is giving Gang Green much chance to win this game as they’re 12.5-point underdogs.
All year long, fans of other teams have complained about how the Jets have gotten all the breaks. How the Green and White have played backup quarterbacks in wins against the Browns, Dolphins and Broncos.
Sunday is a chance to show the naysayer that the Jets are a legitimate playoff contender. Especially after letting last weekend’s game against the Patriots slip away.
“You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low,” Jets defensive lineman Vinny Curry told the Daily News about the game against the Bills. “It is the most game because it’s the next one.
“It’s a division game, so that’s the only thing that’s going to be on our mind. It is our next game, it is a division game and we have a challenge ahead.”
One player who is looking for a bounce-back performance is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Following a string of three consecutive games of not turning the ball over, Wilson looked very much like a rookie against the Patriots.
Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions in the 22-17 loss to New England. The turnovers proved to be costly as the Patriots converted them into 10 points, which was the difference in a close game.
Throughout the week, Wilson faced criticism like he had never dealt with since he was drafted by the Jets in 2021, from analysts telling Wilson to grow up to talk the team is coddling and overprotecting him.
Despite the Jets’ four-game winning streak prior to the game against the Patriots, Wilson’s decision-making was questionable to say the least. He was throwing passes into coverage, running backward when he didn’t have to and not seeing the entire field.
In his five games since returning from a knee injury he suffered during the preseason, Wilson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. He is thrown for 1,048 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions and ranks 34th in completion percentage (54.9) and 24th in QBR (41.7)
Now Wilson will face one of the biggest challenges of his career. Not only will he be looking to put last weekend’s performance behind him, but Wilson will face a Bills defense that is first in the NFL in points allowed [14.0] and third in yards allowed per game (298.1).
“These guys are good, but we’re good,” Wilson said. “We’re a good team.
“We’re close, and things are getting closer every week. I think for us, it’s going out there and taking on the challenge of understanding that we can beat these guys.
“We just got to go out there and execute. Execution is the key.”
Before the beginning of the season, the Jets coaches made it a mission to point to make the players aware of their 12 games losing streak within the division.
The Jets finally ended that drought on Oct. 9 with their 41-17 victory against the Dolphins. But after leading 10-6 at halftime against the Patriots, the Jets let a chance to win another divisional game slip away.
At 5-3, the Jets very much remain in the AFC playoff hunt. If the postseason started today, Gang Green would be the fifth seed in the AFC.
The Jets have certainly shown they’re a better team than last year. Now can they win a game against an opponent that no one expects them to beat? Saleh has stressed the importance of closing the gap inside the AFC East.
An upset victory against the Bills will show this Jets team has finally arrived.
“We always feel like the ultimate measuring stick is ourselves,” Saleh said.
“Every week you play in the NFL, there is so much parity that every game is a measuring stick. It’s not necessarily a measuring stick against your opponents, it’s a measuring stick against yourself and what can you do better than the day before, if you will.
“You have to have that mindset. You can’t make one team bigger than the other, otherwise, you’re going to create inconsistency in the way you play. For us, the challenge is to go out there, and you’re really measuring yourself against you.
“If you are better than you were the day before, then you feel like it’ll be good enough. So, in regards to a measuring stick, it’s always about us.”
()
News
The dormant ballot battle that could help restore access to abortion in the South
While there hasn’t been a public poll on the amendment, progressives who hope to defeat it point to their large cash advantage as an encouraging sign. According to reports filed with the secretary of state’s office, the Protect Kentucky Access campaign raised nearly $5 million this year, compared to about $867,000 reported by Yes for Life — the campaign supporting the measure.
This transport allowed Protect Kentucky Access to hire one of the architects of the progressives’ upset victory in Kansas – Rachel Sweet – and cover the state in television and digital ads with a message similar to the one they used. earlier this summer to appeal to Republicans and Libertarian voters: that the amendment would allow lawmakers to infringe on privacy and personal medical decisions.
“Little red states are really underinvested,” Sweet said, adding that she thinks the results of this year’s vote will change advocates’ views of what’s possible to achieve in controlled parts of the country. by the GOP if you submit the issues to a popular. vote.
