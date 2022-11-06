News
kyiv prepares for a total blackout – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The city’s emergency plan calls for the evacuation of nearly three million remaining residents, according to the newspaper
The authorities of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, are working on an emergency plan which provides for the evacuation of approximately three million of its remaining inhabitants, in the event of a complete cut in the power supply, according to the New York Times.
The article published on Saturday quoted Roman Tkachuk, the Kyiv municipal government’s director of security, as warning that the city “can lose our entire electrical system,” if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
According to the report, Kyiv authorities expect that, in the worst case scenario, they will have at least 12 hours’ notice before the network collapses completely. Tkachuk explained that if there are signs of impending failure, “we will start informing people and asking them to leave.”
If the Ukrainian capital were to face a total power outage, there would also be no water supply and sewage systems would also shut down, the official warned. However, he hastened to assure that the situation is currently under control, and that there is no exodus of the inhabitants of the city.
With the approach of winter, the kyiv authorities are preparing some 1,000 heated shelters which can be used as bunkers during Russian strikes.
In a bid to avoid uncontrollable blackouts, Ukraine’s national energy company has imposed blackouts in several regions, including the capital, in recent weeks.
In its statement on Saturday, Ukrenergo explained that the measures were necessary to “ensure sustainable balancing of the electrical system and avoid repeated accidents» affecting the national power grid.
In early October, Moscow launched massive long-range missile and “suicide drone” strikes on Ukrainian military, energy and communications facilities. This followed what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a series of “Terrorist attacksorchestrated by kyiv on Russian soil, including a truck bomb that damaged the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link linking the peninsula to the mainland. Such tactics, Putin said, posed a threat to Russia and could not be left unaddressed.
According to Ukrainian authorities, up to 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
Paynesville teen charged with making threats to be evaluated
An 18-year-old student accused of making threats at Paynesville Area High School will be evaluated for competency to proceed in the criminal case.
Meghan Bork, public defender for Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez, made the request Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Judge William J. Cashman in a virtual hearing in Stearns County District Court. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office had no objections, and the judge’s order was filed the same day.
According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, competency evaluations occur when there is a belief that a defendant “was not responsible at the time of the alleged offense because of mental illness or developmental disability.”
Herr-Ramirez is charged with five felony counts of threats of violence. The criminal case proceedings are now on hold pending the competency examination.
Herr-Ramirez was arrested Oct. 17 at his home in Grove City after he allegedly made threats about shooting people at school. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found an airsoft gun, a gun that shoots non-lethal plastic pellets, on him.
The threats were allegedly made Oct. 14 and Oct. 17. One juvenile witness said Herr-Ramirez allegedly identified three Paynesville Area High School staff members and a student he wanted to shoot, according to the complaint.
An order for an examination for mental illness or cognitive impairment was also filed Wednesday, but that exam will be conducted only if Herr-Ramirez is deemed competent to stand trial.
According to that order, defense counsel notified the Stearns County Attorney’s Office that it intends to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense.
Family court records in an unrelated case show that an assessment of Herr-Ramirez was conducted for his functional and developmental needs in 2016.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services website, that type of assessment is used to plan for supports for people with any type of disability or other need for long-term services.
A social worker’s report in the same matter indicates Herr-Ramirez was receiving individual therapy, medication management and special education services at that time.
Herr-Ramirez was released Oct. 21 from the Stearns County Jail after a non-cash bond of $100,000 was posted.
Conditions for his release include exclusion from Paynesville Area High School, an order of no contact with any of the alleged victims, and that he not reside in any location that possesses firearms.
The next court hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
November 6, 2022 – Mercury News
“He’s like all men,” grumbled Wendy, the feminist at my club. “He will not face the facts. If the batteries in his remote are weak, he will try to press the buttons harder.
Wendy was talking about Cy the Cynic, a shameless chauvinist. The two are adversaries even when they cut each other as partners in my club’s Chicago penny game.
“Are you and Cy still having trouble on defense?” I asked.
“He’s got issues,” Wendy said.
Against today’s 3NT, Wendy led the ten of hearts. Cy, sitting east, captured the dummy jack with the ace and returned a heart. South produced the queen, led a diamond to dummy and let the ten of clubs come up.
“I took the king,” Wendy told me, “but declarer only lost one more trick to the ace of spades, making it four. I told the cynic that “He needed a dose of reality. He said he had no idea what I was talking about, and I said it was pretty obvious.
What did Wendy mean?
