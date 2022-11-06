Connect with us

Leeds United booed at half-time but a superb second-half comeback against Bournemouth and another Crysencio Summerville winner relieves pressure on Jesse Marsch

Leeds United booed at half-time but a superb second-half comeback against Bournemouth and another Crysencio Summerville winner relieves pressure on Jesse Marsch
Crysencio Summerville is once again the hero for Leeds after the Dutch star scored another winner to pull off a stunning comeback against Bournemouth.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch looked to be in trouble again as his side were booed at half-time after losing their lead.

It was once again party time on fireworks night for Leeds

As Summerville Sent Home A Last-Minute Winner

As Summerville sent home a last-minute winner

The Yorkshire side hosted the Cherries at Elland Road and were in high spirits after beating Liverpool 2-1 last time out.

But the opening 45 minutes made their victory at Anfield feel like it was a long time ago, as the Leeds players were given a bad reception by their home fans as they descended the tunnel.

Leeds had gone ahead thanks to a third-minute kick from Rodrigo after Crysencio Summerville was knocked down in the box.

But soon the visitors were 2-1 up with just 20 minutes on the clock as Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing both scored to put the Cherries ahead.

Boos rang out around Elland Road again as Dominic Solanke scored just after the restart, putting the pressure back on Leeds boss Marsch.

Luckily for the USA manager, Leeds quickly came to life, as Sam Greenwood brought them level with a special left-footed effort from outside the box.

Marsch's Team Collected All Three Points

Marsch's team collected all three points

Greenwood Started The Comeback

Greenwood started the comeback

“It’s the first of the season for Greenwood,” said talkSPORT’s Simon Humphreys live from Leeds. “The keeper didn’t have a chance there.”

Liam Cooper then headed his side level and then, just five minutes from time, came up none other than the Anfield hero Summerville.

Elland Road crumbled as the winger broke through on goal from a counter-attack and shot coolly past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

“Absolute bedlam here!” Humphreys said on talkSPORT. “Summerville, the hero at Anfield last week, has gone home!”

Elland Road Erupted After Summerville Scored The Winner For The Second Game In A Row

Elland Road erupted after Summerville scored the winner for the second game in a row

Leeds’ win takes them to 12th in the league, overtaking the Cherries who have suffered four straight defeats.

Area college football: Bethel seals Skyline Division title with late interception at Augsburg

November 6, 2022

Area college football: Bethel seals Skyline Division title with late interception at Augsburg
Augsburg’s Cade Sheehan ran five yards to pull the Auggies within a point with 31 seconds left, but Devin Williams intercepted the two-point conversion pass and returned it 98 yards to clinch Bethel’s place in the MIAC championship with a 30-27 victory on Saturday in Minneapolis.

The Royals (8-1) nailed down their Skyline Division championship and will play St. John’s (8-1) in Collegeville, Minn., as the top divisional seeds as part of the MIAC’s Championship Week Nov. 12.

The winner will receive the MIAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Sheehan completed 25 of 37 passes for 260 yards, more than twice Bethel’s passing yards (123). He threw for two touchdowns and ran for the potential winning touchdown before Williams ended the Auggies’ (6-4) upset bid.

Bryce Kunkle ran 18 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals.

St. Thomas 34, Valparaiso 7

Special teams were the difference for St. Thomas, which routed Valparaiso for its eighth straight victory.

Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown, and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score for the Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League), who had three touchdown plays of at least 50 yards.

Wurtz opened the scoring with his big play, and Cade Sexauer produced the next two scores, a 9-yard run that made it 14-0 at halftime and a 50-yard scoring pass to Andrew McElroy early in the third quarter.

Aaron Dawson’s 1-yard plunge put Valparaiso (4-5, 3-3) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter to get within 20-7, but it was quickly answered when Kanzler, a true freshman touching the ball for just the sixth time in his career, took the kickoff up the middle to midfield before finding the end zone down the right sideline.

St. John’s 45, Carleton 16

Aaron Syverson completed 20 of 26 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry Trost ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries as St. John’s rolled in Collegeville, Minn.

It was the Johnnies’ 40th consecutive victory in the series dating back to 1983. Next up for St. John’s (8-1) is an interdivisional game against Bethel next Saturday in Collegeville with an automatic NCAA postseason berth on the line.

Alex Larson caught 10 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns for St. John’s. Erik Bjork had a team-high 11 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.

