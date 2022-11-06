Lawrence Jones: Public Safety Has Become 'Political Football'

<!–

The body of an eight-year-old boy missing since Saturday morning has been found in a pond north of Canberra.

Pranav Vivekanandan was reported missing after the bodies of a woman and a young boy – believed to be Pranav’s mother and brother – were discovered in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin.

After two days of searching, police removed the boy’s body from the pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

ACT Police are investigating the circumstances of the three deaths and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“At this stage, police do not believe any other party is involved,” police said in a statement.

Police also said there was no threat to the community.

Officers searched Yerrabi pond in Gungahlin in ACT for Pranav Vivekanandan (pictured)

Officers found the bodies of the woman and the other boy on Saturday after a member of the public saw them in the water, while investigators later recovered a vehicle from a nearby parking lot.

This then led to an urgent search for Pranav in the water and surrounding bush.

Police spent hours Saturday afternoon searching it, and specialist divers resumed the desperate search early Sunday morning.

“It’s obviously a tragic situation,” Detective Superintendent Hall O’Meagher told reporters on Saturday.

Officers are pictured searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin in the ACT for the boy after the bodies of a woman and another boy were found in the water early on Saturday

Divers are pictured searching the water as other officers scour the surrounding bush

“We are inquiring with the families of these deceased persons. They are helping us with our inquiries right now.

“Our hearts go out to them and to the officers who had to deal with this tragic circumstance,” Detective O’Meagher said.

The cause and nature of the deaths are not yet known and investigations are ongoing.

“We ask any member of the public who has information about the circumstances of this case to come forward and call Crime Stoppers.”

State Emergency Services are pictured at the scene, while 30 police also took part in the operation

The bodies of a woman and a boy were discovered when police arrived in the area at 8am (pictured, police at the scene)

On Saturday, police pulled a white Subaru with an infant seat in the back from the waterfront, which locals said had been at the park since 4 a.m.

“I opened the door, noticed it wasn’t locked with a child seat in the back. I actually opened the door to see if any keys (no keys) were there, to move around to access it,’ local resident Rod Wheatley posted on Facebook.

He told reporters that officers received a call from a pubic member when they spotted what they thought was a body in the lake.

Police said there was no continuing threat to the community, while next of kin had been notified (pictured investigations underway)

Yerrabi Pond is a popular recreation spot in North Canberra, with a playground, walking and cycling trails and a skate park.

The water is thought to be cloudy after recent rains, making it harder to find.

It is understood that the police used a drone for a better view.

State emergency services and about 30 police officers took part in the operation.

“This is a distressing situation for first responders – the police, the SES and all the services we rely on to give us the help we need in these circumstances – but rest assured we have social support to provide. to these officers today and in the days to come,” Detective O’Meagher said.

It is not yet known whether the deaths were accidental or not.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyond blue 1300 22 4636