Their campaign also put resources into countering pressure for the amendment that much of the state’s religious community has been mounting. Protect Kentucky Access has enlisted progressive religious leaders like Reverend Wayne A. Gnatuk, a retired Presbyterian minister and leader of the Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, to appear in television commercials in its clerical collar, speaking to congregations about the ‘amendment and set tables at big events like the Kentucky State Fair.
Gnatuk told POLITICO there is more variation in beliefs between different religions and different Christian denominations on the thorny issue of early life than many people realize – a point he hopes Tuesday’s vote will demonstrate.
“By what right can one of these religious positions impose its theology on the others? ” He asked. “It’s a matter of religious freedom. I don’t want Evangelicals and Roman Catholics telling me what to do or what my family should do or what my friends should do. It’s honestly none of their business.
Most of Yes for Life’s funding comes from the Kentucky Catholic Conference, the Kentucky Baptist Convention, and other faith groups, and they’ve held numerous events at churches to rally support for the measure, including a large prayer gathering on Sunday before the vote.
“Pastors always come to our offices asking for more signs for their congregation and saying, ‘I want to pray with you because we know how hard you work,’” said Addia Wuchner, a former Republican House Rep. State of Kentucky who now leads the Yes for Life campaign. “The other side may have the money to buy fancy ads, but Kentuckians are also hearing about their communities.”
Wuchner and other anti-abortion leaders say they are confident because Kentucky has repeatedly elected leaders who oppose abortion — including lawmakers who enacted a trigger ban before the fall of roe deer.
Walls also argued that the results in Kansas were a fluke and that voters there were emotional in the immediate aftermath. of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning roe deer. Now, he said, “people will make more multifaceted decisions about how they vote.”
But those working to persuade Kentuckians to vote yes also said they were battling a sense of complacency among voters who agree with their position.
“A lot of people think, ‘Well, roe deer has been reversed and we have a trigger law, so, game over, we’re over,” Marina Mason, a Louisville native who works with the anti-abortion group Students for Life, told POLITICO. “We’re trying to say, ‘Guys, don’t get too comfortable and assume we’ve done it and we can all go home. Just because we have these laws in place right now doesn’t mean they’re going to stay forever.
Mason said she and other canvassers are working to remind voters of the stakes in the upcoming court hearing on the state’s abortion restrictions, telling them to approve the amendment to avoid “a Roe vs. Wade 2.0. »
Advocates on both sides said they were looking beyond Tuesday’s vote to years of struggle in the courts and legislature over abortion in the Bluegrass State.
Gnatuk is working to expand its network of a few dozen clergy and a handful of congregations that support abortion rights, while Students for Life said their move also aims to improve how voters perceive the anti-abortion movement.
“We want to win, obviously,” said Helene Senn, a University of Louisville student who is volunteering for the campaign to pass the amendment. “But the conversation we have with someone could change their whole life and open the door for them to see that not all pro-lifers dress up as Grim Reapers and yell at them, or whatever. If we are able to show the humanity of the pro-life generation, that would be a win here.
Politices
News
From payroll to raises to protected players, here are five questions the Orioles face this offseason
Trey Mancini’s Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, and the most significant offseason of the Orioles’ rebuild is underway.
After a 2022 campaign that unexpectedly produced Baltimore’s first winning season in six years, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has promised an increase in payroll and effort to contend that wasn’t seen in his first four years leading the organization.
An offseason that could determine the Orioles’ ability to push for the American League East title and beyond is beginning, and they enter it facing questions on, off and about the field. Here are five of them.
What does ‘liftoff’ look like?
In the aftermath of a trade deadline that hurt the Orioles’ playoff chances more than it helped them — with trading Mancini, then the team’s longest-tenured player, to Houston among the moves made — Elias declared “it’s liftoff from here” for Baltimore’s rebuild. The three months since have been a countdown to launch.
With the World Series concluding, the Orioles are going to be wholly able to upgrade their roster through free agency and trades. They’ll have several internal moves to make that could also inch up payroll, but none figure to have as significant an influence as whatever happens externally.
Beyond saying “significant investments” are coming, Elias has been mum on how much of a rise in payroll should be expected; notifying players’ agents and opposing teams of a self-established cap would do little good for the Orioles’ negotiating position. But increasing the Orioles’ 2022 payroll by 50% would have taken it from 29th in the league, according to Spotrac, to 27th. Doubling it would have still left it in the bottom 10. Add $100 million, and it still would have been below league average.