MSU Mankato 45, SW Minnesota St. 24

Hayden Ekern completed 12 of 20 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, and Shen Butler Lawson Jr. ran 17 times for 122 yards for 14th-ranked Minnesota State. Mankato’s Nyles Williams caught four passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Alijah McGhee had a team-high nine tackles and one of three sacks for the Mavericks (8-2).

Winona State 45, Upper Iowa 7

Five Warriors players rushed for a combined 267 yards, and Winona State held the Peacocks to just 207 total yards in Fayetteville, Iowa. Sam Santiago-Lloyd ran 18 times for 79 yards and four touchdowns, and Dominik London ran 19 times for 87 yards for the Warriors, who improved to 8-2.

MSU Moorhead 21, Concordia-St. Paul 20

Connor Cordts ran four yards for a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining, but the Golden Bears missed the extra-point attempt that would have forced overtime as Concordia-St. Paul fell to 0-9 in Moorhead, Minn. Cordts passed for 260 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted once, and Troy Ellison caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Bears.

Over 50 countries vote against UN anti-Nazism measure — RT World News

November 6, 2022

Over 50 countries vote against UN anti-Nazism measure — RT World News
Last year, only the United States and Ukraine opposed the resolution against the glorification of Nazism.

A UN resolution opposing the celebration of Nazism and related ideologies met with significant resistance from the United States and other Western democracies, with 52 countries voting against it on Friday.

The draft resolutionCombat the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance“, presented by the representative of Russia to the UN, was adopted with 105 votes in favor. In addition to the 52 votes against, 15 countries abstained from choosing their side.

The resolution expresses deep concern over the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS, condemning the construction of monuments and the holding of public ceremonies in honor of the Third Reich. Introducing the resolution, the Russian delegate referred to an increase in xenophobia, anti-migrant sentiment, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, among other forms of discrimination, as necessitating it.


Russia Reacts To Azov's Neo-Nazi Platform At Prestigious Us University

The United States and several of its allies tried to explain their vote against the measure by claiming that Russia was exploiting Nazi atrocities to justify its military operation in Ukraine, insisting that joining them in condemning the lionization of Nazis would be tantamount to letting them off the hook by weaponizing the Holocaust to serve their nefarious ends.

The UK has accused Moscow of “fostering lies and twisting history,” even acknowledging that he was using “legitimate human rights concerns raised by neo-Nazi mobilization“to justify its activities in Ukraine. The United States went further, arguing that Russia “the pretextual use of the fight against neo-Nazism undermines the real attempts to fight against neo-Nazism.” And Ukraine claimed that Moscow’s anti-Nazism message had “nothing to do with the real fight against nazism and neo-nazism“, which kyiv stressed that it condemns in all its forms.

Australia, Japan, Liberia and North Macedonia proposed an amendment to clarify that while they were very anti-Nazi, they were also deeply anti-Russian. Their addition “notes with concern that the Russian Federation has sought to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine by claiming to eliminate neo-Nazism“, reminding everyone that the “the use of neo-Nazism as a pretext to justify territorial aggression seriously undermines genuine attempts to fight neo-Nazism.”

READ MORE:
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army poses with a swastika bracelet

Russia opposed the amendment, accusing the authors of “trying to drive a wedge between statesby tabling it in committee at the last minute. It was adopted with 63 votes for, 23 against and 65 abstentions.

Moscow introduced a similar resolution last year, before the start of the military operation in Ukraine, but after the US-backed coup installed a government that allowed neo-Nazi groups like the Azov Battalion and adored Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator whose Organization of Nationalists was responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews during World War II. The 2021 resolution was only opposed by two states: the United States and Ukraine.

Nets Notebook: Yuta Watanabe should play all the minutes

November 6, 2022

Nets Notebook: Yuta Watanabe should play all the minutes
There isn’t quite a stat that sums Yuta Watanabe’s impact on the Nets early into the season.

A player’s net rating is usually a good place to start because it calculates a team’s score against an opponent’s score in the minutes that player is on the court. Watanabe’s net rating through the first nine games of the Nets’ season is a plus-2.5.

For reference, Kyrie Irving’s net rating is a minus-2.8, Kevin Durant’s is a minus-five, and Ben Simmons’ is a minus-13.9.

Therein lies the issue in using solely statistics to calculate a player’s impact: Durant is one of the most impactful players in all of basketball, but because he plays the lion’s share of the minutes for a Nets team that started the season with a 2-6 record, the number next to his name indicates the team does not do well when he plays.

