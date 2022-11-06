News
Knicks Notebook: Mitchell Robinson out at least a week
Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson is out at least a week with a sprained knee sustained in Friday night’s victory over the Sixers.
The sprain was “mild,” according to Tom Thibodeau, and he’ll be reevaluated in 7 to 10 days.
Robinson, who signed a $60 million contract in the summer, had started every game before Saturday while averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds with 2.3 blocks.
The 24-year-old has proven injury-prone and missed 51 games the last two seasons (most of them because of a fractured foot). He was scoreless in 12 minutes Friday with three fouls.
Isaiah Hartenstein was expected to start at center Saturday against the Celtics.
“He’s done everything that we were hopeful of, and we obviously studied him quite a bit,” Thibodeau said of Hartenstein, who was signed on a two-year deal in the offseason. “The rim protection obviously has been very, very good. Pick-and-roll defense, very good. And then offensively, just to pull people away from the basket, play-make, very good passer. Good in the paint. And so I think as he gets more comfortable, you’ll see more and more from him.”
Robinson’s also injury sets up more opportunities for an Obi Toppin-Julius Randle frontcourt, a pairing that boosted the Knicks to victory on Friday.
Thibodeau has been resistant to the lineup but may not have a choice with Robinson out.
“The big concern is the defense and rebounding,” Thibodeau said. “But I thought they did a good job with that, so it was good, very good [in Philadelphia].”
OBI ARGUMENT
Obi Toppin and Knicks assistant Rick Brunson got into a heated argument in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win in Philadelphia.
My understanding is the contention started with Toppin’s body language and attitude, and it created a tense exchange. Still, the two smoothed it over after the game, according to sources, and they have a previous relationship to fall back on in hard times.
“Just normal NBA stuff,” Thibodeau said. “Heat of the battle.”
Brunson trained Toppin during the power forward’s pre-draft process in 2020.
Also noteworthy: after the argument, Toppin turned up the intensity and carried the Knicks to a win.
GRIMES OUT AGAIN
Quentin Grimes was ruled out Saturday because of a sore left foot, one day after his first start of the season.
Grimes had missed the first six games of the season with the same ailment.
“He has a little soreness,” Thibodeau said. “So we’ll so how he is [Sunday].”
News
St. Louis police suing circuit prosecutor’s office over drug evidence
The circuit attorney’s office says it needs at least six months to review the cases before signing the destruction order.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sued the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, claiming she had so many backed-up cases involving drugs as evidence, that it is no longer safe for crime lab workers to operate there.
Gardner’s office refuses to sign destruction orders for evidence from 6,890 cases it may no longer need, causing controlled substances to accumulate at the St. Louis Crime Lab, according to the lawsuit.
“Some of the controlled substances currently in the safe easily grow mold and therefore pose a health risk to the personnel of the City Police Laboratory Division,” according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 5 by Councilwoman Sheena. Hamilton and Deputy Councilman Ray Flojo.
The mayor’s office declined to comment.
The circuit attorney’s office released a statement that said:
“In a simple preliminary search, the CAO discovered that a number of cases dependent on related evidence were considered open cases. remain open or which have a possibility of appeal are not destroyed.”
Police Department crime lab personnel reviewed the cases in question with federal prosecutors, according to the lawsuit.
“The circuit attorney’s office had the same opportunity,” according to the lawsuit. “Due to the volume of controlled substances, the vault that stores controlled substances is rapidly filling to capacity and the Laboratories Division must create space in order to accommodate new controlled substance submissions.”
In response, Assistant Circuit Attorney Rob Huq asked the court for at least six months to review all cases.
“The petitioner incorrectly states in his motion that the CAO ‘had’ the opportunity to research the approximately 6,980 incident reports,” Huq wrote, incorrectly stating the number of ongoing cases. “On October 24, the CAO was notified of the petitioner’s intention to seek this confiscation and disposal of the controlled substances as described in the petition.
“As the Missouri State Prosecutions Officer within the City of St. Louis, the CAO diligently wishes to cross-check these reports with its own records to determine what evidence it is appropriate that it may eliminate and what evidence it should still considers active and should therefore be retained.”
Huq wrote that his office cannot confirm that the items “are no longer needed as evidence.”
“Given the volume of incident reports CAO must cross-check, CAO has not had a meaningful opportunity to accomplish such a task in such a short time,” he wrote.
The councilman’s office filed two proposed orders for the judge to consider.
The circuit attorney’s office would be ordered to sign a destruction order so that the evidence could be destroyed.
The other would require the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department and the Circuit Attorney’s Office to take custody of the evidence.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday before Judge Jason Sengheiser.