The Orioles are cleared for takeoff. How high they rise will now be determined.
When will they commit to Baltimore?
Asked whether Camden Yards’ new left field wall would remain in its current format in 2023, Elias said it would but noted the entirety of the ballpark’s outfield dimensions could change in the future as a result of other renovations the team has in mind for the 30-year-old venue.
That’s a sign of long-term planning, even without a long-term deal binding the Orioles to Baltimore. As of now, the club’s lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire after the 2023 season. The Orioles can exercise a five-year extension by Feb. 1, seemingly making this offseason an important juncture for the franchise and the city even though the sides had already pushed the deadline back by agreeing to a two-year extension in February 2021.
The timing comes with the Angelos family that primarily owns the team embroiled in a legal dispute, but Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos told team staff members in September he intends for the organization to sign a new lease, doubling down on his 2019 comments that the team will play in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
The 2023 season figures to be an exciting one for the Orioles. It would be best for all involved if it’s not played under a cloud of uncertainty over the team’s future in Baltimore.
Should they pick up Jordan Lyles’ option?
In an ideal winter, veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles will no longer be the recipient of the largest contract Elias has given to a free agent as the Orioles’ general manager. But that deal will prompt the offseason’s first big decision.
With the World Series complete, the Orioles have five days to decide whether to keep Lyles, who turned 32 last month, under contract for 2023 for $11 million or pay a $1 million buyout that makes him a free agent again.
In his first season in Baltimore, Lyles’ 179 innings were one shy of his career high and more than 50 more than the next closest Oriole. He was not particularly dominant — his 4.42 ERA was 40th of the 45 pitchers who qualified for the ERA title — but he was remarkably dependable, missing only one turn through the rotation and serving as a standout example to its less-experienced members. After ace John Means went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Lyles was the only member of the Orioles’ rotation who had made more than 13 starts in a previous season.
As they do in deciding on Lyles’ option, the Orioles will have five days to activate Means from the 60-day injured list. But activating Means would largely be procedural, and with him unlikely to be ready for the start of 2023 and Lyles’ status unclear, Baltimore’s projected rotation for now lacks experience. Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Austin Voth, Tyler Wells, Spenser Watkins and Bruce Zimmermann each had stretches of success in 2022 — some longer than others — while prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Mike Baumann figure to contend for starts in 2023.
It’s possible the Orioles add even more options through trades and free agency, but should such deals not come through, Lyles has shown there could be worse fallbacks.
Who already on the roster gets a raise?
If the Orioles keep Lyles, his salary would be nearly double the $6 million they paid him in 2022. He’s not their only player who could get a raise.
With outfielder Jake Cave agreeing to a one-year deal Friday, seven Orioles are eligible for arbitration, a process that allows players with multiple years of major league experience to increase their salaries before they become free agents. Four are in their first year of eligibility, meaning they could be paid significantly above the league minimum for the first time.
But the Orioles aren’t required to enter that process with each player and could non-tender some of them to avoid paying the increased salaries, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting the group to receive $23.3 million. Austin Hays was the Orioles’ top hitter through the season’s first three months but fell off immensely; those struggles paired with the expected impacts of outfield prospects Kyle Stowers and Colton Cowser might mean the $3.1 million Hays is projected to receive could be deployed other ways. With several impact shortstops possibly on the market and several of Baltimore’s top prospects playing the position, the Orioles could look for an offensive upgrade to Jorge Mateo, though his glove and speed would certainly provide value at other spots. In Aramis Garcia, the Orioles already put one arbitration-eligible catcher they received on waivers back on them, and perhaps Cam Gallagher meets the same fate.
The only other raises for current Orioles would come via extensions for players yet to reach arbitration, which Elias noted he considers, as he does all else, on a case-by-case basis. The most logical recipient would be catcher Adley Rutschman, the former top prospect who earned Most Valuable Oriole honors and figures to be an American League Rookie of the Year finalist.
Which prospects get protected from the Rule 5 draft — and potential trade packages?
As the Orioles’ front office blends a deeper farm system with a desire to contend, the franchise’s minor leaguers are going to become more likely to make their way to other organizations. This offseason, that could happen in two ways.