Cy should have faced the fact that a return of the heart to Trick Two was futile. South’s 1SA bid promised at least 15 points, the model had 13 and Cy had nine. If Wendy held the queen of hearts, after leading from Q-10-9-7, she couldn’t have more than one side jack, so South could effectively dodge a heart return.
Cy’s best chance is to fold to the four of spades, hoping Wendy has the ten (or South has 10-8-x and is wrong) plus an entry. This defense succeeds as the cards lie: Wendy’s ten forces an honor from dummy, and when Wendy walks in with her king of clubs, her return of spades gives the defense three more tricks.
South Dealer
BORN. vulnerable
NORTH
QSK3
HKJ 4
AD 5 2
C 10 9 6 3
WEST
S 10 7 2
M 10 9 8 7 3
D 10 3
CK 5 4
IS
SAJ 6 4
HA 6 2
D 9 8 6 4
C 8 2
SOUTH
S 9 8 5
HQ 5
DKQJ 7
CAQJ 7
South West North East
1 NT Pass 3 NT All Pass
Opening cable — H 10
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything you need to know about the Week 9 game at Soldier Field
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS-2).
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Eye on the future
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross, and the Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
Read the full story here.
Fallout from the Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
- Column: Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?
- Chase Claypool expresses confidence and eagerness — ‘I’m a playmaker’ — on his 1st day as a Bear. But how quickly can the receiver emerge?
- Column: The upcoming free-agent WR class is weak — so the Bears acted now to acquire Chase Claypool from the Steelers
- Bears Q&A: What’s the big-picture evaluation of the Roquan Smith and Chase Claypool trades? Is this the biggest teardown in team history?
- Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
China to send monkeys into space to study how they reproduce there
China plans to send monkeys to its new Tiangong space station to study how they grow and reproduce in a weightless environment. Quoting Chinese scientists Zhang Lu, who led the scientific research for the state of space, South China Morning Post said the experiment would be conducted in the space station’s largest module, which is primarily used for life science experiments.
Mr Zhang said that after studying smaller creatures like fish and snails, “some studies involving mice and macaques (monkeys) will now be carried out to see how they grow or even reproduce in space.” . He believes these experiments will help improve understanding of an organism’s adaptation to microgravity and other spatial environments.
However, according to the report, the experts pointed out that there are still a number of difficulties associated with carrying out such studies on complex living forms such as rats and primates. They noted that Cold War-era Soviet researchers managed to get a few mice to overcome physical challenges and have sex during an 18-day spaceflight. But there were no signs of pregnancy and neither of them gave birth after returning to Earth.
Read also | NASA explains why the moon turns red during the lunar eclipse
Kehkooi Kee, a professor at Tsinghua University School of Medicine, said the challenges of a life science experiment in space increase exponentially with the size of the animals used. “Astronauts will have to feed them and take care of the trash,” he added, according to the outlet.
The researchers also noted that some previous ground experiments suggested that the absence of gravity could damage the testicles and some other reproductive organs, leading to a significant drop in the test animals’ sex hormone.
But Mr Kee also went on to say that as larger animals, particularly apes, share more similarities with humans and as more nations consider long-term installation in orbit around the Moon or Mars, “these experiments will be necessary”.
MN 2nd District race between Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner is a very expensive tossup
The stakes in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District have never been higher. The outcome could determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.
The race is a rematch between second-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. In 2020, Craig narrowly defeated Kistner, 48 percent to 46 percent, the fifth-closest congressional contest in the nation.
This year, it looks even tighter. Three election race newsletters rated the contest a tossup. Last week, Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper, ranked Craig as the seventh most-vulnerable Democrat in the House.
To complicate matters, Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Party candidate, will be on the ballot even though she died last month. She could siphon off some Democratic votes.
One of the most competitive races in the country is “now the most expensive House race in Minnesota history,” Craig said last week. Political party and special-interest groups have spent more than $25 million on the race, mostly on television ads attacking the candidates.
Purple district
Like most incumbents, the congresswoman has a financial advantage in the district that encompasses much of the south metro.
By mid-October, she had raised $7.3 million and spent $6.5 million on her campaign, compared to Kistner’s $3.2 million raised and $2.8 million spent.
But that spending pales by comparison to the millions that outside interests are pouring into the race. Craig estimated that $30 million to $35 million will be spent on it by Election Day.
It’s a critical race because Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to win a majority in the chamber.
The district is about as purple as they come. Craig said about one-third of the voters lean Democrat, one-third lean Republican, “and the other third of our voters don’t really like Democrats or Republicans. They like their personal rights and freedoms and don’t want politicians telling them what to do.”