Which is why the only number that matters for Watanabe, who is emerging as a legitimate rotation player on a team with championship hopes, is the number of minutes he plays on a nightly basis for the remainder of the regular season.

Watanabe is the unlikely impact player this Nets team needed to sustain the drama they’ve found themselves in between Irving’s five-game suspension and Simmons’ injury issues. He is an embodiment of the next-man-up mentality that has been associated with the Nets through general manager Sean Marks’ tenure in Brooklyn.

And he’s a player who is quite clearly the darling for Nets governor Joe Tsai. Watanabe is one of just Japanese NBA players, the other being Washigton’s Rui Hachimura. Tsai is the NBA’s only Chinese team owner.

Watanabe is clearly making Tsai proud. The Nets governor tweeted “Where’s my Yuta highlights?” at the Nets after the forward, who is on a non-guaranteed contract, was a driving force in the Nets’ 42-point victory over the Wizards on Friday.

He couldn’t have asked for those highlights if Watanabe didn’t play well.

But he did, which is becoming the norm on a Brooklyn team that needs all the help it can get while four rotation players – including Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) – sort through the issues that are keeping them off the court. In 24 minutes, Watanabe scored 14 points and made six of his eight shot attempts. The Nets outscored the Wizards by 21 in his minutes off the bench.

Not to mention the defense – two blocks and a steal against the Wizards, plus another two blocks against the Chicago Bulls, including a chasedown swat on DeMar DeRozan.

Watanabe is maximizing his time on both ends of the floor, which is why the Nets need him on it more often than not.

CLAX CAN’T MISS (EXCEPT AT THE LINE)

Nets center Nic Claxton currently leads the NBA in field goal percentage.

It’s a testament to the growth both on and off the court – what Steve Nash called a more professional approach to his craft during the offseason. Claxton has made 51 shots and has only missed 19. He shot 9-of-10 from the field against the Wizards to move into first place.

Claxton is averaging 12.6 points on 73% shooting from the field.

A bit more concerning is his 41% clip from the free throw line. Free throws were a point of emphasis after he broke Shaquille O’Neal’s record and missed 10 straight foul shots in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics last season.

Claxton will need to improve on that, but he has taken a step forward in every other part of his game.

TAKE CARE

One game after Durant turned the ball over six times and said “get used to my turnovers” because five players are guarding him at all times, he dished 11 assists to only two giveaways against the Wizards on Friday.

Another player with a surprise playmaking performance? Second-year guard Cam Thomas, known-best for his scoring abilities, who tallied six assists with zero turnovers in the same game.

Ukraine bombs Donetsk with American-made HIMARS – mayor – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

November 6, 2022

Ukraine bombs Donetsk with American-made HIMARS – mayor – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The attack targeted residential areas of the city, leaving several homes heavily damaged or destroyed

The Ukrainian army shelled residential areas of Donetsk on Saturday evening, severely damaging or completely destroying several houses. According to preliminary information, Kyiv forces used various artillery rockets in the attack, including US-supplied HIMARS systems, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said.

Footage from the scene shows several homes destroyed in the late-night attack. So far, no information about potential civilian casualties has emerged.

Besides an M142 HIMARS launcher, which fired at least six projectiles into the city, the Ukrainian army used a Soviet-made BM-21 Grad launcher, with about 20 rockets hitting the north of the city, Kulemzin said on the social networks.

The city of Donetsk has been subjected almost daily to artillery and missile attacks by Kyiv forces in the ongoing conflict. While rarely commenting on such activities, kyiv blamed the Russian forces, which control the city, for shelling it themselves.


Top Donetsk Judge Injured In Assassination Attempt – Police

Donetsk, the capital of the republic of the same name, recently joined Russia along with three other former Ukrainian territories following referendums held in late September. kyiv, as well as its Western supporters, have rejected referendums as “fake” polls, refusing to acknowledge their results.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Luhansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.

You can share this story on social media:

Companies against groundwater regulations raise most campaign funds

November 6, 2022

Companies against groundwater regulations raise most campaign funds
Farmers and related businesses who oppose hotly contested citizens’ initiatives to bring state regulation of groundwater pumping in the Willcox and Douglas areas are getting away with the fundraising contest at the approaching Tuesday’s elections.

