Lionel Messi: Two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the Argentine great suffers from injury scare





CNN

—



Lionel Messi has previously declared that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be his last chance to add a World Cup winner’s medal to his otherwise full and glittering trophy cabinet.

It adds some tension to the Argentine’s preparation for the World Cup, which got a little strained on Saturday with Paris-Saint-Germain announcing that he would be rested for his trip to Lorient due to a ‘a wound.

“Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure,” the PSG statement read.

“He will return to collective training next week.”

The Argentine captain and talisman has found his form this season just before the World Cup – which starts on November 20 – scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions for PSG, after struggling during his move to the capital French last year.

Argentina, who have not won the World Cup since 1986, will start this tournament as one of the favourites, thanks to their 35-game unbeaten streak, but they have been plagued with injuries.

Messi has already missed two games for PSG last month with a calf problem, while national team-mates Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria are looking to get back into shape and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is set to miss all three his club’s last matches before the tournament.

Messi’s Argentina will play on the pitch for the first time in Qatar on November 22, when they take on Saudi Arabia, before facing Mexico and Poland in their other two group stage fixtures.