News
Bell Museum’s planetarium plays heavenly host to Chicago’s Spektral Quartet
The Bell Museum became a galactic concert hall for a mesmeric performance that wove together classical repertoire with ambitious contemporary excursions in sound, all engulfed in immersive visuals projected onto the digital planetarium’s dome ceiling.
It was the last stint of performances for Chicago’s Spektral Quartet, who are disbanding as a group, though not before slinging out a few more recording projects. One has a St. Paul connection. They’re releasing “Behind the Wallpaper,” by Alex Temple, made in collaboration with singer and composer Julia Holter. That piece first launched in partnership with Liquid Music, which at the time was a program of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
“Spektral Quartet: Enigma: A 360° Experience” was presented on Friday and Saturday at the Bell Museum, which presented the work as part of its 150th anniversary, in partnership with the Walker Art Center and Schubert Club Mix, a program of the Schubert Club. From the Renaissance to the chilling avant-garde brilliance of Icelandic composer Anna S. Þorvaldsdóttir’s 2019 piece, “Enigma,” the performance was one to remember.
Sitting in the small playing area at the front of the Falcon Heights planetarium, the four musicians — violinists Theo Espy and Clara Lyon, violist Doyle Armbrust and cellist Russell Rolen — were lit only with their music stand lights and the visuals projected on the ceiling. The first three works featured projections, designed by the Bell Museum’s Thaddeus LaCoursiere, which captured the vastness and beauty of the Earth and beyond.
First, they played “O Magnum Mysterium,” a work by Spanish 16th century composer Tomás Luis de Victoria, based on a Catholic chant used at Christmastime. The work has a humble beauty tinged with melancholy, with each of the four musicians taking on the melodic line that wove between the different instruments.
Then, as a giant moon rose to fill the night sky, the quartet played String Quartet No. 1, by Eliza Brown. The 1985 work began with scratching sounds heavy with anticipation.
With whispery harmonics and bows that barely touched the strings, the work had brief moments of the instruments playing full sound — often in sharp dissonance with each other.
The quartet then played String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 III. Andantino, doucement expressif, by Claude Debussy. The piece opened with a light and dance-like feeling, as LaCoursiere’s projections lingered over a snowy landscape, and the sun hid behind the mountains in the distance. Soon, drops of water appeared on the snow, as Debussy’s notes soared sumptuously. Toward the work’s moody conclusion, the projections panned out quickly until capturing the whole Earth suspended in the galaxy.
Sigurður Guðjónsson created the video that accompanied the last piece, “Enigma,” by Anna S. Þorvaldsdóttir. Visually, Guðjónsson’s work emerged as primordial shapes that moved amorphously, and somewhat ominously.
Musically, “Enigma” began with grinding creaks, groans, then slides. The musicians made sounds from their instruments by brushing fingerboards ever so slightly with their bows. Þorvaldsdóttir’s composition became very rhythmic at times, and then would move into long sustained notes played together, creating a pleasing kind of tension.
Local sound engineer Grace Heatherington-Tilka designed the sound for the work, creating a subtle amplification that surrounded the planetarium. After the musicians stopped playing, a quiet reverberation lingered, leaving a kind of question mark at the conclusion. It was a haunting finish for the phenomenal ensemble.
The Schubert Club
What: The next presentation by the Schubert Club will be the Lumina Women’s Ensemble, part of the Courtroom Concerts Series
When: Noon Thursday, Nov. 10
Where: Landmark Center, 75 W Fifth St., St. Paul
Tickets: Free
Capsule: Women’s vocal ensemble Lumina mixes up Medieval chants and Renaissance motets with contemporary composers.
Leeds United booed at half-time but a superb second-half comeback against Bournemouth and another Crysencio Summerville winner relieves pressure on Jesse Marsch
Crysencio Summerville is once again the hero for Leeds after the Dutch star scored another winner to pull off a stunning comeback against Bournemouth.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch looked to be in trouble again as his side were booed at half-time after losing their lead.
The Yorkshire side hosted the Cherries at Elland Road and were in high spirits after beating Liverpool 2-1 last time out.
But the opening 45 minutes made their victory at Anfield feel like it was a long time ago, as the Leeds players were given a bad reception by their home fans as they descended the tunnel.
Leeds had gone ahead thanks to a third-minute kick from Rodrigo after Crysencio Summerville was knocked down in the box.
But soon the visitors were 2-1 up with just 20 minutes on the clock as Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing both scored to put the Cherries ahead.
Boos rang out around Elland Road again as Dominic Solanke scored just after the restart, putting the pressure back on Leeds boss Marsch.
Luckily for the USA manager, Leeds quickly came to life, as Sam Greenwood brought them level with a special left-footed effort from outside the box.
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
debriefing
Guardiola in heated conversation with Cancelo after red card in Fulham win
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
TUTOR
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he’s not another Ravel Morrison
WRONG
‘Angry’ Liverpool boss Klopp hits out at media in heated rant on Qatar World Cup
“It’s the first of the season for Greenwood,” said talkSPORT’s Simon Humphreys live from Leeds. “The keeper didn’t have a chance there.”
Liam Cooper then headed his side level and then, just five minutes from time, came up none other than the Anfield hero Summerville.
Elland Road crumbled as the winger broke through on goal from a counter-attack and shot coolly past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.
“Absolute bedlam here!” Humphreys said on talkSPORT. “Summerville, the hero at Anfield last week, has gone home!”
Leeds’ win takes them to 12th in the league, overtaking the Cherries who have suffered four straight defeats.
Area college football: Bethel seals Skyline Division title with late interception at Augsburg
Augsburg’s Cade Sheehan ran five yards to pull the Auggies within a point with 31 seconds left, but Devin Williams intercepted the two-point conversion pass and returned it 98 yards to clinch Bethel’s place in the MIAC championship with a 30-27 victory on Saturday in Minneapolis.
The Royals (8-1) nailed down their Skyline Division championship and will play St. John’s (8-1) in Collegeville, Minn., as the top divisional seeds as part of the MIAC’s Championship Week Nov. 12.
The winner will receive the MIAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Sheehan completed 25 of 37 passes for 260 yards, more than twice Bethel’s passing yards (123). He threw for two touchdowns and ran for the potential winning touchdown before Williams ended the Auggies’ (6-4) upset bid.
Bryce Kunkle ran 18 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals.
St. Thomas 34, Valparaiso 7
Special teams were the difference for St. Thomas, which routed Valparaiso for its eighth straight victory.
Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown, and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score for the Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League), who had three touchdown plays of at least 50 yards.
Wurtz opened the scoring with his big play, and Cade Sexauer produced the next two scores, a 9-yard run that made it 14-0 at halftime and a 50-yard scoring pass to Andrew McElroy early in the third quarter.
Aaron Dawson’s 1-yard plunge put Valparaiso (4-5, 3-3) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter to get within 20-7, but it was quickly answered when Kanzler, a true freshman touching the ball for just the sixth time in his career, took the kickoff up the middle to midfield before finding the end zone down the right sideline.
St. John’s 45, Carleton 16
Aaron Syverson completed 20 of 26 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry Trost ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries as St. John’s rolled in Collegeville, Minn.
It was the Johnnies’ 40th consecutive victory in the series dating back to 1983. Next up for St. John’s (8-1) is an interdivisional game against Bethel next Saturday in Collegeville with an automatic NCAA postseason berth on the line.
Alex Larson caught 10 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns for St. John’s. Erik Bjork had a team-high 11 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.
MSU Mankato 45, SW Minnesota St. 24
Hayden Ekern completed 12 of 20 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, and Shen Butler Lawson Jr. ran 17 times for 122 yards for 14th-ranked Minnesota State. Mankato’s Nyles Williams caught four passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Alijah McGhee had a team-high nine tackles and one of three sacks for the Mavericks (8-2).
Winona State 45, Upper Iowa 7
Five Warriors players rushed for a combined 267 yards, and Winona State held the Peacocks to just 207 total yards in Fayetteville, Iowa. Sam Santiago-Lloyd ran 18 times for 79 yards and four touchdowns, and Dominik London ran 19 times for 87 yards for the Warriors, who improved to 8-2.
MSU Moorhead 21, Concordia-St. Paul 20
Connor Cordts ran four yards for a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining, but the Golden Bears missed the extra-point attempt that would have forced overtime as Concordia-St. Paul fell to 0-9 in Moorhead, Minn. Cordts passed for 260 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted once, and Troy Ellison caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Bears.
Over 50 countries vote against UN anti-Nazism measure — RT World News
Last year, only the United States and Ukraine opposed the resolution against the glorification of Nazism.
A UN resolution opposing the celebration of Nazism and related ideologies met with significant resistance from the United States and other Western democracies, with 52 countries voting against it on Friday.
The draft resolutionCombat the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance“, presented by the representative of Russia to the UN, was adopted with 105 votes in favor. In addition to the 52 votes against, 15 countries abstained from choosing their side.
The resolution expresses deep concern over the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS, condemning the construction of monuments and the holding of public ceremonies in honor of the Third Reich. Introducing the resolution, the Russian delegate referred to an increase in xenophobia, anti-migrant sentiment, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, among other forms of discrimination, as necessitating it.
The United States and several of its allies tried to explain their vote against the measure by claiming that Russia was exploiting Nazi atrocities to justify its military operation in Ukraine, insisting that joining them in condemning the lionization of Nazis would be tantamount to letting them off the hook by weaponizing the Holocaust to serve their nefarious ends.
The UK has accused Moscow of “fostering lies and twisting history,” even acknowledging that he was using “legitimate human rights concerns raised by neo-Nazi mobilization“to justify its activities in Ukraine. The United States went further, arguing that Russia “the pretextual use of the fight against neo-Nazism undermines the real attempts to fight against neo-Nazism.” And Ukraine claimed that Moscow’s anti-Nazism message had “nothing to do with the real fight against nazism and neo-nazism“, which kyiv stressed that it condemns in all its forms.
Australia, Japan, Liberia and North Macedonia proposed an amendment to clarify that while they were very anti-Nazi, they were also deeply anti-Russian. Their addition “notes with concern that the Russian Federation has sought to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine by claiming to eliminate neo-Nazism“, reminding everyone that the “the use of neo-Nazism as a pretext to justify territorial aggression seriously undermines genuine attempts to fight neo-Nazism.”
READ MORE:
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army poses with a swastika bracelet
Russia opposed the amendment, accusing the authors of “trying to drive a wedge between statesby tabling it in committee at the last minute. It was adopted with 63 votes for, 23 against and 65 abstentions.
Moscow introduced a similar resolution last year, before the start of the military operation in Ukraine, but after the US-backed coup installed a government that allowed neo-Nazi groups like the Azov Battalion and adored Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator whose Organization of Nationalists was responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews during World War II. The 2021 resolution was only opposed by two states: the United States and Ukraine.
Nets Notebook: Yuta Watanabe should play all the minutes
There isn’t quite a stat that sums Yuta Watanabe’s impact on the Nets early into the season.
A player’s net rating is usually a good place to start because it calculates a team’s score against an opponent’s score in the minutes that player is on the court. Watanabe’s net rating through the first nine games of the Nets’ season is a plus-2.5.
For reference, Kyrie Irving’s net rating is a minus-2.8, Kevin Durant’s is a minus-five, and Ben Simmons’ is a minus-13.9.
Therein lies the issue in using solely statistics to calculate a player’s impact: Durant is one of the most impactful players in all of basketball, but because he plays the lion’s share of the minutes for a Nets team that started the season with a 2-6 record, the number next to his name indicates the team does not do well when he plays.
Which is why the only number that matters for Watanabe, who is emerging as a legitimate rotation player on a team with championship hopes, is the number of minutes he plays on a nightly basis for the remainder of the regular season.
Watanabe is the unlikely impact player this Nets team needed to sustain the drama they’ve found themselves in between Irving’s five-game suspension and Simmons’ injury issues. He is an embodiment of the next-man-up mentality that has been associated with the Nets through general manager Sean Marks’ tenure in Brooklyn.
And he’s a player who is quite clearly the darling for Nets governor Joe Tsai. Watanabe is one of just Japanese NBA players, the other being Washigton’s Rui Hachimura. Tsai is the NBA’s only Chinese team owner.
Watanabe is clearly making Tsai proud. The Nets governor tweeted “Where’s my Yuta highlights?” at the Nets after the forward, who is on a non-guaranteed contract, was a driving force in the Nets’ 42-point victory over the Wizards on Friday.
He couldn’t have asked for those highlights if Watanabe didn’t play well.
But he did, which is becoming the norm on a Brooklyn team that needs all the help it can get while four rotation players – including Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) – sort through the issues that are keeping them off the court. In 24 minutes, Watanabe scored 14 points and made six of his eight shot attempts. The Nets outscored the Wizards by 21 in his minutes off the bench.
Not to mention the defense – two blocks and a steal against the Wizards, plus another two blocks against the Chicago Bulls, including a chasedown swat on DeMar DeRozan.
Watanabe is maximizing his time on both ends of the floor, which is why the Nets need him on it more often than not.
CLAX CAN’T MISS (EXCEPT AT THE LINE)
Nets center Nic Claxton currently leads the NBA in field goal percentage.
It’s a testament to the growth both on and off the court – what Steve Nash called a more professional approach to his craft during the offseason. Claxton has made 51 shots and has only missed 19. He shot 9-of-10 from the field against the Wizards to move into first place.
Claxton is averaging 12.6 points on 73% shooting from the field.
A bit more concerning is his 41% clip from the free throw line. Free throws were a point of emphasis after he broke Shaquille O’Neal’s record and missed 10 straight foul shots in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics last season.
Claxton will need to improve on that, but he has taken a step forward in every other part of his game.
TAKE CARE
One game after Durant turned the ball over six times and said “get used to my turnovers” because five players are guarding him at all times, he dished 11 assists to only two giveaways against the Wizards on Friday.
Another player with a surprise playmaking performance? Second-year guard Cam Thomas, known-best for his scoring abilities, who tallied six assists with zero turnovers in the same game.