Fueled by contributions of up to $10,000 from various businesses, the opposition group, a political action committee calling itself Rural Water Assurance, had raised around $65,000 by October 22, the close of the last fundraising period for the campaign before Election Day, state records show. The group’s campaign funds come primarily from large donors starting at around $5,000 each.

The political action committee supporting the initiatives, Arizona Water Defenders, had raised about $16,000 to date, records show. It relies almost exclusively on small donations from individuals, many of which are concentrated in the liberal enclave of Bisbee.

People also read…

On Tuesday, voters living in what is known as the Willcox Basin will decide whether to establish a state-run active management area to control groundwater pumping. Voters living in Douglas Basin, located just south of Willcox Basin, will decide on a similar measure for their area on the same day.

The two groups are divided on whether state regulation is necessary to address the region’s chronic problem of falling water levels and drying up of wells due to unregulated pumping of long-standing groundwater.

The Rural Water Assurance Committee received more than 90% of its funds in contributions of at least $2,000 and more than half of its money in contributions in excess of $5,000. Nearly a quarter of total donations to this group come from individuals and businesses based outside of Cochise County, including several from out of state.

Companies that donated $10,000 to the group include Western Hydro Engineering and White Water Irrigation, both from the unincorporated community of Cochise in the Willcox Basin. A total of $10,000 was donated by two companies, White Water Farms and White Brothers Grain, which operate out of the same Elfrida address in the Douglas Basin.

Arizona Water Defenders only reported two contributors who donated more than $1,000 – both individuals. Willcox Basin Group Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Knott of Pearce donated nearly $3,470. Ashley Dahlke of Bisbee, who chairs Arizona Water Defenders, donated $1,767. The vast majority of donors supporting the initiative live in Cochise County.

If active management areas are approved for both basins, further irrigation would be prohibited. Existing farmers would be grandfathered so they can continue to pump. But over time, they would likely face conservation requirements to gradually reduce their pumping.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources would decide whether to set a “safe yield” target for the area, which would ultimately require that the total amount pumped in each basin not exceed the amount of rainwater and other water sources replenishing the aquifer. Currently in the Willcox Basin, by contrast, pumping exceeds the natural aquifer replenishment by four times, a 2018 study by the national water agency concluded.

Safe yield is now the goal of four of the five existing active water management areas in the state, including one for the Tucson area. The proposed management areas for the Willcox and Douglas basins would be the first not to be centered in urban areas ranging from as small as Nogales to as large as Phoenix.

On its website, Arizona Water Defenders says that without active management areas, overpumping in this region will intensify, putting more control of the region’s groundwater in the hands of large corporations, many of which are headquartered outside. of State. Many locals have wells that are already too shallow to reach the water table or soon will be, the group said. Anecdotal accounts put the number of dried up wells in the area in the dozens, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

When the ADWR decides what target to set for an active management area, it must first hold public meetings and accept public input, the group said.

“When was the last time an out-of-state agribusiness asked for your input on their plan to use more water?” asked the group.

Rural Water Assurance argues that creating active management zones will remove any possibility of local control over water use, investing it instead with the state.

“If you have a property today that you intend to develop in the future to expand your farm, ranch or vineyard, converting to an AMA will dramatically slow or even stop that,” the group said on its website. “Similarly, if you have land that you would like to develop for housing, an AMA will require you to demonstrate an assured water supply for 100 years before you can build. You will lose control of your property, your way of life and of your future.”

If an AMA is created, current water use by individuals and businesses will be frozen and landowners will only be able to irrigate land that has been cultivated within the previous five years. Cities, towns, private water companies and irrigation districts would also be required to obtain a service area right from the state to abstract groundwater for delivery to landowners and residents in their service areas, the group said. In addition, landowners with wells using more than 35 gallons per minute will be required to meter their groundwater use and report it to the state, the group said.

Because opponents raised far more money than supporters of the initiatives, it gave them far more money to spend in the crucial final weeks of the campaign. Arizona Water Assurance said it had about $46,000 remaining in its coffers as of Oct. 22. Arizona Water Defenders said it had $2,760 left on the same day.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

November 6, 2022

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Aaron Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997 — the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000’s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which produced hit singles including the title song and “I Want Candy.” His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

Carter earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including “Lizzie McGuire.” He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Aaron, Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series “House of Carters” in 2006.

Carter made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo in “Who in Seussical the Musical.” In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was featured on the Food Network cooking show “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” in 2012.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