Most notably would be as part of trade packages. In their four drafts under Elias, the Orioles have stockpiled talented position players, but as many members of that group approach the majors, it’s become clear there are unfortunately not enough spots for all of them. The organizational depth, especially in the middle infield, would certainly make it easier parting with a handful of those players to add a top-tier bat or arm.
Going forward, the Orioles also figure to have tougher decisions to make when it comes to protecting prospects in the Rule 5 draft, which allows teams to add players who other organizations kept off their 40-man rosters after a certain amount of time. With Rutschman and Stowers already added during the season, the most significant players left needing protection are Rodriguez, shortstop Joey Ortiz, right-hander Seth Johnson and left-hander Drew Rom.
Players at risk of exposure include other college players Baltimore took in the 2019 draft, a trio of pitchers they acquired through trades recovering from Tommy John surgery and another group of intriguing arms including 2022 breakout pitchers Noah Denoyer and Ignacio Feliz.
()
News
Greenhouse crops threatened by EU energy crisis – media – RT Business News
German tomato growers reportedly forced to close greenhouses as heating costs soar
Soaring energy prices are forcing German farmers to scale back greenhouse operations and abandon the cultivation of heat-loving crops such as tomatoes as maintaining temperatures at 22 degrees Celsius becomes unaffordable, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR).
According to BR, vegetable growers in Germany are opting for less heat-intensive and less profitable lettuces instead of tomatoes and cucumbers due to the energy crisis that has raged in the EU over the past year.
A greenhouse operator described the skyrocketing cost of growing tomatoes.
“If we were to produce normally, the price per kilo of tomatoes would be at least one euro higher. It would even be two euros for the cocktail tomatoes,” Andreas Evers told the broadcaster.
Evers, along with other winter vegetable growers, plans to acquire a heat and power generator that runs on liquefied natural gas, instead of waiting for government support.
The German authorities have previously announced their intention to grant large companies state aid from January 2023. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized companies as well as households can only apply for the aid from February .
Germany, like the rest of the EU, is facing soaring energy prices and record inflation amid anti-Russian sanctions and a move away from Russian fuel. The situation is expected to lead to rationing and power shortages. Greenhouse agriculture is particularly vulnerable to energy shortages, due to its heavy reliance on gas for heating.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Weinstein trial
What you think you know about how rape victims act is probably wrong, and there’s a reason for that: It seems intuitive that anyone violated in that way would scream, run and only ever see the perp again in court.
Only, not one of those responses is common.
In the decade that I’ve been writing about rape and sexual assault, I’m not sure I’ve covered a single victim who either screamed or ran. The only one who never saw the perp again completed suicide 10 days later.
Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist in Pennsylvania since 1997, testified on Tuesday at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial about some of the most widely accepted misapprehensions about a crime that leads to a conviction only seven times out of 1,000.
And can we at least agree that it’s not because the other 993 victims were lying or mistaken?
Ziv was not in court to testify against the convicted former film producer, who as in his New York trial has again pleaded not guilty. Instead, she was there to explain what researchers and clinicians have found, over many years’ time, about how victims usually do and do not react.
Her presentation was a kind of “Rape Myths 101.” Her seminar might help you better understand a victim you love — and since one out of six women is raped at some point, there probably is such a person in your life.
“Sexual assault is one of the crimes that people sort of intuitively believe they have an understanding of,” and yet do not, she told the court. Here are some of the most prevalent misconceptions:
1. Real victims of sexual assault fight their assailants.
Instead, a far more common reaction is to freeze. Ziv told the court, “Even aggressive verbal shouting — screaming — is not as common as we would think. It’s more common than physical resistance, but a minority of people have physical resistance, even in the case of stranger rape.”
Then, because victims “are programmed by cultural myths,” too, many blame themselves for having been unable to move or scream.
2. Real victims naturally report the event promptly.
Most don’t report it at all, and if you’ve ever attended or paid attention to a rape trial, you know why that is. In an understandable Freudian slip, a pool report from the Weinstein trial last week referred to one of his eight accusers as the defendant.
Still ubiquitous among victims, Ziv said, is “shame, and self blame. I shouldn’t have been there. I shouldn’t have worn that. Was I too nice?”