Candidates
Kistner, 35, is a former Marine Corps officer who lives in Prior Lake with his wife, Marie, and a son and daughter. His campaign declined to make him available for an interview for this article.
Craig, 50, is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who also lives in Prior Lake. She and her wife have four adult sons. Craig was first elected in 2018 by unseating Republican Rep. Jason Lewis.
“I’m running for Congress to serve,” Kistner said early in his campaign, “not to serve big business, not to serve the political elites, but to serve Minnesotans who are increasingly concerned about our country’s future. I will be a check and balance to the Biden administration and work to make a greater prosperity for our children and future generations.”
Asked what’s at stake in the race, Craig responded, “First and foremost … whether the people of the 2nd District have their values represented in Congress.”
She called herself “one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I’ve been a moderate, centrist Democrat who has stood up to my party on a number of occasions.” One of her major accomplishments, she continued, “is maintaining bipartisanship in such a polarized political time.”
But Kistner has tried to link Craig to President Joe Biden and her more liberal Democratic colleagues, saying she consistently votes with them. The congresswoman has tried to distance herself from the increasingly unpopular president by saying she wants to see “new leadership” on the party’s 2024 ticket.
She contends Kistner would be a “rubber stamp” for conservative Republicans.
Economic issues
Both she and Kistner agree the economy and inflation in particular are the top issues for district voters. They disagree on the causes of the problems.
Kistner blames most of the problem on government spending by Democrats. It’s causing “record inflation and the highest cost of living on every American household our nation has ever faced. This runaway spending needs to be stopped,” he said.
He also advocates strengthening supply chains and bringing back American energy independence.
Craig attributes rising prices largely to disrupted supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s fighting to relieve inflation pressures by working to hold down health care costs by, for example, capping insulin costs for seniors and “taking on big pharma and big oil.”
Abortion, crime, other issues
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal constitutional right to an abortion, Craig and her allies criticized Kistner’s anti-abortion stances. He has tried to downplay the importance of that issue in the campaign. He remains opposed to abortion but says he wants to leave regulation of the procedure to the states and supports exception to restrictions for rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother.
Crime hasn’t been as big an issue in the district as it has in many other campaigns across the state and nation. Kistner has tried to paint the congresswoman as soft on crime, but she responded by gaining the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which had endorsed Kistner in 2020, and the backing of Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. Kistner subsequently was endorsed by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.
The two candidates disagree on many other issues. She voted for the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last year; he says much of the money is being wasted on child care and electric car rebates instead of roads, bridges and railways.
Craig voted for the Democrats’ inflation reduction act, which she said lowers health care costs, consumer energy costs and provides tax credits for clean-energy sources.
Kistner opposed that law, he said, because it raises taxes and calls for hiring more IRS agents to audit taxpayers.
Voters in the 2nd District will have clear choices on Tuesday.
Can Republicans and Democrats find a way forward on immigration?
Democrats see little political benefit from talking about immigration during the campaign. But letting Republicans fill that void means the GOP message is often the only narrative Americans hear about immigration.
In general, border and immigration policy are two of Mr. Biden’s least favorite issues to discuss, his staff said, because it’s a huge challenge with no clear and quick solution. And there has been disagreement within the Biden administration over how to approach the border, with some aides backing some of the last administration’s restrictive policies, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
But immigration advocates say if Mr. Biden is serious about protecting the Dreamers and pursuing other immigration reforms, Democrats need to start reclaiming the immigration narrative with a positive message that resonates with voters. .
“They better get on the courier train,” said Beatriz Lopez, policy and communications manager at advocacy group Immigration Hub.
There are brighter messages on immigration that Democrats can talk about, Ms. Lopez said. His organization found that voters in battleground states largely agree to protect the Dreamers. She said they also approve of what the Biden administration has done to reunite immigrant families who were separated under the Trump administration. And voters support efforts to crack down on international drug cartels.
Customs and Border Protection, for example, seized 14,700 pounds of fentanyl between October last year and the end of September, more than five times the amount in 2019. About 80% of the fentanyl seized by the agency l last year has been at ports of entry on the southwestern border.
“Democrats have an opportunity to lean,” said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, a pro-immigration group. “Talk about the fact that we can do great things and push things forward for positive affirmative action on immigration, instead of just playing the law and talking about enforcement.”
Jeanna Smialek and Emily Cochrane contributed report.
