Kid Rock calls Oprah a ‘fraud’ after her endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz

Former President Donald Trump has cast doubt on Pennsylvania’s election results, saying he was “worried” about Republicans’ chances of victory in the state because of Democrats’ cheating efforts.

Mr Trump, who has claimed the 2020 election has been stolen from him for the past two years, said he fears Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano will suffer the same fate as him.

“The 2020 election wasn’t fair. It wasn’t fair,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m so worried about Oz and Doug Mastriano. We cannot let this happen.

Mr. Trump held a rally Saturday in the Pittsburgh suburb of Latrobe to support Mr. Oz and other Republicans in the Keystone state, which has the potential to determine Senate control.

The former president also urged voters to go to the polls in person on Tuesday, rather than voting before or requesting an absentee ballot.

“I like to say get out on Tuesday because it’s harder for them to cheat if you’re going to vote in person,” Trump said.

Mr Trump has long had doubts about the effectiveness of mail-in voting since states expanded the option amid the pandemic, though little historical evidence has shown mail-in voting to be less secure than online voting. nobody.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that Republicans’ confidence in mail-in ballots is low, with just 37% of GOP voters saying they thought mail-in ballots would be somewhat confident that their ballot would be accurately counted by this method. Only 10% say they are very confident.

Democrats, meanwhile, grew more confident in mail-in ballots as an alternative to in-person voting, with 88% saying they were somewhat confident and 43% saying they were very confident.

This cycle, Democrats have led early voter turnout and absentee ballot applications in several states, according to election data collected by the United States Elections Project.

Mr Trump also commented on ongoing legal battles in Pennsylvania over a state Supreme Court ruling ordering counties to discard “undated” mail-in ballots that arrive in time to be counted, but with missing handwritten dates on the envelopes.

Several voting rights groups, including the NAACP, filed a lawsuit in response to the lawsuit.

“They cheated like dogs, and you’re mostly all Democrats on the Supreme Court, you can’t do that anymore,” Trump said.

Mr Trump, who also referred to inflation, crime and illegal immigration among other things, said Mr Oz’s race will be the defining midterm pick that will likely determine Senate control.

“It could be the vote that’s going to make the difference between a country and not a country because it could be 51, it could be 52, or it could be 49 and if it’s 49 for the Republicans, I don’t know if [this country] will live another two years,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Oz faces a close race against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, whom Mr. Trump has accused of being soft on crime and the “most dangerous Democrat” seeking office this cycle.

Mr. Oz is leading Mr. Fetterman for the first time in the polls since the debate between the two candidates, which showed Mr. Fetterman’s health problems.

Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, stumbled over his words and his responses. He demanded the use of closed caption monitoring in order to follow the questions of the debate.

A poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill released on Thursday found Mr Oz leading Mr Fetterman 48-46% among most likely voters. Four percent were undecided.

Mr. Mastriano faces tougher odds this election, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro having a solid lead ahead of him in the polls.

A Monmouth University poll found more than half of potential voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Mr Shapiro, while only four in ten voters opted for Mr Mastriano.

Mr Trump also accused Democrats of being communist and of exacerbating the economic hardship facing Americans.

He offered his supporters a stark choice for the future of the country.

“If you support America’s decline and fall, then you must vote for the radical left Democrats,” he said. “If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you need to vote Republican in a giant red wave.”

Republicans are expected to have a bull run, needing a net gain of just five House seats to secure a majority.

The Senate, while considered a draw, was also moved in favor of Republicans by Cook’s nonpartisan policy report this week.