Here, though, is the Everest of rape myths:
3. Victims of sexual assault do not have subsequent contact with the perpetrator.
“This is probably the most difficult rape myth for people to grasp: that it is not uncommon for individuals to have subsequent contact with the perpetrator,” Ziv said.
“Some people have continued contact because they want to decrease collateral damage,” if, as is often the case, the attacker is someone with the power to hurt his victim professionally or personally.
Ziv said it’s not uncommon, either, for victims to have consensual sex with their attacker later on, to try to reframe what happened and regain control.
Take the woman who accused then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of, during their first-ever moments alone together, taking away her clothes and keys and blindfolding and duct-taping her to an exercise machine in his basement. Then, she said, he threw her on the floor and forced her to have oral sex while she cried and he called her a whore.
Every single member of the bipartisan Missouri House committee that heard her sworn testimony believed her account. Greitens, who denied that he was ever violent, refused to testify. Yet his accuser is still routinely referred to as Greitens’ “mistress,” and someone with whom he had an affair because she later had consensual sex with him.
How could a sexual assault victim seem so calm?
4. We can tell whether someone has really been sexually assaulted by the way they behave.
Initially, denial helps victims get through what has happened to them. Yet victims who don’t cry or otherwise seem upset are doubted: If that really happened, how could she seem so calm?
Ziv noted in court that sexual assault is the only crime where the demeanor of the victim determines our view of whether a crime occurred at all.
5. If you were really attacked, you’d remember exactly what happened.
Our brains on trauma don’t work like that; under extreme stress, events are often recalled out of order.
One more myth Ziv didn’t mention that I will is the idea that victims often come forward for money or attention — to get in on “the gravy train,” as one of my friends put it.
On the contrary, when victims try to do the right thing by testifying, their reward is usually being humiliated all over again. During opening statements, Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman accused all of Weinstein’s accusers of lying.
But he singled out Jennifer Siebel Newsom for extra insults, saying she would be “just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood” if she hadn’t married California Gov. Gavin Newsom. I don’t think I’ve heard that odious word since Bill Clinton’s team wrote off his affairs and predations as “bimbo eruptions.”
And here’s what the “gravy train” really looks like: Bill Cosby’s attorney, as you may remember, described Andrea Constand as a fabulist who was all in on the “romantic” night he gave her pills “to relax” and then “danced outside (his) marriage.”
Because she is gay and was in a relationship with a woman at the time, Cosby’s lawyer told the jury that she isn’t as gay as she claims. And why would she return his calls later, though that was part of her job at Temple University, if he had really assaulted her?
At Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky’s rape trial, I saw the young men he’d preyed on characterized as money grubbers, while the defense attorney joked that the whole thing was a soap opera.
Then there was the Article 32 hearing — the military equivalent of a probable cause hearing — that I covered for three Naval Academy midshipmen accused of rape by a classmate. The woman, who had to be forced to testify, because she knew very well how this was going to go, was asked by defense attorneys whether she’d worn a bra that night, and “were you wearing underwear?”
She was asked how suggestively she dances, how often she lies — “At least once a day?” — whether she “felt like a ho” the next morning, and, over and over, how wide she opens her mouth to perform oral sex.
When I walked across campus with her one day, it was like walking around with a ghost; no one so much as looked her way. When the men went free, other Naval Academy students who said they, too, had been raped marveled that she’d even gotten the hearing that she would rather have skipped.
As I’ve written before, Weinstein deserves due process just like anyone else. But it’s still depressing watching victims of this one crime be systematically destroyed.
The way victims are treated, in and outside the courtroom, hasn’t changed at all that I can tell. And that anyone comes forward anyway, at such great personal cost, is the only thing about how rape is prosecuted that continues to surprise me.
Melinda Henneberger writes for the The Sacramento Bee.
News
We learned that people care about crime, about the border now that voters control the conversation, not the media
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour” program, New York Times Columnist David Brooks said he loves elections because instead of the media controlling the conversation, as they do most of the time, “a lot of people controlling the conversation.” And we find out what important issues “people really want to hear about”, as we saw how important crime and the border were to people in this election and we saw how angry people were with the school closures during the coronavirus pandemic after Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.
Brooks said, “I just like elections. Frankly, we the media control the conversation most of the time. But when elections are held, a lot of people control the conversation. When Glenn Youngkin won, we learned how upset people were about schools. And you kind of knew it, but you feel it. I think we learned how crime is just a big deal for a lot of people. The border is a big problem for many people. So the conversation always changes in the fall. And I like the way it changes, because it reminds us of what people really want to hear.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances.
“This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more advanced because this team has won more than that team had won. This team won in 2020 and 2021 (making the playoffs both season). But they’re similar.
“They believe, but they don’t really believe how good they are until somebody from the outside tells them, ‘You guys are really damn good.’ ”
For the 2014 Royals, that person was Raúl Ibañez.
“It happened here in Chicago, we had just acquired Raúl Ibañez and he had a player meeting,” Grifol said. “And he told the players, ‘I came from Anaheim and I want you to know one thing, you guys are really damn good and you don’t know how good you are.’”
After winning 86 games and finishing third in the American League Central in 2013, the Royals reached the World Series in ‘14, losing to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The next year, the Royals won the World Series — their first championship since 1985 — beating the New York Mets in five games.
Grifol said Ibañez’s words were important.
“That changed the atmosphere completely,” Grifol said. “That’s the same with this team — we’re really good. We’ve just got to tighten up some things. And we’re going to do that.”
General manager Rick Hahn said the hiring process fleshed out some of those areas of concentration.
“It’s one thing to say we’re not fundamentally strong or defensively strong or we need to run the bases better, it’s good to hear a fresh perspective on how we’re going to go about improving those,” Hahn said. “Those shortcomings weren’t for the lack of talent or lack of dedication from those coaches that may no longer be part of the staff.
“Hitting coach in particular … there comes a point when you need to make a change in that regard despite past success and talent of the individual, just because the message isn’t getting through anymore. Coming up with different ways to address that and to deliver a solid message, whether it’s tweaking the message or tweaking the drills and the prep work and how we prepare for an opponent, it was good to get fresh perspectives on that as well.”
Offensively, Grifol said it will start with talking “that analytical language.”
“They’re going to understand what horizontal movement is, release point, release height,” Grifol said. “Those are the things that we were doing in Kansas City that I strongly believe in. Once we understand that language and we know how to attack those areas, it’s just going to prepare us. It’s going to better prepare us to have good at-bats, which is the most important thing.
“These guys are so talented and they’re so capable of doing special things at the plate, whether it’s (third baseman Yoán) Moncada going back to walking 80 times, that’s special. That’s a high on-base, that’s guys getting on base. So whatever it takes, we’re going to address all this stuff, we’re going to introduce new things to them and we’re going to hold each other accountable to make sure these things are executed.”
That approach is the baseline.
“And then (the hitters) drive it to where they want to go,” Grifol said. “There’s some guys that you give them the baseline and they take off with it and they want as much as you can give them. And then you’ve got other guys, you give them the baseline, you talk the language, but they don’t want too much. They just want to perform on the field, and we’ve had a few of those guys.
“But most of them, once they understand what we’re talking about and the language we’re talking about and how it can help them navigate an at-bat, most of them start wanting more over time. They’re not going to want it right away, but luckily for us we’re going to have time in spring training to be able to do that. Set that foundation and have them get some feedback and see how far we can take it individually.”
And after committing an AL-high 101 errors, the Sox know they need to make strides defensively.
“I’m a stickler for defense,” Grifol said. “I’ve seen it work, I’ve been part of an organization that just prides itself in defense. I saw us go to a World Series and win a championship playing defense and putting the ball in play and running the bases. It definitely works in October.
“If you can pitch, which I know we can, and you have a good bullpen and you can catch the ball and put the ball in play and run the bases the way you’re supposed to, you’ve got a good chance of winning in October.”
()
Jets have a chance Sunday to show they belong on big stage with Bills
The dormant ballot battle that could help restore access to abortion in the South
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500 After The Altcoin Rallied 30%
From payroll to raises to protected players, here are five questions the Orioles face this offseason
Greenhouse crops threatened by EU energy crisis – media – RT Business News
Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Weinstein trial
NFT Inquiry Filed by UK Parliament Group as Crypto Scrutiny Rises
We learned that people care about crime, about the border now that voters control the conversation, not the media
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Ivan Toney and Brentford issue statements as striker investigated by FA over historic gambling allegations
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark